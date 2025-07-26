WCLV Program Guide 07-27-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Anonymous Six Lute Pieces Paul O'Dette, l

Rózsa, Miklós Concerto for String Orchestra, Op 17 Virtuosi di Kuhmo/Peter Csaba

Berlioz, Hector Les Troyens Covent Garden Orch/Colin Davis

German Anon 18th c Hunting Horn Concerto in E-Flat Ludwig Güttler, horn; Virtuosi Saxoniae

Bull, John The King's Hunt Philip Jones Brass Ensemble

Beethoven, Ludwig van Fidelio, Op 72 Consortium Classicum

Beethoven, Ludwig van Fidelio, Op 72 Consortium Classicum

Beethoven, Ludwig van Leonore Overture no.1 in C, Op.138 Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Colin Davis

Reicha, Antonin Octet, Op 98 Carl Stamitz Quintet

Marais, Marin Suite in g Jordi Savall, viga

Verdi, Giuseppe La Traviata John Alldis Cho; Royal Phil/Aldo Ceccato

Verdi, Giuseppe La Traviata BBC Phil/Sir Edward Downes

Doppler brothers Rigoletto Fantasy, Op 38 Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Rotterdam Phil/Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Verdi, Giuseppe Rigoletto Chicago Sym Cho, Orch/Sir Georg Solti

Wolf-Ferrari, Ermanno I Gioielli della Madonna St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Zelenka, Jan Dismas Trio Sonata #5 in F Paul Dombrecht, ob; Ensemble

Dvorák, Antonín Album Leaves (1880) Inna Poroshina, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Torelli, Giuseppe Trumpet Concerto in D John Wallace, tr; Philharmonia Orch/Simon Wright

Hindemith, Paul The Four Temperaments (1940) Hans Otte, p; Berlin Phil/Paul Hindemith

Hindemith, Paul Suite of French Dances (1958) Tasmanian Sym/Werner Andreas Albert

Mendelssohn, Felix Rondo brillant in E-Flat, Op. 29 Roberto Prosseda, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Concert Rondo in D, K. 382 Jos van Immerseel, forte-p; Anima Eterna Orch

Rodrigo, Joaquín El Album de Cecilia (1948) Artur Pizarro, p

Schubert, Franz Adagio in G, D 178 Leonard Hokanson, p

Bizet, Georges L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Thuille, Ludwig Piano and Wind Sextet in B-Flat, Op 6 Dennis Russell Davies, p; Stuttgart Wind Quintet

Schubert, Franz Liebe Robert Shaw Chamber Singers/Robert Shaw

Byrd, William Prelude and Ground a 5 Newberry Consort

Byrd, William Pavane and Gigue Bournemouth Sym/José Serebrier

Byrd, William A Voluntary Glenn Gould, p

Orff, Carl Entrata on a Theme by William Byrd Vienna State Opera Orch/Hermann Scherchen

Handel, George Frideric Organ Concerto in F, "The Cuckoo and the Nightingale" Academy of Ancient Music/Richard Egarr, o

Elgar, Edward Introduction and Allegro, Op 47 London Phil/Adrian Boult

Ives, Charles Song, "Allegro" Paul Sperry, t; Irma Vallecillo, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Agnus Dei from Missa Solemnis (1823)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 2 in G (1815)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 25 'May Breezes' (1845)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach and the Oberlin Flentrop – In celebration of this instrument’s 50th Anniversary as a provocative teaching tool, we review Bach’s Clavierübung III with faculty performers Christa Rakich and Jonathan William Moyer.

Any annotated performance of the entirety of this largest of Johann Sebastian Bach’s published organ collections lasts longer than can be incorporated in the two hour-long segments of this program. As a result, ours inevitably will be a ‘selective survey’ that includes the well-known prelude and fugue that bookend the volume, but only a sampler of the great and lesser chorale-settings that Bach brought together in this volume, music inspired by hymns representative of the Lutheran catechism.

In addition to the 3-manual, 44-stop 1974 Flentrop organ located on a balcony overlooking the Warner Concert Hall stage, performers also used the 2-manual, 18-stop 1989 Greg Harrold organ in 17th century Spanish style that stands on a platform at the rear of the hall (r. 11/15/24). Links are provided to scores, should you wish to follow along.

