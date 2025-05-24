WCLV Program Guide 05-26-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Duke, Vernon Autumn in New York Anne Akiko Meyers, v; Reiko Uchida, p

Siegmeister, Elie Western Suite (1945) Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Ballard, Louis Four American Indian Piano Preludes Emanuele Arciuli, p

Boccherini, Luigi String Quintet in c, Op 45/1, G 355 Europa Galante

Joplin, Scott The Entertainer Chicago Brass Quintet

Sibelius, Jean Valse triste, Op. 44, No. 1 Leif Ove Andsnes, p

Sibelius, Jean Valse lyrique, Op. 96, No. 1 Scottish National Orch/Alexander Gibson

Melartin, Erkki Symphony No. 1, Op. 3/1 (1902) Tampere Phil/Leonid Grin

Handel, George Frideric Organ Concerto No. 14 in A Simon Preston, o (Byfield, 1766); English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier (Dearest Jesus, We Are Here)" BWV 706 Lionel Rogg, o

Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 62 Alice Sara Ott, p

Grieg, Edvard Piano Concerto in a minor, Op. 16 Alice Sara Ott, p; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Esa-Pekka Salonen

Grondahl, Agathe Backer Etudes de Concert, Op 11 Natalia Strelchenko, p

Castil-Blaze, Henri Josep François Wind Sextet No. 1 in E-Flat Mozzafiato

Turrin Three Summer Dances Borealis Wind Quintet

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bach, Johann Sebastian Canzona in d minor, BWV 588 Lionel Rogg, o

Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F, BWV 1047 Michael Laird, tr; English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale, "Jesu, du mein liebstes Leben," BWV 356 Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt

Grieg, Edvard Two Lyric Pieces from Op. 68 Malmö Sym Orch/Bjarte Engeset

Walker, George Lyric for Strings (1946) Cleveland Chamber Sym/Edwin London

Miaskovsky, Nikolai Concertino lirico, Op 32/3 USSR Sym/Evgeny Svetlanov

Prokofiev, Serge Ten Pieces from "Romeo and Juliet," Op. 75 Nikolai Demidenko, p

Mompou, Federico Paisajes Stephen Hough, p

Pleyel, Ignaz Symphony in C Capella Istropolitana/Uwe Grodd

Mompou, Federico Cants magics (1917) Stephen Hough, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 69 in C Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

Mompou, Federico Impresiones intimas (1911-14) Gustavo Romero, p

Balakirev, Mily Tyrolienne Alexander Paley, p

Glazunov, Alexander Symphony #1 in E, Op 5 Moscow Sym/Alexander Anissimov

Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Le Tresor suppose Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski

Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Piano Sonata in D André Raynaud, f-p

Phalèse, Pierre Almande d'Amour Camerata Hungarica/Laszlo Czidra

06:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Sam Petrey

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)

Lukas Foss: Ode (1944)

07:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)

Dan Locklair: Memorial Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Henry Tucker: Weeping, Sad and Lonely (1863)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Richard Hayman: Armed Forces Medley

08:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola

Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018)

Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 in e (1931)

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

09:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

Margaret Brouwer: Symphony No. 1 'Lake Voices' (1997)

Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)

10:00 SPECIAL Valor and Victory with Andrea Blaine – This year marks the 80th anniversary of World War II. This special program looks at the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe through the lens of classical music, which was a significant and sometimes surprising part of life during the war years and after. The war and its aftermath inspired composers to reflect feelings and events of the time. This special shares music that honors the sacrifices of WW II as well as celebrating victory and the spirit of that era.

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man

Frederic Chopin: 'Military' Polonaise Op. 40 No. 1 in A Major

Francis Poulenc: from Les Animaux modéles: Le Lion amoureux

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time — I. Liturgie de cristal

Benjamin Britten: from The Holy Sonnets of John Donne, 'Death Be not Proud'

Giuseppe Verdi: from Requiem — Lachrymosa

William Walton: Spitfire Prelude

Marc Blitzstein: Airborne Symphony: I. Theory of Flight

Sergei Prokofiev: 5th Symphony II. Allegro Marcato

Zoltan Kodaly: Missa Brevis — Introitus

Ralph Vaughan-Williams: Thanksgiving for Victory

Winston Churchill: Speech

Humiwo Hayasaka: Piano Concerto – I. Lento

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5, 1st movement

11:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with John Simna

Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)

Michael Giacchino: Medal of Honor Suite (1999)

Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)

Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner' (1887)

12:00 Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916)

13:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with John Mills

George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)

Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

14:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Clara Prinston

Peter Boyer: In the Cause of the Free (2017)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

15:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier

Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)

Charles Ives: Decoration Day from 'Holidays' (1912)

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Richard Wagner: American Centennial March (1876)

17:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)

Dan Locklair: Memorial Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Henry Tucker: Weeping, Sad and Lonely (1863)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Richard Hayman: Armed Forces Medley

18:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

Margaret Brouwer: Symphony No. 1 'Lake Voices' (1997)

Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

David Diamond: Concert Piece for Orchestra (1939)

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Rebecca Clarke: Viola Sonata (1921)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Pasquinade (1869)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La jota aragonesa (1855)

Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Keith Jarrett: Bridge of Light (1990)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Convento di Sant' Anna (1996)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)

Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4: Allemande (1729)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 (1826)

Karl-Birger Blomdahl: Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night' (1945)

