WCLV Program Guide 05-18-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Benda, Georg Romeo und Julia La Stagione/Michael Schneider

Tchaikovsky, Peter Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy San Francisco Sym/Michael Tilson Thomas

Telemann, Georg Philipp Flute Sonata in G Ars Antigua/Jerry Fuller

Tailleferre, Germaine Flute and Piano Concerto (1952) Leta Miller, f; Josephine Gandolfi, p

Tailleferre, Germaine Chansons populaires françaises (1952-55) Patrice Michaels, s; Czech National Sym Orch/Paul Freeman

Béthune, Michel de Chaconette José Miguel Moreno, l

Bertali, Antonio Chiacona Rachel Podger, v; Marcin Swiatkiewicz, hc; Daniele Caminiti, theorbo

Brahms, Johannes Violin Concerto in D, Op. 77 David Oistrakh, v; Dresden Staatskapelle/Franz Konwitschny

Prokofiev, Serge Five Melodies, Op. 35b David Oistrakh, v; Frida Bauer, p

Leoncavallo, Ruggiero Valse mignonne Lang Lang, p

Mascagni, Pietro Danza esotica Trieste Teatro Lirico Orch/Tiziano Severini

Gervaise, Claude Danceries Philip Jones Brass Ensemble

Chopin, Frédéric Grand Duo Concertante after Meyerbeer's "Robert le Diable" Fischer Duo

Puccini, Giacomo Three Minuetti Berlin Radio Sym/Riccardo Chailly

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 London Sym Band/John Snashall

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat, K. 271, "Jeunehomme" Melvyn Tan, forte-p; New Mozart Ensemble

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 33 Karen Kushner, p

Dvorák, Antonín Poetic Tone Pictures, Op 85 Stefan Veselka, p

Suk, Josef String Serenade in E-Flat, Op 6 Hungarian Virtuosi Chamber Orch/Stephen Rogers Radcliffe

Dvorák, Antonín Ciganske Melodie (Gypsy Melodies), Op 55 Rachel Barton Pine, v; Matthew Hagle, p

Milhaud, Darius Duo concertante, Op. 351 Jonathan Cohler, cl; Judith Gordon, p

Anonymous 16th century, Italian Bassadanza Karl-Ernst Schroder, l, Crawford Young, l

Tolar, A Four-Trumpet Sonata Paul Kuentz Chamber Orch/Paul Kuentz

Holst, Gustav St Paul's Suite, Op. 29, No. 2 New Zealand Chamber Orch/Nicholas Braithwaite

Holst, Gustav Suite No. 2 in F, Op. 28, No. 2 Dallas Wind Sym/Howard Dunn

Massenet, Jules Orchestral Suite No. 7, "Scènes alsaciennes" Paris Conservatory Orch/Albert Wolff

Hahn, Reynaldo Five Little Songs Marie-Nicole Lemieux, c; Daniel Blumenthal, p

Rore, Cipriano de Motet, "Descendi in hortum meum" Tallis Scholars/Peter Phillips

Liszt, Franz Années de pèlerinage: 3rd Year, Rome (1867-77) Jenö Jandó, p

Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Symphonic Overture, "Sursum Corda," Op. 13 Northwest German Phil/Werner Andreas Albert

Elgar, Edward Sursum Corda, Op 11 London Brass Virtuosi, Philharmonia Orch/David Honeyball

Delius, Frederick Violin Sonata #3 (1930) Ralph Holmes, v; Eric Fenby, p

Charpentier, Marc-Antoine Te Deum OffStage Brass

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 14 in C (1777)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 4 in C (1816)

Pedro I of Brazil: Credo (1821)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Vivaldi and the Organ - Though he wrote no solo works for the instrument, Antonio Vivaldi had a profound if inadvertent influence on the pipe organ, and particularly on Bach

ANTONIO VIVALDI (trans. Bach): Concerto in d for Two Violins. Op. 3, no. 11 (BWV 596) Jean Guillou (1988 Kleuker-Steinmeyer/Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland)

VIVALDI (trans. Bach): iolin Concerto in b, RV 813 (BWV 979) Konstantin Volostnov (2010 Grenzing/Tauride Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia)

