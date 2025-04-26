WCLV Program Guide 04-27-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bonds, Margaret Troubled Water Jeni Slotchiver, p

Frost, Victor American Suite (1988) Laurel Zucker, f; Marc Shapiro, p

Schuman, William New England Triptych Phoenix Sym/James Sedares

Delius, Frederick Violin Sonata in B, Op Posth Tasmin Little, v; Piers Lane, p

Holst, Gustav Five Partsongs, Op. 12 City of Birmingham Sym Cho/Simon Halsey

Gliere, Reinhold Duets, Op 39 Jaimé Laredo, v; Sharon Robinson, vc

Gliere, Reinhold Duets, Op 39 Jaimé Laredo, v; Sharon Robinson, vc

Vivaldi, Antonio Violin and Cello Concerto in A, R 546 Vladimir Waltham, vc; La Serenissima/Adrian Chandler, v

Dvorák, Antonín Cello Concerto in b minor, Op. 104 Janos Starker, vc; London Sym Orch/Antal Dorati

Dvorák, Antonín Album Leaves (1880) Inna Poroshina, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale prelude, "O Mensch bewein' dein' Sünde gross," BWV 622 Stephen Ketterer, o

Haydn, Franz Joseph Organ Concerto No. 2 in C, H XVIII:8 Martin Haselböck, o; Divertimento Salzburg

Schmitt, Joseph Flute Quartet in G, Op 3/6 New Dutch Academy Chamber Soloists/Simon Murphy

Haydn, Franz Joseph Welsh folksong, "Away, my herd, under the green oak", H XXXIb:11 Alison Pearce, s; Susan Drake, h

Wagner, Richard Siegfried Idyll Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Heinz Rögner

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Cirandinhas (1925) Sonia Rubinsky, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario 24 Caprichos de Goya Kazuhito Yamashita, g

Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario Guitar Concerto #1 in D, Op 99 Alirio Diaz, g; I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro

Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Marcia Eliot Fisk, g

Kalinnikov, Vasili Epic Poem (Overture) Budapest Sym/Antal Jancsovics

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Caprice bohémien, Op. 12 USSR Sym/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Twelve Songs, Op. 21 Joan Rodgers, s; Howard Shelley, p

Chopin, Frédéric Nocturnes, Op. 27 Rudolf Firkusny, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto No. 3 in c minor, Op.37 Rudolf Firkusny, p; Philharmonia Orch/Walter Süsskind

Vaughan Williams, Ralph Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Orpheus Chamber Orch

Tallis, Thomas O Ye Tender Babes Frances Fitch, virginal

Haydn, Franz Joseph Il mondo della luna Thomas Quasthoff, b-br; Freiburg Baroque Orch/Gottfried von der Goltz

Haydn, Franz Joseph Il mondo della luna Vienna Concentus Musicus/Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Haydn, Franz Joseph Aria, "Infelice sventurata" Edith Mathis, s; Lausanne Chamber Orch/Armin Jordan

Cimarosa, Domenico I due baroni di Roccazzura Sinfonia Finlandia Jyväskylä/Patrick Gallois l. 3 10:17

Dvorák, Antonín String Quintet #3 in E-Flat, Op 97 Sviatoslav Richter, p; Borodin String Quartet

Cimarosa, Domenico Clavier Sonata #27 Roberte Mamou, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3: Allemande (1728)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 8 'O come let us sing unto the Lord' (1718)

George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra (1740)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 (1886)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Marvelous Miscellany - Some select and savory sonorities representing just the tip of the iceberg from a pile of recent recordings

J.S.BACH trans. Dupré): Sinfonia to Cantata No. 29 Josef Still (1974 Klais/Trier Cathedral, Germany)

JAN van EYKEN: Moderato (i.),fr Sonata No. 1 in c, Op. 13 Ute Gremmel-Geuchen (1864 Ibach/St.Gertrud’s Church, Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands)

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Cantabile (iv.), fr Symphony No.6, Op. 42, no. 2 Jens Korndörfer (1889 Cavaillé-Coll/St.Sernin Basilica, Toulouse, France)

JEFFREY MOSS: Rubber Duckie –Zach Frame (Organ Piper Pizza, Greenfield, WI). DUKE ELLINGTON: Sophisticated Lady –Jelani Eddington (Carmex Labs Warehouse, Franklin, WI)

HERBERT HOWELLS: Siciliano for a High Ceremony John Sherer (2015 Quimby/4th Presbyterian Church, Chicago, IL)

SIMEON TEN HOLT: Canto Ostinato (excerpt) Eric Vloeimans, trumpet; Aart Bergwerff (1922 Sauer/Orgelpark, Amsterdam, Netherlands)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Octave of Easter - The second Sunday of Easter is known as the Octave of Easter. Join Peter DuBois as we continue our celebration of the Resurrection with music of joy and praise

