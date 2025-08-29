WCLV Program Guide 08-30-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Schubert, Franz Song, "Ave Maria" Benjamin Grosvenor, p
Liszt, Franz Les préludes, Symphonic Poem No. 3 Chicago Sym/Daniel Barenboim
Schubert, Franz Fantasy in f, D 940 Michael Korstick, p; North German Radio Phil/Alun Francis
Kabalevsky, Dmitri Violin Concerto in C, Op 48 Gil Shaham, v; Russian National Orch/Mikhail Pletnev
Price, Florence Scenes in Tin Can Alley (1928) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, p
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Motet, "Sub tuum praesidium," K. 198 Carolyn Sampson, s; King's Consort/Robert King
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus String Quartet No. 21 in D, K. 575 American String Quartet
Magnard, Alberic Ouverture, Op 10 Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson
Berlioz, Hector Benvenuto Cellini Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Pierre Monteux Radio Nederland
Alkan, Charles-Valentin 25 Preludes, Op 31 Laurent Martin, p
Nielsen, Carl Two Fantasy Pieces, Op 2 James Galway, f; Phillip Moll, p
Bach, Johann Sebastian Flute Sonata in E-Flat, BWV 1031 Susan Rotholz, f; Kenneth Cooper, fortepiano
Nielsen, Carl Humoresque-Bagatelles, Op 11 Martin Roscoe, p
Nielsen, Carl Violin Concerto, Op 33 Arve Tellefsen, v; Royal Phil/Yehudi Menuhin
Nielsen, Carl Five Piano Pieces, Op 3 Martin Roscoe, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Tibaldi, Giovanni Battista Trio Sonata in b, Op 2/4 Parnassi musici
Lotti, Antonio Oboe d'Amore Concerto in A Heinz Holliger, ob; I Musici
Romano, Eustachio Cantus cum tenor Circa 1500 Ensemble Chandos
Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, "Italian" London Sym/Claudio Abbado
Mendelssohn-Hensel, Fanny Il Saltarello Romano Irene Barbuceanu, p
Anonymous 16th century, Italian Saltarello, El marchese di Saluzzo Circa 1500 Ensemble
Handel, George Frideric Overture in d (Chandos Anthem No. 2) Black Dyke Mills Band/Peter Parkes
Handel, George Frideric Violin Sonata in F, Op. 1, No. 12 (HWV 370) Rachel Barton, v; David Schrader, hc; John Mark Rozendaal, vc
Nicolai, Otto Symphony #2 in D, WoO 99 (1835) Bamberg Sym Orch/Karl Anton Rickenbacher
Beethoven, Ludwig van Egmont, Op.84 Berlin Staatskapelle/Heinz Bongartz
Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Opera, Le Legende de Joseph en egypte Michael Schade, t, Canadian Opera Company Orch/Richard Bradshaw
Kabalevsky, Dmitri Piano Concerto #3 in D, Op 50 Michael Korstick, p; North German Radio Phil/Alun Francis
Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Variations on "Je suis encore dans mon printemps," Op 36 Marion Hofmann, h
Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Symphony #3 in C Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski
SERMISY, Claude de Disons nau a pleine teste Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Santiago de Murcia/Francisco de Vid Jacaras de la costa/Los que fueren de buen gusto(Dance tunes from the coast/Those who have taste) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King
Traditional Canarios Arianna Savall, harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba
Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 4 in G, G.448, "Fandango" Jose Rey de la Torre, guitar Stuyvesant String Quartet
Carlos Guastavino 10 Cantos populares Mirian Conti, piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in Bb, K. 191 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra
19:20:37 Jose Luis Greco Pastel Orquesta Filarmonica de Gran Canaria Adrian Leaper
Sergei Prokofiev Pedro y El Lobo Antonio Banderas, narrator Russian National Orchestra Kent Nagano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Osvaldo Golijov: Levant
Serouj Kradjian, piano
Album: Levante
Atma 2655
Music: 4:26
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg - Suite, Wwv 96
National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; David Neely, conductor
National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD
Music: 19:36
Johannes Brahms: Brahms Intermezzo Op. 117, No. 2
Helene Grimaud, piano
Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces Op 116-119
Erato 14350
Music: 4:22
Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae
Geoffrey Herd, violin; Jinjoo Cho, violin; Eric Wong, viola; Max Geissler, cello
Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith Colleges, Geneva, NY
Music: 13:20
Ethel Smyth, arr. Jarle Storlokken: Voices Sing of Immortality
Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; tenThing
Album: She Composes Like A Man
LAWO 1280
Music: 4:36
Ethel Smyth: Overture to The Wreckers
English Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor
The Elgar Festival, Worcester Cathedral, Worcester, England
Music: 9:32
Franz Schubert: Allegro in A minor, D. 947, "Lebenssturme" (Storms of Life)
Jonathan Biss, piano; Mitsuko Uchida, piano
Marlboro Music Festival, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro, VT
Music: 19:24
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47: Mvt 3
German Symphony Orchestra Berlin; Manfred Honeck, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany
Music: 13:43
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat (1776)
Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1833)
Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Act 1 Finale (2016)
William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 14 (1723)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Saehyun Kim, 16, Piano, from Weston, MA
