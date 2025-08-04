WCLV Program Guide 08-04-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Strauss II, Johann Simplicius Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter Marco Polo 8.223275 Strauss: Famous Overtures 5:42

0:06:00 Strauss, Josef Polka Mazur, "Wilde Rose," Op. 201 Slovak State Phil/Arthur Kulling Marco Polo 8.223618 Josef Strauss Edition Vol 16 4:20

0:10:00 Strauss, Johann Sr Bouquets, Waltz, Op. 197 Slovak Sinfonietta/Christian Pollack Marco Polo 8.225341 Johann Strauss, Sr. Vol 21 7:35

0:19:00 Wolf-Ferrari, Ermanno Violin Concerto in D, Op. 26 Francesca Dego, v; City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Daniele Rustioni DG 481 6381 Francesca Dego: Violin Concertos by Paganini and Wolf-Ferrari 35:49:00

0:55:00 Wolf-Ferrari, Ermanno Italian Songs Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, s; Gerald Moore, p EMI/Ang CDM7-63654-2 n/a 1:32

1:00:00 Biber, Heinrich von Mystery Sonatas ("Rosary") Julia Wedman, v; Ensemble Dorian DSL-92127 (2) Biber Mystery Sonatas 5:17

1:05:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Leonore Overture no.2 in C, Op.72a Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Colin Davis RCA 68344-2 (2) Beethoven: Fidelio 15:36

1:22:00 Lutoslawski, Witold Variations on a Theme by Paganini Bernd Glemser, p; Polish National Radio Sym/Antoni Wit Naxos 8.553423 LUTOSLAWSKI, W.: Symphony No. 3 / Paganini Variations (Polish National Radio Symphony, Wit) 9:50

1:32:00 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Op. 43 Leon Fleisher, p; Cleveland Orch/George Szell Philips 456775-2 (2) Great Pianists of the 20th Century, Volume 27: Leon Fleisher 22:06

1:54:00 Kalinnikov, Vasili Chorus, "The Skylark" Houston Chamber Cho/Robert Simpson MSR Classics MS-1311 Ravishingly Russian: 19th and 20th Century Russian Secular Choral Music * Houston Chamber Choir 1:52

2:00:00 Wagner/Liszt Flying Dutchman Earl Wild, p Ivory Classics 70901 (2) The Virtuosity of Earl Wild 5:43

2:06:00 Schubert, Franz Song, "Gretchen am Spinnrade," D 118 Yevgeny Kissin, p Philips 456871-2 (2) Great Pianists of the 20th Century: Evgeny Kissin 3:57

2:10:00 Popper, David Spinning Song, Op 55/1 Maria Kliegel, vc; Esterhàzy Orch/Gerhard Markson Naxos 8.554657 POPPER: Romantic Cello Showpieces 2:52

2:13:00 Dvorák, Antonín The Golden Spinning Wheel, Op 109 Berlin Phil/Simon Rattle EMI/Ang CDC5-58019-2 (2) n/a 27:50:00

2:40:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Song, "Die kleine Spinnerin," K. 531 Elly Ameling, s; Dalton Baldwin, p Philips 426735-2 Introducing Mozart (The Complete Mozart Edition) 1:39

2:42:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat, K. 417 Richard Watkins, fh; City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox MCA Classics MCAD-25229 Mozart: Horn Concertos and Concert Rondo 12:40

2:55:00 Anonymous 16th century, English My Lord of Oxenford's Maske Baltimore Consort Dorian DSL-90601 Gut Wind And Wire 1:44

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Vesperae solennes de confessore, K. 339 Barbara Schlick, s; Amsterdam Baroque Cho, Orch/Ton Koopman Erato 10705-2 Mozart: Requiem 5:40

3:06:00 Respighi, Ottorino Vetrate di Chiesa (Church Windows) Orchestra London Canada/Uri Mayer Radio Canada Int'l SMCD-5146 Respighi, Hindemith, Fiala 24:27:00

3:30:00 Reger, Max Thirty Little Chorale Preludes, Op 135a Klaas Bolt, o Intersound 1002 n/a 1:31

3:32:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 29, "Wir danken dir, Gott (We thank you, God)" Paul Esswood, ct; Vienna Concentus Musicus/Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 8.35034 (2) Complete Cantatas Vol. 5 23:25

