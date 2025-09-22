WCLV Program Guide 09-22-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

TBA

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

TBA

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée (1932)

Traditional: The Cuckoo

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Seguidilla (1875)

Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1720)

Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall' (1923)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 'Heroic Elegy' (1860)

Randall Thompson: Pueri Hebraeorum (1928)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

John Williams: The Olympic Spirit (1988)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks (1936)

John Rutter: Distant Land (1991)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 7 in E-Flat (1822)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: Selections (1960)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)

Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite (2007)

Ferruccio Busoni: Ride of the Cossacks (1888)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Nocturne (1904)

Mikalojus Ciurlionis: In the Forest (1901)

Joachim Raff: In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 'Forest' (1869)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Winds (1778)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d (1937)

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht? (1899)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons (1899)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Little Havana, late afternoon (2014)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Mojitos and Stilettos, night (2014)

Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio (2009)

Ola Gjeilo: Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) (2014)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Mikalojus Ciurlionis: The Sea (1907)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens (1738)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: September (1876)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Lalo Schifrin: Mission Impossible: Suite (1966)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quartet (1875)

Antonín Dvorák: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Jack Gallagher: Rondo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Zapateado & Finale from Concierto Madrigal (1967)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 6 in E (1741)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude (1918)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 2 (1931)

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 1 (1921)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 (1943)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Gerald Finzi: Elegy 'The Fall of the Leaf' (1942)

Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d 'Hungarian' (1861)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

TBA

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)

Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 (1714)

Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)