WCLV Program Guide 06-22-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Haydn, Franz Joseph Die Jahreszeiten (The Seasons) Southwest German Madrigal Cho; Ludwigsberger Festival Orch/Wolfgang Gönnenwein

Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in B-Flat, Op. 76, No. 4, "Sunrise" Takacs String Quartet

Arnold, Malcolm Four Cornish Dances, Op 91 London Phil/Sir Malcolm Arnold

Lane, Philip Suite of Cotswold Folkdances (1978) Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland

Anonymous 17th century, English Gray's Inn Broadside Band/Jeremy Barlow

Brahms, Johannes Piano Pieces, Op 119 Julius Katchen, p

Alfvén, Hugo Swedish Rhapsody #1, Op 19, "Midsommarvaka" Philadelphia Orch/Eugene Ormandy

Crusell, Bernhard Henrik Introduction and Swedish Air, Op 12 Anna-Maija Korsimaa-Hursti, cl; Tapiola Sinfonietta/Osmo Vänskä

Grieg, Edvard Violin Sonata No. 3 in c, Op. 45 Josef Suk, v; Susan Kagan, p

Delalande, Michel-Richard Symphonies pour les Soupers du Roy (for the King's Supper) La Simphonie du Marais/Hugo Reyne

Tchaikovsky, Peter Six Songs, Op. 6 Jan De Gaetani, ms; Gilbert Kalish, p

Tchaikovsky, Peter Swan Lake, Op. 20 St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Blancafort, Manuel Notes d'antany (1915-19) Miquel Villalba, p

Pla, Joan Baptista Flute Concerto in B-Flat Franz Liszt Chamber Orch/Jean-Pierre Rampal, f

Traditional Song of the Birds Sheku Kanneh-Mason, vc; City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Cellos

Blancafort, Manuel 12 Cançons (1916-19) Miquel Villalba, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Schütz, Heinrich Symphoniae Sacrae I Dresden Cappella Sagittariana/Wolfram Just

Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata in Eb, Hob XVI:52 Rafal Blechacz, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in D, Op. 1, No. 3 Kodaly String Quartet

Pleyel, Ignaz Symphony in c minor Capella Istropolitana/Uwe Grodd

Alkan, Charles-Valentin Esquisses, Op 63 Ronald Smith, p

Böhm, Theobald Souvenir des Alpes Ursula Burkhard, f, Barton Weber, p

Elgar, Edward In the South (Alassio) Overture, Op. 50 Bournemouth Sym Orch/Constantin Silvestri

Wieniawski, Henryk Souvenir de Moscow, Op 6 Patrice Fontanarosa, v; Luxembourg Radio Orch/Hubert Soudant

Brahms, Johannes Souvenir de la Russie, Op 151 Silke-Thora Matthies, p; Christian Köhn, p

Kabalevsky, Dmitri The Comedians, Op 26 Philharmonia Orch/Charles Groves

Puccini, Giacomo Crisantemi (1890) Montreal Musica Camerata

Fauré, Gabriel Cello Sonata #2 in g, Op 117 Steven Isserlis, vc; Pascal Devoyon, p

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Symphony #2 in d, Op 49 Singapore Sym Orch/Choo Hoey

Henselt, Adolph von Impromptu in f, Op 17 Rüdiger Steinfatt, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)

Gabriel Fauré: Messe Basse (1906)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Praise Songs – memorable music, old and new, reinterprets the Christian church’s traditional celebratory hymn.

MARC-ANTOINE CHARPENTIER (arr. Tracey): Te Deum Prelude –Ian Tracey (1926 Willis III/Anglican Cathedral, Liverpool, England)

HERBERT HOWELLS: Te Deum (1950) –Collegiate Singers/Andrew Millinger; Richard Moorhouse (1955 Hill, Norman & Beard/Marlborough College Chapel, Wiltshire, England)

WILLIAM MATHIAS: Festival Te Deum --Manchester Cathedral Choir/Christopher Stokes; Jeffrey Makinson (1957 Harrison/Manchester Cathedral, England)

RICHARD N. STEWART: Te Deum –Evangelical Choral Society & Orchestra/Richard N. Stewart; Marilyn Keiser (1957 Schantz+1983 Dial/Central Reformed Church, Grand Rapids, MI) PD archive (r. 11-23-99)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Praise to the Lord! – focusing on sacred choral and organ music of praise over the centuries. .

