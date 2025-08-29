WCLV Program Guide 08-31-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Beethoven, Ludwig van Three "Equali" Alessi, Hartman, Lawrence, Bollinger, tb

Beethoven, Ludwig van String Quartet #16 in F, Op 135 Emerson String Quartet

Still, William Grant Bayou Home Carlyn Lloyd-Ford, f; John Warfel, p

Thomson, Virgil Louisiana Story Suite New London Orch/Ronald Corp

Chihara, Paul Bagatelles (2010) Quyhn Nguyen, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Adagio in B-Flat, K. 411 Empire Brass

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Sonata No. 24 in D, K. 306 Banchini, v; Vesselinova, forte-p

Tchaikovsky, Peter Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat, Op. 75 Mikhail Pletnev, p; Philharmonia Orch/Vladimir Fedoseyev

Pabst, Paul Concert Paraphrase on Themes from Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin" Michael Ponti, p

Prokofiev, Serge Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64 Royal Opera House Orch/Mark Ermler

Bach, Johann Sebastian Fugue in g, BWV 1000 Simon Wynberg, g

Strauss, Richard Metamorphosen Strasbourg Phil Strings/Jan Latham-Koenig

Bach, Johann Sebastian French Suite No. 5 in G, BWV 816 Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York/Richard Kapp

Bach/Grainger Blithe Bells Martin Jones, p

Walton, William The Wise Virgins Suite (after J.S. Bach) London Phil/Bryden Thomson

Bach, Johann Sebastian Little Preludes, BWV 933/38 Ton Koopman, hc

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Nielsen, Carl Die Moderen (The Mother), Op 41 Diamant Ensemble

Grainger, Percy Suite on Danish Folksongs Percy Grainger, p; Aarhus Municipal Orch/Per Dreier

Tchaikovsky, Peter Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-flat, Op. 23 Martin Jones, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Anna Magdalena Notebook Michigan State University Marching Band/Keith Brion

Tchaikovsky, Peter Suite No. 4 in G, Op. 61, "Mozartiana" English Chamber Orch/Benjamin Britten

Britten, Benjamin Five "Walztes" (sic!) Stephen Hough, p

Saint-Saens, Camille Prière (Prayer), Op. 158 Gautier Capuçon, vc; Frank Braley, p

Boulanger, Nadia Prière Vienna Bohéme Quartet

Hovhaness, Alan Prayer of St Gregory John Wilbraham, tr; Orch/Alan Hovhaness

Humperdinck, Engelbert Hänsel und Gretel Ann Murray, ms; Edita Gruberova, s; Dresden Staatskapelle/Colin Davis

Turina, Joaquin La Oración del Torero, Op 34 Orpheus Chamber Orch

Tchaikovsky, Peter Concert Fantasy in G, Op. 56 Mikhail Pletnev, p; Philharmonia/Vladimir Fedoseyev

Broughton, Bruce Gold Rush Songs Conrad Chow, v; Bruce Broughton, p

Finzi, Gerald Prelude in f, Op 25 Royal Ballet Sinfonia/David Lloyd-Jones

Alwyn, William Serenade Royal Liverpool Phil/David Lloyd-Jones

Beethoven, Ludwig van Violin Sonata no.9 in A, Op.47, "Kreutzer" Itzhak Perlman, v; Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Giuliani, Mauro Song, "Confuso, smarrito" AE Brown, s; A Sebastiani, g

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

John Ireland: The Holy Boy (1913)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Magnificat in B-Flat (1918)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Sancta Civitas (1930)

John Rutter: Suite Antique: Prelude (1979)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

MAX REGER: Toccata & Fugue in a, Op. 80, nos. 11/12.

PERCY WHITLOCK: Fantasie Choral in D-flat.

CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD: Fantasia & Toccata in d.

ANDRÉ FLEURY: Prelude, Andante and Toccata (1987 Kney/St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN) PD Archive CD (r. 10/20/03)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Labor Day

As summer winds down, we’ll honor the Labor Day holiday with sacred choral and organ music appropriate for the celebration.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Miserere (1685)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations (1733)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in c (1845)

Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude (1905)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Osvaldo Golijov: Levante

Serouj Kradjian, piano

Album: Levante

Atma 2655

Music: 4:26



Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg - Suite, Wwv 96

National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; David Neely, conductor

National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD

Music: 19:36



Johannes Brahms: Brahms Intermezzo Op. 117, No. 2

Helene Grimaud, piano

Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces Op 116-119

Erato 14350

Music: 4:22



Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae

Geoffrey Herd, violin; Jinjoo Cho, violin; Eric Wong, viola; Max Geissler, cello

Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith Colleges, Geneva, NY

Music: 13:20



Ethel Smyth, arr. Jarle Storlokken: Voices Sing of Immortality

Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; tenThing

Album: She Composes Like A Man

LAWO 1280

Music: 4:36



Ethel Smyth: Overture to The Wreckers

English Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor

The Elgar Festival, Worcester Cathedral, Worcester, England

Music: 9:32



Franz Schubert: Allegro in A minor, D. 947, "Lebenssturme" (Storms of Life)

Jonathan Biss, piano; Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Marlboro Music Festival, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro, VT

Music: 19:24



Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47: Mvt 3

German Symphony Orchestra Berlin; Manfred Honeck, conductor

EBU, Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany

Music: 13:43

14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor, Michael Rusinek, clarinet.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto

Herbert Willi: ABBA-MA (Echo of Peace)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusic (excerpt) William Steinberg, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.4

Mason Bates: Mothership

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/24/2024

Lili Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps

Aaron Copland: Suite from Appalachian Spring

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E minor

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Saehyun Kim, 16, Piano, from Weston, MA

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937): Gaspard de la nuit, I. Ondine (6:59)

Jiyu Oh, 17, Violin, from Natick, MA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943): Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 for Violin & Piano (6:11)

Daniel Ma, 17, French Horn, from Wellesley, MA

Robert Schumann (1810-1856): Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70, Allegro (5:17)

Marley Matejka, 18, Voice (Soprano), from Framingham, MA

Franz Schubert (1797-1828): Lied der Mignon (3:12)

Justinas Zlabys, 18, Composer, from Natick, MA (Jiyu Oh; Jessica Kartawidjaja; Hayu Zhou; and Alex Aranzabal)

Justinas Zlabys (b. 2005): A Warren of Allusion, I. Allure (7:11)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana (1936)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Marcia Kraus: Three Fairy Tales (1997) — Deborah Selig, soprano; Courtney Miller, oboe; Shiela Kibbe, piano (Centaur 3421) 23:13

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra — Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan, conductor (CityMusic 4) (23:50)

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

In support of the Rule of Law: a Conversation with William R. Bay

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 (1847)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1723)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Percy Grainger: Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon (1901)