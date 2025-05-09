WCLV Program Guide 05-11-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Tailleferre, Germaine Violin Sonata Marcia Eckert, p; Ruth Ehrlich, v Cambria CD-1085 Tailleferre: Musique De Chambre 19:21

0:19:00 Poulenc, Francis Brass Suite Equale Brass Nimbus NIM-5004 Bacchanales 6:58

0:28:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Triple Concerto in a, BWV 1044 Simon Standage, v; Lisa Beznosiuk, f; Trevor Pinnock, hc; English Concert DG Archiv 413731-2 Bach: 3 Concerti 21:28

0:49:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 123, "Liebster Immanuel, Herzog der Frommen" Netherlands Bach Collegium/Pieter Jan Leusink Brilliant Classics 93102 (155) Bach Edition: Complete Works 1:41

1:00:00 Guion, David Mother Goose Suite (1937) Eugene Rowley, p Premier PRCD-1024 Prairie Echoes: Piano Music of David Guion 1:31

1:02:00 Guion, David Mother Goose Suite (1937) Eugene Rowley, p Premier PRCD-1024 Prairie Echoes: Piano Music of David Guion 1:22

1:03:00 Guion, David Mother Goose Suite (1937) Eugene Rowley, p Premier PRCD-1024 Prairie Echoes: Piano Music of David Guion 2:11

1:05:00 Ravel, Maurice Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose) Minnesota Orch; St. Olaf Choir/Stanislaw Skrowaczewski MMG MWCD-7142 N/A 30:01:00

1:37:00 Mendelssohn, Felix Fantasy on "The Last Rose of Summer," Op 15 Daniel Paul Horn, fortepiano Titanic TI-236 Fantasies: Music of Schubert and Mendelssohn 7:23

1:44:00 Ernst, Heinrich Wilhelm Violin Etude #6, "The Last Rose of Summer" Midori, v Sony SK-46742 Midori Live At Carnegie Hall 9:36

1:54:00 Michael, David Moritz The Water Journey Pacific Classical Winds New World 80490-2 David Moritz Michael 1:31

1:55:00 Poulenc, Francis Two-Clarinet Sonata (1918) Michael Collins & Sérgio Peres, cl's BIS CD-2497 French Woodwind Music, Volume 2 5:43

2:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 870/91 Edward Aldwell, p Nonesuch 79200-2 (2) Well Tempered Clavier Book 2 5:41

2:06:00 Fux, Johann Joseph Overture à 4 #3 Clemencic Consort/René Clemencic Oehms Classics OC-556 N/A 10:07

2:16:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 870/91 Edward Aldwell, p Nonesuch 79200-2 (2) Well Tempered Clavier Book 2 1:38

2:17:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35 Nigel Kennedy, v; London Phil/Okko Kamu EMI/Ang CDC7-54559-2 Tchaikovsky/ Sibelius: VIolin Concertos 38:03:00

2:55:00 Ogdon, Will Seven Piano Pieces Max Lifschitz, p N/s R-1014 (2) N/A 1:37

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Elgar, Edward Pomp and Circumstance Marches, Op. 39 London Sym Orch/Barry Tuckwell MCA Classics MCAD-25902 Elgar 5:41

3:06:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 14 in A Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati London 4781221 (33) Haydn * The Complete Symphonies * Antal Dorati 14:49

3:21:00 Fauré, Gabriel Pièces brèves, Op 84 Kathryn Stott, p Hyperion CDA-67064 Faure: Piano Music 1:22

3:22:00 Ponce, Manuel Sonata breve Elissa Lee Koljonen, v; Rick Rowley, p Tucson Chamber Music F00/1 N/A 8:10

3:30:00 Montsalvatge, Xavier Concierto Breve (1952) Jenny Lin, p; North German Radio Phil/Celso Antunes Hänssler Classic CD-98.642 Montsalvatge: Canciones & Concertos 24:27:00

3:54:00 Marini, Biagio La Albana, Sinfonia Breve Clemencic Consort Accord 149178 La Pazzia Senile 1:33

4:00:00 Elgar, Edward Sospiri, Op 70 London Sym Orch/Jeffrey Tate EMI/Ang CDC7-54192-2 N/A 5:00

4:05:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492 Heidelburg Sym/Thomas Fey Hänssler Classic 98.269 Thomas Fey * Overtures 4:26

