WCLV Program Guide 05-18-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Benda, Georg Romeo und Julia La Stagione/Michael Schneider
Tchaikovsky, Peter Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy San Francisco Sym/Michael Tilson Thomas
Telemann, Georg Philipp Flute Sonata in G Ars Antigua/Jerry Fuller
Tailleferre, Germaine Flute and Piano Concerto (1952) Leta Miller, f; Josephine Gandolfi, p
Tailleferre, Germaine Chansons populaires françaises (1952-55) Patrice Michaels, s; Czech National Sym Orch/Paul Freeman
Béthune, Michel de Chaconette José Miguel Moreno, l
Bertali, Antonio Chiacona Rachel Podger, v; Marcin Swiatkiewicz, hc; Daniele Caminiti, theorbo
Brahms, Johannes Violin Concerto in D, Op. 77 David Oistrakh, v; Dresden Staatskapelle/Franz Konwitschny
Prokofiev, Serge Five Melodies, Op. 35b David Oistrakh, v; Frida Bauer, p
Leoncavallo, Ruggiero Valse mignonne Lang Lang, p
Mascagni, Pietro Danza esotica Trieste Teatro Lirico Orch/Tiziano Severini
Gervaise, Claude Danceries Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Chopin, Frédéric Grand Duo Concertante after Meyerbeer's "Robert le Diable" Fischer Duo
Puccini, Giacomo Three Minuetti Berlin Radio Sym/Riccardo Chailly
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 London Sym Band/John Snashall
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat, K. 271, "Jeunehomme" Melvyn Tan, forte-p; New Mozart Ensemble
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 33 Karen Kushner, p
Dvorák, Antonín Poetic Tone Pictures, Op 85 Stefan Veselka, p
Suk, Josef String Serenade in E-Flat, Op 6 Hungarian Virtuosi Chamber Orch/Stephen Rogers Radcliffe
Dvorák, Antonín Ciganske Melodie (Gypsy Melodies), Op 55 Rachel Barton Pine, v; Matthew Hagle, p
Milhaud, Darius Duo concertante, Op. 351 Jonathan Cohler, cl; Judith Gordon, p
Anonymous 16th century, Italian Bassadanza Karl-Ernst Schroder, l, Crawford Young, l
Tolar, A Four-Trumpet Sonata Paul Kuentz Chamber Orch/Paul Kuentz
Holst, Gustav St Paul's Suite, Op. 29, No. 2 New Zealand Chamber Orch/Nicholas Braithwaite
Holst, Gustav Suite No. 2 in F, Op. 28, No. 2 Dallas Wind Sym/Howard Dunn
Massenet, Jules Orchestral Suite No. 7, "Scènes alsaciennes" Paris Conservatory Orch/Albert Wolff
Hahn, Reynaldo Five Little Songs Marie-Nicole Lemieux, c; Daniel Blumenthal, p
Rore, Cipriano de Motet, "Descendi in hortum meum" Tallis Scholars/Peter Phillips
Liszt, Franz Années de pèlerinage: 3rd Year, Rome (1867-77) Jenö Jandó, p
Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Symphonic Overture, "Sursum Corda," Op. 13 Northwest German Phil/Werner Andreas Albert
Elgar, Edward Sursum Corda, Op 11 London Brass Virtuosi, Philharmonia Orch/David Honeyball
Delius, Frederick Violin Sonata #3 (1930) Ralph Holmes, v; Eric Fenby, p
Charpentier, Marc-Antoine Te Deum OffStage Brass
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 14 in C (1777)
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 4 in C (1816)
Pedro I of Brazil: Credo (1821)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Vivaldi and the Organ - Though he wrote no solo works for the instrument, Antonio Vivaldi had a profound if inadvertent influence on the pipe organ, and particularly on Bach
ANTONIO VIVALDI (trans. Bach): Concerto in d for Two Violins. Op. 3, no. 11 (BWV 596) Jean Guillou (1988 Kleuker-Steinmeyer/Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland)
VIVALDI (trans. Bach): iolin Concerto in b, RV 813 (BWV 979) Konstantin Volostnov (2010 Grenzing/Tauride Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia)
VIVALDI: Concerto in F for Violin, Organ, and Strings, RV 542 German Baroque Soloists; Rudolf Ewerhart (1810 Anonymous/St. John’s Church, Altenberge bei Münster, Germany)
VIVALDI (trans. De Beauregard): Violin Concerto in F, Op. 8, no. 3 (Autumn, fr Four Seasons) Arnaud de Beauregard (1981 Kleuker/Chant d’Oiseau Church, Brussels, Belgium)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Big Birthday Bash! - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we mark significant birthdays of three great composers of sacred choral and organ music, including Leo Sowerby, Harold Friedell, and Gabriel Faure, among others. Join Peter DuBois for the festivities!
