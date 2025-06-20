WCLV Program Guide 06-21-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Vivaldi, Antonio Juditha Triumphans Academia Montis/Alessandro De Marchi
Farrenc, Louise Nonetto in E-Flat, Op. 38 Minerva Chamber Ensemble
Vivaldi, Antonio Juditha Triumphans Magda Kozena, ms; Academia Montis/Alessandro De Marchi
Vivaldi, Antonio Viola d'amore Concerto in d, R 395 Rachel Barton Pine, vida; Ars Antigua
Vivaldi, Antonio Juditha Triumphans Cho; Academia Montis/Alessandro De Marchi
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony in D, K. 32 Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood
Tailleferre, Germaine Concertino for Harp and Orchestra (1927) Gillian Benet, h; Women's Phil/JoAnn Falletta
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 27 in G, K. 199/161b Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman
Smit, Leo Harp Concertino (1931) Godelieve Schrama, h; Netherlands Phil/Ed Spanjaard
Smit, Leo Twelve Pieces for Piano Four Hands (1941) Frans Van Ruth, p; Marjes Benoist, p
Smetana, Bedrich Concert Etude, "At the Sea" Leif Ove Andsnes, p
Smetana, Bedrich Chorus, "Song of the Sea" Czech Phil Cho/Jan Veselka
Dvorák, Antonín The Water Goblin (Watersprite), Op 107 Czech Phil/Vaclav Talich
Roussel, Albert Joueurs de flûte, Op 27 (1924) Irena Grafenauer, f; Michael Grandt, p
Klughardt, August Wind Quintet, Op 79 Hexagon Ensemble
Brade, William Newe ausserlesene liebliche Branden, Intraden, etc (1617) Güttler Brass Ensemble/Ludwig Güttler, tr
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 78, "Jesu, der du meine Seele (Jesus, by whom my soul)" Stich-Randall, Hermann, Orch/Felix Prohaska
Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann Flute Duet (Sonata) #4 in F Janice Tipton, f; Allan Vogel, ob
Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Four Little Duets, Wq 115 Rolf Junghanns, hc; Bradford Tracey, hc
Prokofiev, Serge Sinfonia Concertante, Op. 125 Lynn Harrell, vc; Royal Liverpool Phil/Gerard Schwarz
Satie, Erik Gnossienne #2 John Lenehan, p
Chausson, Ernest Le temps des lilas, Op 19 Nathalie Stutzmann, c; Inger Södergren, p
Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Amusement, Op 108 Luigi Alberto Bianchi, v; Aldo Orvieto, p
Chausson, Ernest Symphony in B-Flat, Op 20 Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson
Mouret, Jean Joseph Rondeau Chicago Brass Quintet
Soler, Antonio Clavier Sonata #3 in B-Flat David Schrader, hc
Soler, Antonio Clavier Sonata #90 in F-Sharp Alain Lefèvre, p
Surinach, Carlos Soleriana DePaul Wind Ensemble/Donald DeRoche
Ippolitov-Ivanov, Mikhail Caucasian Sketches, Suite #1, Op 10 Sydney Sym Orch/Christopher Lyndon Gee
Brahms, Johannes Piano Pieces, Op 119 Lars Vogt, p
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Francisco Tarrega Fantasia sobre motivos de Verdi's "La Traviata" Rafael Padron, guitar
Georg Philipp Telemann Fantasia No. 9 in E Viviana Guzman, flute
Franz Liszt Fantasia on Hungarian Folk Themes Jorge Bolet, piano London Symphony Orchestra Ivan Fischer
Joaquin Rodrigo Fantasia para un gentilhombre (Fantasy for a Gentleman) Eduardo Fernandez, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Miguel Gomez Martinez
Henrico Albicastro Sonata "La Follia" Manfredo Kraemer, violin Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall
Howard Blake Bassoon Concerto, Op. 607 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner
Silvestre Revueltas La noche de los Mayas Jalapa Symphony Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Samuel Barber: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C-minor: Mvt. 2 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Muse
He Zhanhao and Chen Gang: Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto Chen Xi, violin; Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra; Jin Ye, conductor EBU, Icon Yunduan Tianfu Concert Hall, Sichuan, China
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jane Johnson calling from Indianapolis, Indianapolis Music: 10:24
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3: Mvt. 2 HJ Lim, piano Album: Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas
Alice Hong: Pop! Elizabeth Pridgen, piano; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Chamber Players, High Museum of Art - Hill Auditorium, Atlanta, GA
Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk Style Op. 102: Mvt. 3 Gautier Capucon, cello; Martha Argerich, piano Album: Schumann: Cello Concerto & Chamber Works
John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary David Washburn, trumpet; Hsin-Hung Liu, organ Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan
