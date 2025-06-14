WCLV Program Guide 06-15-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

12:00:00 Shaw, Caroline Partita for 8 Singers Roomful of Teeth New Amsterdam 41 Roomful of Teeth 5:50

12:05:50 Bach, Johann Sebastian Clavier Partita No. 5 in G, BWV 829 Stewart Goodyear, p Sono Luminus DSL-92220 For Glenn Gould 17:17

12:23:07 Molter, Johann Melchior Concerto pastorale in G English Concert/Trevor Pinnock Archive 435262-2 Weihnachtskonzerte = Christmas Concertos 6:46

12:31:46 Ewazen, Eric Oboe Concerto, "Down A River of Time" Linda Strommen, ob; International Sejong Soloists Albany TROY-577 Sejong Plays Ewazen 23:52

12:55:38 Gershwin, George Prelude No. 1 Yo-Yo Ma, vc; Jeffrey Kahane, p Sony S2K-93927 (2) The Essential Yo-Yo Ma 1:40

1:00:00 Prokofiev, Serge Visions fugitives, Op. 22 Borodin String Quartet Teldec 94572-2 Russian Miniatures 5:24

1:05:24 Schumann, Clara Quatre Pièces fugitives, Op 15 Jozef De Beenhouwer, p Partridge 1131-2 Clara Schumann: Piano Works, Vol 3 12:12

1:17:36 Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances London Sym Orch/Antal Dorati Mercury 434326-2 Dorati Conducts Brahms And Enesco 3:24

1:21:00 Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances London Sym Orch/Antal Dorati Mercury 434326-2 Dorati Conducts Brahms And Enesco 2:19

1:24:44 Schumann, Robert Violin Concerto in d Rachel Barton Pine, v; Göttingen Sym Orch Cedille CDR-90000144 Mendelssohn and Schumann: Violin Concertos 29:36:00

1:54:20 Koechlin, Charles Quelques chorals pour des fêtes populaires Musique des Gardiens de la Paix/Désiré Dondeyne Calliope CAL-9859 Berlioz 'Grande symphonie funèbre et triomphale' 1:35

2:00:00 Neukomm, Sigismund Les adieux à ses amies brésiliennes à Rio de Janeiro Edmundo Hora, f-p Manaus EH-004 Estes nossos Brasis 5:37

2:05:37 Guarneri, Camargo Three Dances Simon Bolivar Sym Orch/Maximiano Valdes Dorian DOR-90227 Orchestral Music (Latin American) - GUARNIERI, C. / GINASTERA, A. / REVUELTAS, S. / CARRENO, I. / PLAZA, J.B. (Caramelos Latinos) 9:04

2:14:41 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 Renée Fleming, s; New World Sym Cellos/Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68538-2 Music Of Villa-Lobos 11:09

2:25:50 Santos, Antonio Lundum in A Edmundo Hora, f-p Manaus EH-004 Estes nossos Brasis 1:46

2:27:36 Dvorák, Antonín String Serenade in E, Op. 22 Camerata Bern Novalis 150011-2 Dvorak 27:35:00

2:55:11 Nunes garcia, Jos‚ Mauricio Liçao #9 Edmundo Hora, f-p Manaus EH-004 Estes nossos Brasis 1:46

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Schuller, Gunther Suite for Winds Westwood Wind Quintet Crystal CD-752 Bergsma, Rochberg, Carter, Et Al 5:39

3:05:39 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano and Winds Quintet in E-Flat, K. 452 Ingrid Haebler, p; Bamberg Wind Quintet Philips 456055-2 (2) Mozart: Complete String Quintets 24:29:00

3:30:08 Blumer, Theodor Piano & Winds Sextet (Theme with Variations), Op 45 (1922) Shirley Irek, p; Moran Woodwind Quintet Crystal CD-753 Wind Chamber Music of Theodor Blumer 1:22

3:31:30 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Op. 43 Mikhail Pletnev, p; Philharmonia/Libor Pesek Virgin Classics 90724-2 N/A 23:32

3:55:02 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33 Sergei Rachmaninoff, p RCA 7766-2-RG Rachmaninoff Plays Rachmaninoff 1:41

4:00:00 Balakirev, Mily Music for "King Lear" USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov Melodiya SUCD-1000153 N/A 5:11

4:05:11 Berlioz, Hector King Lear Overture Staatskapelle Dresden/Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790-2 Berlioz: Overtures 15:57

4:22:56 Debussy, Claude Music for "King Lear" City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Simon Rattle EMI/Ang CDC7-49947-2 N/A 4:53

4:27:49 Roger-Ducasse, Jean-Jules Hommage à Fauré Margaret Fingerhut, p; Clifford Benson, p Chandos CHAN-8578 Hommages 9:20

4:37:09 Fauré, Gabriel Dolly Suite, Op. 56 St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner Vanguard CD-25019 Ravel: Le Tombeau De Couperin /Debussy: Danse Sacrée Et Danse Profane/ Faure: Dolly Suite/ Ibert: Divertissement 17:20

4:54:29 Saint-Saens, Camille Etienne Marcel Daniel Blumenthal, p; Robert Groslot, p Marco Polo 8.223378 DEBUSSY: Arrangements for 2 Pianos 1:46

5:00:00 Wirén, Dag Serenade for Strings (1937) CBC Vancouver Orch Strings/Mario Bernardi Radio Canada Int'l SMCD-5157 Entre Amis- Canadian And American Music For Chamber Orchestra 5:00

5:05:00 Elgar, Edward String Serenade in e, Op 20 St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner London 417778-2 Orchestral Works: Vaughan Williams / Elgar, Etc. 12:02

5:19:01 Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Symphonic Serenade in B-Flat for strings, Op. 39 Berlin German Sym Orch/John Mauceri London 444170-2 Between Two Worlds 36:09:00

5:55:10 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Archguitar Duo Dorian DOR-93241 Archguitar Baroque 1:41

05:57:18 John Field: Nocturne No. 2 in c (1812) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 3:08

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

06:03:03 Frédéric Chopin: Largo from Cello Sonata Op 65 (1846) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 53112 3:41

06:08:15 Felix Mendelssohn: Cantata 'O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden' (1830) Gilles Cachemaille, baritone Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Corboz Erato 45462 13:08

06:23:05 Franz Schubert: Mass No. 3 in B-Flat D 324 (1815) Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Sony 68248 27:50

06:51:51 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat Op 27 # 2 (1835) Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 5:01

06:57:12 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Nocturne (1941) Janine Jansen, violin Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Decca 475011 3:16

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More Marriage Music – Another primer for potential June brides (and grooms) who a curious about options to accompany and enhance their big day.

ARTHUR BLISS (arr. Ramsey): 3 Fanfares (For the Sovereign; For a wedding; For the bride; For the Sovereign) –Christopher Dearnley (1960 Willis/Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London) EMI Classics 85295/11

ALEXANDRE GUILMANT: Marche nuptiale in E, Op. 25, no. 1 –Ursula Hauser (1876-1990 Kuhn/St. John’s Church, Schaffhausen, Switzerland) Pan Classics 510 049

JOONAS KOKKONEN: Wedding Music –Vicki Lundberg (1988 Sipe/Holy Rosary Cathedral, Duluth, MN) Gornick 2000

THEODORE DUBOIS: Cantilene nuptiale –Stanley Roper (1912 Binns-1924 Hill, Norman & Beard/Kingsway Hall, London, England) Amphion CD-131

CARSON COOMAN: Make glad the city of God, Op. 640 –Harry Lyn Huff (1921 Skinner/Old South Church, Boston, MA) Raven 932

JEAN LANGLAIS: Modere and Staccato, fr 8 Pieces for Oboe and Organ, Op. 234, nos. 3 & 2 –Merete Hoffmann, oboe; Asger Troelsen (Ravensburg Church, Århus, Denmark) Kontrapunkt 32257

DUKE ELLINGTON: In a sentimental mood.

PETER GABRIEL: With this love –Anders Paulson, saxophone; Andrew Canning (1898 Åkerman & Lund-1956 Hammarberg/Kungsholms Church, Stockholm, Sweden) PD Archive CD (r. 7/17/07)

VICTOR YOUNG: When I fall in love –Bobby Hackett, trumpet; Dave McKenna, piano; John Seng (Loderhose Studio, Jamaica, NY) Sony Special Products 143727

EDWIN T. CHILDS: Wedding Suite (Processional-Aria-Litany-Fanfares) –Brenda Portman (1992 Schantz/College Church, Wheaton, IL) Hesed Music 3

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Trinity Sunday – Music celebrating the three Persons of God.

08:58:48 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle (1733) Les Délices Délices 2013 1:44

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi BWV 978 (1717) Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272 7:04

09:12:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' BWV 225 (1726) Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 16:31

09:31:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c BWV 826 (1727) Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001 18:03

09:51:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 BWV 1046 (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 7:25

09:59:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 1 BWV 772 (1723) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 1:03

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:48 Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi BIS 286 7:43

10:11:52 Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34 (1946) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 2:52

10:16:05 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 52 in E-Flat Op 64 # 6 (1791) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 17:20

10:35:35 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa' S 100 (1851) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda BBC 336 16:28

10:53:50 Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat Op 74 (1812) Andrew Marriner, clarinet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432146 21:45

11:16:52 John Field: Nocturne No. 5 in B-Flat (1817) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 3:13

11:21:57 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84 in E-Flat (1786) Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harmonia Mundi 905371 25:34

11:48:13 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 39 in B Op 63 # 1 (1846) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 1:57

11:51:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 (1791) Mitsuko Uchida,

piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 9:32

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Sonata In D Minor For Cello And Piano, Op. 40: Mvt. 4 Allegro Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Album: The Essential Yo-Yo Ma Sony 93927 Music: 4:22

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-flat Major, Op. 70: Mvts. 3, 4 & 5 Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Markus Poschner, conductor LAC Lugano, Switzerland Music: ~13:33

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Rivkah Meder calling from Richmond, VA Music: 11:43

Johann Sebastien Bach: Prelude and Fugue in B Minor, BWV 869: Mvt. I Irakly Avaliani, piano Album: Jean-Sebastien Bach Sonogramme SNG-11IA03 Music: 7:37

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Winds, Op. 100 TMAF All Stars: Emily Beynon, flute; Gordon Hunt, Oboe; Wenzel Fuchs, Clarinet; Zhang Jin Min, Bassoon; Erik Ralske, horn; Mari Kodama, piano Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan Music: 17:51

12:58:27 Wilhelm Peterson-Berger: Flowers from Frösön: Song of Summer (1919) Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Naxos 553115 2:13

Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Piano and Violin No. 3 in D minor: Mvt. 2 Adagio Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Lars Vogt, piano Album: Brahms sonatas for piano and violin EMI 57525 Music: 04:12

Sergei Prokofiev: Five Melodies Op. 35 Nina Bernat, double bass; Mary Jo Gothmann, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:36

Johannes Brahms: Liebeslider, Op. 52 WDR Radio Orchestra, Cologne; Alfred Eschwe, conductor EBU Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 3:45

Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer: Andante moderato Nina Bernat, double bass; Mary Jo Gothmann, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:05

J.S. Bach: Gamba Sonata No. 3 in G minor BWV 1029, Vivace Nina Bernat, double bass; Mary Jo Gothmann, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 5:26

Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 22 No. 1 Nina Bernat, double bass; Mary Jo Gothmann, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:00

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone – Gustavo Gimeno, conductor; Jonathan Vinocour, viola (recorded April 27, 2024)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Funeral March from The Great Citizen (Part 2) Op 55

William Turner Walton: Viola Concerto

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 44

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1—Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin (recorded October 2015)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Bernard Labadie, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Adèle Charvet, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Haji, tenor; Gordon Bintner, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/19/2025

Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio BWV 249

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia from Cantata No. 29

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D BWV 243

17:28:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat K 364 (1778) Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 31:00

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2025

Orli Shaham guest hosts From the Top’s episode celebrating musical families. We’ll meet a bunch of siblings, including Orli’s own sons and brother, violinist Gil Shaham, who joins as co-host. This program reminds us that music doesn’t happen in isolation—it’s shaped by relationships, histories, and communities.

Ella Wimbiscus, 14, Cello, from Wilmette, IL and Mia Wimbiscus, 21, Cello, from Wilmette, IL - Suite for Two Cellos and Piano - III. Arioso by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911-2007) (4:38)

Justin Kang, 15, Piano, from Laveen AZ and Daniel Kang, 18, Piano, from Laveen, AZ (both Tim Banker Talent Development Award recipients) - The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a - VIII. Waltz of the Flowers by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), arr. Eduard Langer (1835-1905) (6:32)

Kai Isoke Ali-Landing, 16, Violin, from Chicago, IL and Ifetayo Ali-Landing, 22, from Chicago, IL - Duo for Violin and Cello - III. Serious Fun by Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981) (2:50)

Nathan Robertson, 17, Violin, from New York, NY and Alex Robertson, 17, Piano & Composer, from New York, NY - Sonatina, Op. 100 – II. Larghetto by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) (4:17)

Canzonetta for Violin and Piano by Alex Robertson (b. 2007) (3:50)

Naomi de la Motte, 16, Violin, from New York, NY; Elijah de la Motte, 19, Cello, from New York, NY; Pearl de la Motte, 21, Viola, from New York, NY - Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 44 - I. Allegro brillante by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) (7:04)

CLOSING PIECE: Nigunim (Violin Sonata No. 3) – II. Scherzo by Avner Dorman (b. 1975), performed by Gil Shaham, violin, and Orli Shaham, piano [Gil and Orli commissioned this work from Avner Dorman and premiered it at 92nd Street Y in New York City in 2011]

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:17 Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dances Op 64 (1898) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 419431 31:03

19:34:35 Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade in F Op 31 (1913) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 445857 32:35

20:08:55 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 in d Op 13 (1895) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 45:05

20:55:06 Louis Théodore Gouvy: Rondo from Symphonie brève Op 58 (1873) German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 5:35

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: Invocation and Spirit Dance (2000) — Dennis Nygren, clarinet (Albany 1330) 10:30

Frank Wiley: Earth Dances (1991) — James Campbell, Steve Hall, Robert James, Frank Oddis, Tom Vanarsdel, percussion (KBPE 001) 12:41

Mark Nowakowski: String Quartet No. 2 “Grandfather Songs” (2011) — Voxare String Quartet (Naxos 559 821) 19:35

Loris Chobanian: Kaddish for a Young Artist — Keith Brautigam, baritone; Baldwin-Wallace Singers and Chamber Orchestra/Mel Unger, cond. (Chobanian Vol. II) 10:55

21:57:30 Amy Beach: La Captive Op 40 # 1 (1898) Juliana Soltis, cello Navona 6659 3:11

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, A Youth Justice Collaborative - A Vision for Systems Change – Bridget Gibbons, LISW-S, Deputy Court Administrator, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court; LaToya Logan, CEO, Project LIFT Services; Anne C. McDonough, Judge, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Moderator: Habeebah R. Grimes, M.A., Psy.S., LSPSY, CEO, Positive Education Program

22:58:48 Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in c-Sharp Op 3 # 6 (1889) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 2:11

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:37 Florence Price: Adoration (1951) Randall Goosby, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Decca 4854234 3:33

23:06:11 Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78 (1898) Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 3:50

23:10:02 Joseph Joachim: Notturno Op 12 (1858) Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Deutsche Gram 15312 9:19

23:19:29 Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 # 1 (1896) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:05

23:21:34 Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 45 (1887) Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 48066 11:24

23:32:59 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:38

23:36:47 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat Op 117 # 1 (1892) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56583 5:11

23:41:58 Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel (1994) Patricia Rozario, soprano Academy of Ancient Music Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907231 4:54

23:46:53 Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei Op 47 (1881) Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 10:40

23:57:42 Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile Op 68 # 26 (1848) Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 2:53

