WCLV Program Guide 06-21-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Vivaldi, Antonio Juditha Triumphans Academia Montis/Alessandro De Marchi

Farrenc, Louise Nonetto in E-Flat, Op. 38 Minerva Chamber Ensemble

Vivaldi, Antonio Juditha Triumphans Magda Kozena, ms; Academia Montis/Alessandro De Marchi

Vivaldi, Antonio Viola d'amore Concerto in d, R 395 Rachel Barton Pine, vida; Ars Antigua

Vivaldi, Antonio Juditha Triumphans Cho; Academia Montis/Alessandro De Marchi

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony in D, K. 32 Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

Tailleferre, Germaine Concertino for Harp and Orchestra (1927) Gillian Benet, h; Women's Phil/JoAnn Falletta

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 27 in G, K. 199/161b Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman

Smit, Leo Harp Concertino (1931) Godelieve Schrama, h; Netherlands Phil/Ed Spanjaard

Smit, Leo Twelve Pieces for Piano Four Hands (1941) Frans Van Ruth, p; Marjes Benoist, p

Smetana, Bedrich Concert Etude, "At the Sea" Leif Ove Andsnes, p

Smetana, Bedrich Chorus, "Song of the Sea" Czech Phil Cho/Jan Veselka

Dvorák, Antonín The Water Goblin (Watersprite), Op 107 Czech Phil/Vaclav Talich

Roussel, Albert Joueurs de flûte, Op 27 (1924) Irena Grafenauer, f; Michael Grandt, p

Klughardt, August Wind Quintet, Op 79 Hexagon Ensemble

Brade, William Newe ausserlesene liebliche Branden, Intraden, etc (1617) Güttler Brass Ensemble/Ludwig Güttler, tr

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 78, "Jesu, der du meine Seele (Jesus, by whom my soul)" Stich-Randall, Hermann, Orch/Felix Prohaska

Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann Flute Duet (Sonata) #4 in F Janice Tipton, f; Allan Vogel, ob

Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Four Little Duets, Wq 115 Rolf Junghanns, hc; Bradford Tracey, hc

Prokofiev, Serge Sinfonia Concertante, Op. 125 Lynn Harrell, vc; Royal Liverpool Phil/Gerard Schwarz

Satie, Erik Gnossienne #2 John Lenehan, p

Chausson, Ernest Le temps des lilas, Op 19 Nathalie Stutzmann, c; Inger Södergren, p

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Amusement, Op 108 Luigi Alberto Bianchi, v; Aldo Orvieto, p

Chausson, Ernest Symphony in B-Flat, Op 20 Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Mouret, Jean Joseph Rondeau Chicago Brass Quintet

Soler, Antonio Clavier Sonata #3 in B-Flat David Schrader, hc

Soler, Antonio Clavier Sonata #90 in F-Sharp Alain Lefèvre, p

Surinach, Carlos Soleriana DePaul Wind Ensemble/Donald DeRoche

Ippolitov-Ivanov, Mikhail Caucasian Sketches, Suite #1, Op 10 Sydney Sym Orch/Christopher Lyndon Gee

Brahms, Johannes Piano Pieces, Op 119 Lars Vogt, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Francisco Tarrega Fantasia sobre motivos de Verdi's "La Traviata" Rafael Padron, guitar

Georg Philipp Telemann Fantasia No. 9 in E Viviana Guzman, flute

Franz Liszt Fantasia on Hungarian Folk Themes Jorge Bolet, piano London Symphony Orchestra Ivan Fischer

Joaquin Rodrigo Fantasia para un gentilhombre (Fantasy for a Gentleman) Eduardo Fernandez, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Miguel Gomez Martinez

Henrico Albicastro Sonata "La Follia" Manfredo Kraemer, violin Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall

Howard Blake Bassoon Concerto, Op. 607 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner

Silvestre Revueltas La noche de los Mayas Jalapa Symphony Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Samuel Barber: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C-minor: Mvt. 2 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Muse

