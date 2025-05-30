WCLV Program Guide 05-31-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Waldteufel, Emile Les Patineurs (The Skaters) Waltz, Op 183 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Waldteufel, Emile Waltz, "Jeunesse dorée", Op 175 Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter

Beach, Amy Violin Sonata Joseph Silverstein, v; Gilbert Kalish, p

Beach, Amy Three Pieces for Piano Four-Hands Genova and Dmitrov Duo

Ippolitov-Ivanov, Mikhail Turkish March, Op 55 Ukraine National Sym Orch/Arthur Fagen

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Sonata No. 11 in A, K. 331 Alison Balsom, tr; Gothenburg Sym Orch/Edward Gardner

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Concerto No. 5 in A, K. 219, "Turkish" Boris Belkin, v; Salzburg Chamber Soloists

Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario I Nottambuli (Varizioni Fantastiche), Op 47 (1927) Nancy Green, vc; Frederick Moyer, p

Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario Sea Murmurs Julian Lloyd Webber, vc; John Lenehan, p

Delius, Frederick Scherzo English Northern Philharmonia/David Lloyd-Jones

Wood, Haydn An 18th Century Scherzo Royal Ballet Sinfonia/David Lloyd-Jones

Holst, Gustav Scherzo (1933-4) Munich Sym Orch/Douglas Bostock

Offenbach, Jacques Barbe-bleue Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Bax, Arnold Symphonic Scherzo (1913-17, rev 1933) Royal Phil/Vernon Handley

Whitlock, Percy Scherzo Gillian Weir, o (Uihlein Hall, Milwaukee)

Chopin, Frédéric Études, Op. 10 Nelson Freire, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 33 Fritz Kreisler, v; Carl Lamson, p

Scianni, Joseph Adagio Cantabile Eastman Rochester Orch/Howard Hanson

Albinoni, Tomaso Adagio in g I Musici

Paganini, Nicolo 24 Caprices for Solo Violin, Op 1 Alexander Markov, v

Schubert, Franz Piano Sonata in E-Flat, D 568 Robert Stallman, f; Martinu String Quartet

Schubert, Franz Piano Sonata in C, D 613 (Unfinished) Stephen Hough, p

Milhaud, Darius Le carnaval d'Aix, Op. 83b Joshua Pierce, p; Slovak State Phil/Kirk Trevor

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Thamos, King of Egypt, K. 345 Sinfonia Varsovia/Emmanuel Krivine

Haydn, Franz Joseph Divertimento (Feldparthie) in B-Flat, H II:43 Melbourne Windpower/Richard Runnels

Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Partita No. 3 in E, BWV 1006 Arthur Grumiaux, v

Bernstein, Leonard Fancy Free New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Dowland, John The Right Honourable Ferdinando, Earle of Darby, His Galliard Lutz Kirchhof, l

Garimond, Hippolyte Fantaisie Concertant on Rossini's The Barber of Seville Bert Lucarelli, ob; Simon Wynberg, g

Daelli, Giuseppe Fantasy on Themes from Verdi's Rigoletto Andrea Jayne Ridilla, ob, Sofia Phil/Ricardo Averbach

Verdi, Giuseppe Concert Fantasy on Themes from "Rigoletto" Sabine Meyer, cl; Zürich Opera Orch/Franz Welser-Möst

Gade, Niels Symphony #6 in g, Op 32 Stockholm Sinfonietta/Neeme Järvi

Milhaud, Darius Suite for Violin, Clarinet & Piano (1936) Ludmila Peterkov , cl; Gabriela Demeterova, v; Marketa Cibulkova, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Joaquin Gutierrez Heras Sonata Simple para Flauta y Piano Merrie Siegel, flute; Jay Mauchley, piano

Isolina Carillo Dos gardenias (arr. by Pancho Amat) Joaquin Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion

Javier Pedrá Merenge Clerch (arr. by Pancho Amat) Joaquin Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion

Manuel de Falla El sombrero de tres picos (The Three-Cornered Hat) (Complete Ballet) Raquel Lojendio, soprano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena

Pablo Ziegler Milonga del adios Pablo Ziegler, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano

Pablo Ziegler Elegante Canyenguito Pablo Ziegler, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano

Federico Moreno Torroba Puertas de Madrid Fernando Colas; Javier Grande, guitars Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley

Olaya Munoz Provincianita Quintet of the Americas

Julio Gomez Un miragre vos direi Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luís García

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Meghann Oglesby & Fred Child

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (Lullaby) Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Eivind Aadland, conductor

