WCLV Program Guide 06-07-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Glazunov, Alexander Chant du Ménestrel, Op 71 Mischa Maisky, vc; Orch de Paris/Semyon Bychkov

Schubert, Franz Piano Trio No. 2 in E-Flat, D 929 (Op. 100) Jean-Philippe Collard, p; Augustin Dumay, v; Fredéric Lodéon, vc

Fauré, Gabriel Morceau de lecture à vue Augustin Dumay, v; Jean-Philippe Collard, p

Franck, César Andantino quietoso Ingolf Turban, v; Jean-Jacques Dünki, p

Franck, César Les Djinns ("The Demons") (1884) Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

D'Indy, Vincent Istar, Op 42 Iceland Sym/Rumon Gamba

Beach, Amy Theme and Variations, Op 80 Doriot Anthony Dwyer, f; Manhattan String Quartet

Harris, Matthew Shakespeare Songs Chicago A Cappella

Handel, George Frideric Harpsichord Sonata in G Geneviéve Soly, hc

Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in A, Op. 6, No. 11 Guildhall String Ensemble

Scriabin, Alexander Mazurkas, Op 3 Vladimir Sofronitski, p

Handel, George Frideric Water Music Graziano Mandozzi, synthesizer

Crusell, Bernhard Henrik Bassoon Concertino in B-Flat Laszlo Hara, bn; Tapiola Sinfonietta/Osmo Vänskä

Larsson, Lars-Erik Viola Concertino, Op 45/9 Bengt Andersson, vi; Stockholm Chamber Ensemble/Jan-Olav Wedin

Goetz, Hermann Genrebilder, Op 13 Adrian Ruiz, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Moscheles, Ignaz Etudes, Op 70 Michael Ponti, p

Schumann, Robert Overture, Scherzo and Finale, Op. 52 Philharmonia/Christian Thielemann

Schumann, Clara Three Fugues on Themes by JS Bach Jozef De Beenhouwer, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Sonata No. 1 in b minor, BWV 1014 Andrew Manze, v; Richard Egarr, hc; Jaap ter Linden, vi da gamba

Zelenka, Jan Dismas Trio Sonata #6 in c H Holliger, M Bourgue, ob's; K Thunemann, bn; C Jaccottet, hc; K Stoll, db

Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 870/91 Vladimir Feltsman, p

Wieniawski, Henryk Obertas Vadim Brodsky, v; Polish Radio National Sym Orch/Antoni Wit

Wieniawski, Henryk Mazurka in a, "Kujawiak" Vadim Brodsky, v; Polish Radio National Sym/Antoni Wit

Chopin, Frédéric Krakowiak, Op. 14 Joel Fan, p; Northwest Sinfonia/Christophe Chagnard

Busoni, Ferruccio Ten Variations on a Prelude of Chopin in c minor Jeni Slotchiver, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 51 in B-Flat English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Kapsberger, Giovanni Arpegiatta Hespérion XX

Persichetti, Vincent Parable for Solo Oboe (1971) Peter Christ, ob

Persichetti, Vincent Parable XXIII, Op 150 Mirecourt Trio

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Concerto No. 4 in D, K. 218 Yehudi Menuhin, v; Liverpool Phil/Sir Malcolm Sargent

Haydn, Franz Joseph Scottish Folk Songs Janet Baker, ms; Yehudi Menuhin, v; George Malcolm, hc

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Antonio Lauro Seis por Derecho Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion

Antonio Lauro Vals Venezolano No. 3 (Venezuelan Waltz No. 3) Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion

Manuel de Falla 7 Popular Spanish Songs (el Pano moruno, Nana, Cancion, Polo,Seguidilla Murciana) Angele Dubeau, violin La Pieta

Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in f, Op. 21 Ingrid Fliter, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jun Markl Linn

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 1 in G, K. 80 Abel Tomas Realp, Vera Marinez Mehner, violins; Jonathan Brown, viola; Arnau Tomas Realp, cello Cuarteto Casals

Ernesto Halffter Danza de la gitana (arr. by Jascha Heifetz) Hideko Udagawa, violin; Pavel Gililov, piano

Lorenzo Palomo Shattered Smile of a Star, from Andalusian Nocturnes Pepe Romero, guitar Seville Royal Symphony Orchestra Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos

Joaquin Rodrigo Pereludio al gallo mananero (Prelude to the Dawn Cockerel) Artur Pizarro, piano

07:34:00 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda, Suite from the ballet Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jose Serebrier Warner Classics 61939 "Glazunov: Symphony No. 8; Raymonda"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

John Playford: Newcastle/Splendid Schilling Gao Hong, Pipa; Belladonna Baroque Quartet Album: Hui: Folk Melodies From China And 17th Century Europe Ten Thousand Lakes

Gao Hong: Reminiscences of my Hometown Gao Hong, Pipa; Ye Yu, Bassoon; Kenwood Symphony Orchestra; Dennis Friesen-Carper, conductor International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Ann Kirschner calling from Brooklyn, NY

Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque: Clair de lune Simon Trpceski, piano

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Cello Concerto in A Major, W. 172 Inbal Segev, cello; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Aaron Boyd, violin; Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo Chamber Music Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

William Grant Still: Bayou Home Lecolion Washington, bassoon; Mark Ensley, piano

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 in A-flat Major, "Afro-American Symphony" Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra; Riccardo Minasi, conductor EBU, Grand Hall Alte Oper, Frankfurt, Germany

Felix Mendelssohn: Clarinet Sonata in E-flat Major, MWV Q15: Mvt. 2 Sabine Meyer, clarinet; Malcom Martineau, piano EBU, Palace of Wartburg, Eisenach, Germany

Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour Aspen Festival Orchestra; Kevin John Edusei, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Klein Music Tent, Aspen, CO

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque (1883)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)

Johann Stamitz: Finale from Clarinet Concerto (1755)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Fernande Decruck: Sonata in C-Sharp for Viola & Orchestra (1935)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2025

We’re celebrating Ravel’s 150th birthday with outstanding young musicians from the Boston area. We hear a septet of teens perform Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro and a teen pianist treats us to one of Ravel’s most iconic piano works. We also meet a talented young saxophonist who finds inspiration in Duke Ellington and a trio of close friends who have shared many formative musical experiences over the past six years.