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Suite for Winds & Strings (1727)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

Carl Stamitz: Cello Concerto No. 1 in G (1790)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-Flat 'Les adieux' (1810)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Samuel Barber: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C-minor: Mvt. 2 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

He Zhanhao and Chen Gang: Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto Chen Xi, violin; Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra; Jin Ye, conductor EBU, Icon Yunduan Tianfu Concert Hall, Sichuan, China

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jane Johnson calling from Indianapolis, Indianapolis Music: 10:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3: Mvt. 2 HJ Lim, piano

Alice Hong: Pop! Elizabeth Pridgen, piano; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Chamber Players, High Museum of Art - Hill Auditorium, Atlanta, GA

Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk Style Op. 102: Mvt. 3 Gautier Capucon, cello; Martha Argerich, piano

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary David Washburn, trumpet; Hsin-Hung Liu, organ Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan

Lawren Brianna Ware: Recollection and Anticipation for clarinet, viola, and harp members of The Merian Ensemble: Marci Gurnow, clarinet; Jessica Oudin, viola; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp ASO Pre-Concert Chamber Music, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Johannes Brahms: Double Concerto for violin and cello in A minor, Op. 102 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Gautier Capucon, cello; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Christian Thielemann, conductor EBU, Grand Hall, Musikverein, Vienna, Austria

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Mary Elizabeth Williams, soprano (recorded 6/7/2024)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose --Music for the Ballet

Arnold Schoenberg: Erwartung Op 17

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5—Susanna Mälkki, conductor (recorded 10/15/2015)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Dalia Stasevska, conductor; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/23/2024

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus Arcticus

Julia Perry: Stabat Mater

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2023

Clarinetist Alex Laing joins Peter Dugan at the Atlanta Music Project for a program featuring musicians from Georgia! We hear the fantastic Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir performing a Spiritual. A flutist shares her love for Eastern European Folk music, a percussionist performs Sibelius on marimba, and Peter collaborates on a gorgeous four handed Ravel with an alum.

Helen Bryant, 22, Piano, from Waleska, Georgia (with Peter Dugan) - Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose Suite) for Piano Duet, III. Laideronette, Empress of the Pagodas & V. The Fairy Garden (6:01) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Anh Ho, 16, Percussion (Marimba), from Lawrenceville, Georgia - Kuusi (The Spruce) from Five Pieces for Piano, Op. 75, No. 5 (3:16) Jean Sibelius (1865-1957), arr. for solo marimba by Eriko Daimo (b. 1982)

Sage Mae Lima-Jeffries, 17, Cello, from Atlanta, Georgia - Sicilienne in E Flat Major (3:10) Maria Theresia von Paradis (1759-1824)

Alex Laing and Peter Dugan - Peace for Clarinet and Piano (4:25) Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)

Sasha Tarassenko, 17, Flute, from Norcross, Georgia - Lenski's Aria from the opera "Eugene Onegin" (4:56) Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), arr. for flute and piano by Guy Braunstein (b. 1971)

Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir under the direction of B.E. Boyken from Atlanta, Georgia - We Shall Walk Through the Valley (3:59) Spiritual, arr. for SATB choir by Marques L.A. Garrett

Tum Balalaika, Yiddish Folk Song, arr. and performed by Peter Dugan, piano, Alex Laing, clarinet, and Sasha Tarassenko, flute

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in g (1770)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in c-Sharp (1902)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Take 3 (2014) — Katherine DeJongh, flute; Ethan Miller alto saxophone; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 14:00

Margaret Brouwer: Under the Summer Tree... (1999) — Kathryn Brown, piano (New World 80606) 17:57

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10) — Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:49

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Remarks from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings (1872)

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Andante (1987)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)