VIVALDI: Concerto in F for Violin, Organ, and Strings, RV 542 German Baroque Soloists; Rudolf Ewerhart (1810 Anonymous/St. John’s Church, Altenberge bei Münster, Germany)

VIVALDI (trans. De Beauregard): Violin Concerto in F, Op. 8, no. 3 (Autumn, fr Four Seasons) Arnaud de Beauregard (1981 Kleuker/Chant d’Oiseau Church, Brussels, Belgium)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Big Birthday Bash! - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we mark significant birthdays of three great composers of sacred choral and organ music, including Leo Sowerby, Harold Friedell, and Gabriel Faure, among others. Join Peter DuBois for the festivities!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in A (1740)

Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir (1641)

Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto in G (1730)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)

Juan Gutiérrez de Padilla: Versa est in luctum (1650)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Frederic Hand: Four Sephardic Songs (1996)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert, arr. Colin Jacobsen: Die schone Mullerin: Des Baches Wiegenlied The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Rain Hou: April is the Cruelest Month for Violin and Piano (Revision) Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Drew Petersen, piano Emerging Composers Intensive, Walden Theater, Carmel Valley, CA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: David Barnert calling from Albany, New York

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 Miki Aoki, piano

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: Mvt 4: March to the Scaffold San Francisco Symphony; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Richard Wagner: Overture to Faust, WWV 59 WDR Symphony Orchestra; Petr Popelka, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Cologne, Germany

Hector Berlioz: Les Nuits d'ete (Summer Nights), Op. 7: Mvt. 2: Le spectre de la rose Julia Bullock, mezzo soprano; Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 in A minor, Op. 41/1 Quartetto di Cremona Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, Grant School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Jorge Glem, cuatro (recorded 11/26/2023)

Gabriela Ortiz: Kauyumari

Gonzalo Grau: Odisea Concerto for Venezuelan Cuatro & Orchestra

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/15/2025

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67

Leos Janacek: From the House of the Dead Suite

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2025 - Music is powerful stuff. It can transform a mood in an instant and can help us connect deeply with the world around us. But how exactly does music accomplish all of this? To answer this question, we've partnered with the Brain and Creativity Institute at the University of Southern California to explore the science of music. We’ll meet five remarkable teenagers from across the country who are gifted in both music and neuroscience. Over the last six months, they've been working with researchers at USC to investigate how music affects the brain. And of course, we’ll hear some thought-provoking and awe-inspiring performances along the way!

Jacob (Jascha) Silberstein, 17, Piano, from Mercer Island, WA Jeux d’eau, M. 30 by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Sophia Zhang, 15, Violin, from Tenafly, NJ Schön Rosmarin and Liebeslied from Three Old Viennese Dances by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Zoie Glosson, 15, Euphonium, from Houston, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Excerpt from Green Hill by Bert Appermont (b. 1973)

Excerpt from Jupiter from The Planets by Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Yifan (Evan) Ding, 17, Piano, from West Roxbury, MA Sonata No. 16 in G Major, Op. 31, No. 1 - I. Allegro Vivace by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Kaushik Valiveti, 18, Saxophone, from Roswell, GA Aria by Eugène Bozza (1905-1991)

Banjo and Fiddle by William Kroll performed by Maya Shankar and Christopher O’Riley

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' (1947)

Henri Sauguet: Les forains (1945)

20:00 SPECIAL The Best of ChamberFest Cleveland with Bill O’Connell

César Franck: Piano Trio No. 1 in f-Sharp Op 1/1—Juho Pohjonen, piano; Stephen Waarts, violin; Jonathan Swensen, cello (recorded 6/30/2022 in Mixon Hall)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80—Alexi Kenney & Nathan Meltzer, violins; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello (recorded 6/22/2019 in Mixon Hall)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Rathbun: 4 More Diversions for 2 Oboes Jeffrey Rathbun, Frank Rosenwein, oboes

Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers Liliana Garlisi, piano

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) Avalon Quartet

Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970) Galliard Brass Ensemble

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech -Trigger Point: Protecting Medicaid Expansion and Healthcare Access in Ohio - Panel Discussion

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

Carl Busch: Elegie (1899)

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)

Franck Krawczyk: Sleep Little Jesus (2000)

