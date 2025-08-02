WCLV Program Guide 08-03-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Manifold Riches – another collection of recently released recordings devoted to the ever-fascinating traditions of the King of Instruments.

J. S. Bach Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565 --Daniel Moult (1692-1730 Schnitger/Martinikerk, Groningen, Netherlands)

Roberto Remondi Prelude & Fugue on a Pastorale Theme, Op. 105 –Corrado Cavalli (1778 Concone-1898 Pera/Church of Our Lady of Snow, Pecetto Torinese, Italy)

Michelangelo Rossi Toccata No. 7 –Barbara Bruhns (2020 Fisk/Christ Church, Andover, MA)

Johann Schop Sine titulo, fr Uitnemend Kabinet –Martin Davids, violin; David Yearsley (2010 Yokota-Parsons/Annabell Taylor Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY)

Judith Bingham Ancient Sunlight (Infancy-Betrothal-Annunciation, inspired by Giotto’s frescos in the Scrovegni Chapel in Padua) –Tom Winpenny (1962 Harrison/St. Alban’s Cathedral, England)

Thomas Augustine Arne Organ Concerto No 2 in G –Goldberg Baroque Ensemble; Andrzej Szadejko (2019 Schumacher-Januszkiewicz/St John’s Church, Gdansk, Poland)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Evening Prayer as expressed through sacred choral and organ music

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)

Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir (1641)

Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 in f (1828)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 2 in e-Flat (1896)

Ferruccio Busoni: Turandot Suite (1911)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra (1919)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 in g 'Hen' (1785)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3 in g (1723)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 12: Mvt 3 Frank Huang, violin; Rohan De Silva, piano

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G Major, Op. 11 Colour of Music Festival Virtuosi; Jean Montes, conductor Colour of Music Festival, The Riviera Theater, Charleston, SC

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Lyle and Donna Jaffe calling from Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude and Fugue No. 5, Op. 35 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Duo No. 1 in G Major, K. 423 Frank Huang, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; New York Philharmonic String Trio University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Robert Schumann: Marchenerzahlungen, Op. 132: Mvt 4 Jurg Dahler, viola; Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Francois Benda, clarinet

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Lara Downes, piano

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 40 Ben Goldscheider, horn; Grace Park, violin; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Camerata Pacifica, Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, Santa Barbara, CA

Wynton Marsalis: Blues Symphony: Mvt 4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Renee Fleming, soprano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin

Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances, No. 1 – “Ring Shout”

Aram Khachaturian: Love Scene and “Dance of the Pirates” from Spartacus

Francesco Cilea: “Io son l’umile ancella” from Adriana Lecouvreur

Ruggero Leoncavallo: “Musette svaria sulla bocca viva” from La Boheme

Giacomo Puccini’s: “O mio babbino caro” from Gianni Schicchi

Gloria Isabel Ramos: Triano amazon

Arturo Marquez: Conga del Fuego Nuevo

Meredith Willson: “Till There Was You” from The Music Man

Andrew Lippa: “The Diva”

Richard Strauss: Morgen

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst conductor; Sarah Aristidou, soprano; Tony Sias, narrator; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Lisa Wong, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/24/2025

Francis Poulenc: La voix humaine

Johann Sebastian Bach: "Concerto" from Komm, Jesu, komm BWV 229

Galina Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5 ‘Amen’

Johann Sebastian Bach: "Aria" from Komm, Jesu, komm BWV 229

Richard Strauss: Fantasie from Die Frau ohne Schatten Op 65

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Kaz Hudson, 17, Guitar, from Centennial, Colorado (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) Suite for Cello No. 3 in C Major, BVW 1009 transposed for guitar in G major I. Prelude

Katelyn Nguyen, 16, Bassoon, from Portland, Oregon (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Jose Siqueira (1907-1985) Drei Etuden (Three Etudes) for Bassoon and Piano II. Tempo di Modinha (3:29) III. Allegro scherzoso

Miles Levine, 16, Cello, from Hastings-on-Hudson, New York - John Williams (b. 1932) Elegy for Cello and Orchestra

Joaquín Chávez, 18, Clarinet, originally from Lima, Peru and currently living in Interlochen, Michigan (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006) Sonatina for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 29 I. Allegro con brio III. Furioso

Eric Zhang, 17, Piano, from Bedford, MA - Friedrich Gulda (1930-2000) Play Piano Play VII. Lento, molto tranquillo e piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Halim El-Dabh: The Miraculous Tale (2006) — Duo Eigentone

Jennifer Conner: A Teller of Tales — Thomas Trenney, organ

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters (2012) — George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Adrienne Elisha: Harrier Trio — Adrienne Elisha, viola; Jonathan Golove, cello; James VanDemark, double bass

Matthew Saunders: Lady Glides on the Moon (2012-13) — Duo Eigentone

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Building Success in Cleveland's Latino Community. Remarks from Jenice Contreras, President & CEO of the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center For Economic Development

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Stephen Foster: Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair (1854)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)

George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria (1725)

Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus (1584)

