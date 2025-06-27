WCLV Program Guide 06-28-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Bk 1, BWV 846/69 Léon Berben, hc
Bach, Johann Sebastian Prelude and Fugue in E-Flat, BWV 552, "St Anne" BBC Phil/Leonard Slatkin
Assad, Sergio Preludio, Fuga e Vivace Plinio Fernandez, g
Strauss II, Johann Waltzes, Rosen aus dem Suden, Op. 388 Diabolicus/Dietrich Henschel
Walton, William Henry V Suite (1944) Bournemouth Sym Orch/Andrew Litton
Schoeck, Othmar Goethe Lieder, Op. 19 Dietrich Henschel, br; Wolfram Rieger, p
Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 in B-flat Alfred Brendel, p
Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 in f minor Philharmonia Hungarica/Willi Boskovsky
Doppler, Albert Franz Hungarian Pastoral Fantasy, Op 26 Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Tokyo Concert Orch/Shigenobu
Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat 18th Century Orch/Frans Brüggen
Sor, Fernando Menuett in E, Op 32 Andrés Segovia, g
Tchaikovsky, Peter Twelve Piano Pieces (Etudes), Op. 40 Mikhail Pletnev, p
Stravinsky, Igor Le Baiser de la fée Scottish National Orch/Neeme Järvi
Stravinsky, Igor Pulcinella Ann Murray, ms; City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox
Stravinsky, Igor Petrouchka Gina Bachauer, p
Stravinsky, Igor The Firebird Atlanta Sym Orch/Robert Shaw
Scriabin, Alexander Four Preludes, Op 31 Piers Lane, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Altenburg, Johann Ernst Concerto for Seven Trumpets and Timpani Hubert Laws, f; Philharmonia Virtuosi/Richard Kapp
Anderson, Leroy Bugler's Holiday Eastman-Rochester Pops Orch/Frederick Fennell
Vivaldi, Antonio Two-Trumpet Concerto in C, R 537 Edward Carroll, tr; Ad van Zon, tr; Concerto Rotterdam/Heinz Friesen
Philidor, Andre Two Canons Nick Norton, tr; Anthony Plog, tr; Ensemble Summit
Stanford, Charles Villiers Piano Concerto #2 in c, Op 126 Malcolm Binns, p; London Sym Orch/Nicholas Braithwaite
Bridge, Frank Song, "Goldenhair" Janice Watson, s; Roger Vignoles, p
Purcell, Henry Dido and Aeneas Royal Phil/Leopold Stokowski
Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite No. 2 in D Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Helmut Koch
Marx, Joseph Romantic Piano Concerto in E Marc-André Hamelin, p; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Osmo Vänskä
Marx, Joseph Song, "Maienblüten" Angela Maria Blasi, s; Bochum Sym Orch/Steven Sloane
Bach, Johann Sebastian Mass in b, BWV 232 Soloists; Dresden Kreuzchor, Dresden Staatskapelle/Rudolf Mauersberger
Telemann, Georg Philipp Flute Sonata in G Pro Arte Antiqua Lipsiensis
Beethoven, Ludwig van Triple Concerto in C, Op 56 Zacharias, p; Hoelscher, v; Schiff, vc; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Masur
Cowell, Henry Trio in Nine Short Movements Mirecourt Trio
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Tomas Luis de Victoria "Jesu, Dulcis Memoria" Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene
Tomas Luis de Victoria "Domine, Non Sum Dignus" (Lord, I am not worthy...) Peninsula Women's Chorus (Palo Alto, CA) Patricia Hennings
J. B. Comes "Baylado" Kay Hilton, soprano; Pat O'Scannell, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Tennant, baritone The Terra Nova Consort
Francisco Jose de Castro Sonata No. 9 Chatham Baroque
Manuel Blasco de Nebra Piano Sonata No. 3 in A Pedro Casals, piano
Isaac Albeniz El Albaicin John Willams, guitar London Symphony Orchestra Paul Daniel
Enrique Granados El fandango de candil, from Goyescas, Op. 11 Brazilian Guitar Quartet
Joaquin Rodrigo Four Piano Pieces Artur Pizarro, piano
Anonymous Naranijitay Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Chaconas y Marionas (Argentinian & Spanish bailes) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King
Ignacio de Jerusalem Mass in D Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings
Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# (finale) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege
Jose White Lafitte La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu
Agustin Barrios La catedral (The Cathedral) David Solis Olson, guitar
Carlos Guastavino Las Presencias No. 7 "Rosita Iglesias" Jonathan Cohler, clarinet; Rasa Vitkauskaite, piano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Walter Piston: Symphony No. 5: Mvt 3 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; David Alan Miller, conductor Album: Gershwin: Concerto In F Naxos 8559875 Music: 4:39
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100: Mvt 1 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Joseph Young, conductor EBU, National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD Music: 12:59
