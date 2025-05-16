WCLV Program Guide 05-17-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Puccini, Giacomo Manon Lescaut (1893) Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi DG 429494-2 Intermezzo 5:46

0:06:00 Massenet, Jules Manon Ballet Royal Opera House Orch/Richard Bonynge London 414585-2 (2) Manon - Ballet 10:18

0:18:00 Strauss II, Johann Waltzes, "Frühlingsstimmen (Voices of Spring)," Op. 410 Sumi Jo, s; Vienna Volksoper Orch/Rudolf Bibl Erato 25500-2 A Tribute to Johann Strauss: Sumi Jo- Echoes From Vienna 7:22

0:25:00 Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Symphony #9 in b, Op 143, "The Seasons" Swiss Italian Orch/Howard Shelley Hyperion CDA-67939 N/A 30:12:00

0:55:00 Wolf, Hugo Song, "Frühling übers Jahr" Mitsuko Shirai, s; Hartmut Höll, p Capriccio 10335 Wolf Lieder 1:50

1:00:00 Handel, George Frideric Hercules Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, ms; Emmanuel Music Orch/Craig Smith Avie AV-2130 Lorraine at Emmanuel 5:24

1:05:00 Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in e, Op. 6, No. 3 Boston Baroque Ensemble/Martin Pearlman Telarc CD-80253 Handel: Concerti Grossi Op. 6, Nos. 1-6 12:11

1:19:00 Mayerl, Billy Four Aces Suite Michael Stairs, p DTR DTR-9701 Oh, Dear! 12:41

1:32:00 Stravinsky, Igor Jeu de cartes (1936) Philharmonia Orch/Robert Craft Koch 3-7472-2 N/A 22:54

1:55:00 Praetorius, Michael Terpsichore (1612) New York Renaissance Band/Sally Logemann Arabesque Z-6531 Praetorius: Terpsichore- Suites Nos. 1-4 1:40

2:00:00 Rubinstein, Anton Nocturne in G, Op 75/8 Alexander Bakhchiev, p Russian Disc RDCD-11337 Rubinstein: Piano Works 5:22

2:05:00 Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Le coq d'or (1906-7) Armenian Phil/Loris Tjeknavorian ASV CDDCA-772 Rimsky Korsakov: Suites 26:26:00

2:32:00 Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Romances, Op. 39 Sergei Baikov, b; Ilya Scheps, p Chant du Monde LDC-288038/40 (3) N/A 1:50

2:34:00 Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Notturno Detmolder Horn Quartet MD+G Recordings L-3324 Hornquartette (Horn Quartets/ Quatuors pour cors) 3:43

2:37:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Horn Quintet in E-Flat, K. 407 St Martin's Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 456055-2 (2) Mozart: Complete String Quintets 17:44

2:55:00 Schumann, Robert Album für die Jugend, Op. 68 Luba Edlina, p Chandos CHAN-9731 Schumann: Album for the Young 1:31

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Jenkins, John Fantasy #1 in c Hespèrion XX Astrée E-8724 Consort Music For Viols in Six Parts 5:47

3:06:00 Rutter, John Suite Antique City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter Collegium COLCD-117 Fancies 17:12

3:23:00 Playford, John Pauls Wharf The City Musick Avie AV-2364 N/A 1:39

3:25:00 Ravel, Maurice Piano Concerto in G Lumina Duo MSR Classics MS-1643 Beau Soir 8:24

3:33:00 Ravel, Maurice Piano Concerto in G Jean-Philippe Collard, p; French National Orch/Lorin Maazel EMI CDC7-47386-2 Ravel: Les Deux Concertos Pour Piano 22:19

3:55:00 Phalèse, Pierre Almande Camerata Hungarica/Laszlo Czidra Hungaroton HCD-12662-2 Choreae & Carmina 1:26

4:00:00 Vivaldi, Antonio Introduzione al Gloria, R 639 Linda Finnie, ms; English Chamber Orch/Vittorio Negri Philips 462170-2 (2) Vivaldi: The Great Choral Masterpieces 5:22

