WCLV Program Guide 05-10-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Wagenaar, Johan De Cid, Op 27 Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Riccardo Chailly

Massenet, Jules Le Cid (1885) City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Louis Frémaux

Smit, Leo Sextet (1929) Frans van Ruth, p; Ensemble NM

Wagenaar, Johan Cyrano de Bergerac Overture, Op 23 Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Riccardo Chailly

Verhulst, Johannes Liedeke van 't looze molenarinnetje, Op 26/11 Nico van der Meel, t; Leo van Doeselaar, p

Schumann, Clara Three Romances, Op. 21 Jozef De Beenhouwer, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 8 in G, "Le Soir" Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

Schumann, Robert Gesänge der Frühe (Songs of Sunrise), Op. 133 Mitsuko Uchida, p

Mussorgsky, Modest Night on Bald Mountain London New Sym Orch/Adrian Boult

Lecuona, Ernesto Noche de Estrellas Thomas Tirino, p

Holborne, Anthony Pavan and Galliard New York Consort of Viols

David, Ferdinand Trombone Concertino in E-Flat, Op 4 Branimir Slokar, tb; Lausanne Chamber Orch/Jean-Marie Auberson

David, Ferdinand Andante and Scherzo capriccioso, Op 16 Hagai Shaham, v; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins

Mendelssohn, Felix Choral Songs, "Im Grünen," Op 59 Leipzig Radio Cho/Horst Neumann

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus String Quintet No. 4 in c, K. 406 Arthur Grumiaux, Ensemble

Lully, Jean-Baptiste Roland Kenneth Gilbert, hc



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Ravel, Maurice Jeux d'eau Gwendolyn Mok, p

Dvorák, Antonín Wind Serenade in d minor, Op. 44 Bonn Beethovenhalle Orch/Dennis Russell Davies Musicmasters MMD-60180-H Serenade in D minor, op. 44 ; Bagatelles, op. 47 26:03:00

Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances Budapest Festival Orch/Ivan Fischer

Ravel, Maurice Sonatine Lumina Duo

Martinu, Bohuslav Clarinet Sonatina (1956) Ronald Caravan, cl; Sar-Shalom Strong, p

Martinu, Bohuslav Jazzrhythmus Ingolf Turban, v; Jean-Jacques Dünki, p

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in D, Kk 491 (L 164) Peter & Zoltán Katona, g's

Corelli, Arcangelo Concerto grosso in B-Flat, Op 6/11 Europa Galante/Fabio Biondi

Stravinsky, Igor String Concerto in D Zurich Chamber Orch/Edmond de Stoutz

Brahms, Johannes Horn Trio in E-flat, Op.40 Stephen Stirling, fh; Anthony Marwood, v; Susan Tomes, p

Ghiselin, Johannes L'Alfonsina New York Cornet and Sacbut Ensemble/Ben Peck

Sibelius, Jean King Christian II Suite, Op. 27 New Zealand Sym Orch/Pietari Inkinen

Grieg, Edvard Ballade in g, Op. 24 Dmitry Paperno, p

Glazunov, Alexander Ballade, Op 78 USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Dittersdorf, Karl Ditters von Harp Concerto in A Nicanor Zabaleta, h; Paul Kuentz Chamber Orch/Paul Kuentz

Goodall, Stephen Untitled John Mark Rozendaal, viga

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Antonio Soler Fandango John Novacek, piano

Richard Strauss Don Juan, Op. 20 Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel

Carlos Chavez La Hija de Colquide The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 30 in E, Op. 109 Blanca Uribe, piano

Agustin Bardi Nunca Tuvo Novio Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello

Astor Piazzolla Otono Porteno, Las Cuatro Estaciones Portenas Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello

Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G Alicia de Larrocha, piano London Philharmonic Orchestra Lawrence Foster

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Joaquin Turina: Circulo Op. 91: Mvt 1 Amanecer (Dawn) Lincoln Trio

Joaquin Turina: La Oracion del Torero, Op.34 (The Bullfighter's Prayer) Cuarteto Latinoamericano The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Eli Robbins calling from Peachtree City, GA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R: Mvt. 3 Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74 "Pathetique": Mvts. 1-2 Chineke! Orchestra; Andrew Grams, conductor

Kevin Puts: Credo: I. the Violin Guru of Katonah Miro Quartet

Erno Dohnanyi: Serenade in C Major, Op. 10 New York Philharmonic String Trio: Frank Huang, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Carter Brey, cello University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Jean Sibelius: Elegie, from King Christian II Suite Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY

Kevin Puts: Home Miro Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Dimitri Tiomkin: Friendly Persuasion: Love Scene in the Barn (1956)

William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande (1905)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2023

We meet an award-winning saxophone quartet from Texas. A teen flutist who is also a talented figure skater performs Faure. An impressive 16-year-old performs a piece by a guitarist/composer who inspires him, and a violinist from Hong Kong studying in Los Angeles tells us about how a letter from a stranger impacted his life.

Plexus Quartet, 16-17, Saxophone Quartet, from various locations in TX - The Jig (5:41) Clint Bleil

Erica Wang, 17, Flute, from San Diego, CA - Fantaisie for Flute and Piano, Op. 79 (5:10) Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Brady Davis, 16, Guitar, from Las Vegas, NV (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Le Decameron Noir, I. La Harpe de Guerrier (4:01) Leo Brouwer (b. 1939)

Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 17 "Tempest" Op. 31 no. 2, Mvmt 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Blues Zhang, 18, Violin, from Los Angeles, CA - Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28 (5:49) Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

Heard under interview: Selections from Blue/s Forms for Unaccompanied Violin - Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004)

Celine Chen, 19, Piano, from Valencia, CA - Fanfare Toccata (4:15) Stephen Hough (b. 1961)

CLOSING PIECE: Reprise The Jig by Clint Bleil performed by Plexus Quartet

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with the annual Listeners’ Choice broadcast. This year, the radio audience voted for a 1966 performance of Puccini’s Turandot, showcasing two legends who electrified audiences when they paired up for this opera: Birgit Nilsson and Franco Corelli. The Swedish soprano sang the title role of the princess fiercely determined never to belong to any man. The Italian tenor played Calàf, the prince who risks his life to win Turandot’s heart. They were joined by soprano Mirella Freni as the devoted servant girl Liù, and bass Bonaldo Giaiotti as Calàf’s father Timur. The young Zubin Mehta led the Metropolitan Opera Chorus and Orchestra in this sensational performance.

15:27 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Great Waltz: Suite (1938)

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Max Reger: Fugue from Variations on a Theme of Hiller (1907)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2 (2012)

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite (1942)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 2

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme—Robert deMaine, cello; Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Superman: March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

A Visit with Sylvia McNair and Kevin Cole (Part 1) -- This is a treat! The first of two visits with Sylvia McNair, the Grammy Award-winning soprano with the silvery voice, and pianist Kevin Cole, her joined-at-the-hip collaborator for more than 20 years. Great songs composed by Gershwin and Kern -- plus the team's recent collection of rare songs by Harold Arlen and Martin Charnin.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A (1789)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550 (revised version)

Allison Loggins-Hull: Grit. Grace. Glory. [World Premiere, TCO Commission]

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 44

22:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Afendi Yusuf, clarinet; Amy Zoloto, basset horn

Paul Hindemith: Five Pieces for String Orchestra Op 44

Felix Mendelssohn: Konzertstücke Nos. 1 & 2 for Clarinet and Basset Horn Opp 113 & 114

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones concertantes Op 23

23:07 QUIET HOUR

Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 (1895)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Randall Thompson: Largo from Symphony No. 2 (1931)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)

César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)