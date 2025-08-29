WCLV Program Guide 08-30-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Schubert, Franz Song, "Ave Maria" Benjamin Grosvenor, p

Liszt, Franz Les préludes, Symphonic Poem No. 3 Chicago Sym/Daniel Barenboim

Schubert, Franz Fantasy in f, D 940 Michael Korstick, p; North German Radio Phil/Alun Francis

Kabalevsky, Dmitri Violin Concerto in C, Op 48 Gil Shaham, v; Russian National Orch/Mikhail Pletnev

Price, Florence Scenes in Tin Can Alley (1928) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Motet, "Sub tuum praesidium," K. 198 Carolyn Sampson, s; King's Consort/Robert King

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus String Quartet No. 21 in D, K. 575 American String Quartet

Magnard, Alberic Ouverture, Op 10 Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Berlioz, Hector Benvenuto Cellini Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Pierre Monteux Radio Nederland

Alkan, Charles-Valentin 25 Preludes, Op 31 Laurent Martin, p

Nielsen, Carl Two Fantasy Pieces, Op 2 James Galway, f; Phillip Moll, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Flute Sonata in E-Flat, BWV 1031 Susan Rotholz, f; Kenneth Cooper, fortepiano

Nielsen, Carl Humoresque-Bagatelles, Op 11 Martin Roscoe, p

Nielsen, Carl Violin Concerto, Op 33 Arve Tellefsen, v; Royal Phil/Yehudi Menuhin

Nielsen, Carl Five Piano Pieces, Op 3 Martin Roscoe, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Tibaldi, Giovanni Battista Trio Sonata in b, Op 2/4 Parnassi musici

Lotti, Antonio Oboe d'Amore Concerto in A Heinz Holliger, ob; I Musici

Romano, Eustachio Cantus cum tenor Circa 1500 Ensemble Chandos

Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, "Italian" London Sym/Claudio Abbado

Mendelssohn-Hensel, Fanny Il Saltarello Romano Irene Barbuceanu, p

Anonymous 16th century, Italian Saltarello, El marchese di Saluzzo Circa 1500 Ensemble

Handel, George Frideric Overture in d (Chandos Anthem No. 2) Black Dyke Mills Band/Peter Parkes

Handel, George Frideric Violin Sonata in F, Op. 1, No. 12 (HWV 370) Rachel Barton, v; David Schrader, hc; John Mark Rozendaal, vc

Nicolai, Otto Symphony #2 in D, WoO 99 (1835) Bamberg Sym Orch/Karl Anton Rickenbacher

Beethoven, Ludwig van Egmont, Op.84 Berlin Staatskapelle/Heinz Bongartz

Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Opera, Le Legende de Joseph en egypte Michael Schade, t, Canadian Opera Company Orch/Richard Bradshaw

Kabalevsky, Dmitri Piano Concerto #3 in D, Op 50 Michael Korstick, p; North German Radio Phil/Alun Francis

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Variations on "Je suis encore dans mon printemps," Op 36 Marion Hofmann, h

Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Symphony #3 in C Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski

SERMISY, Claude de Disons nau a pleine teste Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Santiago de Murcia/Francisco de Vid Jacaras de la costa/Los que fueren de buen gusto(Dance tunes from the coast/Those who have taste) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King

Traditional Canarios Arianna Savall, harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba

Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 4 in G, G.448, "Fandango" Jose Rey de la Torre, guitar Stuyvesant String Quartet

Carlos Guastavino 10 Cantos populares Mirian Conti, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in Bb, K. 191 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra

19:20:37 Jose Luis Greco Pastel Orquesta Filarmonica de Gran Canaria Adrian Leaper

Sergei Prokofiev Pedro y El Lobo Antonio Banderas, narrator Russian National Orchestra Kent Nagano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Osvaldo Golijov: Levant

Serouj Kradjian, piano

Album: Levante

Atma 2655

Music: 4:26

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg - Suite, Wwv 96

National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; David Neely, conductor

National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD

Music: 19:36

Johannes Brahms: Brahms Intermezzo Op. 117, No. 2

Helene Grimaud, piano

Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces Op 116-119

Erato 14350

Music: 4:22

Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae

Geoffrey Herd, violin; Jinjoo Cho, violin; Eric Wong, viola; Max Geissler, cello

Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith Colleges, Geneva, NY

Music: 13:20

Ethel Smyth, arr. Jarle Storlokken: Voices Sing of Immortality

Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; tenThing

Album: She Composes Like A Man

LAWO 1280

Music: 4:36

Ethel Smyth: Overture to The Wreckers

English Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor

The Elgar Festival, Worcester Cathedral, Worcester, England

Music: 9:32

Franz Schubert: Allegro in A minor, D. 947, "Lebenssturme" (Storms of Life)