4:05:00 Manfredini, Francesco Two-Trumpet Concerto in D Helmut Wobisch, Adolf Höller, tr's; I Solisti di Zagreb/AntonioJanigro Vanguard OVC-2535 Historical Anthology: The Virtuoso Trumpet, Vol. II 7:04

4:12:00 Telemann, Georg Philipp Trumpet & Two-Oboe Concerto in D John Wallace, tr; English String Orch/William Boughton Nimbus NI-5189 Telemann Trumpet Concertos 11:31

4:25:00 Beach, Amy Piano Quintet in f-sharp, Op 67 Joanne Polk, p; Lark String Quartet Arabesque Z-6738 Beach: Empress of Night (Volume 4) 28:26:00

4:54:00 Gregorian Chant Responsory, Ecce Virgo Paris Gregorian Cho Naive V-4868 Marie - Voix De Femmes Du Choeur Grégorien De Paris 1:36

5:00:00 Clarke, Herbert The Bride of the Waves (Polka brillante) Gerard Schwarz, cornet; William Bolcom, p Nonesuch 79157-2 Cornet Favorites & Highlights From Cousins 5:42

5:06:00 Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville Thomas Bacon, fh; Samuel Pilafian, tuba; Arizona State University Chamber O Summit DCD-190 Brassy Night at the Opera 7:27

5:15:00 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Cello Sonata in g, Op. 19 Stephen Kates, vc; Carolyn Kobler, p Bainbridge BCD-6272 N/A 40:43:00

5:55:00 Handel, George Frideric Joseph and His Brethren St Luke's Chamber Ensemble Arabesque Z-6720 Handel: With Valour Abounding 1:34

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:00:45 Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147 "Brasileiro"

06:05:21 Francisco Mignone Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956) Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet Sono Luminus 92147 "Brasileiro"

06:10:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017 Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano Warner Classics 557553 "Perlman & Argerich: Schumann - Bach - Brahms"

06:30:53 Federico Mompou Ballet Jordi Maso, piano Naxos 8570956 "Mompou: Piano Music - 5"

06:46:40 Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578 "Dvorak: Symphonies Nos. 7 & 8"

07:00:50 Jules Massenet Le Cid, ballet suite selections Moscow Symphony Orchestra Antonio de Almeida Lydian 18137 "Spanish Festival"

07:13:26 Alessandro Grandi Dixit Dominus" Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

07:15:18 Ignacio de Jerusalem Quem terra pontus sidera Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 21829 "Matins for the Virgin of Guadalupe"

07:21:48 Xavier Montsalvatge Fantasia Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297 "Kondonassis - Vieaux: Together"

07:38:10 Isaac Albeniz Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66 Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1953 "Albeniz: Piano Music Vol 7-Miguel Baselga"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Franz Schubert, arr. Colin Jacobsen: Die schone Mullerin: Des Baches Wiegenlied The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: A Second of Silence Ancalagon Music: 4:19

Rain Hou: April is the Cruelest Month for Violin and Piano (Revision) Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Drew Petersen, piano Emerging Composers Intensive, Walden Theater, Carmel Valley, CA Music: 5:35

Piano Puzzler Contestant: David Barnert calling from Albany, New York Music: 11:39

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 Miki Aoki, piano Album: Melancolie Profil Music: 3:01

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: Mvt 4: March to the Scaffold San Francisco Symphony; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Album: Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique SFS Media 821936011621 Music: 4:36

Richard Wagner: Overture to Faust, WWV 59 WDR Symphony Orchestra; Petr Popelka, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Cologne, Germany Music: 11:18

Hector Berlioz: Les Nuits d'ete (Summer Nights), Op. 7: Mvt. 2: Le spectre de la rose Julia Bullock, mezzo soprano; Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN Music: 06:40

Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 in A minor, Op. 41/1 Quartetto di Cremona Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, Grant School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY Music: 24:28

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

10:02:30 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:19

10:06:25 Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713 4:33

10:12:53 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46 (1888) Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 14:31

