WCLV Program Guide 06-19-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Saint-Georges, Chevalier De L'amant anonyme Nicole Cabell, s; Haymarket Opera Company/Craig Trompeter

Meude-Monpas, Chevalier JJO Violin Concerto #4 in D (1786) Rachel Barton Pine, v; Encore Chamber Orch/Daniel Hege

McEwen Hills o'Heather Moray Welsh, vc; London Phil/Alasdair Mitchell

Wallace, William Symphonic Poem #5, "Sir William Wallace" BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins

Haydn, Franz Joseph Scottish Folksong, "The bonny grey-ey'd morn," H XXXIa:101 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio

Vaughan Williams, Ralph Three Preludes on Welsh Hymn Tunes (1920) Douglas Major, o (Washington National Cathedral)

Barrios Mangoré, Augustìn La Catedral Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, g

Chausson, Ernest Concert in D, Op 21, for violin, piano and string quartet Itzhak Perlman, v; Jorge Bolet, p; Juilliard String Quartet

Couperin, François Pièces de clavecin, Bk 2 (1716-17): 8e ordre in b Carole Cerasi, hc

Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 15 in B-Flat, K. 450 Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, p; North German Radio Sym/Cord Garben

Massenet, Jules La Vierge Matthew Lee, vc; BBC Concert Orch/Barry Wordsworth

Bonis, Mel Cello Sonata (1905) Victor-Julien Laferrière, vc; Théo Fouchenneret, p

Farrenc, Louise Etudes, Op. 26 Maria Stratigou, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Strauss II, Johann Perpetuum mobile (Ein musikalischer Scherz), Op. 257 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Strauss II, Johann Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka, Op. 214 Johann Strauss Orch/Christopher Warren-Green

Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in C, Op. 74, No. 1 Takács Quartet

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus German Dances, K. 536 Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil 1:31

Confrey Wise Cracker Suite (1936) Eteri Andjaparidze, p

Gershwin, George Rhapsody in Blue Michael Boriskin, p; Eos Orch/Jonathan Sheffer

Antheil, George Jazz Sonata Marc-André Hamelin, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.3 in D, BWV 1068 New York Trumpet Ensemble

4:05:14 Bach, Johann Sebastian Lute Suite in E, BWV 1006a Maria Graf, h Philips 422061-2 J. S. Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Flute and Harp 19:57

Zemlinsky, Anton Lieder, Op 2 Andreas Schmidt, br; Cord Garben, p

Dvorák, Antonín Dramatic (Tragic) Overture, Op Posth Slovak Phil/Libor Pesek

Brahms, Johannes Tragic Overture, Op. 81 London Phil/Marin Alsop

Brahms, Johannes Piano Pieces, Op 119 Julius Katchen, p

Couperin, François Motet, "Laetentur Coeli" Sandrine Piau, Véronique Gens, s's; C Rousset, hc; Emmanuel Balssa, db

Couperin, François Concert royal #1 Clavecin en Concert

Andriessen, Hendrik H Variations on a Theme by Couperin (1944) Paul Verhey, f; Ernestine Stoop, h; Netherlands Radio Chamber Orch/David Porcelijn

Strauss, Richard Dance Suite After Couperin Philharmonia/Artur Rodzinski

Strauss, Richard Divertimento after Couperin, Op. 86 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym Orch/Hiroshi Wakasugi



06:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Anna Burr

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

Margaret Bonds: Tangamerican (1967)

07:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Sam Petrey

Harry T. Burleigh: Southland Sketches (1916)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

08:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Bill O’Connell

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)

Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)

Florence Price: Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

09:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Bill O’Connell

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A (1775)

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)

10:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with John Mills

Stacey V. Gibbs: The Hymn! (2023)

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

William Grant Still: Africa (1930)

11:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Jacqueline Gerber

Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943)

Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody (1869)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)

Aaron Copland: Sentimental Melody (1926)

12:00 Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder (1858)

George Walker: Sinfonia No. 4 'Strands' (2011)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

George Walker: Sinfonia No. 5 'Visions' (2016)

13:00 SPECIAL Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration with Andrea Blaine

William Grant Still: They Left Him Hanging from And They Lynched Him on a Tree--VocalEssence Ensemble Singers & Orchestra, Philip Brunell, conductor

Joel Thompson: Seven Last Words of the Unarmed—University of Michigan Glee Club, Eugene Rogers, conductor

Margaret Bonds: The Negro Speaks of Rivers—Daryl Taylor, tenor; Maria Corley, piano

George Walker: Going to lay down my sword and shield from Folk Songs for Orchestra—Cleveland Chamber Orchestra, Edwin London, conductor

Regina Harris Baiocchi: Hold Out for Joy—Picasso Ensemble

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse Negre from African Suite—London Symphony, Paul Freeman, conductor

Adolphus Hailstork: Shout for Joy—The Aeolians, Jason Max Ferdinand, conductor

14:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Clara Prinston

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Quincy Porter: Viola Concerto (1948)

Vincent Persichetti: A Lincoln Address (1973)

15:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Mark Satola

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

William Grant Still: Miniatures (1948)

Duke Ellington: New World a-Comin' (1943)

16:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with John Mills

Stacey V. Gibbs: The Hymn! (2023)

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

William Grant Still: Africa (1930)

17:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Jacqueline Gerber

TBA



18:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Bill O’Connell

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)

Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)

Florence Price: Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

20:00 SPECIAL Juneteenth Remembrance and Celebration with Andrea Blaine

William Grant Still: They Left Him Hanging from And They Lynched Him on a Tree--VocalEssence Ensemble Singers & Orchestra, Philip Brunell, conductor.

Joel Thompson: Seven Last Words of the Unarmed—University of Michigan Glee Club, Eugene Rogers, conductor

Margaret Bonds: The Negro Speaks of Rivers—Daryl Taylor, tenor; Maria Corley, piano

George Walker: Going to lay down my sword and shield from Folk Songs for Orchestra—Cleveland Chamber Orchestra, Edwin London, conductor.

Regina Harris Baiocchi: Hold Out for Joy—Picasso Ensemble

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse Negre from African Suite—London Symphony, Paul Freeman, conductor

Adolphus Hailstork: Shout for Joy—The Aeolians, Jason Max Ferdinand, conductor

21:00 SPECIAL An African American Requiem with Suzanne Nance and Terrance McKnight

Oregon Symphony, William Eddins conductor; Brandie Sutton, soprano; Karmesha Peake, mezzo-soprano; Bernard Holcomb, tenor; and Kenneth Overton, baritone; African American Requiem Choir [singers from Resonance Ensemble, Kingdom Sound Gospel Choir, and other Portland-based choirs], Dr. Katherine FitzGibbon, Resonance Ensemble Artistic Director

Damien Geter: An African American Requiem 75:00

Scott Joplin: Gladiolus Rag--Lara Downes, piano (recorded 2022, The Greene Space NYC) 2:25

Scott Joplin: Prelude to Treemonisha--Lara Downes, piano (recorded 2022, The Greene Space NYC) 1:50

Damien Geter: String Quartet No. 1: Neo-Soul; III mvmt Please Don't Kill My Vibe [excerpt] 1:54

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Robert Schumann: Andante from Piano Quartet (1844)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

M ximo Diego Pujol: Preludio No. 2 "Trist n" (1985)