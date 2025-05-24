WCLV Program Guide 05-24-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph L'isola disabitata Susanne Mentzer, ms; Padova Chamber Orch/David Golub Arabesque Z-6717-2 (2) Haydn - L'isola Disabitata - Arianna A Naxos 5:05

0:05:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 101 in D, "Clock" Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer Nimbus NI-5105 Haydn: Symphonies 93-104 29:45:00

0:36:00 D'Indy, Vincent Menuet on the name of Haydn Margaret Fingerhut, p Chandos CHAN-8578 Hommages 2:34

0:39:00 D'Indy, Vincent Saugefleurie, Op 21 Württemberg Phil/Gilles Nopre Marco Polo 8.223659 D' INDY : Orchestra Works 16:18

0:55:00 Holst, Gustav Suite No. 2 in F, Op. 28, No. 2 (1911) Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell Telarc CD-80038 Suite No. 1 In E-Flat, Suite No. 2 In F/ Music For The Royal Fireworks/ Fantasia In G 1:20

1:00:00 Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Fantasia and Fugue in c, Wq 119/7 Roland Münch, o Capriccio 10135 N/A 5:40

1:06:00 Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Organ Concerto in E-Flat, Wq 35 Münch, o; CPE Bach Chamber Orch/Haenchen Capriccio 10135 N/A 17:56

1:24:00 Frederick the Great Flute Concerto #4 in D Emily Newbold, f; Manhattan Chamber Orch/Richard Auldon Clark Helicon HE-1003 Chamber Music of Frederick the Great 18:56

1:44:00 Gould, Morton Show Piece for Orchestra (1954) Albany Sym Orch/David Alan Miller Albany TROY-300 Morton Gould: Orchestral Music 20:22

2:04:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Anna Magdalena Notebook Alexandre LaGoya, g Erato 45692-2 Alexandre Lagoya Plays Bach 1:46

2:00:00 León, Tania Ritual Maria Thompson Corley, p MSR Classics MS-1744 Soulscapes 2 5:42

2:06:00 Dvorák, Antonín The Hero's Song, Op 111 Scottish National Orch/Neeme Järvi Chandos CHAN-241-3 (2) Dvorak: Symphony No. 1 · The Hero's Song 21:19

2:27:00 Telemann, Georg Philipp Heldenmusik Hakan Hardenberger, tr; Simon Preston, o Philips 434074-2 Trumpet & Organ Spectacular At Sorø Church 1:45

2:29:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.1 in C, BWV 1066 La Stravaganza Köln/Andrew Manze Denon CO-78965/66 (2) Four Ouvertures 26:52:00

2:56:00 Thomson, Virgil The Plow that Broke the Plains Suite (1936) St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin RCA 60778-2-RC The American Album 1:38

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Lyapunov, S. Transcendental Etudes Malcolm Binns, p Pearl SHECD-9624 N/A 5:04

3:05:00 Janácek, Leoš Idyll (1878) Rotterdam Phil/James Conlon Erato ECD-88095 Janacek: Danses Lachiennes 28:28:00

3:34:00 Beach, Amy Summer Dreams, Op. 47 Deborah Moriarty; Zhihua Tang, p Blue Griffin BGR-633 Connecting Cultures 1:45

3:35:00 Mercadante, Saverio Flute Concerto in e, Op 57 Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; English Chamber Orch/Claudio Scimone Erato ECD-55012 3 Concertos Pour Flûte 19:33

3:55:00 Puccini, Giacomo Madama Butterfly Salvatore Licitra, t; London Sym Orch/Carlo Rizzi Sony SK-89923 Salvatore Licitra- The Debut 1:47

4:00:00 Bennett, Robert Russell Symphonic Songs for Band (1957) Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell Mercury 432009-2 British And American Band Classics 5:12

4:05:00 Gould, Morton Spirituals London Sym Orch/Walter Süsskind Everest EVC-9003 Copland / Gould / Gershwin 18:39

4:33:00 Trad, Afro-American Spiritual, O, Mary, Don't You Weep Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Albert McNeil Bonneville Classics BWE-0097 American Heritage Of Spirituals 1:46