4:09:00 Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Piano Quintet in E-Flat, Op 87 Hausmusik EMI/Ang CDC7-54264-2 N/A 22:24

4:34:00 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Piano Concerto No. 5 (1954) Christina Ortiz, p; Royal Phil/Miguel Gómez Martínez London 430628-2 (2) N/A 20:41

4:54:00 Lavry, Marc Three Jewish Dances Jacques Israelievitch, v; John Greer, p IBS 1028 N/A 1:36

5:00:00 Liszt, Franz Transcendental Etudes (1851) Vladimir Ovchinikov, p EMI/Ang CDC7-49821-2 N/A 5:14

5:05:00 Liszt, Franz Transcendental Etudes (1851) Kemal Gekic, p JVC Classics 6505-2 Etudes D'Execution Transcendante 3:52

5:10:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat, Op. 55, "Eroica" Cincinnati Sym Orch/Michael Gielen Vox CDX-5137 (2) N/A 44:16:00

5:54:00 Fox, Dan Appalachian Suite Piccolodeon MHS 512419-A Works For Piccolo And Flutes, Harp And Percussion 1:42

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

06:03:11 Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake Op 62 (1909) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 447084 6:57

06:11:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37 # 6 (1915) Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 3:03

06:14:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord Op 37/9 (1915) Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 7:23

06:21:35 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: The Great Doxology Op 37 # 12 (1915) Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 8:29

06:31:14 Igor Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms (1930) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 21:27

06:53:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883) Rodolfus Choir Ralph Allwood BBC 326 2:31

06:56:38 Kevin Puts: Elegy for Brass (2009) Bay Brass Harmonia Mundi 807556 4:00

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: AGO San Francisco 2024 (I) – the first in an ongoing series of programs featuring performances from the American Guild of Organists’ national convention in California.

LOUIS VIERNE: Hymne au soleil, Op. 53, no. 3.

CECILIA McDOWALL: First Flight. DAVID HURD: On the Theme ‘Maurice Duruflé’.

IAIN FARRINGTON: Heads Up (Sing Around-Swag Rag-Sweep Steak) –James Kealey (1958 Aeolian-Skinner/Unitarian Universalist Church, Berkley-Kensington, CA) PD Archive (r. 7/3/24)

J. S. BACH (arr. Zhao): French Suite No. 5 in G, BWV 816 –Weicheng Zhou (1960 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, San Francisco, CA) PD Archive (r. 7/4/24)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Mothers’ Day – The annual celebration gives us the opportunity to listen to sacred music focusing on human love, as well as honoring Mary, Mother of Jesus.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:32 Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto in B-Flat Op 10 # 1 (1745) Monica Huggett, violin Arion Baroque Orchestra Monica Huggett Atma 2143 12:35

09:17:29 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Te Deum (1684) Le Concert Spirituel Chorus Le Concert Spirituel Hervé Niquet Naxos 554397 28:56

09:48:48 François Couperin: Concert Royal No. 1 in G (1714) Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices 2025 11:58

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:04:26 William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943) Zina Schiff, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Avlana Eisenberg Naxos 559867 8:41

10:13:39 William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962) Alexa Still, flute New Zealand String Quartet Koch Intl 7192 3:34

10:18:21 Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420485 20:36

10:40:30 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Between Two Worlds: Main Title & Mother and Son (1944) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt Sony 592064 5:32

10:47:15 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 24:56

11:13:07 William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958) Symphony of Northwest Arkansas Carlton Woods Cambria 1060 21:05

11:35:23 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4864528 15:03

11:51:05 Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:40

11:56:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Trio Sonata No. 3 BWV 527 (1727) Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices 2025 4:44

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joaquin Turina: Circulo Op. 91: Mvt 1 Amanecer (Dawn) Lincoln Trio Album: Turina: Chamber Music For Strings And Piano Cedille 1450 Music: 4:18

Joaquin Turina: La Oracion del Torero, Op.34 (The Bullfighter's Prayer) Cuarteto Latinoamericano The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 8:14

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Eli Robbins calling from Peachtree City, GA Music: 09:46

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R: Mvt. 3 Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, conductor Album: J.S. Bach: Concertos for Oboes and Oboe d'amore Avie 2324 Music: 04:03

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74 "Pathetique": Mvts. 1-2 Chineke! Orchestra; Andrew Grams, conductor EBU, BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK Music: 25:23