Maurice Ravel (1875-1937): Gaspard de la nuit, I. Ondine (6:59)
Jiyu Oh, 17, Violin, from Natick, MA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943): Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 for Violin & Piano (6:11)
Daniel Ma, 17, French Horn, from Wellesley, MA
Robert Schumann (1810-1856): Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70, Allegro (5:17)
Marley Matejka, 18, Voice (Soprano), from Framingham, MA
Franz Schubert (1797-1828): Lied der Mignon (3:12)
Justinas Zlabys, 18, Composer, from Natick, MA (Jiyu Oh; Jessica Kartawidjaja; Hayu Zhou; and Alex Aranzabal)
Justinas Zlabys (b. 2005): A Warren of Allusion, I. Allure (7:11)
13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer – Gateways Festival Orchestra, Anthony Parnther, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano (recorded 4/27/2025)
Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 8
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a
Damien Sneed: Reflections of Resilience: Five Spirituals
William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
J. R. Johnson: "Lift Every Voice and Sing"
15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Michael Shapiro: Overture to 'Frankenstein' (2002)
Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Act 1 Prologue (2016)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
Dora Pejacevic: Piano Trio in C (1910)
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite (1939)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me!
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 11:13
John Debney: Cutthroat Island: Main title ‘Morgan’s Ride’—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Naxos 3009) 4:41
Klaus Badelt: Pirates of the Caribbean - The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 5:30
Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Man’s Chest: Jack Sparrow & Hornpipe—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80682) 5:28
Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stranger Tides: Mermaids—Helena Blackman, soprano; London Music Works (Naxos 1398) 8:07
William Alwyn: The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Naxos 3009) 7:34
John Williams: Hook: Smee’s Plan & Lost Boys Ballet—Boston Pops/Williams (Sony 68419) 7:32
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom
Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly, Judy Garland That's Entertainment
Irving Berlin Isn't This a Lovely Day? Orchestra Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO
00:03:49 00:02:56 Irving Berlin Isn't This a Lovely Day? Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers Rhino R272957 Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO
Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Soon It's Gonna Rain Kenneth Nelson, Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast
Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Tilll the Clouds Roll By Joan Morris, William Bolcom These Charming People
Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Stormy Weather Ethel Waters Flapper Harold Arlen
Jim Wise-Robin Miller Raining in My Heart Bernadette Peters Dames at Sea -- Original Cast
Irving Berlin Blue Skies Al Jolson at Warner Bros.
Irving Berlin It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow Tainia Elg Louisiana Purchase -- Carnegie Hall Cast
Herbert Stothart Twister Orchestra The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack
Charlie Smalls Tornado Orchestra The Wiz -- Original B'way Cast
Irving Berlin I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm Alice Fay Book of the Month Irving Berlin
Irving Berlin Snow Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Peggy Lee White Christmas -- Studio Cast
Hugh Martin Ice Tab Hunter Hans Brinker --TV Cast
Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Sweet Wind Blowin' My Way Tammy Grimes Yip Harburg Revisited
Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Ill Wind Maxine Sullivan The Great Songs From the Cotton Club
Cole Porter Too Darn Hot Lorenzo Fuller Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast
Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Gonna Be Another Hot Day Stephen Douglass 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast
Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva Look for the Silver Lining George Feyer George Feyer Plays Jerome Kern
Rick Besoyan Look for a Sky of Blue Eileen Brennan Little Mary Sunshine -- Original Cast
Dorothy Fields-Jerome Kern April Snow Barbara Cook Close as Pages in a Book
George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy
Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Filler: Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly Singin' in the Rain -- Original Soundtrack
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem (1888)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel –
Mari Eriksmoen, soprano
Emily D’Angelo, mezzo-soprano
Hallé Choir
Hallé Youth Choir
Hallé
Kahchun Wong, conductor
MAHLER: Symphony No 2 in C minor, ‘Resurrection’
BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1 (Halle Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, cond. – MCA 25188)
22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony recorded 5/11/24 Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Felicia Moore, soprano; Renée Tatum, mezzo-soprano; Timothy Culver, tenor; Donnie Ray Albert, bass-baritone; Akron Symphony Chorus, University of Akron Concert Choir
Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem
23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA