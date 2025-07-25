WCLV Program Guide 07-26-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bland, Ed Three Chaconnes in Blue (1996) Judith Olson, p

Still, William Grant Symphony #1 "(Afro-American)" Chicago Sinfonietta/Paul Freeman

Grandjany, Marcel Fantasy on a Theme by Haydn Nora Koch, h

Haydn, Franz Joseph Horn Concerto No. 1 in D, H VIId:3 Michael Thompson, fh; Philharmonia Orch/Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus

Scriabin, Alexander Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Jonathan Boen, hn; Craig Terry, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Motet, "Ich lasse dich nicht", BWV Anh 159 Gächinger Kantorei; Bach-Collegium Stuttgart/Helmuth Rilling

Rota, Nino Variations on the Name Bach Danielle Laval, p

Lalo, Édouard Cello Concerto in d (1877) Ofra Harnoy, vc; Bournemouth Sym Orch/Antonio de Almeida

Poulenc, Francis Valse-improvisation sur le nom de Bach Olivier Cazal, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Scottish Folksong, "O bonny lass, will you lie in a barrack," H XXXIa:89 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio

Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in G, Op. 54, No. 1 Smithson String Quartet

Haydn, Franz Joseph Welsh Folksong, "The departure of the king," H XXXIb:59 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio

Sibelius, Jean Four Lyric PIeces, Op. 74 Havard Gimse, p

Grieg, Edvard Lyric Suite, Op. 54 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz

Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 43 Rudolph Ganz, p



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bach, Johann Sebastian The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080

Fasch, Johann Friedrich Oboe Quartet in d Camerata Köln

Telemann, Georg Philipp Oboe Concerto in d Albrecht Mayer, ob; Berlin Baroque Soloists

Telemann, Georg Philipp Song, "Wind" Klaus Mertens, br; Ludger Rémy, hc

Enescu, George Violin Sonata No. 3 in a minor, Op. 25 Philippe Graffin, v; Claire Désert, p

Adam, Adolphe La jolie fille de Gand Queensland Sym/Andrew Mogrelia

Szymanowski, Karol Four Etudes, Op 4 Amadeus Chamber Orch/Agnieszka Duczmal

Mendelssohn, Felix String Symphony No. 12 in g Amadeus Chamber Orch, Posen/Agnieszka Duczmal

Prokofiev, Serge Piano Sonata No. 2 in d, Op. 14 Barry Douglas, p

Prokofiev, Serge Waltzes, Op. 110 Scottish National Orch/Neeme Järvi

Prokofiev, Serge Summer Day Suite, Op. 65 San Diego Chamber Orch/Donald Barra

Falla, Manuel de The Three-Cornered Hat (1918-9) Granada Orch/Josep Pons

Rodrigo, Joaquín Invocación y danza (Hommage à Manuel de Falla) (1961) Kazuhito Yamashita, g

Beethoven, Ludwig van Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61 Janine Jansen, v; German Chamber Phil/Paavo Järvi

Bach, Johann Sebastian Three-Part Sinfonias, BWV 787-801 Janine Jansen, v; Maxim Rysanov, vi; Torleif Thedéen, vc

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

William Orbaugh Suite Imaginaria William Orbaugh, guitar

Carlos Jimenez Mabarak Ballad of the Bird and the Maidens (Balada del pajaro y las doncellas) Orquesta Sinfonica de la UNAM Armando Zayas

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 30 in E, Op. 109 Gerardo Teissonniere, piano

Carlos Chavez Chapultepec (Republican Overture) Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Keri-Lynn Wilson

Carlos Chavez Baile (Dance) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 12 in Eb London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert

Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons in Buenos Aires Maria Bachmann, violin; Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello; Jon Klibonoff, piano; Trio Solisti

Anonymous Por la tu puerta yo pasi (I Passed By Your Door) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, "Moonlight" Movement 1 Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano

Jimmy Lopez: Rise! Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Benjamin Keating calling from of Monticello, IL

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in B minor, Op. 33, No. 4 Bruce Liu piano

