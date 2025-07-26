WCLV Program Guide 07-28-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville Cecilia Bartoli, ms; Orch La Scintilla/Adam Fischer

Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville Netherlands Wind Ensemble

Hamelin Etude No. 9 in f, "After Rossini" Marc-André Hamelin, p

Lizotte La Madone Valérie Milot, h

Telemann, Georg Philipp Tafelmusik, Bk 2 Freiburg Baroque Orch members

Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale, "Als Jesus Christus in der Nacht," BWV 265 Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt

Grainger, Percy Tribute to Foster Martin Jones, p

Gershwin, George Lullaby Pro Arte Guitar Trio

Price, Florence Symphony #1 in e Philadelphia Orch/Yannick Nézet-Séguin D

Price, Florence Preludes (1926-52) Kirsten Johnson, p

Verdi, Giuseppe La Traviata Chicago Sym Cho, Orch/Sir Georg Solti

Verdi, Giuseppe La Traviata BBC Phil/Sir Edward Downes

Lovreglio, Donato Fantasia da Concerto on themes from Verdi's "La Traviata" Emma Johnson, cl; Gordon Back, p

Lecuona, Ernesto Al Fin Te Vi Anna Najoom, cl; Michael Salter, bcl

Menotti, Gian-Carlo Violin Concerto (1952) Jennifer Koh, v; Spoleto Festival Orch/Richard Hickox

Schoeck, Othmar Three Songs, Op. 10 Juliane Banse, s; Wolfram Rieger, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in C, Kk 225 (L 351) Scott Ross, hc

Hamelin Etude No. 6 in d, "Omaggio a Domenico Scarlatti" Marc-André Hamelin, p

Avison, Charles Concerto grosso #2 in G, after Domenico Scarlatti St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in d, Kk 34 (L 7) Scott Ross, hc

Brahms, Johannes Double Concerto in a minor, Op. 102 Joshua Bell, v; Steven Isserlis, vc; Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Gershwin, George Three Preludes Joshua Bell, v; John Williams, p

Tchaikovsky, Peter Piano Pieces, Op. 72 Mikhail Pletnev, p

Tchaikovsky, Peter Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66 Dallas Sym Orch/Andrew Litton

Tchaikovsky, Peter Six Songs, Op. 16 Galina Vishnevskaya, s; Alexander Dedyukhin, p

Endler, Johann Samuel Sinfonia à 7 in F Edward H Tarr, tr; Franz Liszt Chamber Orch

Fantini, Girolamo Trumpet and Organ Sonata No. 5, detta del'Adimari Richard Giangiulio, tr, Paul Riedo, o

Rheinberger, Joseph Rhapsodie Pamela Pecha, eh; Karel Paukert, o

Carpenter, John Alden Diversions Denver Oldham, p

Dello Joio, Norman Diversion of Angels (Serenade for Orchestra) Atlantic Sinfonietta/Edvard Tchivzhel

Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in D, Op. 64, No. 5, "Lark" Hagen String Quartet

Bennett, Richard Rodney The Aviary New London Childrens' Cho/Ronald Corp

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Christmas Eve: Polonaise (1895)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Once Upon a Time (1901)

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum (1683)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 1 in e-Flat (1875)

Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy (1926)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1804)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Pirate King (1879)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord (1915)

Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1912)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 53 'Imperial' (1777)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March (1908)

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)

Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath (1883)

Giuseppe Martucci: Giga (1892)

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings (1902)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1864)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Joseph Joachim: Henry IV Overture (1854)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-Flat (1828)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Field: Nocturne No. 15 in d 'Song without Words' (1834)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

Enrique Granados: Torrijos: Suite (1894)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 4 (1972)

Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lucky To Be Me (1944)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Ola Gjeilo: Prelude (2004)

Chevalier J.J.O. de Meude-Monpas: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1786)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

George Gershwin: The Goldwyn Follies: Love Walked In (1938)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

Sir Arnold Bax: Malta, G.C.: Finale (1942)

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 (1858)

Traditional: The Cause of All My Sorrow, The Butterfly & Barney Brallaghan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909)

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Suite (1684)

John Field: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)

Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Wind Quintet in D (1909)

Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Cup (1700)

Reynaldo Hahn: Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes (1895)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 28 in E-Flat (1772)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)

César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d (1888)

Richard Strauss: Meinem Kinde (1897)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Berceuse (1910)

