WCLV Program Guide 05-04-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter Nocturne in d, Op. 19/4 Zuill Bailey, vc; San Francisco Ballet Orch/Martin West Telarc CD-80724 Russian Masterpieces for Cello and Orchestra 4:50

0:05:00 Saint-Saens, Camille Cello Concerto No. 1 in a minor, Op. 33 Zuill Bailey, vc; Roanoke Sym/David Wiley Delos DE-3378 Zuill Bailey in Concert * Live 10-17-05 19:57

0:25:00 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Pièces de clavecin en concerts (1741): Cinquième concert Baroque Nouveau Reference Recordings RR-118 Rameau: Pièces de Clavecin en Concerts * Ensemble Baroque Nouveau 13:08

0:40:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph Lira organizzata Concerto No. 3 in G, H VIIh:3 Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Pierre Pierlot, ob; Franz Liszt Chamber Orch/János Rolla CBS M2K-39772 (2) N/A 15:10

0:55:00 Zipoli, Domenico Suite in g Susan Alexander-Max, forte-p Albany TROY-669 Zipoli: Keyboard Suites 1:37

1:00:00 Vivaldi, Antonio Aria, "Sposa son disprezzata" Cecilia Bartoli, ms; György Fischer, p London 436267-2 If You Love Me = Se Tu M'ami (18th-century Italian Songs) 5:51

1:06:00 Vivaldi, Antonio Concerto in F for multiple instruments and strings, R 57 La Serenissima/Adrian Chandler Avie AV-2392 Vivaldi X 2 11:53

1:18:00 Heinichen, Johann David Dresden Concerto in G, S 215 Musica Antiqua Köln/Reinhard Goebel DG Archiv 437549-2 (2) Dresden Concerti 12:00

1:31:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van String Trio #5 in c, Op 9/3 Anne Sophie Mutter, v; Bruno Giuranna, vi; Mstislav Rostropovich, vc DG 427687-2 (2) Die Streichtrios = The String Trios = Les Trios Pour Cordes 23:50

1:55:00 Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances Budapest Festival Orch/Ivan Fischer Hungaroton HCD-12571-2 N/A 1:44

2:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37 Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian Delos DE-3255 TCHAIKOVSKY, P.: Serenade in C Major / The Seasons (arr. A. Gauk) (Moscow Chamber Orchestra, Orbelian) 5:16

2:05:00 Waldteufel, Emile Waltz, "Naples," Op 179 Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter Marco Polo 8.223688 WALDTEUFEL : Vol. 10 9:11

2:14:00 Respighi, Ottorino The Pines of Rome Oregon Sym/James DePreist Delos DE-3287 RESPIGHI, O.: Fountains of Rome / Pines of Rome / Roman Festivals (Respighi's Rome) (Oregon Symphony, DePreist) 22:41

2:37:00 Buonamente, Giovanni Battista Brando terza Clemencic Consort Accord 149178 La Pazzia Senile 1:53

2:39:00 Sainte-Colombe Rougeville Les Voix Humaines Baroque Ensemble Atma ACD2-2278 (2) Sainte-Colombe: Concerts a deux violes 15:55

2:55:00 Moderne, Jacques Basse dance, "Te bonne grace" Ensemble Doulce Mémoire/Denis Raisin-Dadre Astrée E-8567 Fricassées Lyonnaises 1:42

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Albinoni, Tomaso Sonata di Concerto in D John Wallace, tr; Philharmonia/Christopher Warren-Green MHS 512972-Y N/A 4:49

3:05:00 Clementi, Muzio Symphony #4 in D Philharmonia Orch/Francesco D'Avalos ASV CDDCS-247 (2) Muzio Clementi 26:26:00

3:31:00 Cimarosa, Domenico Clavier Sonata #23 Roberte Mamou, p Astoria DP-87002 Cimarosa: 32 Sonatas 1:47

3:33:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-Flat, K 449 Robert Levin, forte-p; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood London 458285-2 N/A 21:35

3:55:00 Monteverdi, Claudio L'Orfeo John Wallace, tr; Philharmonia Orch/Christopher Warren-Green MHS 512972-Y N/A 1:25

4:00:00 Smit, Leo String Quartet (unfinished) (1939-43) Ensemble NM Classics 93003 (4) N/A 5:38

4:06:00 Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 8 in b minor, D. 759, "Unfinished" 18th-Century Orch/Frans Brüggen Philips 4757955 (4) Schubert: The Symphonies 26:08:00