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)
Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in A (1740)
Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir (1641)
Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto in G (1730)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)
Juan Gutiérrez de Padilla: Versa est in luctum (1650)
Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Frederic Hand: Four Sephardic Songs (1996)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Franz Schubert, arr. Colin Jacobsen: Die schone Mullerin: Des Baches Wiegenlied The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor
Rain Hou: April is the Cruelest Month for Violin and Piano (Revision) Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Drew Petersen, piano Emerging Composers Intensive, Walden Theater, Carmel Valley, CA
Piano Puzzler Contestant: David Barnert calling from Albany, New York
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 Miki Aoki, piano
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: Mvt 4: March to the Scaffold San Francisco Symphony; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
Richard Wagner: Overture to Faust, WWV 59 WDR Symphony Orchestra; Petr Popelka, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Cologne, Germany
Hector Berlioz: Les Nuits d'ete (Summer Nights), Op. 7: Mvt. 2: Le spectre de la rose Julia Bullock, mezzo soprano; Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN
Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 in A minor, Op. 41/1 Quartetto di Cremona Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, Grant School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY
14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Jorge Glem, cuatro (recorded 11/26/2023)
Gabriela Ortiz: Kauyumari
Gonzalo Grau: Odisea Concerto for Venezuelan Cuatro & Orchestra
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/15/2025
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67
Leos Janacek: From the House of the Dead Suite
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2025 - Music is powerful stuff. It can transform a mood in an instant and can help us connect deeply with the world around us. But how exactly does music accomplish all of this? To answer this question, we've partnered with the Brain and Creativity Institute at the University of Southern California to explore the science of music. We’ll meet five remarkable teenagers from across the country who are gifted in both music and neuroscience. Over the last six months, they've been working with researchers at USC to investigate how music affects the brain. And of course, we’ll hear some thought-provoking and awe-inspiring performances along the way!
Jacob (Jascha) Silberstein, 17, Piano, from Mercer Island, WA Jeux d’eau, M. 30 by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
Sophia Zhang, 15, Violin, from Tenafly, NJ Schön Rosmarin and Liebeslied from Three Old Viennese Dances by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)
Zoie Glosson, 15, Euphonium, from Houston, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Excerpt from Green Hill by Bert Appermont (b. 1973)
Excerpt from Jupiter from The Planets by Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan, performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Yifan (Evan) Ding, 17, Piano, from West Roxbury, MA Sonata No. 16 in G Major, Op. 31, No. 1 - I. Allegro Vivace by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Kaushik Valiveti, 18, Saxophone, from Roswell, GA Aria by Eugène Bozza (1905-1991)
Banjo and Fiddle by William Kroll performed by Maya Shankar and Christopher O’Riley
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' (1947)
Henri Sauguet: Les forains (1945)
20:00 SPECIAL The Best of ChamberFest Cleveland with Bill O’Connell
César Franck: Piano Trio No. 1 in f-Sharp Op 1/1—Juho Pohjonen, piano; Stephen Waarts, violin; Jonathan Swensen, cello (recorded 6/30/2022 in Mixon Hall)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80—Alexi Kenney & Nathan Meltzer, violins; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello (recorded 6/22/2019 in Mixon Hall)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jeffrey Rathbun: 4 More Diversions for 2 Oboes Jeffrey Rathbun, Frank Rosenwein, oboes
Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers Liliana Garlisi, piano
Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) Avalon Quartet
Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970) Galliard Brass Ensemble
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech -Trigger Point: Protecting Medicaid Expansion and Healthcare Access in Ohio - Panel Discussion
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)
Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)
John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)
Carl Busch: Elegie (1899)
Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)
Franck Krawczyk: Sleep Little Jesus (2000)