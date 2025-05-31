WCLV Program Guide 06-01-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Liszt, Franz Liebestraum No. 1 in A-flat Eric Himy, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Opera, "Orfeo ed Euridice" Munich Radio Orch/Leopold Hager

Liszt, Franz Orpheus, Symphonic Poem No. 4 Berlin Phil/Zubin Mehta

Rubinstein, Anton Piano Concerto #1 in E, Op 25 Anna Shelest, p; Estonian National Sym/Neeme Järvi

Liszt, Franz Responsories and Antiphons Leslie Howard, p

Gershwin, George Oh Land of Mine, America Central State U Cho, Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

Gershwin, George Rhapsody in Blue David Buechner, p

Gershwin, George Prelude No. 7 (fragment) Alicia Zizzo, p

Sibelius, Jean Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 Lisa Batiashvili, v; Berlin Staatskapelle/Daniel Barenboim

Sibelius, Jean Song, "Illalle" Kim Borg, b; Erik Werba, p

Brahms, Johannes F-A-E Scherzo (Sonatensatz) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, v; Cecile Licad, p

Brahms, Johannes Scherzo in e-flat, Op 4 Julius Katchen, p

Schumann, Clara Scherzo in d, Op 10/1 Jozef De Beenhouwer, p

Schumann, Robert Lieder-Album für die Jugend, Op. 79 Christine Schäfer, s; Graham Johnson, p

Dvorák, Antonín Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Minneapolis Sym Orch/Antal Dorati

Leroux, Gaspard Suite in F Gustav Leonhardt, hc

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Smetana, Bedrich Czech Dances, Series 2 Czech Nonet

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Rondo in D, K. 382 Alfred Brendel, p; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Rondo in a, K. 511 Alfred Brendel, p

Trojan, Vaclav Six Folk Songs Kroft String Quartet

Smetana, Bedrich String Quartet No. 1 in e, "From My Life" Cleveland String Quartet

Trojan, Vaclav The Valiant Knight Bajaja Czech Nonet

Chopin, Frédéric Polonaise no.3 in A, Op.40 no.1, "Military" Maurizio Pollini, p

Napravnik, Eduard Notturno (La Réminiscence de Chopin) Jonathan Plowright, p

Napravnik, Eduard Melancholy in g, Op 48/3 USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Tchaikovsky, Peter Symphony No. 2 in c minor, Op. 17, "Little Russian" USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Dargomizhsky, Alexander Lullaby Sergei Leiferkus, br; Semion Skigin, p

Brahms, Johannes Six Songs, Op 86 Jonathan Aasgaard, vc; Martin Roscoe, p

Brahms, Johannes Five Songs, Op 71 Jonathan Aasgaard, vc; Martin Roscoe, p

Brahms, Johannes String Sextet #1 in B-Flat, Op 18 London Phil/Carl Davis

Brahms, Johannes String Sextet #2 in G, Op 36 NES Chamber Orch/Dmitry Sitkovetsky

Busoni, Ferruccio Fantasia after Bach Jeni Slotchiver, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin and Oboe Concerto in c, BWV 1060 Josef Suk, v; Jan Adamus, ob; Suk Chamber Orch/Josef Vlach

Anonymous 13th century, French Montpellier Codex Anonymous Four

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)

Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus (1720)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d (1720)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From the Saintly City – archive recordings of solo organ and choral music recorded at churches along or adjacent to Summit Avenue in Minnesota’s capitol, Saint Paul.

JOHANN LUDWIG KREBS: Fantasia & Fugue in F.

WILHELM FRIEDEMANN BACH: Fugue in c.

HEINRICH SCHEIDEMANN: Vater unser im Himmelreich.

WOLFGANG RÜBSAM: Peace (Wakening, Prayer-Lament, Blessing).