This broadcast also commemorates the 275th anniversary of the death of Johann Sebastian Bach on July 28, 1750.

Prelude in E-flat, BWV 552/I

Kyrie, Gott Vater, BWV 669

Christe, aller Welt Trost, BWV 670

Kyrie, Gott heiliger Geist, BWV 671

Kyrie Gott Vater, BWV 672 (manualiter)

Christe, aller Welt Trost, BWV 673 (manualiter)

Kyrie, Gott heiliget Geist, BWV 674 (manualiter)

Gloria – Allein Gott in der Höh, BWV 675 (trio)

Gloria – Allein Gott in der Höh, BWV 676 (pedaliter)

Gloria – Allein Gott in der Höh, BWV 677 (manualiter)

Credo – Wir glauben all on einen Gott, BWV 680 (pedaliter)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthdays – Celebrating the July birthdays of several significant composers of sacred choral and organ music from the 20th and 21st centuries. Music by Jonathan Dove, Gerald Finzi, David Hogan, and Flor Peeters.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 4 in F (1723)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Sonata in g 'Devil's Trill' (1713)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet in C (1935)

Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings (1902)

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas (1911)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, "Moonlight" Movement 1 Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano

Jimmy Lopez: Rise! Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Benjamin Keating calling from of Monticello, IL

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in B minor, Op. 33, No. 4 Bruce Liu piano

Juantio Becenti: The Glittering World Alex Fortes, violin; A Far Cry Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Yuko Uebayashi: Au-dela du Temps: Mvt 4 Carol Wincenc, flute; Tanya Dusevic Witek, flute; Stephen Gosling, piano

Xinghai Xian, arr. Yin Chengzong, Chu Wanghua: The Yellow River Concerto: Mvts 1, 3, 4 Chi Wu, piano; Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra; Ye Jin, conductor EBU, Icon Yunduan Tianfu Concert Hall, Sichuan, China

Dani Howard: Continuum Matilda Lloyd, trumpet; Martin Cousin, piano EBU, Recital Hall, Royal Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Yuko Uebayashi: Sonata "Flore" for flute and harp: Mvt 1 Christina Smith, flute; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp The Merian Ensemble, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

14:00 THIS WEEK FROM CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS with Robbie Ellis – NCPA Orchestra; LÜ Jia , conductor

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8

Chen Peixun: Wave of Emotion

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole—NCPA Orchestra; Shanghi Opera House Symphony;XU Zhong , conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/10/2025

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550 (revised version)

Allison Loggins-Hull: New Work 20' [World Premiere, TCO Commission]

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 4 in C Op 112

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Danielle Yoon, 16, Cello, from Frisco, TX Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) Sonata No. 5 in D major, Op. 102 No. 2 for Cello and Piano I. Allegro con brio

William Gannon, 17, Piano, from Mendota Heights, MN Franz Schubert (1797-1828) Fantasy in C Major ("Wanderer-Fantasie"), D.760, Op.15 I. Allegro con fuoco ma non troppo

Kei Obata, 17, Violin, from Andover, MA Edwin Grasse (1884-1954) Wellenspiel (Waves at Play) - Characteristic Piece for Violin and Piano

Carrera Stamile, 16, Mandolin, from Roebuck, SC Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) Partita No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006 for Solo ViolinI. Preludio

Julin Cheung, 16, Flute, from Philadelphia, PA Samuel Barber (1910-1981) Canzone for Flute and Piano

Nathaniel Zhang, 15, Piano, from Folsom, CA Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) Nocturne in D-flat Major, Op. 27 No. 2

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp (1909)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Quick: Ballade for Flute and Piano (2010) — Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Javier Gonzales, piano

Jennifer Conner: Excursions for Woodwind Quintet — Solaris Woodwind Quintet

William Rayer: Five Miniatures for piano trio — Almeda Trio

Stephen Stanziano: Fantasy for Viola, Percussion and Tape (2010) — Lisa Boyko, viola; Alison Chorn, percussion; Nicholas Underhill, synthesizer

Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino (1984) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, What Leadership Looks Like: Lessons from America’s Mayors – A Panel with Mayor Justin M. Bibb, Cleveland; Mayor Todd Gloria, San Diego; Mayor Donna Deegan, Jacksonville; and Mayor Quinton Lucas, Kansas City

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

