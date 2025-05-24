WCLV Program Guide 05-26-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Duke, Vernon Autumn in New York Anne Akiko Meyers, v; Reiko Uchida, p
Siegmeister, Elie Western Suite (1945) Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel
Ballard, Louis Four American Indian Piano Preludes Emanuele Arciuli, p
Boccherini, Luigi String Quintet in c, Op 45/1, G 355 Europa Galante
Joplin, Scott The Entertainer Chicago Brass Quintet
Sibelius, Jean Valse triste, Op. 44, No. 1 Leif Ove Andsnes, p
Sibelius, Jean Valse lyrique, Op. 96, No. 1 Scottish National Orch/Alexander Gibson
Melartin, Erkki Symphony No. 1, Op. 3/1 (1902) Tampere Phil/Leonid Grin
Handel, George Frideric Organ Concerto No. 14 in A Simon Preston, o (Byfield, 1766); English Concert/Trevor Pinnock
Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier (Dearest Jesus, We Are Here)" BWV 706 Lionel Rogg, o
Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 62 Alice Sara Ott, p
Grieg, Edvard Piano Concerto in a minor, Op. 16 Alice Sara Ott, p; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Esa-Pekka Salonen
Grondahl, Agathe Backer Etudes de Concert, Op 11 Natalia Strelchenko, p
Castil-Blaze, Henri Josep François Wind Sextet No. 1 in E-Flat Mozzafiato
Turrin Three Summer Dances Borealis Wind Quintet
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Bach, Johann Sebastian Canzona in d minor, BWV 588 Lionel Rogg, o
Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F, BWV 1047 Michael Laird, tr; English Concert/Trevor Pinnock
Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale, "Jesu, du mein liebstes Leben," BWV 356 Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt
Grieg, Edvard Two Lyric Pieces from Op. 68 Malmö Sym Orch/Bjarte Engeset
Walker, George Lyric for Strings (1946) Cleveland Chamber Sym/Edwin London
Miaskovsky, Nikolai Concertino lirico, Op 32/3 USSR Sym/Evgeny Svetlanov
Prokofiev, Serge Ten Pieces from "Romeo and Juliet," Op. 75 Nikolai Demidenko, p
Mompou, Federico Paisajes Stephen Hough, p
Pleyel, Ignaz Symphony in C Capella Istropolitana/Uwe Grodd
Mompou, Federico Cants magics (1917) Stephen Hough, p
Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 69 in C Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati
Mompou, Federico Impresiones intimas (1911-14) Gustavo Romero, p
Balakirev, Mily Tyrolienne Alexander Paley, p
Glazunov, Alexander Symphony #1 in E, Op 5 Moscow Sym/Alexander Anissimov
Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Le Tresor suppose Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski
Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Piano Sonata in D André Raynaud, f-p
Phalèse, Pierre Almande d'Amour Camerata Hungarica/Laszlo Czidra
06:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Sam Petrey
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)
Lukas Foss: Ode (1944)
07:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)
Dan Locklair: Memorial Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)
Henry Tucker: Weeping, Sad and Lonely (1863)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
Richard Hayman: Armed Forces Medley
08:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola
Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018)
Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 in e (1931)
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
09:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)
John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)
Margaret Brouwer: Symphony No. 1 'Lake Voices' (1997)
Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)
10:00 SPECIAL Valor and Victory with Andrea Blaine – This year marks the 80th anniversary of World War II. This special program looks at the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe through the lens of classical music, which was a significant and sometimes surprising part of life during the war years and after. The war and its aftermath inspired composers to reflect feelings and events of the time. This special shares music that honors the sacrifices of WW II as well as celebrating victory and the spirit of that era.
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man
Frederic Chopin: 'Military' Polonaise Op. 40 No. 1 in A Major
Francis Poulenc: from Les Animaux modéles: Le Lion amoureux
Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time — I. Liturgie de cristal
Benjamin Britten: from The Holy Sonnets of John Donne, 'Death Be not Proud'
Giuseppe Verdi: from Requiem — Lachrymosa
William Walton: Spitfire Prelude
Marc Blitzstein: Airborne Symphony: I. Theory of Flight
Sergei Prokofiev: 5th Symphony II. Allegro Marcato
Zoltan Kodaly: Missa Brevis — Introitus
Ralph Vaughan-Williams: Thanksgiving for Victory
Winston Churchill: Speech
Humiwo Hayasaka: Piano Concerto – I. Lento
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5, 1st movement
11:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with John Simna
Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)
Michael Giacchino: Medal of Honor Suite (1999)
Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)
Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner' (1887)
12:00 Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)
Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916)
13:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with John Mills
George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)
Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)
14:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Clara Prinston
Peter Boyer: In the Cause of the Free (2017)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
15:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier
Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)
Charles Ives: Decoration Day from 'Holidays' (1912)
Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)
Richard Wagner: American Centennial March (1876)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
David Diamond: Concert Piece for Orchestra (1939)
George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Rebecca Clarke: Viola Sonata (1921)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Pasquinade (1869)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La jota aragonesa (1855)
Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)
Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)
Keith Jarrett: Bridge of Light (1990)
Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Convento di Sant' Anna (1996)
Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)
Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4: Allemande (1729)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 (1826)
Karl-Birger Blomdahl: Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night' (1945)