Kevin Puts: Credo: I. the Violin Guru of Katonah Miro Quartet Album: The Miro Quartet Live! Longhorn Music Music: 4:35

Erno Dohnanyi: Serenade in C Major, Op. 10 New York Philharmonic String Trio: Frank Huang, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Carter Brey, cello University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 20:44

Jean Sibelius: Elegie, from King Christian II Suite Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Music: 6:00

Kevin Puts: Home Miro Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 16:54

George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d (1720)

13:57:24 George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d HWV 437 (1720) Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Deutsche Gram 4795448 3:03

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; SFS Chorus; Jenny Wong, director; Hillary Leben, animation; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Kayleigh Decker, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; David Soar, bass

Igor Stravinsky: Octet for Wind Instruments [1952 revision]

Gabriella Smith: Breathing Forests

Igor Stravinsky (arr Steven Stucky): Les Noces

Johannes Brahms: Symphony no. 4

San Francisco Symphony; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Archival Recording February 5, 2004 SFS

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/13/2024

Ernst Krenek: Kleine Symphonie, Opus 58 15:00

Gustav Mahler (arr Ernst Krenek): Adagio from Symphony No. 10

Béla Bartók (arr Konopka): String Quartet No. 3 for String Orchestra

Béla Bartók: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin Op 19

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

17:42:55 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 17:19

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2023

We meet an award-winning saxophone quartet from Texas. A teen flutist who is also a talented figure skater performs Faure. An impressive 16-year-old performs a piece by a guitarist/composer who inspires him, and a violinist from Hong Kong studying in Los Angeles tells us about how a letter from a stranger impacted his life.

Plexus Quartet, 16-17, Saxophone Quartet, from various locations in TX - The Jig (5:41) Clint Bleil

Erica Wang, 17, Flute, from San Diego, CA - Fantaisie for Flute and Piano, Op. 79 (5:10) Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Brady Davis, 16, Guitar, from Las Vegas, NV (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Le Decameron Noir, I. La Harpe de Guerrier (4:01) Leo Brouwer (b. 1939)

Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 17 "Tempest" Op. 31 no. 2, Mvmt 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Blues Zhang, 18, Violin, from Los Angeles, CA - Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28 (5:49) Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

Heard under interview: Selections from Blue/s Forms for Unaccompanied Violin - Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004)

Celine Chen, 19, Piano, from Valencia, CA - Fanfare Toccata (4:15) Stephen Hough (b. 1961)

CLOSING PIECE: Reprise The Jig by Clint Bleil performed by Plexus Quartet

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:43 William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931) Morgan State University Choir London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 20:36

19:26:44 Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4861900 31:06

20:00:21 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912) Berlin Radio Choir Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 447057 56:46

20:58:49 Florence Price: Prelude No. 2 (1930) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 2:27

21:56:40 Florence Price: Fantasie No.1 in g (1933) Randall Goosby, violin Decca 4851664 4:40

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Now Sleeps the Crimson Petal (2016) — José Gotera, baritone; Shuai Wang, piano (private CD) 5:34

Stephen Stanziano: She Walks in Beauty (2015) — José Gotera, baritone; Shuai Wang, piano (private CD) 3:10

James Wilding: Cleansing Waters — Linsay Leach-Sparks, flute; Stanislav Golovin, clarinet; Todd Gaffke, saxophone; James Wilding, piano (CCG 10-07-18) 11:42

Ty Alan Emerson: Rogue — George Pope, flute; David Brockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 9:48

Geoffrey Peterson: Three Hopper Paintings — Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 7:59

Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino (1984) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80446) 12:13

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Unseen Truth: When Race Changed Sight in America - A Conversation with author Sarah Lewis and Kortney Morrow, Program Director of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, Cleveland Foundation

23:00 QUIET HOUR

22:59:19 Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp Op 19 # 4 (1888) Zuill Bailey, cello San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Telarc 80724 4:49

23:05:46 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha (1930) Members of Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Naxos 557460 7:57

23:13:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 (1785) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:03

23:20:54 Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 'Romantic' (1930) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 8:02

23:28:57 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune Op 32 (1917) Manchester Chamber Choir Women BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:12

23:36:09 Traditional: The Water is Wide Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:49

23:40:09 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19

23:47:28 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112 (1919) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:21

23:50:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 (1723) Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Deutsche Gram 4795448 6:49

23:57:49 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' S 558/7 (1838) Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 3:27

