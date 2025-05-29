WCLV Program Guide 05-30-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Strauss, Richard Die Tageszeiten Turtle Creek Cho, Fort Worth Chamber Orch/Timothy Seelig

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 6 in D, "Le matin" English Chamber Orch/Pinchas Zukerman

Beach, Amy By the Still Waters, Op 114 Joanne Polk, p

Telemann, Georg Philipp Overture (Suite) in C, "Hamburger Ebb' und Flut (Wassermusik)" Musica Antiqua Köln/Reinhard Goebel

Handel, George Frideric Water Music Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai The Maid of Pskov Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz

Arensky, Anton Piano Trio #1 in d, Op 32 Andres Cardenes, v; Jeffrey Solow, vc; Mona Golabek, p

Strauss, Richard Der Rosenkavalier, Op. 59 Scottish National Orch/Neeme Järvi

Strauss, Richard Der Rosenkavalier, Op. 59 Cincinnati Sym Orch/Thomas Schippers

Strauss, Richard Five Little Songs, Op. 69 Juliana Banse, s; Malcolm Martineau, p

Gluck, Christoph Willibald Orpheus and Eurydice Michala Petri, r; Lars Hannibal, g

Gluck, Christoph Willibald Ezio Il Complesso Barocco/Alan Curtis

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Ten Variations in G on "Unser dummer Pöbel meint" (Gluck), K. 455 Mitsuko Uchida, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Twelve German Dances, K. 586 Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil

Smyth, Ethel String Trio Hague String Trio

Grandjany, Marcel The Children's Hour Anne-Margeurite Michaud, h

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Hovhaness, Alan Prayer of St Gregory Benny Wiame, tr; I Fiamminghi/Rudolf Werthen

Khachaturian, Aram Toccata (1932) Dmitry Paperno, p

Britten, Benjamin Harp Suite, Op. 83 Marion Hofmann, h

Beethoven, Ludwig van Violin Concerto in D, Op.61 German Chamber Phil/Lisa Batiashvili, v

Gounod, Charles Faust Detroit Sym Orch/Paul Paray

Boieldieu, François-Adrien Le Calife de Bagdad Munich Radio Orch/Kurt Redel

Cornelius, Peter The Barber of Baghdad BBC Sym Orch/Adrian Boult

Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville Atlanta Sym Orch/Yoel Levi

Schubert, Franz Piano Sonata in B, D 575 András Schiff, p

Gluck, Christoph Willibald Armide Hartford Sym Orch/Fritz Mahler

Handel, George Frideric Solomon Soloists; Monteverdi Cho/John Eliot Gardiner

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus March in C, K. 408/1 London Sym Orch/Erich Leinsdorf

Eberl, Anton Quintet in g, Op 41 Trio Van Bruggen

D'Indy, Vincent Symphony on a French Mountain Air, Op 25 Catherine Collard, p; Radio France Phil/Marek Janowski

Canteloube, Joseph Songs of the Auvergne, Set 3 Victoria de los Angeles, s; Lamoureux Orch/Jean-Pierre Jacquillat

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance 'The Hurdy-Gurdy Men' (1791)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1889)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée (1723)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Miklós Rózsa: The Lost Weekend: Themes (1945)

John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

James Hewitt: Medley Overture (1798)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cataluña (1886)

Orlande de Lassus: Magnificat octavi toni (1567)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Forward with Valor!' (1888)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 (1800)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' (1860)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1979)

Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens (1887)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March (1911)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe (1919)

Leos Janácek: Jenufa: Symphonic Suite (1904)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins, Strings & continuo (1733)

Jules Massenet: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)

Augusta Holmès: Irlande (1882)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 in D-Flat (1817)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat 'Spring' (1841)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)

Franz Lehár: Zigeunerliebe: Song & Czárdás (1910)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922)

Sir William Walton: Scapino Comedy Overture (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 3 in G 'Great National' (1832)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Luigi Boccherini: Rondo No. 1 from Cello Concerto No. 5 (1771)

Traditional: Dona Nobis Pacem

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Meredith Monk: Ellis Island (1981)

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings (1902)

Miklós Rózsa: The Red House: Suite (1947)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers (1866)

Max Reger: Finale from Flute Serenade (1915)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rondes from 'Romans des Rois' (2007)

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 7: At the Tavern (1882)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little Horses (1952)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Domenico Cimarosa: Concertante in G (1793)

George Gershwin: The Goldwyn Follies: Love Walked In (1938)

Traditional: Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 3 in f-Sharp (1858)

Carl Stamitz: Cello Concerto No. 2 in A (1790)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina in G (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

Gustav Holst: I Vow to Thee, My Country (1921)

Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980)

Franz Schubert: Symphony in C 'Grand Duo' (1824)

Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony in D (1800)

Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)

23:00 QUIET HOUR