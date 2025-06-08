WCLV Program Guide 06-08-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

12:00:00 Thomas, Augusta Read Plea for Peace Jennie Oh Brown, alto flute; String Quartet Innova 43 Giantess 5:45

12:05:45 Smith, Irene Britton Violin Sonata (1947) Gregory Walker, v;, Helen Walker-Hill, p Leonarda LE-339 Kaleidoscope: Music By African-American Women 15:13

12:22:21 Quantz, Johann Joachim Flute Concerto in G Patrick Gallois, f; CPE Bach Chamber Orch/Peter Schreier DG 439895-2 C.P.E. Bach, Benda, Quantz: Flute Concertos 16:32

12:38:53 Nielsen, Carl Flute Concerto (1926) Sharon Bezaly, f; Hague Residentie Orch/Neeme Järvi BIS BIS-1679 Great Works for Flute and Orchestra 16:16

12:55:09 Grondahl, Agathe Backer In the Blue Mountains-A Fairy Tale Suite, Op 44 Natalia Strelchenko, p Arena AR-07015 Agathe Backer-Grondahl: Complete Piano Music, Vol. IV 1:32

1:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (Now Come, Saviour of the Heathens)" BWV 659 Eduardus Halim, p Arabesque Z-6615 A Program of Piano Transcriptions 5:19

1:05:19 Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Concerto No.2 in E, BWV 1042 Pinchas Zukerman, v; English Chamber Orch/Jose Luis Garcia RCA 60718-2-RC Bach: Violin Concertos 16:55

1:24:06 Schumann, Robert Piano Sonata No. 1 in f-sharp, Op. 11 Beatrice Berrut, p Centaur CRC-3129 Robert Schumann * The Three Sonatas for Piano * Beatrice Berrut 31:13:00

1:55:19 Schumann, Robert Romanzen für Frauenstimmen, Op. 91 Stuttgart Southwest German Vocal Ensemble/Rupert Huber Hanssler Classic CD-93.002 Schumann: Romances & Ballads 1:24

2:00:00 Nicolai, Otto The Merry Wives of Windsor Leipzig Radio Cho, Dresden Staatskapelle/Silvio Varviso Philips 422410-2 German Opera Choruses 4:21

2:04:21 Nicolai, Otto Die Heimkehr des Verbannten Bamberg Sym Orch/Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91079-2 N/A 7:43

2:12:04 Weber, Carl Maria von Oberon Hanover Band/Roy Goodman Nimbus NI-5154 Weber: Horn Concertino, Overtures, Symphonies Nos. 1 and 2 8:35

2:20:39 Wirén, Dag Chorus, Titania Netherlands Youth Cho/Eric Ericson Radio Nederland VTN-20061 N/A 1:20

2:21:59 Eyvind Alnaes Piano Concerto in D, Op 27 Piers Lane, p; Bergen Phil/Andrew Litton Hyperion CDA-67555 Romantic Piano Concerto-42 31:33:00

2:53:32 Trad, Norwegian Springdans Knut Buen, fiddle Simax PSC-1040 Nøkleberg Slåtter / Norwegian Peasant Dances, Op.72 With The Original Fiddle Tunes From Telemark 1:47

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Strauss, Josef Kadi-Quadrille, Op 25 Slovak State Phil/Manfred Müssauer Marco Polo 8.223625 Josef Strauss Edition Vol 23 5:25

3:05:25 Mendelssohn, Felix Violin Concerto in d Viktoria Mullova, v; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner Philips 432077-2 Violin Concertos / Violinkonzerte 22:13

3:27:38 Mendelssohn, Felix Songs Without Words, Op. 19 Het Nederlands Gitaarduo Partridge 1128-2 Works for Two Guitars 1:43

3:29:21 Malipiero, Gian Francesco Stradivario (1947) Svizzera Italiana Orch/Christian Benda Marco Polo 8.225118 MALIPIERO 15:00

3:44:21 Benda, Jiri Symphony #6 in E-Flat Salieri Chamber Orch/Tamas Pal Chant du Monde LDC-2781050/51 (2) Benda-Complete Symphonies 10:24

3:54:45 Susato, Tielman Bransle Calliope Summit CDC-112 N/A 1:40

4:00:00 Italian Anon 15th c Istampita Amsterdam Loeki Stardust Quartet L'Oiseau Lyre 414277-2 Virtuoso Recorder Music 5:25

4:05:25 Vivaldi, Antonio Recorder Concerto in C, R 444 Sarasa Ensemble Sarasa 2002 N/A 10:03

4:17:18 Brahms, Johannes Clarinet Quintet in b minor, Op.115 Karl Leister, cl; Berliner Solisten Teldec 46429-2 Mozart and Brahms: Clarinet Quintets 38:07:00