10:29:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d BWV 1052 (1740) Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2489 24:11

10:55:25 Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through Moscow (1959) Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 452597 3:26

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:33 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Song of Alexander Nevsky Op 78 (1939) Utah Symphony Chorus Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:45

11:11:19 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Arise, People of Russia Op 78 (1939) Utah Symphony Chorus Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 2:00

11:13:22 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Alexander Enters Pskov Op 78 (1939) Utah Symphony Chorus Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 4:24

11:20:16 Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 14:10

11:36:06 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' S 560/7 (1838) Charlotte Hu, piano PentaTone 259 4:46

11:42:31 Robert Schumann: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1851) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 14:51

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2025 - Music is powerful stuff. It can transform a mood in an instant and can help us connect deeply with the world around us. But how exactly does music accomplish all of this? To answer this question, we've partnered with the Brain and Creativity Institute at the University of Southern California to explore the science of music. We’ll meet five remarkable teenagers from across the country who are gifted in both music and neuroscience. Over the last six months, they've been working with researchers at USC to investigate how music affects the brain. And of course, we’ll hear some thought-provoking and awe-inspiring performances along the way!

Jacob (Jascha) Silberstein, 17, Piano, from Mercer Island, WA Jeux d’eau, M. 30 by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) (5:28)

Sophia Zhang, 15, Violin, from Tenafly, NJ Schön Rosmarin and Liebeslied from Three Old Viennese Dances by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) (5:39)

Zoie Glosson, 15, Euphonium, from Houston, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Excerpt from Green Hill by Bert Appermont (b. 1973) (5:43)

Excerpt from Jupiter from The Planets by Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Yifan (Evan) Ding, 17, Piano, from West Roxbury, MA Sonata No. 16 in G Major, Op. 31, No. 1 - I. Allegro Vivace by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) (5:06)

Kaushik Valiveti, 18, Saxophone, from Roswell, GA Aria by Eugène Bozza (1905-1991) (3:44)

Banjo and Fiddle by William Kroll performed by Maya Shankar and Christopher O’Riley

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s season continues with Salome, Richard Strauss’s one-act opera based on the shocking play by Oscar Wilde. Soprano Elza van den Heever, who triumphed at the Met earlier this season in Strauss’s Die Frau ohne Schatten, now sings the famously demanding role of the troubled princess Salome. Baritone Peter Mattei plays the object of Salome’s deadly fascination, Jochanaan – John the Baptist. They’re joined by Gerhard Siegel as Salome’s depraved stepfather, Herod the Tetrarch; Michelle DeYoung as her mother Herodias; and Piotr Buszewski as Narraboth, captain of the guard. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in this searing drama, performed in a new production by Claus Guth.

15:10 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

15:12:55 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 3:30

15:16:58 Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba (1892) Jonas Kaufmann, tenor St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano Decca 15463 3:34

15:22:57 Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 in C (1789) Geneva Chamber Orchestra Michael Hofstetter CPO 777104 23:19

15:47:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 5 in D-Flat Op 16 # 5 (1896) Boris Giltburg, piano Naxos 503293 4:05

15:52:39 Jacques Ibert: Finale from Flute Concerto (1934) Emmanuel Pahud, flute Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman EMI 57563 7:56

16:02:17 Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 2 in b Op 7 'La Campanella' (1826) Alexander Markov, violin German Radio Philharmonic Marcello Viotti Erato 45788 29:54

16:33:08 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888) Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 3:34

16:38:15 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 (1890) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 4:33

16:44:15 Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' Op 3 (1887) BBC Scottish Symphony Osmo Vänskä BBC 392 9:38

16:54:44 Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil (1968) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8723 4:32

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: King Max

Max Steiner: A Stolen Life: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 1:37

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Main title—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 4:24

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main title & Entrance of Kong—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 3:02

Max Steiner: The Informer: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 4:33

Max Steiner: The Charge of the Light Brigade: Forward the Light Brigade!—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 2:37

Max Steiner: Four Wives: Symphonie Moderne—Earl Wild, piano; National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 8:06