He Zhanhao and Chen Gang: Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto Chen Xi, violin; Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra; Jin Ye, conductor EBU, Icon Yunduan Tianfu Concert Hall, Sichuan, China

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jane Johnson calling from Indianapolis, Indianapolis Music: 10:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3: Mvt. 2 HJ Lim, piano Album: Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas

Alice Hong: Pop! Elizabeth Pridgen, piano; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Chamber Players, High Museum of Art - Hill Auditorium, Atlanta, GA

Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk Style Op. 102: Mvt. 3 Gautier Capucon, cello; Martha Argerich, piano Album: Schumann: Cello Concerto & Chamber Works

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary David Washburn, trumpet; Hsin-Hung Liu, organ Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan

Lawren Brianna Ware: Recollection and Anticipation for clarinet, viola, and harp members of The Merian Ensemble: Marci Gurnow, clarinet; Jessica Oudin, viola; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp ASO Pre-Concert Chamber Music, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Johannes Brahms: Double Concerto for violin and cello in A minor, Op. 102 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Gautier Capucon, cello; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Christian Thielemann, conductor EBU, Grand Hall, Musikverein, Vienna, Austria

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 68: Aria 'My heart ever faithful' (1725)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)

Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella Suite (1924)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Carl Nielsen: Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude (1901)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 20 in B-Flat (1790)

Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture (1819)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2023

Clarinetist Alex Laing joins Peter Dugan at the Atlanta Music Project for a program featuring musicians from Georgia! We hear the fantastic Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir performing a Spiritual. A flutist shares her love for Eastern European Folk music, a percussionist performs Sibelius on marimba, and Peter collaborates on a gorgeous four handed Ravel with an alum.

Helen Bryant, 22, Piano, from Waleska, Georgia (with Peter Dugan) - Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose Suite) for Piano Duet, III. Laideronette, Empress of the Pagodas & V. The Fairy Garden (6:01) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Anh Ho, 16, Percussion (Marimba), from Lawrenceville, Georgia - Kuusi (The Spruce) from Five Pieces for Piano, Op. 75, No. 5 (3:16) Jean Sibelius (1865-1957), arr. for solo marimba by Eriko Daimo (b. 1982)

Sage Mae Lima-Jeffries, 17, Cello, from Atlanta, Georgia - Sicilienne in E Flat Major (3:10) Maria Theresia von Paradis (1759-1824)

Alex Laing and Peter Dugan - Peace for Clarinet and Piano (4:25) Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)

Sasha Tarassenko, 17, Flute, from Norcross, Georgia - Lenski's Aria from the opera "Eugene Onegin" (4:56) Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), arr. for flute and piano by Guy Braunstein (b. 1971)

Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir under the direction of B.E. Boyken from Atlanta, Georgia - We Shall Walk Through the Valley (3:59) Spiritual, arr. for SATB choir by Marques L.A. Garrett

Tum Balalaika, Yiddish Folk Song, arr. and performed by Peter Dugan, piano, Alex Laing, clarinet, and Sasha Tarassenko, flute

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer

Berlin Philharmonic, Kirill Petrenko, conductor (recorded 11/18/2024)

Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5

Leonard Bernstein: Clarinet Sonata--Anthony McGill, clarinet; Emanuel Ax, piano (recorded 2/2/2025)

Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione--Vienna Philharmonic, Riccardo Muti, conductor (recorded 3/25/2025)

William Walton: Symphony No. 1 (Excerpt)--London Symphony Orchestra, Antonio Pappano, conductor (recorded 3/6/2025)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Ferdinand Ries: Sextet in g (1814)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite (1984)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

TBA

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Oregon Symphony, David Danzmayr, conductor; Andy Akiho, steel pans

Andy Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 ‘Great C Major’

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2--James DePreist, conductor (Delos 3071)

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow conductor; Lakewood High School; Symphonic Mixed Choir; Local 4 Music Fund Ensemble (For Pride Month, an encore broadcast originally aired in 2024)

Craig Hella Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard