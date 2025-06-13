WCLV Program Guide 06-14-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Chopin, Frédéric Nocturnes, Op. 9 Jenny Lin, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 92 in G, "Oxford" Vienna Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Kolb, Barbara All in Good Time Foundation Phil/David Snell

Torke Bright Blue Music Baltimore Sym/David Zinman

Offenbach, Jacques Gaîté Parisienne New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Arnold, Malcolm Four Scottish Dances, Op 59 London Phil/Malcolm Arnold

Arnold, Malcolm English Dances, Op 27 Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin

Bach, Johann Sebastian Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 Glenn Gould, p

Scheidt, Samuel Battle Suite American Brass Quintet

Gaubert, Philippe Nocturne et Allegro scherzando William Bennett, f; English Chamber Orch/Steuart Bedford

Dubois, Pierre-Max Flute Sonata Jeffrey Khaner, f; Hugh Sung, p

Milhaud, Darius Suite for Violin, Viola, and Piano, Op. 157b (1936) Howard Klug, cl; Catherine Tait, v

Sinding, Christian Suite in a, Op 10 Henning Kraggerud, v; Razumovsky Sym/Bjarte Engeset

Delius, Frederick Suite for Violin and Orchestra Ralph Holmes, v; Royal Phil/Vernon Handley

Wood, Haydn Moods Suite Michael Stairs, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Strauss II, Johann Waltz, “On the Beautiful Blue Danube”, Op. 314 Orch/Andre Kostelanetz

Strauss II, Johann Waltzes, "Liebeslieder," Op. 114 Eva Lind, s; Vienna Volksoper Orch/Franz Bauer-Theussl

Brahms, Johannes Neue Liebeslieder Waltzes, Op 65 Silke-Thora Matthies, p; Christian Köhn, p

Brahms, Johannes Liebeslieder Waltzes Op. 52 Robert Shaw Festival Singers/Shaw; Norman Mackenzie, John Wustman, p's

Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.1 in C, BWV 1066 Boston Baroque Orch/Martin Pearlman

Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Heidrun Holtmann, p

Offenbach, Jacques La Vie parisienne Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

SOUSA, John Phillip El Capitan Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

SOUSA, John Phillip Tango, The Gliding Girl Nonpareil Wind Band/Timothy Foley

SOUSA, John Phillip Waltz, Colonial Dames Royal Artillery Band/Keith Brion

Paganini, Nicolo Violin Concerto #1 in D, Op 6 Viktoria Mullova, v; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Linjama, Jouko Metamorfooseja Jukka Tiensuu, hc

Albéniz, Isaac Barcarolle Santiago Rodriguez, p n 2202 Ginastera: Music For Piano 5:06

Chopin, Frédéric Barcarolle in F-Sharp, Op. 60 Nelson Freire, p

Destouches, André Cardinal Ballet, "Les Eléments" Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

Martin, Frank The Four Elements London Phil/Matthias Bamert

Brahms, Johannes Five Songs, Op 49 Elly Ameling, s; Rudolf Jansen, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

icardo Castro Intermezzo Oriental Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente

Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in Bb, D.485 Marlboro Festival Orchestra (Live in Vermont, 1970) Pablo Casals Sony Classical 46246 "Marlboro Music Festival - 40th Anniversary"

Astor Piazzolla Suite for Oboe and String Orchestra Andres Spiller, oboe Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina

Joaquin Nin-Culmell Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in D (Concierto para piano y orquesta en D) Daniel Blanch, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Cuba Enrique Perez

Fernando Sor Fantaisie, Op. 54bis Manuel Barrueco, Franco Platino, guitars

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 7 in D, Op. 10, No. 3 Claudio Arrau, piano



08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Sonata In D Minor For Cello And Piano, Op. 40: Mvt. 4 Allegro Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-flat Major, Op. 70: Mvts. 3, 4 & 5 Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Markus Poschner, conductor LAC Lugano, Switzerland

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Rivkah Meder calling from Richmond, VA

Johann Sebastien Bach: Prelude and Fugue in B Minor, BWV 869: Mvt. I Irakly Avaliani, piano

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Winds, Op. 100 TMAF All Stars: Emily Beynon, flute; Gordon Hunt, Oboe; Wenzel Fuchs, Clarinet; Zhang Jin Min, Bassoon; Erik Ralske, horn; Mari Kodama, piano Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan

Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Piano and Violin No. 3 in D minor: Mvt. 2 Adagio Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Lars Vogt, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Five Melodies Op. 35 Nina Bernat, double bass; Mary Jo Gothmann, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Johannes Brahms: Liebeslider, Op. 52 WDR Radio Orchestra, Cologne; Alfred Eschwe, conductor EBU Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany

Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer: Andante moderato Nina Bernat, double bass; Mary Jo Gothmann, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

J.S. Bach: Gamba Sonata No. 3 in G minor BWV 1029, Vivace Nina Bernat, double bass; Mary Jo Gothmann, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 22 No. 1 Nina Bernat, double bass; Mary Jo Gothmann, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July (1876)

Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner' (1887)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Michael Abels: Winged Creatures (2019)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)

Antonín Dvorák: Cantata 'The American Flag' (1894)

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice Americain 'Columbia' (1859)

Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2025

Orli Shaham guest hosts From the Top’s episode celebrating musical families. We’ll meet a bunch of siblings, including Orli’s own sons and brother, violinist Gil Shaham, who joins as co-host. This program reminds us that music doesn’t happen in isolation—it’s shaped by relationships, histories, and communities.

Ella Wimbiscus, 14, Cello, from Wilmette, IL and Mia Wimbiscus, 21, Cello, from Wilmette, IL - Suite for Two Cellos and Piano - III. Arioso by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911-2007)

Justin Kang, 15, Piano, from Laveen AZ and Daniel Kang, 18, Piano, from Laveen, AZ (both Tim Banker Talent Development Award recipients) - The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a - VIII. Waltz of the Flowers by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), arr. Eduard Langer (1835-1905)

Kai Isoke Ali-Landing, 16, Violin, from Chicago, IL and Ifetayo Ali-Landing, 22, from Chicago, IL - Duo for Violin and Cello - III. Serious Fun by Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)

Nathan Robertson, 17, Violin, from New York, NY and Alex Robertson, 17, Piano & Composer, from New York, NY - Sonatina, Op. 100 – II. Larghetto by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

Canzonetta for Violin and Piano by Alex Robertson (b. 2007)

Naomi de la Motte, 16, Violin, from New York, NY; Elijah de la Motte, 19, Cello, from New York, NY; Pearl de la Motte, 21, Viola, from New York, NY - Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 44 - I. Allegro brillante by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

CLOSING PIECE: Nigunim (Violin Sonata No. 3) – II. Scherzo by Avner Dorman (b. 1975), performed by Gil Shaham, violin, and Orli Shaham, piano [Gil and Orli commissioned this work from Avner Dorman and premiered it at 92nd Street Y in New York City in 2011]

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer – Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Lang Lang, piano (recorded 10/8/2024)

Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2

Charlotte Sohy "Romance sans paroles" from 4 Pièces romantiques Op 30/4 (encore)

Alberto Ginastera Estancia (complete ballet)

John Philip Sousa: Liberty Bell March (encore)

Gustav Mahler: Part 1 from Symphony No. 5--Czech Philharmonic, Semyon Bychkov, conductor (recorded 12/4/2024)

Johannes Brahms: Ballades Op 10--Igor Levit, piano (recorded 1/12/2025)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 in b-Flat (1831)

Amanda Röntgen-Maier: Violin Sonata in b (1878)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite (1876)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Jean-Michel Damase: Seventeen Variations for Wind Quintet (1952)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:04

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dream With Me

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings in E-Flat (1825)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, Sir Simon Rattle, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-flat

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G minor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C ‘Jupiter’

Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2—Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Wolfgang Sawallisch, conductor

22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Felicia Moore, soprano; Renée Tatum, mezzo-soprano; Timothy Culver, tenor; Donnie Ray Albert, bass-baritone; Akron Symphony Chorus, University of Akron Concert Choir

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem

23:16 QUIET HOUR

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Traditional: Hector the Hero

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 (1888)