J. S. BACH: Vater unser im Himmelreich, BWV 682.

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Ciaconne in e, BuxWV 160 –Julia Brown (2000 Noack/Saint Mary Chapel, St. Paul Seminary) PD Archive (r. 7/5/23)`

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthdays! – a celebration of the June birthdays of several composers of sacred choral and organ music, including John Stainer, Lili Boulanger, Edward Elgar, and Hugo Distler.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Suite (1706)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 11 in C (1828)

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mass in c 'Great' (1783)

Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings & Piano (1925)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 11 (1887)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (Lullaby) Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Eivind Aadland, conductor

Arvo Part: Fratres Baltic Way String Quartet EBU, Lithuanian National Radio and Television Recording Studio, Vilnius, Lithuania

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Tara Rozanski & Kobi Davidson calling from Collingswood, New Jersey

Irving Berlin: Heat Wave Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Stephane Grappelli, violin; Jack Sewing, bass; Marc Fosset, guitar; Martin Taylor, guitar

Richard Strauss: Duet-Concertino for clarinet & bassoon, TrV 293 Michael Rusinek, clarinet; Nancy Goeres, bassoon; Aspen Chamber Symphony; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Klein Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Dora Pejacevic: Valse de concert, Op. 21 Natasa Veljkovic, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Sextet in D minor, Op. 70, "Souvenir de Florence" Mvts. 3-4 Scott Yoo, violin; Erik Arvinder, violin; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Caitlin Lynch, viola; Robert deMaine, cello; Alexander Hersh, cello Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo, CA

Margaret Brouwer: Art of Sailing at Dawn Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Cleveland Institute of Music, Kulas Hall, Cleveland, OH

Dora Pejacevic: Piano Quartet in D minor, Op. 25 Arturo Delmoni, violin; Michael Roth, viola; Peter Sanders, cello; Mika Sasaki, piano Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Julia Fischer, violin; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Luca Pisaroni, bass-baritone (recorded February 23, 2024)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements—David Robertson, conductor (recorded November 6, 2003)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leonidas Kavakos, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/1/2025

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 2

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 55 ‘Eroica’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians - We’re treated to the magical music of Classical masters Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Liszt, and Kreisler. Plus, an 18-year-old soprano finds inspiration in the history of the first African American Opera House in the United States in her hometown of Pittsburgh. And two teens tell us what it’s been like to leave their home countries to study music in New York and Los Angeles.

Dániel Hodos, 18, Violin, originally from Budapest, Hungary and currently living in Los Angeles, CA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Marche miniature viennoise Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Amelia Reines, 17, Voice – Soprano, from Pittsburgh, PA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Sure on This Shining Night (from Four Songs), Op. 13 No. 3 Samuel Barber (1910-1981), Lyrics by James Agee (1909-1955)

Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Piano, from Boston, MA - Song Of The Lark Op. 39, No. 22 Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Ashley Chiang, 16, French Horn, originally from Taipei, Taiwan and currently living in New York City, NY (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Sonata for Horn and Piano in F Major, Op. 17, I. Allegro moderato Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Christopher Tillen, 18, Piano, from Weston, MA - Paraphrase de concert sur Rigoletto de Verdi Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Peter Dugan, piano - French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816, Gigue Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

CLOSING PIECE: Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Piano, from Boston, MA – Caténaires Elliott Carter (1908-2012)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 2 in F 'Cambridge' (1883)

20:00 SPECIAL Proud to Be with Kevin O’Connor – Pride Month is a wonderful time to celebrate our unique identities and to reflect on how pride and authenticity show up in our lives. We asked classical musicians in the LGBTQIA community about their thoughts on Pride. The answers we got were diverse and thought-provoking. This one-hour special brings all of those thoughts to you punctuated with music performed, conducted or composed by these featured artists.

Takuma Itch: Wavelengths—Hub New Music

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home—Conspirare; Craig Hella Johnson, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 ‘Pathetique’—Jonathan Biss, piano

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit: Ondine—Conrad Tao, piano

Clarice Assad: Glitch—Delgani String Quartet

Caroline Shaw: Valencia—Attacca Quartet

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: I Cry – Summer 2020 (2020) — Mari Sato, violin; Shuai Wang, piano

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Vistas desde al Balcón (1997) — Michi Wiancko, violin;Clement Chow, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Dolores White: Three Pieces for Violin and Piano — Charles Morey, violin; Dolores White, piano

Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A — Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello

Bain Murray: For John Muir, a Century and More After His Time (1982) — Noriko Fujii, soprano; Alcestis Perry, violin; Karel Paukert, organ; Gregory Geisert, percussion

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Community First: Leadership for the Greater Good with Dan Moulthrop, CEO, The City Club of Cleveland and Jeffery K. Patterson, Chief Executive Officer and Safety Director, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Rihards Dubra: Ave Maria I (1989)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve (2012)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)

