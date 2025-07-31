WCLV Program Guide 08-01-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Medtner, Nikolai Three "Noveletten (Novelles)," Op 17 Igor Nikonovich, p
Schumann, Robert Noveletten, Op. 21 Yves Nat, p
Poulenc, Francis Three Novelettes Lucille Chung, p
Glazunov, Alexander Five Novelettes, Op 15 Utrecht String Quartet
Kalinnikov, Vasili Tsar Boris Budapest Sym/Antal Jancsovics
Shostakovich, Dmitri Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949) Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian
Handel, George Frideric Love in Bath Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham
Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in g, Op. 6, No. 6 Orpheus Chamber Orch
Hamnar, Ronald Blue Hills Rhapsody Queensland Sym Orch/Ronald Hamnar
Hill, Alfred Symphony No. 10 in C, "Short Symphony" Queensland Sym/Wilfried Lehmann
Carr, Edwin The Twelve Signs (1974) Melbourne Sym Orch/Edwin Carr
Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in b, Kk 87 Victoria Drake, h
Locatelli, Pietro Cello Sonata in D Janos Starker, vc; Stephen Swedish, p
Fauré, Gabriel Elégie in c, Op 24 Janos Starker, vc; Philharmonia Orch/Walter Süsskind
Lee, Sebastian Four Etudes, Op 70 Janos Starker, vc
Wiklund, Adolf Piano Concerto #2 in b, Op 17 (1917) Erikson, p; Swedish Radio Sym/Westerberg
Tveitt, Geirr Suite #1, "A Hundred Folk Tunes from Hardanger," Op 151 Royal Norwegian Navy Band/Bjarte Engeset
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Dubois, Théodore Terzettino Hat Trick
Chaminade, Cecile Piano Trio #1 in g, Op 11 Tzigane Piano Trio
Chaminade, Cecile Song, "Malgré nous" Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Bengt Forsberg, p
Haydn, Michael Symphony No. 9 in D Slovak Chamber Orch/Bohdan Warchal
Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 36 in E-Flat Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati
Clementi, Muzio Gradus ad Parnassum, Op 44 Alessandro Marangoni, p
Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations in F on a Swiss Air, WoO 64 Marisa Robles, h
Blumer, Theodor Schweizer Quintett (1953) Moran Wind Quintet
Liebermann, Rolf Suite on Six Swiss Folksongs (1944) Swiss Chamber Phil/Patrice Ulrich
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 25 in g minor, K. 183 RIAS Sym Orch/Otto Klemperer
Bach, Johann Sebastian Two-Part Inventions, BWV 772/786 Janine Jansen, v; Maxim Rysanov, vi
Fauré, Gabriel Cantique de Jean Racine, Op 11 Choeurs, Orch National de Lyon/Emmanuel Krivine
Fauré, Gabriel Pelléas et Mélisande, Op. 80 St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner
Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata #28 in A, Op 101 Vladimir Horowitz, p
Beethoven, Ludwig van Septet in E-flat, Op. 20 Vienna Chamber Ensemble
Beethoven, Ludwig van Fidelio, Op 72 Bavarian Radio Sym/Colin Davis
Beethoven, Ludwig van Three Marches, Op 45 Frank Zabel, Stefan Thomas, p
Beethoven, Ludwig van Serenade (String Trio) in D, Op 8 David Hopman, g; Delmar Pettys, v; Catherine Brubaker, vi
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Thomas Weelkes: Since Robin Hood (1608)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)
Traditional: Shenandoah
Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917)
Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)
Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite (1960)
Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)
Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)
Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley (1960)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: I Can Cook Too (1944)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks (1874)
John Adams: The Chairman Dances (1987)
Henry Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Trumpet' (1694)
Chico Novarro: La Pareja (1964)
Henryk Wieniawski: Capriccio valse (1852)
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Pr ambule (1835)
Fredrik Schoyen Sj lin: Shore (2016)
Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)
Mikl s R zsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Johann Christian Bach: Piano Quintet in D (1780)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D (1778)
Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)
Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)
Carl Nielsen: The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now (1921)
Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 (1917)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1 (1888)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841)
Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)
Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)
Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1816)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)
Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)
Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring (1854)
Camille Saint-Saens: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sir William Walton: Partita for Orchestra (1958)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 in c (1929)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' (1851)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d (1740)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)
Ferruccio Busoni: Divertimento (1920)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)
Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo (1899)
Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898)
Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Valse espagnole (1900)
Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 26 'Les adieux' (1810)
Le Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)
John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair (1992)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)
Bedrich Smetana: Ma vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)
Jerome Moross: Fugue from Symphony No. 1 (1942)
Karl Goldmark: Wedding March & Variations from 'Rustic Wedding Symphony' Symphony Op 26 (1875)
Cristobal de Morales: Jubilate Deo (1538)
Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs (1989)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosym dre' (1921)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau (1909)
Victor Herbert: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1884)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D (1816)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Coloquia en la reja (1911)
Ernesto Lecuona: Malague a (1927)
Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue (1883)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Augusta Holmes: Pologne (1883)
Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 55 in E-Flat 'Schoolmaster' (1774)
Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)
Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite (1917)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)
Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Dream Tangles (1838)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A (1971)
Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)
Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)
Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Caf 1930 (1986)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)
Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Path tique' (1799)
Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Emil Darzins: Valse m lancolique (1904)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)
Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'