4:32:00 Glazunov, Alexander Symphony #9 in D, "Unfinished" Royal Scottish National Orch/José Serebrier Warner Classics 68904-2 (2) Glazunov * Symphonies 1,2,3 & 9 10:32

4:43:00 Glazunov, Alexander Three Studies, Op 31 Tatjana Franov , p Marco Polo 8.223151 GLAZUNOV : Piano Music Vol. 1 10:13

4:53:00 Gretchaninoff, Alexander Snowflakes, Op 47 Georgine Resick, s; Warren Jones, p Bridge 9142 Songs of Grechaninov 1:45

5:00:00 Dohnányi, Ernst von Six Pieces, Op 41 (1945) Todd Crow, p Bridge 9160 Music of Ernö Dohnányi 5:12

5:05:00 Matteis, Nicola Sett of Ayres in E Palladian Ensemble Honest Entertainment HONCD-5041 N/A 10:03

5:17:00 Rachmaninoff, Sergei The Bells, Op. 35 Fleming, K Dent, V Ledbetter; Atlanta Sym & Cho/Shaw Telarc CD-80365 Adams: Harmonium / Rachmaninoff: The Bells 38:09:00

5:55:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph March in C for the Derbyshire Cavalry Netherlands Wind Ens Philips 472678-2 (2) Netherlands Wind Ensemble Greatest Hits 1:40

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

06:03:41 Maurice Ravel: Berceuse on the Name 'Fauré' (1922) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:25

06:06:29 Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Sanctus Op 48 (1888) Philharmonia Chorus Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini Deutsche Gram 4795448 3:30

06:11:05 Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961) Kathleen Battle, soprano Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa Deutsche Gram 427304 23:20

06:35:18 Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' Op 11 (1966) Thomas Hampson, baritone Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 56878 19:17

06:54:53 Marc-André Hamelin: Little Nocturne (2007) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 2:06

06:57:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 BWV 1035 (1741) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 3:18

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:04:33 Manuel de Zumaya: Lamentations of Jeremiah the Prophet (1717) Chanticleer Teldec 96353 10:12

09:16:10 Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453418 15:40

09:34:50 Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary Z 860 (1695) Monteverdi Choir Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45123 19:16

09:55:31 Johann Joachim Quantz: Finale from Flute Concerto (1750) Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Deutsche Gram 439895 4:26

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:58 George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926) Andrew Armstrong, piano Rubicon 1112 7:08

10:11:30 Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020) Andrew Armstrong, piano Rubicon 1112 5:23

10:18:33 Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in f Op 73 (1811) Andrew Marriner, clarinet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432146 20:51

10:42:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock Op 7 (1893) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 12:55

10:57:42 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 26:45

11:25:18 Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 975748 5:51

11:33:21 Carl Maria von Weber: Bassoon Concerto in F Op 75 (1822) Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432081 16:53

11:52:12 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat Op 53 'Heroic' (1842) Ran Dank, piano Avie 2475 7:28

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

13:58:31 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F Kk 445 (1750) Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 2:38

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

17:25:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58 (1806) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 35:02

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:32 Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings (1924) Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Jirí Stárek Schwann 311128 21:18

19:26:59 Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite Op 16 (1900) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 30:27

19:58:31 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40 (1884) Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 3:24

20:00 SPECIAL

Lunar Reflections: A Classical Journey Through the Phases of the Moon

A unique blend of classical music and mindfulness, designed to engage listeners in a deeply immersive musical experience. Each lunar phase is paired with evocative classical works, which help guide listeners through moments of introspection, creativity, and renewal. With a rich narrative and a thoughtfully curated soundtrack, this program offers a fresh way to connect with music, nature, and emotional wellness.

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:55:06 William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71357 6:29

22:59:34 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 3:15

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:04:27 Gregorian Chant: Stabat iuxta Christi crucem (1250) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 2907546 5:28

23:09:56 Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999) Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 6:21

23:16:17 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854) St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:10

23:21:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 BWV 849 (1722) Hélène Grimaud, piano Deutsche Gram 12504 7:27

23:29:24 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 Op 20 # 5 (1772) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 5:30

23:34:55 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:02

23:39:08 Ariel Ramírez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie (1964) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 4:26

23:43:35 Daniel Dorff: Meditation at Perkiomen Creek (2021) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71349 5:52

23:49:17 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40 (1802) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:56

23:56:22 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 (1887) Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 5:32