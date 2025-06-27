WCLV Program Guide 06-28-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Bk 1, BWV 846/69 Léon Berben, hc

Bach, Johann Sebastian Prelude and Fugue in E-Flat, BWV 552, "St Anne" BBC Phil/Leonard Slatkin

Assad, Sergio Preludio, Fuga e Vivace Plinio Fernandez, g

Strauss II, Johann Waltzes, Rosen aus dem Suden, Op. 388 Diabolicus/Dietrich Henschel

Walton, William Henry V Suite (1944) Bournemouth Sym Orch/Andrew Litton

Schoeck, Othmar Goethe Lieder, Op. 19 Dietrich Henschel, br; Wolfram Rieger, p

Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 in B-flat Alfred Brendel, p

Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 in f minor Philharmonia Hungarica/Willi Boskovsky

Doppler, Albert Franz Hungarian Pastoral Fantasy, Op 26 Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Tokyo Concert Orch/Shigenobu

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat 18th Century Orch/Frans Brüggen

Sor, Fernando Menuett in E, Op 32 Andrés Segovia, g

Tchaikovsky, Peter Twelve Piano Pieces (Etudes), Op. 40 Mikhail Pletnev, p

Stravinsky, Igor Le Baiser de la fée Scottish National Orch/Neeme Järvi

Stravinsky, Igor Pulcinella Ann Murray, ms; City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox

Stravinsky, Igor Petrouchka Gina Bachauer, p

Stravinsky, Igor The Firebird Atlanta Sym Orch/Robert Shaw

Scriabin, Alexander Four Preludes, Op 31 Piers Lane, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Altenburg, Johann Ernst Concerto for Seven Trumpets and Timpani Hubert Laws, f; Philharmonia Virtuosi/Richard Kapp

Anderson, Leroy Bugler's Holiday Eastman-Rochester Pops Orch/Frederick Fennell

Vivaldi, Antonio Two-Trumpet Concerto in C, R 537 Edward Carroll, tr; Ad van Zon, tr; Concerto Rotterdam/Heinz Friesen

Philidor, Andre Two Canons Nick Norton, tr; Anthony Plog, tr; Ensemble Summit

Stanford, Charles Villiers Piano Concerto #2 in c, Op 126 Malcolm Binns, p; London Sym Orch/Nicholas Braithwaite

Bridge, Frank Song, "Goldenhair" Janice Watson, s; Roger Vignoles, p

Purcell, Henry Dido and Aeneas Royal Phil/Leopold Stokowski

Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite No. 2 in D Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Helmut Koch

Marx, Joseph Romantic Piano Concerto in E Marc-André Hamelin, p; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Osmo Vänskä

Marx, Joseph Song, "Maienblüten" Angela Maria Blasi, s; Bochum Sym Orch/Steven Sloane

Bach, Johann Sebastian Mass in b, BWV 232 Soloists; Dresden Kreuzchor, Dresden Staatskapelle/Rudolf Mauersberger

Telemann, Georg Philipp Flute Sonata in G Pro Arte Antiqua Lipsiensis

Beethoven, Ludwig van Triple Concerto in C, Op 56 Zacharias, p; Hoelscher, v; Schiff, vc; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Masur

Cowell, Henry Trio in Nine Short Movements Mirecourt Trio

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Tomas Luis de Victoria "Jesu, Dulcis Memoria" Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene

Tomas Luis de Victoria "Domine, Non Sum Dignus" (Lord, I am not worthy...) Peninsula Women's Chorus (Palo Alto, CA) Patricia Hennings

J. B. Comes "Baylado" Kay Hilton, soprano; Pat O'Scannell, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Tennant, baritone The Terra Nova Consort

Francisco Jose de Castro Sonata No. 9 Chatham Baroque

Manuel Blasco de Nebra Piano Sonata No. 3 in A Pedro Casals, piano

Isaac Albeniz El Albaicin John Willams, guitar London Symphony Orchestra Paul Daniel

