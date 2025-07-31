WCLV Program Guide 08-01-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Medtner, Nikolai Three "Noveletten (Novelles)," Op 17 Igor Nikonovich, p

Schumann, Robert Noveletten, Op. 21 Yves Nat, p

Poulenc, Francis Three Novelettes Lucille Chung, p

Glazunov, Alexander Five Novelettes, Op 15 Utrecht String Quartet

Kalinnikov, Vasili Tsar Boris Budapest Sym/Antal Jancsovics

Shostakovich, Dmitri Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949) Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian

Handel, George Frideric Love in Bath Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham

Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in g, Op. 6, No. 6 Orpheus Chamber Orch

Hamnar, Ronald Blue Hills Rhapsody Queensland Sym Orch/Ronald Hamnar

Hill, Alfred Symphony No. 10 in C, "Short Symphony" Queensland Sym/Wilfried Lehmann

Carr, Edwin The Twelve Signs (1974) Melbourne Sym Orch/Edwin Carr

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in b, Kk 87 Victoria Drake, h

Locatelli, Pietro Cello Sonata in D Janos Starker, vc; Stephen Swedish, p

Fauré, Gabriel Elégie in c, Op 24 Janos Starker, vc; Philharmonia Orch/Walter Süsskind

Lee, Sebastian Four Etudes, Op 70 Janos Starker, vc

Wiklund, Adolf Piano Concerto #2 in b, Op 17 (1917) Erikson, p; Swedish Radio Sym/Westerberg

Tveitt, Geirr Suite #1, "A Hundred Folk Tunes from Hardanger," Op 151 Royal Norwegian Navy Band/Bjarte Engeset

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Dubois, Théodore Terzettino Hat Trick

Chaminade, Cecile Piano Trio #1 in g, Op 11 Tzigane Piano Trio

Chaminade, Cecile Song, "Malgré nous" Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Bengt Forsberg, p

Haydn, Michael Symphony No. 9 in D Slovak Chamber Orch/Bohdan Warchal

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 36 in E-Flat Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

Clementi, Muzio Gradus ad Parnassum, Op 44 Alessandro Marangoni, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations in F on a Swiss Air, WoO 64 Marisa Robles, h

Blumer, Theodor Schweizer Quintett (1953) Moran Wind Quintet

Liebermann, Rolf Suite on Six Swiss Folksongs (1944) Swiss Chamber Phil/Patrice Ulrich

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 25 in g minor, K. 183 RIAS Sym Orch/Otto Klemperer

Bach, Johann Sebastian Two-Part Inventions, BWV 772/786 Janine Jansen, v; Maxim Rysanov, vi

Fauré, Gabriel Cantique de Jean Racine, Op 11 Choeurs, Orch National de Lyon/Emmanuel Krivine

Fauré, Gabriel Pelléas et Mélisande, Op. 80 St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata #28 in A, Op 101 Vladimir Horowitz, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Septet in E-flat, Op. 20 Vienna Chamber Ensemble

Beethoven, Ludwig van Fidelio, Op 72 Bavarian Radio Sym/Colin Davis

Beethoven, Ludwig van Three Marches, Op 45 Frank Zabel, Stefan Thomas, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Serenade (String Trio) in D, Op 8 David Hopman, g; Delmar Pettys, v; Catherine Brubaker, vi

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Thomas Weelkes: Since Robin Hood (1608)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite (1960)

Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)

Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley (1960)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: I Can Cook Too (1944)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks (1874)

John Adams: The Chairman Dances (1987)

Henry Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Trumpet' (1694)

Chico Novarro: La Pareja (1964)

Henryk Wieniawski: Capriccio valse (1852)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Pr ambule (1835)

Fredrik Schoyen Sj lin: Shore (2016)

Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)

Mikl s R zsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Quintet in D (1780)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D (1778)

Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Carl Nielsen: The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now (1921)

Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 (1917)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1 (1888)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841)

Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1816)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring (1854)

Camille Saint-Saens: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sir William Walton: Partita for Orchestra (1958)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 in c (1929)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' (1851)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d (1740)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)

Ferruccio Busoni: Divertimento (1920)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo (1899)

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Valse espagnole (1900)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 26 'Les adieux' (1810)

Le Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair (1992)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)

Bedrich Smetana: Ma vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Jerome Moross: Fugue from Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Karl Goldmark: Wedding March & Variations from 'Rustic Wedding Symphony' Symphony Op 26 (1875)

Cristobal de Morales: Jubilate Deo (1538)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs (1989)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosym dre' (1921)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau (1909)

Victor Herbert: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1884)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D (1816)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Coloquia en la reja (1911)

Ernesto Lecuona: Malague a (1927)

Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue (1883)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Augusta Holmes: Pologne (1883)

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 55 in E-Flat 'Schoolmaster' (1774)

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Dream Tangles (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A (1971)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Caf 1930 (1986)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Path tique' (1799)

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Emil Darzins: Valse m lancolique (1904)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'