Arvo Part: Fratres Baltic Way String Quartet EBU, Lithuanian National Radio and Television Recording Studio, Vilnius, Lithuania

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Tara Rozanski & Kobi Davidson calling from Collingswood, New Jersey

Irving Berlin: Heat Wave Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Stephane Grappelli, violin; Jack Sewing, bass; Marc Fosset, guitar; Martin Taylor, guitar

Richard Strauss: Duet-Concertino for clarinet & bassoon, TrV 293 Michael Rusinek, clarinet; Nancy Goeres, bassoon; Aspen Chamber Symphony; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Klein Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Dora Pejacevic: Valse de concert, Op. 21 Natasa Veljkovic, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Sextet in D minor, Op. 70, "Souvenir de Florence" Mvts. 3-4 Scott Yoo, violin; Erik Arvinder, violin; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Caitlin Lynch, viola; Robert deMaine, cello; Alexander Hersh, cello Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo, CA

Margaret Brouwer: Art of Sailing at Dawn Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Cleveland Institute of Music, Kulas Hall, Cleveland, OH

Dora Pejacevic: Piano Quartet in D minor, Op. 25 Arturo Delmoni, violin; Michael Roth, viola; Peter Sanders, cello; Mika Sasaki, piano Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Anderson & Roe: Papageno! (2010)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Louise Farrenc: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (1779)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy (1900)

Ralph Burns: Sophisticated Ladies (A Tribute to Duke Ellington) (1983)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians - We’re treated to the magical music of Classical masters Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Liszt, and Kreisler. Plus, an 18-year-old soprano finds inspiration in the history of the first African American Opera House in the United States in her hometown of Pittsburgh. And two teens tell us what it’s been like to leave their home countries to study music in New York and Los Angeles.

Dániel Hodos, 18, Violin, originally from Budapest, Hungary and currently living in Los Angeles, CA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Marche miniature viennoise (3:27) Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Amelia Reines, 17, Voice – Soprano, from Pittsburgh, PA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Sure on This Shining Night (from Four Songs), Op. 13 No. 3 (2:26) Samuel Barber (1910-1981), Lyrics by James Agee (1909-1955)

Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Piano, from Boston, MA - Song Of The Lark Op. 39, No. 22 (2:43) Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Ashley Chiang, 16, French Horn, originally from Taipei, Taiwan and currently living in New York City, NY (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Sonata for Horn and Piano in F Major, Op. 17, I. Allegro moderato (5:57) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Christopher Tillen, 18, Piano, from Weston, MA - Paraphrase de concert sur Rigoletto de Verdi (6:00) Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Peter Dugan, piano - French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816, Gigue (3:25) Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

CLOSING PIECE: Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Piano, from Boston, MA – Caténaires Elliott Carter (1908-2012)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with Rossini’s delightful comedy Il Barbiere di Siviglia – The Barber of Seville. Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina, who triumphed last season as Bizet’s Carmen, now returns to play Rosina, the high-spirited young lady determined to outwit her jealous guardian so she can be with her beloved. Tenor Jack Swanson makes his network broadcast debut as Count Almaviva, who woos Rosina under the guise of the humble “Lindoro.” And baritone Andrey Zhilikhovsky is Figaro, Seville’s favorite barber and jack of all trades. The cast also features Peter Kálmán and Alexander Vinogradov. Giacomo Sagripanti makes his network debut conducting the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

16:26 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Joe Hisaishi: Kikujiro: The Rain (1999)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev – Screen to Concert Hall

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé: Suite—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Part 1—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 2 & 3—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 5 & 7—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

TBA

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra, Christian Reif, conductor; Kearstin Piper Brown, soprano Clara Osowski, mezzo-soprano Miles Mykkanen, tenor Davóne Tines, bass; VocalEssence Ensemble Singers; Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota; Brainerd Area high School A Cappella Choir

Jimmy Lopez Bellido: Rise

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 ‘Choral’

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2

22:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices, Debra Nagy, baroque oboe; Shelby Yamin, baroque violin; Rebecca Landell, baroque cello; Mark Edwards, harpsichord

François Couperin: Sonade L’Impériale from Les Nations

Johann Sebastian Bach Sonata for violin and harpsichord in E major, BWV 1016

Couperin: Selections from Le Huitième Concert from Les Goûts Réünis: Ouverture, Grande ritournèlle, Air de Baccantes

Couperin: Selections from 6ème Ordre from Deuxième Livre de Pièces de clavecin: Les Barricades mystérieuses, Le Moucheron

Bach: Concerto in C minor, BWV 1060

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Traditional: O Waly, Waly

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 (1787)

Thomas Morley: Response Pavin (1599)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)