Zed Septet (Olivia Lee, 18, Harp, from Boston, MA; Iris Tian, 17, Violin, from Brighton, MA; Esther Man, 18, Viola, from Lexington, MA; Charlotte Choi, 17, Flute, from Sharon, MA; Su Min Pyo, 18, Clarinet, from Belmont, MA; Noa Suk, 18, Violin, from Brookline, MA; Andrew Kim, 18, Cello, from Weston, MA) - Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Brandon Fu, 18, Saxophone, from Weston, MA - In a Sentimental Mood by Duke Ellington (1899-1974)

Henry Tushman, 18, Piano, from Wellesley, MA - Gaspard de la nuit, M. 55 - I. Ondine by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Lorenzo Ye, 17, Cello, from Boston, MA - Czardas by Vittorio Monti (1868-1922)

Anna Kehayova, 16, Violin, from Cambridge, MA; Laetitia Ji, 16, Piano, from Newton, MA; and Sophia Fortuin, 16, Cello, from Boston, MA - Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 - III. Andante by Clara Schumann (1819-1896)

CLOSING PIECE: Excerpt from Kaddish by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), performed by Haig Hovsepian and Christopher O’Riley

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season concludes on June 7 with The Queen of Spades, Tchaikovsky’s dramatic thriller based on the novella by Pushkin. Tenor Arsen Soghomonyan makes his broadcast debut as Hermann, a soldier fixated on discovering a secret to controlling fate itself. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva is Lisa, the woman he loves – but loses on his path to self-destruction. And Violeta Urmana is Lisa’s grandmother, the Countess, once a notorious gambler known as the “Queen of Spades.” The cast also features Igor Golovatenko as Prince Yeletsky, Maria Barakova as Pauline, and Alexey Markov as Count Tomsky. Keri-Lynn Wilson conducts the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

16:50 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars: Virtuosos Play John Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: I Love a Parade!

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

John Phillip Sousa El Capitán John Williams

Meredith Willson 76 Trombones Robert Preston Angel The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast

Sigmund Romberg Oscar Hammerstein Stout Hearted Men Rodney Gilfrey Encores! cast

Boublil-Schonberg-Kretzer Do You Hear the People Sing? David Burt Les Misérables -- Original B'way Cast

Earl Shuman-Leon Carr Walter Mitty March Marc London The Secret Life of Walter Mitty -- Original Cast

Clark Gesner You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Reva Rose You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Frank Loesser The New Ashmoleon Marching Society and Student Conservatory Band Chorus Where's Charley? -- London Cast

Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Come Follow the Band Jim Dale Barnum -- Original B'way Cast

Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields I'm a Brass Band Gwen Verdon SSweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast

Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler I Love a Parade Maxine Sullivan Maxine Sullivan: Songs from the Cotton Club

George and Ira Gershwin Strike Up the Band Jason Graae Strike Up the Band -- Studio Cast

Irving Berlin This Is the Army Chorus This Is the Army -- Original Cast

Stephen Sondheim Bring Me My Bride Cris Groenendal A Funny Thing… -- 1996 Revival

Frank Loesser Grand Old Ivy Robert Morse, Rudy Vallee How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast

Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Mr. Goldstone Pati LuPone Gypsy -- 2008 Revival

Jerry Herman Open a New Window Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast

Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By Pearl Bailey Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast

Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse The Enchanted Train Paige O'Hara, David Gaines Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell

Jerry Herman Filler: One Person Angela Lansbury Dear World -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons (1899)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lausanne Chamber Orchestra, Renaud Capuçon, violin/conductor; Martha Argerich, piano

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to ‘Oberon’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 ‘Posthorn’—Yehudi Menuhin, conductor (Virgin 91122)

22:00 OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland “Mystical Reveries” recorded 6/14/2024 in CWRU’s Harkness Chapel

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Mystery (Rosary) Sonata No. 1 in D Minor for Violin & Continuo 'The Annunciation'--Alexi Kenney, violin; Bridget Kibbey, harp

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sonata in G Minor for Violin & Clavier H.542.5/BWV 1020--Alexi Kenney, violin; Bridget Kibbey, harp

Robert Schumann: Adagio and Allegro Op 70--Nelson Ricardo Yovera Perez, horn; Adam Golka, piano

John Adams: Selections from John’s Book of Alleged Dances (Dogjam, Alligator Escalator, Toot Nipple, Habanera, Judah to the Ocean)--Alexi Kenney, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Annie Jacobs-Perkins, cello

Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 2 in C Major--Roman Rabinovich, piano; Joseph Lin, violin; Oliver Herbert, cello

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Carl Reinecke: Arioso from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Elegia (1997)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

John Field: Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1816)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy' (1599)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude in B (1896)

Jean-Paul- gide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)