WCLV Program Guide 04-26-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 RUSSELL, George Birthstone Suite Royal Phil/John Keating

Mendelssohn, Fanny Das Jahr Jennifer Eley, p

Tchaikovsky, Peter The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37 Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian

Philidor, Andre Pavane "Henry IV" (1600) New York Kammermusiker

Mussorgsky, Modest Khovanshchina Dolora Zajick, ms; Royal Phil/Charles Rosekrans

Mussorgsky, Modest Khovanshchina Minnesota Orch/Eiji Oue

Mussorgsky, Modest Night on Bald Mountain NDR Radio Orch/Alfred Walter

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus String Quintet No. 3 in g, K. 516 Arthur Grumiaux, Ensemble

Hovhaness, Alan Six Dances for Brass Dallas Brass Quintet

Schubert, Franz Gott ist mein Hirt (Psalm 23) Voices of Ascension/Dennis Keene

Creston, Paul Corinthians:XIII, Op 82 Louisville Orch/Robert Whitney

Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier", BWV 706 Anthony Newman, o

Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Sonata No. 3 in E, BWV 1016 Janine Jansen, v; Jan Jansen, hc

Bach, Johann Sebastian Solo Violin Sonata No. 3 in C, BWV 1005 Tanya Gabrielian, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Das Orgelbüchlein, BWV 599/644 Stephen Ketterer, o

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Gabrieli, Giovanni Sonata XIX Empire Brass and Friends

Horovitz, Joseph Music Hall Suite Metropolitan Brass Quintet

Wilbye, John Madrigal, "The Lady Oriana" Canadian Brass

Wagner, Richard Symphony in C Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Heinz Rögner

Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario 24 Caprichos de Goya Kazuhito Yamashita, g

Vaughan Williams, Ralph Job: A Masque for Dancing (1930) London Sym Orch/Adrian Boult

Alwyn, William Overture to a Masque (1940) London Sym Orch/Richard Hickox

Chopin, Frédéric Piano Concerto no.1 in e minor, Op.11 Maurizio Pollini, p; Philharmonia Orch/Paul Kletzki

Chopin, Frédéric Feuille d'album in E Cyprien Katsaris, p

Berners, Gerald Tyrwhitt, Lord Fugue for Orchestra Royal Liverpool Phil/Barry Wordsworth

Stravinsky, Igor Dumbarton Oaks Concerto in E-Flat Orpheus Chamber Orch

Bloch, Ernest Concerto Grosso no.1 Susan Dewitt Smith, p; San Diego Chamber Orch/Donald Barra

Krasa, Hans Passacaglia and Fugue (1944) Ensemble Epomeo

Hindemith, Paul Ludus Tonalis (1943) Sviatoslav Richter, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in Eb, K. 447 Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Edgar Olivero Sarahnade Mambo (based on Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik) Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra; The Sarahbanda Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Claude Debussy String Quartet in g, Op. 10 Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet

Guido López-Gavilan Cuarteto en guaguancó Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet

Oscar Lorenzo Fernández Batuque Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Keri-Lynn Wilson

Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Encantamento Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 2 Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez Mesa Havana, Cuba

Francisco Mignone String Quartet No. 1 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Renee Fleming, soprano; Dave Grusin, piano; Lee Ritenour, guitar Grusin Orchestra Dave Grusin

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt) Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano

Richard Wagner: Parsifal, WWV 111: Mvt 1 Prelude to Act 1 Oslo Philharmonic; Ingo Metzmacher, conductor EBU, Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Charles Schlotter calling from Bradenton, Florida

Claude Debussy: Reflets dans l'eau Pierre Laurent Aimard, piano

Quinn Mason: Joyous Trilogy Lexington Symphony; Jonathan McPhee, conductor Lexington Symphony, Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, MA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K 550 Mvt 3. Menuetto: Allegretto Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata No. 2 in E flat major, Mvt. 1 Victor Ni, clarinet; Samuel Leung, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Louis Cahuzac: Cantilène pour Clarinette et Piano Victor Ni, clarinet; Samuel Leung, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

W.A. Mozart & G.P. Telemann, arr. Jeannette Sorrell & Rene Schiffer: Quixote alla Turca (encore) Francisco Fullana, violin; Olivier Brault, violin; Emi Tanabe, violin; Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Apollo's Fire, Severance Music Center, Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH