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Riley McManus calling from New York, New York Music: 6:55
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 "Waldstein" - Movement 1 Allegro con Brio Richard Raymond, piano Album: Reubke, Beethoven: Sonata, Waldstein, Tandeln und Scherzen Analekta 3172 Music: 11:14
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216 Leonidas Kavakos, violin; NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra; Alan Gilbert, conductor DENDR, Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, Germany Music: 22:56
Caroline Shaw: Cant voi l'aube Caroline Shaw, vocals; Attacca Quartet Album: Evergreen Nonesuch Music: 4:15
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61: Mvts. 2-3 Hilary Hahn, violin; Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra; Alain Altinoglu, conductor EBU, Grand Hall, Alte Oper, Frankfurt, Germany Music: 18:53
Eleanor Alberga: String Quartet No. 2 Juilliard String Quartet Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Syracuse, NY Music: 17:01
Richard Strauss, arr. Andrew Yee: Four Last Songs: Mvt. 2 Andrew Yee, cello; Experiential Orchestra; James Blachly, conductor Experiential Orchestra, Trinity Church Wall Street, St. Paul's Chapel, New York, NY Music: 5:23
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
King Henry VIII: Pastime with Good Company (1520)
King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)
Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)
Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)
Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Antonín Dvorák: Bagatelle No. 5 (1878)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 (1936)
Francis Hime: Anoiteceu (2006)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January - May 2025
We’re meeting musicians from all over the country today and hearing fantastic performances on French Horn, harp, oboe, and more.
Aiden Bower, 17, French Horn, from Jacksonville, FL (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822-1905) (5:37)
Oliver Mar, 14, Cello, from Jericho, NY - Cello Concerto No. 2 in E minor, Op. 30 - II. Lento - Andante tranquillo by Victor Herbert (1859-1924) (6:17)
Katherine Schaufenbuel, 13, Violin, from Naperville, IL - T’filah by Lera Auerbach (b. 1973) (4:54)
Alexander Vakov, 18, Oboe, from Henderson, NV (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Italian Dance by Madeleine Dring (1923-1977) (2:13) & Sonata for Oboe and Piano - III. Molto Allegro by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) (2:38)
Rebekah Esper, 17, Harp, from Novi, MI (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Sonata for Harp in C minor, Op. 2 No. 3 - I. Allegro, III. Rondo - Allegro by Sophia Dussek (1775-1831) (5:53)
CLOSING PIECE: Excerpt from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50 - II. (b) Variazione Finale e Coda by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) performed by the INN Trio (Nathan Meltzer, violin; Noah Lee, cello; Wenfang Ivan Han, piano)
13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer – Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Klaus Mäkelä, conductor; Lisa Batiashvili, violin
Ellen Reid: Body Cosmic (US Premiere, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2
15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Claude Debussy: Beau soir (1878)
Henri Duparc: Chanson triste (1868)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)
José de Nebra: Five Seguidillas & Canción (1750)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)
Miklós Rózsa: Knights of the Round Table: Hawks in Flight (1953)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 4
Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (excerpt) [Unfaithfully Yours]—London Symphony / Claudio Abbado
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser Overture (excerpt) [Unfaithfully Yours] —Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/ Andris Nelsons
Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (excerpt) [Unfaithfully Yours]—Cleveland Orchestra / Riccardo Chailly
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries [Once More with Feeling]—Cleveland Orchestra/ Franz Welser-Möst
Ludwig van Beethoven: First movement (excerpt) from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 'Choral' [Woman of Straw]—Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture [Woman of Straw]—Norwegian National Opera Orchestra/Rinaldo Alessandrini
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in e Op 28/4 [Five Easy Pieces, 50 Shades of Grey]—Daniil Trifonov, piano
Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto in d after Alessandro Marcello BWV 974 [50 Shades of Grey]—Alexandre Tharaud, piano
Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite No. 1 for Variety Orchestra: Waltz No.1 [Eyes Wide Shut]—Philip Edward Fisher, piano; Brodsky Quartet
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sull’ aria…Che soave zeffiretto from The Marriage of Figaro [The Shawshank Redemption, The Man Who Wasn’t There]—Carol Vaness & Nuccia Focile, sopranos; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13 'Pathétique' [The Man Who Wasn’t There]—Daniel Barenboim, piano
Peter Tchaikovsky: Second movement (excerpt) from Symphony No. 6 ‘Pathétique’ [Sweet Bird of Youth, Minority Report]—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel
Leonard Bernstein: America from West Side Story [Vice]—Tatiana Troyanos, Angelina Réaux, Cleveland-born Stella Zambalis, & Luise Edeiken; Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein
Claude Debussy (arr Lucien Cailliet): Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune [Ocean’s Eleven]—Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Unlikely Pairs
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom
R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Twin Soliloquies Mary Martin, Ezio Pinza
18:04:20 00:03:44 George and Ira Gershwin Could You Use Me? Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Rhino R271921 Girl Crazy -- Film Soundtrack
George and Ira Gershwin Let's Call the Whole Thing Off Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers Rhino R272957 Shall We Dance -- Film Soundtrack
Frank Loesser I'll Know Robert Alda, Isabel Bigley Decca B'way 012-159112 Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast
Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Eve Alan Alda Sony SK48209 The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast
L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim Tonight Carol Lawrence, Larry Kert Sony SK60724 West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast
R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Yul Brynner, Constance Towers RCA ABL1-2610 The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival
Cole Porter It's a Chemical Reaction, That's All/All of You Don Ameche, Hildegarde Kneff RCA 1102-1-RG Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast
A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Without You Julie Andrews Sony 9699-89997 My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast
1:26 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart You Are Too Beautiful Al Jolson Smithsonian RD048 American Songbook Series -- Rodgers & Hart
Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Dulcinea Richard Kiley Decca B'way 01215-93872 Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast
Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Aldonza Joan Diener Decca B'way 01215-93872 Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast
Andrew Lloyd Weber-Charles Hart Phantom of the Opera Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman Polydor 831273-2 The Phantom of the Opera -- Original B'way Cast
00:04:06 Alan Mencken- Tim Rice If I Can't Love Her Terrance Man Disney 60861-7 Beauty and the Beast -- Original B'way Cast
Stephen Sondheim Finale from Passion Donna Murphy, Jere Shea Angel 2435-55251 Passion -- Original B'way Cast
George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Sony SK60659 Gershwin Fantasy
Cole Porter Filler: We Sing of Love/Kiss Me, Kate Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie DRG DRG12988 Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)
Alexander Zemlinsky: Die Seejungfrau (1903)
Paul Bowles: Heavenly Grass (1946)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Kirill Petrenko, conductor
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7—Claudio Abbado, conductor (Deutsche Gram 471490)
22:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble & Baldwin Wallace Symphony
Nicole Piunno (b. 1985): Bright Shadow Fanfare (2021)
Benjamin Barker (b. 1995): Bamboo Shoots and City Streets (2022)
Omar Thomas (b. 1984): The Low-Down Brown Get-Down (2020)
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958): Overture to “The Wasps” (1910)
Ottorino Respighi (1879-1936): The Pines of Rome
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 (1772)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)
Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes (1906)
Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)
George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)
Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun (1992)
Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1774)
Albert Périlhou: La vierge à la crèche (1900)