Lawren Brianna Ware: Recollection and Anticipation for clarinet, viola, and harp members of The Merian Ensemble: Marci Gurnow, clarinet; Jessica Oudin, viola; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp ASO Pre-Concert Chamber Music, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA
Johannes Brahms: Double Concerto for violin and cello in A minor, Op. 102 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Gautier Capucon, cello; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Christian Thielemann, conductor EBU, Grand Hall, Musikverein, Vienna, Austria
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 68: Aria 'My heart ever faithful' (1725)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)
Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella Suite (1924)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Carl Nielsen: Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude (1901)
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 20 in B-Flat (1790)
Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 (1932)
Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture (1819)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2023
Clarinetist Alex Laing joins Peter Dugan at the Atlanta Music Project for a program featuring musicians from Georgia! We hear the fantastic Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir performing a Spiritual. A flutist shares her love for Eastern European Folk music, a percussionist performs Sibelius on marimba, and Peter collaborates on a gorgeous four handed Ravel with an alum.
Helen Bryant, 22, Piano, from Waleska, Georgia (with Peter Dugan) - Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose Suite) for Piano Duet, III. Laideronette, Empress of the Pagodas & V. The Fairy Garden (6:01) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
Anh Ho, 16, Percussion (Marimba), from Lawrenceville, Georgia - Kuusi (The Spruce) from Five Pieces for Piano, Op. 75, No. 5 (3:16) Jean Sibelius (1865-1957), arr. for solo marimba by Eriko Daimo (b. 1982)
Sage Mae Lima-Jeffries, 17, Cello, from Atlanta, Georgia - Sicilienne in E Flat Major (3:10) Maria Theresia von Paradis (1759-1824)
Alex Laing and Peter Dugan - Peace for Clarinet and Piano (4:25) Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)
Sasha Tarassenko, 17, Flute, from Norcross, Georgia - Lenski's Aria from the opera "Eugene Onegin" (4:56) Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), arr. for flute and piano by Guy Braunstein (b. 1971)
Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir under the direction of B.E. Boyken from Atlanta, Georgia - We Shall Walk Through the Valley (3:59) Spiritual, arr. for SATB choir by Marques L.A. Garrett
Tum Balalaika, Yiddish Folk Song, arr. and performed by Peter Dugan, piano, Alex Laing, clarinet, and Sasha Tarassenko, flute
13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Berlin Philharmonic, Kirill Petrenko, conductor (recorded 11/18/2024)
Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5
Leonard Bernstein: Clarinet Sonata--Anthony McGill, clarinet; Emanuel Ax, piano (recorded 2/2/2025)
Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione--Vienna Philharmonic, Riccardo Muti, conductor (recorded 3/25/2025)
William Walton: Symphony No. 1 (Excerpt)--London Symphony Orchestra, Antonio Pappano, conductor (recorded 3/6/2025)
15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)
Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)
Ferdinand Ries: Sextet in g (1814)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)
Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite (1984)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody
Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern
Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern
Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern
Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern
Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern
Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern
Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern
Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern
Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern
Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
TBA
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)
Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Oregon Symphony, David Danzmayr, conductor; Andy Akiho, steel pans
Andy Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 ‘Great C Major’
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2--James DePreist, conductor (Delos 3071)
22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow conductor; Lakewood High School; Symphonic Mixed Choir; Local 4 Music Fund Ensemble (For Pride Month, an encore broadcast originally aired in 2024)
Craig Hella Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard