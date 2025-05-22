5 things to do in NEO: Memorial Day concert, Tremont Greek Fest and more

Remembrance concert

The W.D. Packard Concert Band joins the Packard Dixieland Band in song to honor those who lost their lives serving in the Armed Forces. The free Memorial Day Remembrance Concert , conducted by Galen Karriker with several guest vocalists, takes place Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Packard Music Hall in Warren.

Blossom Time festival

For nearly 70 years, the Blossom Time festival has marked the start of summer in the Chagrin Valley with a weekend of fun, family-friendly activities. Carnival rides, hot air balloon shows, a pie-eating contest and karaoke party are just a few events to enjoy beginning Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and continuing through Sunday night. The weekend concludes Monday at 10 a.m. with a Memorial Day parade stepping off at Triangle Park in Chagrin Falls.

‘Forest Forms’

Enjoy the final days of spring blooms while mingling with outdoor art at Holden Arboretum in Kirtland. The traveling exhibition “Forest Forms” features 18 metal sculptures by Georgia-based artist Huelani Mei and explores the form and fluidity of lines throughout nature. A peacock, fox family, rabbit and others greet visitors with bright colors and intricate designs, on view now through September.

Go Greek in Tremont

A taste of Greek culture comes to Cleveland all weekend long for the 53rd annual Tremont Greek Fest . Bring an appetite — there will be no shortage of gyros, souvlaki, saganaki and more, plus music, dancing and tours of the beautiful Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The celebration runs Friday through Sunday, noon-midnight, and Monday, noon-8 p.m.

Live at the Locks