4:55:25 Stekel, E P Polichinelle Kathy Pope, cl, Jed Moss, p Centaur CRC-2466 Clarinet Kaleidoscope 1:29

5:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter Two Piano Pieces, Op. 1 Earl Wild, p Ivory Classics 70901 (2) The Virtuosity of Earl Wild 5:15

5:05:15 Stravinsky, Igor Scherzo à la russe (1943-4) Berlin Phil/Bernard Haitink Philips 426317-2 The Firebird • Scherzo À La Russe 3:38

5:08:53 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Scherzo in d (1887) St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin MMG MWCD-7130 N/A 4:48

5:13:41 Mussorgsky, Modest Scherzo in B-Flat Philharmonia Orch/Geoffrey Simon Cala CACD-1030 Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (Piano Concerto version), Pictures from Crimea 3:21

5:18:21 Ravel, Maurice Le tombeau de Couperin Vlado Perlemuter, p Nimbus NI-5011 Piano Works Vol. 2 24:36:00

5:42:57 Couperin, François Les Nations European Baroque Soloists Denon 81757-4408-2 (2) Couperin: Les Nations 11:22

5:54:19 Couperin, François Trois Leçons de Ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint Sandrine Piau, Véronique Gens, s's; C Rousset, hc; Emmanuel Balssa, db London 466776-2 Trois Leçons De Ténèbres 1:40

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

06:01:47 John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 5:25

06:08:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' K 165 (1773) Judith Raskin, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:43

06:25:26 Ludwig van Beethoven: Agnus Dei from Missa Solemnis (1823) Saramae Endich, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 15:29

06:41:03 Ludwig van Beethoven: Benedictus from 'Missa Solemnis' Op 123 (1823) Saramae Endich, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 10:15

06:52:05 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 Op 30 # 6 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835) Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 3:26

06:56:04 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 (1889) Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Deutsche Gram 4795305 3:04

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Creative Spirit – Inspired and inspiring music in many styles, old and new, composed on themes for the Feast of Pentecost.

PIERRE COCHEREAU: Versets on Veni Sancte Spiritus -- Maitrise de Notre-Dame/Jehan Revert; Arnold Batselaere (choir organ); Pierre Cochereau (great organ) FY/Solstice 019

HEINRICH SCHEIDEMANN: Komm, heiliger Geist, Herre Gott –Claudia Johnson (1624 Scherer/St. Stephen’s Church, Tangermünde, Germany) Calcante 024

PETER MAXWELL DAVIES: Veni Creator Spiritus –Tom Bell (1933 Hill, Norman & Beard/Royal Hospital School, Holbrook England) Regent 540

J. S. BACH: Pentecost Preludes (Herr Jesu Christ, dich zu uns wend, BWV 632 & Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier, BWV 633/4) –Bradley Burgess (2023 Fritts/St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Terrace Park, OH) Raven 192 1470

JEAN-BAPTISTE ROBIN: 5 Verses on Veni Creator Spiritus –Jean-Baptiste Robin (1912 Stalhuth-2002 Jann/St. Martin’s Church, Dudelange, Luxembourg) Brilliant Classics 95479

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Prelude, Elevation and Alleluia, fr Suite No. 32 for the 7th Sunday after Pentecost, Op. 57 –Georges Delvallée (1888 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sernin Basilica, Toulouse, France) Accord 476 1059/8

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Pentecost – For the Day of Pentecost, a vivid narrative in the New Testament depicting the coming of the Holy Spirit, dramatic choral and organ music to mark the “birthday” of the Church.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:02:45 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in d Op 9 # 2 (1722) Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 11:54

09:15:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 (1735) Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices 2025 14:17

09:32:20 Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite for 3 Oboes & Bassoon TWV 55:B10 Paul Goodwin, oboe English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 437558 26:25

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:02:32 Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn Op 82 # 6 (1849) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290 1:55

10:04:56 Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 44 (1842) Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet RCA 6498 7:17

10:13:36 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in F Op 9 # 3 (1722) Gail Hennessey, oboe La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 10:58

10:26:14 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939) New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

10:41:45 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C Op 61 (1846) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 40:04

11:22:53 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47 (1886) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 7:02

11:31:26 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55 (1884) Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 19:18

11:51:54 Frédéric Chopin: Largo from Cello Sonata Op 65 (1846) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 53112 3:41

11:56:35 Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring Op 32 # 3 (1896) Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300 3:19

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

John Playford: Newcastle/Splendid Schilling Gao Hong, Pipa; Belladonna Baroque Quartet Album: Hui: Folk Melodies From China And 17th Century Europe Ten Thousand Lakes Music: 4:24

Gao Hong: Reminiscences of my Hometown Gao Hong, Pipa; Ye Yu, Bassoon; Kenwood Symphony Orchestra; Dennis Friesen-Carper, conductor International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:21