Juantio Becenti: The Glittering World Alex Fortes, violin; A Far Cry Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Yuko Uebayashi: Au-dela du Temps: Mvt 4 Carol Wincenc, flute; Tanya Dusevic Witek, flute; Stephen Gosling, piano

Xinghai Xian, arr. Yin Chengzong, Chu Wanghua: The Yellow River Concerto: Mvts 1, 3, 4 Chi Wu, piano; Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra; Ye Jin, conductor EBU, Icon Yunduan Tianfu Concert Hall, Sichuan, China

Dani Howard: Continuum Matilda Lloyd, trumpet; Martin Cousin, piano EBU, Recital Hall, Royal Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Yuko Uebayashi: Sonata "Flore" for flute and harp: Mvt 1 Christina Smith, flute; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp The Merian Ensemble, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Human Comedy: Waltz (1934)

Steven Reineke: Casey at the Bat (1997)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Scherzo (1905)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Danielle Yoon, 16, Cello, from Frisco, TX Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) Sonata No. 5 in D major, Op. 102 No. 2 for Cello and Piano I. Allegro con brio

William Gannon, 17, Piano, from Mendota Heights, MN Franz Schubert (1797-1828) Fantasy in C Major ("Wanderer-Fantasie"), D.760, Op.15 I. Allegro con fuoco ma non troppo

Kei Obata, 17, Violin, from Andover, MA Edwin Grasse (1884-1954) Wellenspiel (Waves at Play) - Characteristic Piece for Violin and Piano

Carrera Stamile, 16, Mandolin, from Roebuck, SC Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) Partita No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006 for Solo ViolinI. Preludio

Julin Cheung, 16, Flute, from Philadelphia, PA Samuel Barber (1910-1981) Canzone for Flute and Piano

Nathaniel Zhang, 15, Piano, from Folsom, CA Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) Nocturne in D-flat Major, Op. 27 No. 2

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer – Anthony McGill, clarinet; Emanuel Ax, piano; Demarre McGill, flute (recorded 2/6/2025)

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke

Jessie Montgomery: Peace

Franz Schubert: Sonata in A minor ‘Arpeggione’

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dances (recorded in The Greene Space, 4/25/2016)

Ludvig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C# minor ‘Moonlight’

Florence Price: Adoration

James Lee III: Ad anah?

Leonard Bernstein: Clarinet Sonata

Antonin Dvorak: Going Home

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (excerpt)—Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor (recorded 3/19/2025)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo (1904)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1799)

Jean Françaix: Divertissement for Bassoon & Strings (1968)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin (1896)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Korngold and the Hollywood Sound

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood Overture--Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2—Geoffrey Tozer, piano

Felix Mendelssohn (arr Erich Wolfgang Korngold): A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture--Deutsches Symphonie Berlin/Gerd Albrecht

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Casa di Bonneyfeather—Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Victory March--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King’s Row: Main Title--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King’s Row: Three selections--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings in E-Flat (1825)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Jean Sibelius: Night Ride and Sunrise

Thomas Larcher: returning into darkness

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances—Mariss Jansons, conductor

22:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices The Mermaid

Elena Mullins Bailey, soprano; Seán Dagher, shantyman & Irish bouzouki; Debra Nagy, oboe & recorder; Allison Monroe, violin; Rebecca Landell, cello; Anthony Taddeo, percussion

To you who live at home at ease

The Boatman

Randy dandy oh

Henry Purcell: Lilliburlero

Haul on the bowline

John, come kiss me now

The Mermaid (country dance tune)

At setting day, and rising morn

If love’s a sweet passion

Stormalong

Captain Ward and the Rainbow

Tide’s come in, Babby’s Fancy

The Mermaid

Franz Joseph Haydn, arr. Nagy: The Mermaid's Song

Goodbye, fare-ye-well

Fisher’s Rant, Of She Goyes

Leave her Johnny, leave her

Maurice Green: Fair Sally

Good Night and Joy be wi’ ye a’

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Imant Raminsh: Ave verum corpus (1973)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape (1954)

Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Arvo Pärt: Christmas Lullaby (2002)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore & George David Weiss: Can't Help Falling in Love (1961)

