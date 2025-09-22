WCLV Program Guide 09-22-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
TBA
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
TBA
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée (1932)
Traditional: The Cuckoo
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Seguidilla (1875)
Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)
Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1720)
Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall' (1923)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 'Heroic Elegy' (1860)
Randall Thompson: Pueri Hebraeorum (1928)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)
John Williams: The Olympic Spirit (1988)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)
George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks (1936)
John Rutter: Distant Land (1991)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)
George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 7 in E-Flat (1822)
Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)
Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: Selections (1960)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)
Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite (2007)
Ferruccio Busoni: Ride of the Cossacks (1888)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Nocturne (1904)
Mikalojus Ciurlionis: In the Forest (1901)
Joachim Raff: In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 'Forest' (1869)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Winds (1778)
Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)
Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d (1937)
Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht? (1899)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons (1899)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)
Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Little Havana, late afternoon (2014)
Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Mojitos and Stilettos, night (2014)
Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio (2009)
Ola Gjeilo: Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) (2014)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)
Mikalojus Ciurlionis: The Sea (1907)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)
Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens (1738)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: September (1876)
John Williams: Superman: March (1978)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)
Lalo Schifrin: Mission Impossible: Suite (1966)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quartet (1875)
Antonín Dvorák: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Jack Gallagher: Rondo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Zapateado & Finale from Concierto Madrigal (1967)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 6 in E (1741)
John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude (1918)
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 2 (1931)
Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 1 (1921)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 (1943)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Gerald Finzi: Elegy 'The Fall of the Leaf' (1942)
Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d 'Hungarian' (1861)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
TBA
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)
Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)
Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 (1714)
Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)
Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)