4:34:00 Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Cello Concerto in A, Wq 172 Lynn Harrell, vc; English Chamber Orch/Pinchas Zukerman EMI/Ang CDK5-65733-2 N/A 20:16

4:55:00 Borrono, Pietro Paolo Pavana chiamata la Milanesa Ronn McFarlane, l Dorian DOR-90236 Lute and Vocal Music - MONTEVERDI, C. / FRESCOBALDI, G. / NEGRI, C. / BORRONO, P.P. / CACCINI, G. (The Italian Lute Song) 1:32

5:00:00 Chopin, Frédéric Preludes, Op.28 Vladimir Horowitz, p Sony S2K-53468 (2) Horowitz: Early Romantics 5:08

5:05:00 Gershwin, George Three Preludes (1926) Peter Jablonski, p London 430542-2 Gershwin: Piano Concerto, etc. 6:27

5:12:00 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Preludes, Op. 23 Jorge Bolet, p London 421061-2 Rachmaninov: Chopin Variations/Preludes * Jorge Bolet 3:35

5:15:00 Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Maurizio Pollini, p DG 445187-2 Debussy: Preludes 1, L'isle Joyeuse 3:19

5:18:00 Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 2 Aldo Ciccolini, p EMI/Ang CDM5-66753-2 Debussy: Dreams 3:08

5:22:00 Scriabin, Alexander Five Preludes, Op 74 Emil Gilels, p Melodiya MCD-166 N/A 6:33

5:30:00 Bortkiewicz, Serge Preludes, Op 33 Pierre Huybregts, p Centaur CRC-2096 Piano works of Serge Bortkiewicz 8:06

5:38:00 Fauré, Gabriel Prélude in g, Op 103/3 Robert Casadesus, p Philips 456739-2 (2) Great Pianists Of The 20th Century - Robert Casadesus 3:15

5:41:00 Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in e, Op. 6, No. 3 Orpheus Chamber Orch DG 471758-2 (3) Handel: 12 Concerti Grossi, Op. 6 9:59

5:51:00 Handel, George Frideric Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound; Voluntary fr "Ode for St Cecilia's Day" New England Brass Ensemble; E Power Biggs, o Sony SBK-63061 The Glorious Sound of Brass - Renaissance and Baroque Masterpieces 1:40

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar

Enrique Granados Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl

Enrique Granados Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano

Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata

Manuel de Falla Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata

Maurice Ravel La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Manuel Ponce Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1 Orli Shaham, piano

Paul Ben-Haim: Three Songs Without Words for Viola and Piano Orli Shaham, piano; Michael Klotz, viola Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Fort Worth, TX

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Janice and Joe Codispoti calling from Centerville, Ohio

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 15 "Raindrop" Vanessa Perez, piano

Frederick Loewe arr. Robert Russell Bennett: My Fair Lady: A Symphonic Picture Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra; Zhang Yi, conductor EBU, Concert Hall, Symphony Hall, Shanghai, China

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 81 in G Major: Mvt 3. Menuetto Allegretto Cologne Chamber Orchestra; Helmut Muller-Bruhl, conductor

Henri Vieuxtemps: Élégie for viola and piano Emad Zolfaghari, viola; Vivian Fan, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Paul Hindemith: Sonata for Solo Viola Op. 25 No. 1: Mvts 1, 2, 4 Emad Zolfaghari, viola; Vivian Fan, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Leo Delibes: Coppelia: Mvt 2 Waltz WDR Radio Orchestra, Cologne, Germany; Alfred Eschwe, conductor EBU, Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany

Johannes Brahms: Viola Sonata Op. 120 No. 2 in E-flat major: Mvt 2 Emad Zolfaghari, viola; Vivian Fan, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Jean Sibelius, arr. E. Zolfaghari: Waltz Op. 81 No. 3 for violin and piano Emad Zolfaghari, viola; Vivian Fan, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Robert Schumann: Märchenbilder: Mvt 4 Emad Zolfaghari, viola; Vivian Fan, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)

Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)

Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite (1951)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F (1716)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G (1800)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto in G (1720)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2025

Why is music so powerful to human experience? We’ve partnered with the Brain and Creativity Institute at the University of Southern California to explore music’s connection to wellness, memory, critical thinking, and much more! Along with performing, the six young musicians we meet today have spent a week learning from Dr. Assal Habibi and her team of neuroscientists. We have been taking part in a brain scan project that will aid in potentially life-changing treatments, and if that weren’t enough, we’ve also gathered 100 young musicians for a youth symposium, all about music and neuroscience. It’s been an impactful collaboration, and we’ve all gained a better understanding of how music affects cognitive development and the important role it can play in the prevention and treatment of memory loss and brain disease. Join us for this fascinating episode!

Angela Wang, 17, Flute, from Diamond Bar, CA and Erin Liao, 16, Flute, from Eastvale, CA - Three Brilliant Duos for Two Flutes, Op.81, No. 2 - I. Allegro by Friedrich Kuhlau (1786-1832)

Celine Chen, 21, Piano, from Valencia, CA - Piano Sonata, Op. 26 - IV. Fuga: Allegro con spirito by Samuel Barber (1910-1981)

William Bolin, 19, Baritone, from Lake Forest, CA - Der Wanderer, D. 489 by Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Mikael Malmgren, 18, Trombone, from San Diego, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Morceau Symphonique by Alexandre Guilmant (1837-1911)

Rachel Won, 17, Violin, from Fullerton, CA - Four Souvenirs for Violin And Piano - II. Tango and III. Tin Pan Alley by Paul Schoenfield (1947-2024)

CLOSING PIECE: Excerpt from Four Souvenirs for Violin And Piano - II. Tango by Paul Schoenfield (1947-2024), performed by Rachel Won, violin, and Peter Dugan, piano

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s season of live Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with the network broadcast premiere of Antony and Cleopatra by John Adams, with a libretto by the composer adapted from Shakespeare’s tragedy. Bass-baritone Gerald Finley and soprano Julia Bullock star as the proud lovers – the Roman general and the Queen of Egypt. And tenor Paul Appleby plays the young Octavius Caesar, ambitious for dominion over the Roman Empire. They are joined by Alfred Walker as Enobarbus, Elizabeth DeShong as Octavia, Brentan Ryan as Eros, Jared Ott as Agrippa, and Taylor Raven as Charmian. John Adams conducts the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus in his dynamic score.

16:20 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum (1816)

Franz Schubert: Sonata in a 'Arpeggione' (1824)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: George Martin: The Beatles & Beyond

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite: Pepperland—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby—Paul McCartney, lead vocal; John Lennon, George Harrison, harmony vocals; String Ensemble

Flanders & Swann: Have Some Madeira, M’Dear—Michael Flanders & Donald Swann

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon

Paul & Linda McCartney (arr Tommy Newsom): Live and Let Die: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

George Martin: Live and Let Die: Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon

George Martin: Three American Sketches— Cornelius Katzer, violin; Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon

George Martin: Overture ‘Under Milk Wood’— Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon

George Martin: The Mission Chorales—Berlin Music Ensemble & Choir/Craig Leon

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 'If' Songs -- Focusing on a little word that's often used in a very big way, including songs from Billy Bigelow, Li'l Abner and the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in F (1824)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in a for Recorder & Strings (1720)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Sarah Aristidou, soprano; Tony Sias, narrator; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Francis Poulenc: La voix humaine

Johann Sebastian Bach: "Concerto" from Komm, Jesu, komm BWV 229

Galina Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5 ‘Amen’

Johann Sebastian Bach: "Aria" from Komm, Jesu, komm BWV 229

Richard Strauss: Fantasie from Die Frau ohne Schatten Op 65a

22:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Alan Choo, concertmaster & direction; Daphna Mor,

Recorder; Chloe Fedor & Emi Tanabe, violins; HyunKun Cho, viola da gamba Virtuoso Brilliance

VIVALDI (1678-1741): Sinfonia from L’Olimpiade, RV 725

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN (1681-1767): Overture-Suite in A minor, TWV 55:a2

ANTONIO VIVALDI (arr Sorrell): Ciaconna in C, from RV 114

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN: Concerto for Recorder & Gamba in A minor, TWV 52:a1

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto for 2 Violins in C minor, RV 509

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor, RV 580

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d (1750)

Eric Whitacre: The River Cam (2011)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)

Traditional: Cockles and Mussels

Max Reger: Wiegenlied (1904)