Jonathan Biss, piano; Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Marlboro Music Festival, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro, VT

Music: 19:24

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47: Mvt 3

German Symphony Orchestra Berlin; Manfred Honeck, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany

Music: 13:43

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat (1776)

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1833)

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Act 1 Finale (2016)

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 14 (1723)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Saehyun Kim, 16, Piano, from Weston, MA

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937): Gaspard de la nuit, I. Ondine (6:59)

Jiyu Oh, 17, Violin, from Natick, MA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943): Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 for Violin & Piano (6:11)

Daniel Ma, 17, French Horn, from Wellesley, MA

Robert Schumann (1810-1856): Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70, Allegro (5:17)

Marley Matejka, 18, Voice (Soprano), from Framingham, MA

Franz Schubert (1797-1828): Lied der Mignon (3:12)

Justinas Zlabys, 18, Composer, from Natick, MA (Jiyu Oh; Jessica Kartawidjaja; Hayu Zhou; and Alex Aranzabal)

Justinas Zlabys (b. 2005): A Warren of Allusion, I. Allure (7:11)

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer – Gateways Festival Orchestra, Anthony Parnther, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano (recorded 4/27/2025)

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 8

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a

Damien Sneed: Reflections of Resilience: Five Spirituals

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

J. R. Johnson: "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Michael Shapiro: Overture to 'Frankenstein' (2002)

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Act 1 Prologue (2016)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Dora Pejacevic: Piano Trio in C (1910)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite (1939)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me!

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 11:13

John Debney: Cutthroat Island: Main title ‘Morgan’s Ride’—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Naxos 3009) 4:41

Klaus Badelt: Pirates of the Caribbean - The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 5:30

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Man’s Chest: Jack Sparrow & Hornpipe—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80682) 5:28

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stranger Tides: Mermaids—Helena Blackman, soprano; London Music Works (Naxos 1398) 8:07

William Alwyn: The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Naxos 3009) 7:34

John Williams: Hook: Smee’s Plan & Lost Boys Ballet—Boston Pops/Williams (Sony 68419) 7:32

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly, Judy Garland That's Entertainment

Irving Berlin Isn't This a Lovely Day? Orchestra Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO

Irving Berlin Isn't This a Lovely Day? Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers Rhino R272957 Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO

Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Soon It's Gonna Rain Kenneth Nelson, Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast

Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Tilll the Clouds Roll By Joan Morris, William Bolcom These Charming People

Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Stormy Weather Ethel Waters Flapper Harold Arlen

Jim Wise-Robin Miller Raining in My Heart Bernadette Peters Dames at Sea -- Original Cast

Irving Berlin Blue Skies Al Jolson at Warner Bros.

Irving Berlin It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow Tainia Elg Louisiana Purchase -- Carnegie Hall Cast

Herbert Stothart Twister Orchestra The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack

Charlie Smalls Tornado Orchestra The Wiz -- Original B'way Cast

Irving Berlin I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm Alice Fay Book of the Month Irving Berlin

Irving Berlin Snow Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Peggy Lee White Christmas -- Studio Cast

Hugh Martin Ice Tab Hunter Hans Brinker --TV Cast

Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Sweet Wind Blowin' My Way Tammy Grimes Yip Harburg Revisited

Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Ill Wind Maxine Sullivan The Great Songs From the Cotton Club

Cole Porter Too Darn Hot Lorenzo Fuller Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast

Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Gonna Be Another Hot Day Stephen Douglass 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast

Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva Look for the Silver Lining George Feyer George Feyer Plays Jerome Kern

Rick Besoyan Look for a Sky of Blue Eileen Brennan Little Mary Sunshine -- Original Cast

Dorothy Fields-Jerome Kern April Snow Barbara Cook Close as Pages in a Book

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Filler: Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly Singin' in the Rain -- Original Soundtrack

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem (1888)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel –

Mari Eriksmoen, soprano

Emily D’Angelo, mezzo-soprano

Hallé Choir

Hallé Youth Choir

Hallé

Kahchun Wong, conductor

MAHLER: Symphony No 2 in C minor, ‘Resurrection’

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1 (Halle Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, cond. – MCA 25188)

22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony recorded 5/11/24 Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Felicia Moore, soprano; Renée Tatum, mezzo-soprano; Timothy Culver, tenor; Donnie Ray Albert, bass-baritone; Akron Symphony Chorus, University of Akron Concert Choir

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem

23:20 QUIET HOUR