Enrique Granados El fandango de candil, from Goyescas, Op. 11 Brazilian Guitar Quartet

Joaquin Rodrigo Four Piano Pieces Artur Pizarro, piano

Anonymous Naranijitay Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon

Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Chaconas y Marionas (Argentinian & Spanish bailes) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King

Ignacio de Jerusalem Mass in D Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings

Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# (finale) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege

Jose White Lafitte La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Agustin Barrios La catedral (The Cathedral) David Solis Olson, guitar

Carlos Guastavino Las Presencias No. 7 "Rosita Iglesias" Jonathan Cohler, clarinet; Rasa Vitkauskaite, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 5: Mvt 3 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; David Alan Miller, conductor Album: Gershwin: Concerto In F Naxos 8559875 Music: 4:39

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100: Mvt 1 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Joseph Young, conductor EBU, National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD Music: 12:59

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Riley McManus calling from New York, New York Music: 6:55

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 "Waldstein" - Movement 1 Allegro con Brio Richard Raymond, piano Album: Reubke, Beethoven: Sonata, Waldstein, Tandeln und Scherzen Analekta 3172 Music: 11:14

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216 Leonidas Kavakos, violin; NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra; Alan Gilbert, conductor DENDR, Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, Germany Music: 22:56

Caroline Shaw: Cant voi l'aube Caroline Shaw, vocals; Attacca Quartet Album: Evergreen Nonesuch Music: 4:15

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61: Mvts. 2-3 Hilary Hahn, violin; Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra; Alain Altinoglu, conductor EBU, Grand Hall, Alte Oper, Frankfurt, Germany Music: 18:53

Eleanor Alberga: String Quartet No. 2 Juilliard String Quartet Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Syracuse, NY Music: 17:01

Richard Strauss, arr. Andrew Yee: Four Last Songs: Mvt. 2 Andrew Yee, cello; Experiential Orchestra; James Blachly, conductor Experiential Orchestra, Trinity Church Wall Street, St. Paul's Chapel, New York, NY Music: 5:23

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

King Henry VIII: Pastime with Good Company (1520)

King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Antonín Dvorák: Bagatelle No. 5 (1878)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 (1936)

Francis Hime: Anoiteceu (2006)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January - May 2025

We’re meeting musicians from all over the country today and hearing fantastic performances on French Horn, harp, oboe, and more.

Aiden Bower, 17, French Horn, from Jacksonville, FL (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822-1905) (5:37)

Oliver Mar, 14, Cello, from Jericho, NY - Cello Concerto No. 2 in E minor, Op. 30 - II. Lento - Andante tranquillo by Victor Herbert (1859-1924) (6:17)

Katherine Schaufenbuel, 13, Violin, from Naperville, IL - T’filah by Lera Auerbach (b. 1973) (4:54)

Alexander Vakov, 18, Oboe, from Henderson, NV (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Italian Dance by Madeleine Dring (1923-1977) (2:13) & Sonata for Oboe and Piano - III. Molto Allegro by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) (2:38)

Rebekah Esper, 17, Harp, from Novi, MI (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Sonata for Harp in C minor, Op. 2 No. 3 - I. Allegro, III. Rondo - Allegro by Sophia Dussek (1775-1831) (5:53)

CLOSING PIECE: Excerpt from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50 - II. (b) Variazione Finale e Coda by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) performed by the INN Trio (Nathan Meltzer, violin; Noah Lee, cello; Wenfang Ivan Han, piano)

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer – Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Klaus Mäkelä, conductor; Lisa Batiashvili, violin

Ellen Reid: Body Cosmic (US Premiere, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Claude Debussy: Beau soir (1878)

Henri Duparc: Chanson triste (1868)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

José de Nebra: Five Seguidillas & Canción (1750)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)

Miklós Rózsa: Knights of the Round Table: Hawks in Flight (1953)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 4

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (excerpt) [Unfaithfully Yours]—London Symphony / Claudio Abbado

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser Overture (excerpt) [Unfaithfully Yours] —Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/ Andris Nelsons

