WCLV Program Guide 05-12-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Clarke, Rebecca Epilogue Pamela Frame, vc; Robert Weirich, p Koch 3-7281-2 N/A 4:50

0:05:00 Boccherini, Luigi Symphony in B-Flat, Op 35/6 (G 514) Cantilena/Adrian Shepherd MHS 11066-K (2) Boccherini: Seven Symphonies 17:09

0:22:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony in D, K. 120/K 111a Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood L'Oiseau Lyre 452496-2 (19) The Symphonies 6:22

0:30:00 Clarke, Rebecca Piano Trio Lincoln Trio Cedille CDR-90000165 Trios from Our Homelands 24:33:00

0:54:00 Scriabin, Alexander Preludes, Op 15 Vladimir Sofronitski, p Profil PH-22006 (12) Scriabin Piano Works 1:37

1:00:00 Strauss II, Johann Die Fledermaus Quadrille, Op. 363 Vienna Wind Quintet Nimbus NI-5542 Strauss in Vienna - Famous Waltzes, Marches and Polkas for Wind Quintet 5:24

1:05:00 Strauss II, Johann Die Fledermaus Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 25669-2 An Der Schonen Blauen Donau 9:04

1:14:00 Godowsky, Leopold Symphonic Metamorphosis on "Die Fledermaus" Marc-André Hamelin, p Hyperion CDA-67626 Godowsky: Strauss Transcriptions & Other Waltzes 11:04

1:27:00 Smyth, Ethel Violin and Horn Concerto Sophie Langdon, v; Richard Watkins, fh; BBC Phil/Odaline de la Martinez Chandos CHAN-9449 Smyth: Orchestral Works 28:06:00

1:56:00 Koetsier, Jan Dance Impressions Duo Arparimba Koch 3-1582-2 Duo Arparimba: Music for Harp and Marimba 1:39

2:00:00 Adams, H Leslie Song of Solitude (Alone...) Laura Strickling, s; Daniel Schlosberg, p Bright Shiny Things BSTC-0185 40@40 5:40

2:06:00 Suppé, Franz von Light Cavalry St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner EMI/Ang CDC7-54056-2 Suppe: Overtures 7:06

2:13:00 Colnot, Cliff Fanfare (1984) Chicago Brass Quintet Delos DE-1022 Virtuoso Brass 1:53

2:15:00 Tower, Joan Petroushskates eighth blackbird Cedille CDR-90000067 Thirteen Ways 5:49

2:20:00 Stravinsky, Igor Petrouchka Berlin Phil/Bernard Haitink Philips 422415-2 N/A 35:07:00

2:56:00 Scriabin, Alexander Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Sviatoslav Richter, p Profil PH-22006 (12) Scriabin Piano Works 1:36

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Bellini, Vincenzo Norma James Galway, f; London Sym Orch/Klauspeter Seibel DG B0003024-02 Wings of Song: Popular Classical Melodies for Flute and Orchestra * James Galway 5:04

3:05:00 Farrenc, Louise Les Italiennes, Op. 14 Joanne Polk, p Steinway & Sons 30133 Louise Farrenc - Piano Music 6:46

3:12:00 Bellini, Vincenzo Oboe Concerto in E-Flat Rolf Smedvig, tr; Scottish Chamber Orch/Jahja Ling Telarc CD-80232 Trumpet Concertos Of Haydn, Hummel, Torelli, Tartini and Bellini 6:58

3:19:00 Mouret, Jean-Joseph Rondeau Empire Brass Telarc CD-80257 Royal Brass: Brass Music From The Renaissance and Baroque 1:26

3:20:00 Glazunov, Alexander Symphony #1 in E, Op 5, "Slavyanskaya" Royal Scottish National Orch/José Serebrier Warner Classics 68904-2 (2) Glazunov * Symphonies 1,2,3 & 9 34:17:00

3:55:00 Couperin, François Pièces de clavecin, Bk 1 (1713): 2e ordre in d/D Carole Cerasi, hc Metronome METCD-1100 (10) Couperin: Complete Works for Harpsichord 1:52

4:00:00 Massenet, Jules Thaïs Patrice Fontanarosa, v; Luxembourg Radio Orch/Hubert Soudant Forlane UCD-16583 Violon Pour Les Jours De Fête 5:40

4:06:00 Leclair, Jean-Marie Flute Sonata in G, Op 9/7 Robert Stallman, f; Edwin Swanborn, hc; Karl Bennion, vc VAI VAIA-1068 N/A 17:34

4:25:00 Shostakovich, Dmitri The Limpid Brook, Op. 39 Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Maxim Shostakovich Melodiya SRC-4114 (3) N/A 23:27

4:48:00 Weinberg, Moise Piano Sonatina, Op 49 Allison Brewster Franzetti, p Grand Piano GP-607 N/A 6:39

4:55:00 Shostakovich, Dmitri Bolt, Op. 27 Bolshoi Theater Orch/Maxim Shostakovich Angel/ Melodiya SR-40062 Two Ballet Suites: The Age Of Gold • The Bolt 1:41

5:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude "Erbarm dich mein, O Herre Gott" BWV 721 Stephen Ketterer, o MSR Classics MS-1225 This Time It's Personal 5:34

5:06:00 Handel, George Frideric Organ Concerto in B-Flat, Op 4/6 New York Harp Ensemble Hungaroton HCD-31295 An Evening with the New York Harp Ensemble 10:47

5:16:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Organ Concerto in G, BWV 592 Amherst Saxophone Quartet MCA Classics MCAD-6264 Bach on Sax 7:26

5:25:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat, K. 364 Nobuko Imai, vi; Brabant Phil/Philippe Graffin, v Avie AV-2127 Mozart 29:49:00

5:55:00 Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Deception National Phil/Charles Gerhardt RCA 7890-2-RG N/A 1:33

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Galop final (1870)

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' (1740)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

Joseph Eybler: Overture in c (1804)

Percy Grainger: The Lost Lady Found (1910)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: O mon cher amant (1868)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite (1917)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude pathétique (1906)

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Antonio Lotti: Crucifixus (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

William Grant Still: The Jovial One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1898)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1767)

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925)

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)

Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Bedrich Smetana: The Kiss: Overture (1876)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan (1885)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade in D (1801)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo from Viola Concerto (1790)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in a 'Great' (1717)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)

Edward MacDowell: Hamlet and Ophelia (1885)

Robert Schumann: Adagio & Allegro (1849)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1804)

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

George Szell: Variations on an Original Theme (1915)

Josef Suk: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1892)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Bernard Herrmann: On Dangerous Ground: The Death Hunt (1952)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

Jan Vanhal: Symphony in c (1770)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Traditional: I'm A Pilgrim (1841)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Robert Fuchs: Menuetto from Serenade No. 3 (1878)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Variations' (1845)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Concerto for 2 Horns (1770)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Madrigal sobre un tema popular (1997)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Jules Massenet: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1903)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite (1891)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 in c (1879)

Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)

Jean Françaix: Concerto for Harpsichord & Instrumental Ensemble (1959)

Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)

Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)

Ernesto Lecuona: Danza lucumi (1930)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 1 in B (1854)

Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)

Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Violin Concerto (1844)

Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)

Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine (2004)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)