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 2:33

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:26

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 8:36

Max Steiner: Dodge City: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 1:33

Max Steiner: Virginia City: Stagecoach & Love Scene—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 4:15

Max Steiner: They Died with Their Boots On: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 8:41

Max Steiner: The Searchers: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 7:21

17:57:02 George Balanchine: Valse lente (1970) Lera Auerbach, piano BIS 1502 3:36

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with Sylvia McNair and Kevin Cole (Part 2) - This concluding installment of the conversation includes McNair's gorgeous "Over the Rainbow," some vintage Jerome Kern and Hugh Martin, and selections from the acclaimed McNair-Cole CD collection of "You Are Tomorrow," rare songs by Harold Arlen and Martin Charnin

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:22 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Says Don't Sylvia McNair, Kevin Cole Subject to Change Harbinger HCD3203

18:08:29 00:03:48 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow Sylvia McNair, Kevin Cole Come Rain or Come Shine: The Harold Arlen Songbook Philips 442-129-2

18:14:01 00:03:14 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin I Could Be Good for You Sylvia McNair, Kevin Cole You Are Tomorrow: Rare Songs by Harolld Arlen and Martin Charnin Harbinger HCD3902

18:18:39 00:02:04 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg-Ira Gershwin Fun to Be Fooled Kevin Cole In the Words of Ira: The Songs of Ira Gershwin Musicole 00261-25770

18:23:21 00:04:04 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Shoulda Stood in Bed Sylvia McNair, Kevin Cole You Are Tomorrow: Rare Songs by Harold Arlen and Martin Charnin Harbinger HCD3902

18:28:35 00:02:30 Hugh Martin The Little Boy Blues Kevin Cole Nightowls Musicole MD1-002

18:33:21 00:03:08 Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fiellds I Won't Dance Sylvia McNair, Andre Previn Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129

18:37:04 00:02:55 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Nobody Else but Me Sylvia McNair, Andre Previn Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129

18:44:05 00:03:33 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Come on, Midnight Sylvia McNair, Kevin Cole You Are Tomorrow:Rare Songs by Harolld Arlen and Martin Charnin Harbinger HCD3902

18:49:06 00:02:49 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Go, Little Boat Sylvia McNair, Hal Cazalet The Land Where the Good Songs Go Harbinger HCD1901

18:52:10 00:00:50 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:17 00:03:40 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Filler: This Time the Dream's on Me Sylvia McNair, Ted Taylor Subject to Change Harbinger HCD3203

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:25 Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Trio in a Op 114 (1891) Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 24:45

19:29:20 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44 (1878) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 415364 25:47

19:56:58 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 Op 72 # 7 (1886) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 2:53

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G

Claude Debussy: La Mer

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’—Gunther Wand, conductor (RCA 61930)

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Symphony, Steven Smith conductor; Mark George, piano – recorded 9/15/2024 at Baldwin Wallace University, Gamble Auditorium: Celebrating Northeast Ohio Composers

Donald Erb: Spatial Fanfare for Brass Ensemble and Percussion

Loris Ohannes Chobanian: Legends for String Orchestra

H. Leslie Adams: Cityscape Lights for piano and orchestra

22:48 QUIET HOUR

22:49:48 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 Op 72 # 4 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 5:24

22:55:13 Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat Op 37 (1871) Jeffrey Khaner, flute Avie 2131 5:21

23:00:52 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 (1892) English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 11:35

23:12:28 Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894) Mark Kosower, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 7:35

23:20:13 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 3:49

23:24:02 Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Pie Jesu (1888) Lucia Popp, soprano Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Sony 87771 3:38

23:27:41 Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 8:19

23:36:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 11:02

23:47:13 Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933) Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding Deutsche Gram 6154 3:15

23:50:28 Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 G 448 'Fandango' (1799) Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet Azica 71328 4:50

23:55:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus K 618 (1791) Amsterdam Baroque Choir Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 10705 3:46

23:59:16 Thomas Morley: Joyne Hands (1599) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 1:14