3:55:00 Anonymous 17th century, English The Mountebanks' Dance at Grayes Inn Denmark Concentus Musicus/Aksel H Mathiesen Nonesuch H-71153 Masque Music - Instrumental And Vocal Music From The Stuart Masque 1:37

4:00:00 Rossini, Gioachino La cambiale di matrimonio Orpheus Chamber Orch DG 415363-2 Rossini: Overtures 5:11

4:05:00 Paganini, Nicolo Introduction and Variations on "Non piu mesta" Accardo, London Phil MHS 512203-F Paganini: Violin Concerto No.6; Le streghe; Non più mesta; Sonata & Variationi 11:36

4:17:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio #9 in G, Op 121a, "Kakadu" Castle Trio Virgin 91442-2 n/a 17:51

4:36:00 Zelenka, Jan Dismas Trio Sonata #1 in F Paul Dombrecht, ob; Ensemble Accent ACC-8848D-A/B (2) Zelenka Trio Sonatas 18:05

4:54:00 Fux, Johann Joseph Il Fonte della Salute Ann Monoyios, s; Vienna Academy/Martin Haselböck CPO 999680-2 (2) Il Fonte della Salute 5:40

5:00:00 Purcell, Henry The Gordian Knot Untied Aradia Ensemble/Kevin Mallon Naxos 8.570149 Purcell Theatre Music, Vol 1 1:29

5:00:00 Bonds, Margaret Troubled Water Althea Waites, p Cambria CD-1097 Black Diamonds- African-American Composers 5:22

5:05:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph Violin Concerto No. 4 in G, H VIIa:4 Adelina Oprean, v; European Union Chamber Orch Helios CDH-55007 Haydn 20:36

5:28:00 Still, William Grant Miniatures for Flute, Oboe & Piano Calico Winds Albany TROY-693 Vintage America 12:25

5:40:00 Perkinson, Coleridge-Taylor String Sinfonietta #1 (1954) Chicago Sinfonietta/Paul Freeman Cedille CDR-90000087 Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: A Celebration 15:17

5:55:00 Price, Florence The Old Boatman Althea Waites, p Cambria CD-1097 Black Diamonds- African-American Composers 1:54

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Strauss Jr & Josef Strauss: Pizzicato Polka (1869)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)

Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

William Alwyn: Overture to a Masque (1940)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: La Mourisque (1551)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 15 in d (1770)

Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

Stefan Malzew: Eliza in Ascot (2011)

Calvin Custer: Themes from 007 (1989)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Ya Got Me (1944)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 1: Arietta (1867)

Gustav Holst: A Winter Idyll (1897)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Suite (1932)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka (1885)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Anton n Dvor k: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Traditional: Minuet No. 60 (1765)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)

Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile (1936)

Zdenek Fibich: Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek (1875)

Josef Suk: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in G (1785)

William Schuman: Symphony No. 3 (1941)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1761)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Jacques Ibert: Entr'acte (1935)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Edouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)

Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in g (1892)

Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune: Suite (1926)

Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)

Francesco Bonporti: Violin Concerto in F (1727)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 1 in F (1800)

Alberto Ginastera: Panamb : Suite (1940)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

Dora Pejacevic: Scherzo from Piano Trio in C (1910)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Let Us Cheer the Weary Traveler (1926)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Baptism (1934)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction (1892)

Eric Coates: London Suite (1933)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Frolic (1918)

Michel Legrand: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg: Theme (1964)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Vaclav Pichl: Symphony in B-Flat (1770)

Emile Waldteufel: High Speed Galop (1876)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns (1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words (1845)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Gerald Finzi: Elegy 'The Fall of the Leaf' (1942)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

Karl Jenkins: Dona nobis pacem (2011)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Path tique' (1893)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)

Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertst ck in f (1821)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March (1873)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)

Cesar Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599)

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quartet No. 2 (1889)

Peggy Glanville-Hicks: Etruscan Concerto (1954)

Frank Bridge: The Sea (1911)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August (1876)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

Cesar Cui: Two Pieces (1886)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange l' ternit de J sus (1941)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Arvo Part: Summa (1977)

Henryk Wieniawski: L gende (1859)

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto (1720)

Carl Engel: Sea Shell (1911)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 12 (1778)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)