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Ann Kirschner calling from Brooklyn, NY Music: 12:38

Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque: Clair de lune Simon Trpceski, piano Album: Debussy: Images; Arabesques; Children's Corner; Clair de lune; L'Isle Joyeuse EMI 272 Music: 04:36

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Cello Concerto in A Major, W. 172 Inbal Segev, cello; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Aaron Boyd, violin; Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo Chamber Music Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 19:04

William Grant Still: Bayou Home Lecolion Washington, bassoon; Mark Ensley, piano Album: Legacy Albany 1038 Music: 4:19

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 in A-flat Major, "Afro-American Symphony" Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra; Riccardo Minasi, conductor EBU, Grand Hall Alte Oper, Frankfurt, Germany Music: 25:56

Felix Mendelssohn: Clarinet Sonata in E-flat Major, MWV Q15: Mvt. 2 Sabine Meyer, clarinet; Malcom Martineau, piano EBU, Palace of Wartburg, Eisenach, Germany Music: 4:15

Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour Aspen Festival Orchestra; Kevin John Edusei, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Klein Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 12:22

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Lisa Batiashvili, violin – recorded March 16, 2024

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia, Op 26

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39

Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (recorded April 4, 2007)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Mary Kay Fink, piccolo – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/9/2024

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to Oberon

Oded Zehavi: Aurora [World Premiere; Cleveland Orchestra Commission]

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e Op 98

17:29:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G K 453 (1784) Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 30:25

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2025

We’re celebrating Ravel’s 150th birthday with outstanding young musicians from the Boston area. We hear a septet of teens perform Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro and a teen pianist treats us to one of Ravel’s most iconic piano works. We also meet a talented young saxophonist who finds inspiration in Duke Ellington and a trio of close friends who have shared many formative musical experiences over the past six years.

Zed Septet (Olivia Lee, 18, Harp, from Boston, MA; Iris Tian, 17, Violin, from Brighton, MA; Esther Man, 18, Viola, from Lexington, MA; Charlotte Choi, 17, Flute, from Sharon, MA; Su Min Pyo, 18, Clarinet, from Belmont, MA; Noa Suk, 18, Violin, from Brookline, MA; Andrew Kim, 18, Cello, from Weston, MA) - Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) (10:49)

Brandon Fu, 18, Saxophone, from Weston, MA - In a Sentimental Mood by Duke Ellington (1899-1974) (5:02)

Henry Tushman, 18, Piano, from Wellesley, MA - Gaspard de la nuit, M. 55 - I. Ondine by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) (6:36)

Lorenzo Ye, 17, Cello, from Boston, MA - Czardas by Vittorio Monti (1868-1922) (4:50)

Anna Kehayova, 16, Violin, from Cambridge, MA; Laetitia Ji, 16, Piano, from Newton, MA; and Sophia Fortuin, 16, Cello, from Boston, MA - Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 - III. Andante by Clara Schumann (1819-1896) (4:48)

CLOSING PIECE: Excerpt from Kaddish by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), performed by Haig Hovsepian and Christopher O’Riley

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:45 Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953) Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

19:13:07 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 35:44

19:50:05 Carl Orff: Carmina burana (1936) Judith Blegen, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33172 1:02:00

20:53:47 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes RV 533 (1720) Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harmonia Mundi 905193 6:47

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Daniel McCarthy: Infinity — Edward Bach, trumpet; Cort McClaren, marimba; xylophone (C. Alan Publications 850) 11:50

Frederick Koch: Cello Sonata — Regina Mushabac, cello; Anne Epperson, piano (Dimension 1004) 10:14

Halim El-Dabh: The Miraculous Tale — Aaron M. Durst, saxophone; David H.Kile, percussion (Duo Eigentone 2019) 10:19

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio No. 1 (2005) — Gramercy Trio (Albany 1832) 20:34

21:57:12 Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Cantilena (1997) London Philharmonic Choir Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins Decca 5793828 03:23

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Mehdi Hasan Unfiltered: A Conversation with the Founder of Zeteo on Politics, Media, and the State of Democracy with Nadeen Abusada, Reporter, News 5 Cleveland

22:58:14 Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901) Hélène Grimaud, piano Deutsche Gram 24427 5:09

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:05:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 (1791) Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 8:38

23:13:41 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772) Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5330 7:22

23:21:04 Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:40

23:23:51 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana (1931) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 3:35

23:27:27 Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:24

23:36:48 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

23:42:03 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32 (1917) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:59

23:50:03 Peter Tchaikovsky: Preghiera from Suite No. 4 Op 61 'Mozartiana' (1887) Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 3:53

23:53:57 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 (1938) Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:57:27 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 (1889) Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:04