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6 (1717)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in E (1740)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Sonata No. 2 (1694)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: April 'Capriccioso' (1841)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)

Rodion Shchedrin: Carmen Suite (1967)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt) Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano

Richard Wagner: Parsifal, WWV 111: Mvt 1 Prelude to Act 1 Oslo Philharmonic; Ingo Metzmacher, conductor EBU, Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Charles Schlotter calling from Bradenton, Florida Claude Debussy: Reflets dans l'eau Pierre Laurent Aimard, piano

Quinn Mason: Joyous Trilogy Lexington Symphony; Jonathan McPhee, conductor Lexington Symphony, Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, MA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K 550 Mvt 3. Menuetto: Allegretto Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata No. 2 in E flat major, Mvt. 1 Victor Ni, clarinet; Samuel Leung, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Louis Cahuzac: Cantilène pour Clarinette et Piano Victor Ni, clarinet; Samuel Leung, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

W.A. Mozart & G.P. Telemann, arr. Jeannette Sorrell & Rene Schiffer: Quixote alla Turca (encore) Francisco Fullana, violin; Olivier Brault, violin; Emi Tanabe, violin; Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Apollo's Fire, Severance Music Center, Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH

Giuseppe Verdi, arr. Luigi Bassi: Rigoletto Variations Victor Ni, clarinet; Samuel Leung, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; SFS Chorus; Angel Blue, soprano; Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano; Ben Bliss, tenor; Dashon Burton, baritone

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125 ‘Choral’ (recorded 10/22/2023)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony no. 36 ‘Linz’—Herbert Blomstedt, conductor (recorded 2/25/2010)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Harding, conductor; Liv Redpath, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 12/2/2023

Betsy Jolas: Ces belles années... [U.S. Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2025 -

We're celebrating Earth Day and the power of music to connect us with nature and our communities. We’re meeting five young artists who worked with From the Top mentors to create projects that explored their interest in both music and the environment. We also enjoy their phenomenal musicianship. Our co-hosts are musicians, educators, eco artists, and sisters, Josie and Sophie Davis, who were part of the group of professionals mentoring today’s young artists. We meet a teen who has turned scientific data and graphs into music, a composer who is inspired by conservation land in his hometown in Maine, and a violinist who worked with children to turn ideas and artwork into a real garden. A teen composer describes working with elementary school kids to create instruments out of trash and we hear from an 18-year-old violinist who reflects on the recent fires in her community of Altadena, California

Holly Lacey, 18, Violin, from South Pasadena, CA Excerpt from Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45 - I. Allegro molto appassionato-Presto by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)

Benjamin Rosenthal, 16, Violin and Composer, from Damariscotta, ME Elegy for Four Violins by Benjamin Rosenthal (b. 2008)

Natalie-Elise Huang, 17, Violin, from Arcadia, CA Petite Suite: I. Un bateau by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), arr. Gaston Choisnel (1857-1921)

Excerpt from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 - VII. Gigue by J.S. Bach (1685-1750) performed by Peter Dugan

Aadit Shrivastava, 16, Composer, from Short Hills, NJ Superbloom by Aadit Shrivastava (b. 2008) Mallika Sheshadri, 18, Violin, from Altadena, CA Excerpt from Poéme, Op. 25 by Ernest Chausson (1855-1899)

Excerpt from Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45 - I. Allegro molto appassionato-Presto by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) performed by Holly Lacey

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)

Frederick Delius: North Country Sketches (1914)

20:00 SPECIAL The Best of ChamberFest Cleveland with Bill O’Connell – Party of Five!

Music for string quartet and a plus-1, recorded during recent ChamberFest seasons

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D G448 ‘Fandango’—Jason Vieaux, guitar; Jacques Forestier, violin; Nathan Meltzer, violin; Emad Zolfaghari, viola; Jonathan Swensen, cello

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: II. Larghetto affectuoso from Quintet in F-sharp minor for Clarinet & Strings, Op. 10—Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Geneva Lewis, violin; Alexi Kenney, violin; Dmitri Murrath, viola; Jonathan Swensen, cello

André Caplet: Conte Fantastique—Bridget Kibbey, harp; Diana Cohen, violin; Joseph Lin, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Oliver Herbert, cello

Sergey Taneyev: IV. Finale: Allegro vivace from Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 30—Michael Stephen Brown, piano; Daniel Chong, violin; James Thompson, violin; Teng Li, viola; Julie Albers, cello

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Cantilene for 8 Cellos Erie Coast Cellists

Cathy Lesser Mansfield: Selections from The Sparks Fly Upward vocalists, ensemble

Margaret Brouwer: Remembrances (1996) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz cond.

Edward Miller: Anacrusis (1976) Russian State Symphonic Caoella/Edwin London, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Second Chance Workforce: How Public Policy can Shape Ohio’s Future - Panel Discussion

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

René Clausen: Prayer (2009)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica (1300)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy (1891)

Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)

Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 18 in E (1846)