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (excerpt) [Unfaithfully Yours]—Cleveland Orchestra / Riccardo Chailly

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries [Once More with Feeling]—Cleveland Orchestra/ Franz Welser-Möst

Ludwig van Beethoven: First movement (excerpt) from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 'Choral' [Woman of Straw]—Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture [Woman of Straw]—Norwegian National Opera Orchestra/Rinaldo Alessandrini

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in e Op 28/4 [Five Easy Pieces, 50 Shades of Grey]—Daniil Trifonov, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto in d after Alessandro Marcello BWV 974 [50 Shades of Grey]—Alexandre Tharaud, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite No. 1 for Variety Orchestra: Waltz No.1 [Eyes Wide Shut]—Philip Edward Fisher, piano; Brodsky Quartet

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sull’ aria…Che soave zeffiretto from The Marriage of Figaro [The Shawshank Redemption, The Man Who Wasn’t There]—Carol Vaness & Nuccia Focile, sopranos; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13 'Pathétique' [The Man Who Wasn’t There]—Daniel Barenboim, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Second movement (excerpt) from Symphony No. 6 ‘Pathétique’ [Sweet Bird of Youth, Minority Report]—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel

Leonard Bernstein: America from West Side Story [Vice]—Tatiana Troyanos, Angelina Réaux, Cleveland-born Stella Zambalis, & Luise Edeiken; Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein

Claude Debussy (arr Lucien Cailliet): Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune [Ocean’s Eleven]—Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Unlikely Pairs

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Twin Soliloquies Mary Martin, Ezio Pinza

18:04:20 00:03:44 George and Ira Gershwin Could You Use Me? Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Rhino R271921 Girl Crazy -- Film Soundtrack

George and Ira Gershwin Let's Call the Whole Thing Off Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers Rhino R272957 Shall We Dance -- Film Soundtrack

Frank Loesser I'll Know Robert Alda, Isabel Bigley Decca B'way 012-159112 Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast

Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Eve Alan Alda Sony SK48209 The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast

L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim Tonight Carol Lawrence, Larry Kert Sony SK60724 West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Yul Brynner, Constance Towers RCA ABL1-2610 The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival

Cole Porter It's a Chemical Reaction, That's All/All of You Don Ameche, Hildegarde Kneff RCA 1102-1-RG Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast

A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Without You Julie Andrews Sony 9699-89997 My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast

1:26 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart You Are Too Beautiful Al Jolson Smithsonian RD048 American Songbook Series -- Rodgers & Hart

Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Dulcinea Richard Kiley Decca B'way 01215-93872 Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast

Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Aldonza Joan Diener Decca B'way 01215-93872 Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast

Andrew Lloyd Weber-Charles Hart Phantom of the Opera Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman Polydor 831273-2 The Phantom of the Opera -- Original B'way Cast

00:04:06 Alan Mencken- Tim Rice If I Can't Love Her Terrance Man Disney 60861-7 Beauty and the Beast -- Original B'way Cast

Stephen Sondheim Finale from Passion Donna Murphy, Jere Shea Angel 2435-55251 Passion -- Original B'way Cast

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Sony SK60659 Gershwin Fantasy

Cole Porter Filler: We Sing of Love/Kiss Me, Kate Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie DRG DRG12988 Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Die Seejungfrau (1903)

Paul Bowles: Heavenly Grass (1946)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Kirill Petrenko, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7—Claudio Abbado, conductor (Deutsche Gram 471490)

22:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble & Baldwin Wallace Symphony

Nicole Piunno (b. 1985): Bright Shadow Fanfare (2021)

Benjamin Barker (b. 1995): Bamboo Shoots and City Streets (2022)

Omar Thomas (b. 1984): The Low-Down Brown Get-Down (2020)

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958): Overture to “The Wasps” (1910)

Ottorino Respighi (1879-1936): The Pines of Rome

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 (1772)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes (1906)

Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun (1992)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1774)

Albert Périlhou: La vierge à la crèche (1900)