5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland Latino fiesta, Lordstown apple cider fest and more

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month Sunday with its annual Latino festival ¡Celebrando!. The free family event includes traditional cuisine, music, dancing and art exhibitions at Cleveland’s Latino nexus near the corner of West 25th Street and Archwood Avenue in Brooklyn Centre from 3-6 p.m.

Comfy cozy quilts on display

The Lorain County Piecemakers Guild is sewing up the final details for its biennial festival of quilts. More than 100 modern and antique quilts go on display this weekend at the festival, which includes an Honor Quilt exhibit dedicated to veterans. If you’re looking to discover a new hobby or find a winter quilt to snuggle, take a trip to the New Russian Township Lodge in Oberlin Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Welcome to Waterloo

It’s a seven-hour explosion of creativity in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood as art, music and crafting collide at the annual Waterloo Arts Fest. Close to 100 local makers showcase their creations while multiple stages host dozens of musicians throughout the Waterloo arts district Saturday from noon - 7 p.m.

Who is Skatch Anderssen?

That’s a great question! You can find the answer during Monday Night Big Band Jazz at the Brothers Lounge as the Skatch Anderssen Orchestra takes center stage. Named for a long-deceased Scandinavian musician who never made the big time, this Northeast Ohio jazz band is led by trombonist and apparent jazz trivia master Eric “Girth” Dregne. The weekly jazz concert starts at 8 p.m. near the corner of Detroit Avenue and West 117th Street at the Cleveland-Lakewood border.

For the apple cider sweet tooth

Apple picking season is upon us so get ready to guzzle down some cider this weekend at the Lordstown Apple Cider Festival. This free celebration of Ohio’s beloved autumn beverage also features a flower show, amusement park rides and a corn hole tournament as you consume copious amounts of sweet cider. You can knock back as much as you want Friday through Sunday at Lordstown Central Park.