Giuseppe Verdi, arr. Luigi Bassi: Rigoletto Variations Victor Ni, clarinet; Samuel Leung, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 33 (1793)

Keith Emerson: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Cornish Dances (1966)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2025 - We're celebrating Earth Day and the power of music to connect us with nature and our communities. We’re meeting five young artists who worked with From the Top mentors to create projects that explored their interest in both music and the environment. We also enjoy their phenomenal musicianship. Our co-hosts are musicians, educators, eco artists, and sisters, Josie and Sophie Davis, who were part of the group of professionals mentoring today’s young artists. We meet a teen who has turned scientific data and graphs into music, a composer who is inspired by conservation land in his hometown in Maine, and a violinist who worked with children to turn ideas and artwork into a real garden. A teen composer describes working with elementary school kids to create instruments out of trash and we hear from an 18-year-old violinist who reflects on the recent fires in her community of Altadena, California

Holly Lacey, 18, Violin, from South Pasadena, CA Excerpt from Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45 - I. Allegro molto appassionato-Presto by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)

Benjamin Rosenthal, 16, Violin and Composer, from Damariscotta, ME Elegy for Four Violins by Benjamin Rosenthal (b. 2008)

Natalie-Elise Huang, 17, Violin, from Arcadia, CA Petite Suite: I. Un bateau by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), arr. Gaston Choisnel (1857-1921)

Excerpt from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 - VII. Gigue by J.S. Bach (1685-1750) performed by Peter Dugan

Aadit Shrivastava, 16, Composer, from Short Hills, NJ Superbloom by Aadit Shrivastava (b. 2008) Mallika Sheshadri, 18, Violin, from Altadena, CA Excerpt from Poéme, Op. 25 by Ernest Chausson (1855-1899)

Excerpt from Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45 - I. Allegro molto appassionato-Presto by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) performed by Holly Lacey

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues on April 26 with Le Nozze di Figaro – The Marriage of Figaro – Mozart’s sublime comedy, with a libretto by Lorenzo da Ponte, based on the revolutionary play by Beaumarchais. Bass-baritone Michael Sumuel sings the title role of the clever valet, opposite soprano Olga Kulchynska as Figaro’s resourceful fiancée, the maid Susanna. Soprano Federica Lombardi is the long-suffering Countess Almaviva, with baritone Joshua Hopkins as the womanizing Count, and mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce is Cherubino, the amorous pageboy. German conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her network broadcast debut leading the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Mozart’s brilliant score.

16:42 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)

Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite (1948)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Adolph Deutsch – From Broadway to Hollywood

George Gershwin: Waltz in C from ‘Pardon My English’—Leonard Pennario, piano

Adolph Deutsch: The Maltese Falcon: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Adolph Deutsch: George Washington Slept Here: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 9:30

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Main title—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Carriage Ride & Dancing in the Dark—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch

Adolph Deutsch: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: Barn Dance—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch

Adolph Deutsch: High Sierra: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Adolph Deutsch: Northern Pursuit: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Adolph Deutsch: The Mask of Dimitrios: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Wake-Up Calls - In other words, "11:00 Numbers." Even if you've never heard that term before, you've been getting thrills from the songs for years!

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Kazuki Yamada, conductor; Francesco Piemontesi, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K 503

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat Op 55

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Institute of Music Faculty members Jason Vieaux, guitar, Bryan Dumm, cello

Maximo Diego Pujol (b. 1957):

Preludio Triston

Tristango en Vos

Candombe en Mi

Jason Vieaux (b. 1973): December Etudes

Resistance is Low

Gavotte in Limbo

One More Blue Daydream

Telephone Game

Walking to Athens

Grow Up So Fast

Jason Vieaux: Grumble

Francis Kleynjans (b. 1951): Fragrances

John Williams (arr. G. Nestor) (b. 1932): Theme from “Schindler’s List”

Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959): Aria (Mvt 1) from Bachianas Brasileras No. 5

Radames Gnattali (1906-1988): Sonata for Guitar & Violoncello

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 3 (1873) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep Z 629 (1692) Jennifer Vyvyan, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia' Milos Karadaglic, guitar

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 (1830) Krystian Zimerman, piano Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896) Gil Shaham, violin

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40 (1884) Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 'New World' (1893) Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959) London Philharmonic Strings Kenneth Klein

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G Op 32 # 5 (1910) Vladimir Horowitz, piano