WCLV Program Guide 05-25-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mailman, Martin Autumn Landscape Eastman Rochester Orch/Howard Hanson

Mitchell, Lyndol Kentucky Mountain Portraits Eastman-Rochester Orch/Howard Hanson

Farrenc, Louise Symphony #3 in g, Op 36 Luxembourg European Soloists/Christoph König

Satie, Erik Jack-in-the-Box (1899) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 208, "Was mir behagt, ist nur die muntre Jagd! (Hunt)" Leon Fleisher, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Organ Trio Sonata No. 5 in C, BWV 529 Heinz Holliger, ob; Tabea Zimmermann, vi; C Jaccottet, hc; T Demenga, vc

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Serenade No. 13 in G, K. 525, "Eine kleine Nachtmusik" (“A Little Night Music”) Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Piano Concerto No. 5 (1954) Felicja Blumental, p; French National Radio Orch/Heitor Villa-Lobos

Quilter, Roger Song, "The Fuchsia Tree", Op 25/2 Stephen Hough, p

Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville Maria Callas, s; Tito Gobbi, br; Philharmonia Orch/Alceo Galliera

Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville Royal Phil/Michael Reed

Barber, Samuel Symphony No. 1, Op. 9 Baltimore Sym/David Zinman

Barber, Samuel Mélodies passagères, Op. 27 Paula Robison, f; Timothy Hester, p

Locatelli, Pietro L'Arte del Violino, Op 3 Mela Tenenbaum, v; Pro Musica Kiev/Richard Kapp

Monteverdi, Claudio Motet, "Surge propera" Gérard Lesne, ct; Il Seminario Musicale, Tragicomedia

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Handel, George Frideric Overture in d (Chandos Anthem No. 2) Royal Phil/Yehudi Menuhin

Elgar, Edward From the Bavarian Highlands (Three Bavarian Dances), Op 27 London Phil/Adrian Boult

Elgar, Edward Chanson de Nuit, Op 15/1 Tomoko Kato, v; Akira Eguchi, p

Elgar, Edward Chanson de Matin, Op 15/2 Tomoko Kato, v; Akira Eguchi, p

Elgar, Edward Elegy, Op 58 Benjamin Luxon, br; David Willison, p

Elgar, Edward Cello Concerto in e minor, Op. 85 Steven Isserlis, vc; London Sym Orch/Richard Hickox

Elgar, Edward Chorus, "The Windlass Song" Tudor Cho/Barry Collett

Sweelinck, Jan Pieterszoon Motet, "Tanto tempore vobiscum" Netherlands Chamber Choir/Paul van Nevel

Groneman, Fredericus Flute Sonata in G Jed Wentz, f; Balázs Máté, vc; Marcelo Bussi, hc

Dopper, Cornelis Symphony #7 ("Zuiderzee") Netherlands Radio Sym Orch/Kees Bakels

Schäfer, Dirk Eight Pieces, Op 15 David Kuyken, p

Prokofiev, Serge The Prodigal Son, Op. 46 Boris Berman, p

Auber, Daniel-François L'Enfant prodigue Gothenburg Opera Orch/B Tommy Andersson

Alfvén, Hugo Ballet, The Prodigal Son Stockholm Royal Opera Orch/Hugo Alfven

Prokofiev, Serge The Prodigal Son, Op. 46 Sao Paulo Sym Orch/Marin Alsop

Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 Russian National Orch/Mikhail Pletnev

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

R. Nathaniel Dett: The Chariot Jubilee (1919)

Jocelyn Chambers: Melting Point (2021)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso (1739)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Americana, Old and New – delight in the variety of American composers’ styles that span two centuries.

RICHARD PROULX: Fanfare –David Kinyon (1968 Aeolian-Skinner/2nd Presbyterian Church, Indianapolis, IN)

MYRON ROBERTS: Prelude & Trumpetings –John Cummins (1997 Schoenstein/1st Plymouth Congregational Church, Lincoln, NE)

VINCENT PERSICHETTI: Song of Peace –Choir of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church/Scott Atchison; Michael Shake (1962-1992 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Philip Cathedral, Atlanta, GA)

CLARENCE EDDY: Prelude & Fugue in e –Frederick Hohman (1902 Lyon & Healy/Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Chicago, IL)

WILLIAM BOLCOM: Jesus loves me –Christopher Jacobson (1932 Aeolian/Duke University Chapel, Durham, NC)

TED OLIVER: Frost and Wind –Judith Saxton, flugelhorn; Timothy Olsen (1977 Fisk/Crawford Hall, University of North Carolina, Winston-Salem, NC)

RICHARD WAYNE DIRKSEN: Arise, shine! –Choir of St. Thomas Church/Gerre Hancock; Judith Hancock (1956 Aeolian-Skinner, revised/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) The premiere of this piece, with the same performers, was recorded for PIPEDREAMS during the 1984 American Guild of Organists Convention in Washington, DC and is available in our archive

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: In Remembrance – For the Memorial Day weekend, host Peter DuBois guides us as we listen to music remembering those who have died in service to their country, and sacred pieces about eternal life.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio (1736)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Keyboards (1733)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

Morton Gould: Interplay (1945)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights (1935)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Benjamin Carr: Federal Overture (1794)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' (1943)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1 Orli Shaham, piano

Paul Ben-Haim: Three Songs Without Words for Viola and Piano Orli Shaham, piano; Michael Klotz, viola Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Fort Worth, TX

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Janice and Joe Codispoti calling from Centerville, Ohio

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 15 "Raindrop" Vanessa Perez, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes Telarc Music: 5:36

Frederick Loewe arr. Robert Russell Bennett: My Fair Lady: A Symphonic Picture Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra; Zhang Yi, conductor EBU, Concert Hall, Symphony Hall, Shanghai, China

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 81 in G Major: Mvt 3. Menuetto Allegretto Cologne Chamber Orchestra; Helmut Muller-Bruhl, conductor

Henri Vieuxtemps: Élégie for viola and piano Emad Zolfaghari, viola; Vivian Fan, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Paul Hindemith: Sonata for Solo Viola Op. 25 No. 1: Mvts 1, 2, 4 Emad Zolfaghari, viola; Vivian Fan, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Leo Delibes: Coppelia: Mvt 2 Waltz WDR Radio Orchestra, Cologne, Germany; Alfred Eschwe, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany

Johannes Brahms: Viola Sonata Op. 120 No. 2 in E-flat major: Mvt 2 Emad Zolfaghari, viola; Vivian Fan, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Jean Sibelius, arr. E. Zolfaghari: Waltz Op. 81 No. 3 for violin and piano Emad Zolfaghari, viola; Vivian Fan, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Robert Schumann: Märchenbilder: Mvt 4 Emad Zolfaghari, viola; Vivian Fan, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (recorded 1/27/2024)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D Major—Herbert Blomstedt, conductor (recorded 2/5/2008)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe, conductor; Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/24/2024

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont Op 84

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No.1 in C

Traditional: Ukrainian folk song (encore)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite No. 4 (encore)

Ludwig van Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 ‘Pastoral’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2025

Why is music so powerful to human experience? We’ve partnered with the Brain and Creativity Institute at the University of Southern California to explore music’s connection to wellness, memory, critical thinking, and much more! Along with performing, the six young musicians we meet today have spent a week learning from Dr. Assal Habibi and her team of neuroscientists. We have been taking part in a brain scan project that will aid in potentially life-changing treatments, and if that weren’t enough, we’ve also gathered 100 young musicians for a youth symposium, all about music and neuroscience. It’s been an impactful collaboration, and we’ve all gained a better understanding of how music affects cognitive development and the important role it can play in the prevention and treatment of memory loss and brain disease. Join us for this fascinating episode!

Angela Wang, 17, Flute, from Diamond Bar, CA and Erin Liao, 16, Flute, from Eastvale, CA - Three Brilliant Duos for Two Flutes, Op.81, No. 2 - I. Allegro by Friedrich Kuhlau (1786-1832)

Celine Chen, 21, Piano, from Valencia, CA - Piano Sonata, Op. 26 - IV. Fuga: Allegro con spirito by Samuel Barber (1910-1981)

William Bolin, 19, Baritone, from Lake Forest, CA - Der Wanderer, D. 489 by Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Mikael Malmgren, 18, Trombone, from San Diego, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Morceau Symphonique by Alexandre Guilmant (1837-1911) (6:40)

Rachel Won, 17, Violin, from Fullerton, CA - Four Souvenirs for Violin And Piano - II. Tango and III. Tin Pan Alley by Paul Schoenfield (1947-2024)

CLOSING PIECE: Excerpt from Four Souvenirs for Violin And Piano - II. Tango by Paul Schoenfield (1947-2024), performed by Rachel Won, violin, and Peter Dugan, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)

20:00 SPECIAL Valor and Victory with Andrea Blaine – This year marks the 80th anniversary of World War II. This special program looks at the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe through the lens of classical music, which was a significant and sometimes surprising part of life during the war years and after. The war and its aftermath inspired composers to reflect feelings and events of the time. This special shares music that honors the sacrifices of WW II as well as celebrating victory and the spirit of that era.

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man

Frederic Chopin: 'Military' Polonaise Op. 40 No. 1 in A Major

Francis Poulenc: from Les Animaux modéles: Le Lion amoureux

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time — I. Liturgie de cristal

Benjamin Britten: from The Holy Sonnets of John Donne, 'Death Be not Proud'

Giuseppe Verdi: from Requiem — Lachrymosa

William Walton: Spitfire Prelude

Marc Blitzstein: Airborne Symphony: I. Theory of Flight

Sergei Prokofiev: 5th Symphony II. Allegro Marcato

Zoltan Kodaly: Missa Brevis — Introitus

Ralph Vaughan-Williams: Thanksgiving for Victory

Winston Churchill: Speech

Humiwo Hayasaka: Piano Concerto – I. Lento

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5, 1st movement

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Thursday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Reconciliation in America's Museums: Understanding Cultural Patrimony and the Path to Rebuilding Trust, with Cynthia Chavez Lamar, Director, National Museum of the American Indian; Sean Decatur, President, American Museum of Natural History, Adam M. Levine, Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey President, Director & CEO of the Toledo Museum of Art. Moderator: Dan Moulthrop, CEO of The City Club of Cleveland, and event in the 2025 Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival.

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)

Giuseppe Verdi: Laudi alla Vergine Maria from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1889)

Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1795)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Ariel Ramírez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie (1964)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

