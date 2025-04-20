WCLV Program Guide 04-21-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Debussy, Claude Suite bergamasque Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

Ireland, John Legend John Lenehan, p; Royal Liverpool Phil/John Wilson

Bax, Arnold Legend Eric Parkin, p

Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 5 in d minor, Op. 107, "Reformation" Freiburg Baroque Orchestra/Pablo Heras-Casado

Traditional Spiritual, "Ain't a That Good News" Seraphic Fire/James K. Bass

Dvorák, Antonín Slavonic Dances, Op. 72 Silke-Thora Matthies, Christian Köhn, p

Suk, Josef Piano Trio in c, Op 2 New Prague Trio

Prokofiev, Serge Symphony No. 1 in D, Op. 25, "Classical" Moscow Ch Orch/Constantine Orbelian

Saint-Georges, Chevalier De Symphony #1 in G, Op 11/1 London Sym Orch/Paul Freeman

Dvorák, Antonín Love Songs, Op 83 Dagmar Peckova, ms; Irwin Gage, p

Debussy, Claude Danse (Tarantelle styrienne) American Horn Quartet

Debussy, Claude Deux arabesques Branford Marsalis, sx; English Chamber Orch/Andrew Litton

Daquin, Louis-Claude Musette en Rondeau Mie Miki, accordion

Debussy, Claude Trois chansons de Charles d'Orléans Cambridge Singers/John Rutter

Le Flem, Paul Symphony No. 1 (1906) Bretagne Orch/Claude Schnitzler

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Burleigh, Henry Thacker Plantation Melodies Old and New Alchemy Viols/Philip Spray

Burleigh, Henry Thacker My Lord, What a Morning Alchemy Viols/Philip Spray

Burleigh Four Rocky Mountain Sketches, Op 11 Rachel Barton Pine, v; Matthew Hagle, p

Montsalvatge, Xavier Poema concertante Rachel Barton Pine, v; North German Radio Phil/Celso Antunes

Anonymous 13th century, Spanish Cantigas de amigo Newberry Consort

Couperin, François Les Nations European Baroque Soloists

Couperin, François Pièces de clavecin, Bk 1 (1713): 3e ordre in c/C Carole Cerasi, hc

Trad, Russian Folksong, Stenka Razin Don Cossack Cho/Serge Jaroff

Glazunov, Alexander Stenka Razin, Op 13 London Sym Orch/Yondani Butt

Tchaikovsky, Peter Mazeppa Indianapolis Sym Orch/Raymond Leppard

Liszt, Franz Transcendental Etudes (1851) Vladimir Ovchinikov, p

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Double String Quartet in d, Op 65 The Melos Ensemble Of London

Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Sonata in g minor, BWV 1020 Aaron Brask, fh; Kayo Ishimaru-Fleisher, h

Beethoven, Ludwig van Romanza cantabile Felicja Blumental, p; Prague Chamber Orch/Alberto Zedda

Gottschalk, Louis Moreau Grand Tarantelle Joel Fan, p; Northwest Sinfonietta/Christophe Chagnard

Liszt, Franz Malédiction (Concerto in e for Piano and Strings) Jerome Lowenthal, p; Vancouver Sym Orch Members/Sergiu Comissiona

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Rondo in D, K. 382 Yevgeny Kissin, p; Moscow Virtuosi/Vladimir Spivakov

Gershwin, George Rhapsody in Blue Siegfried Stöckigt, p; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Kurt Masur

Gershwin, George George Gershwin's Song Book (1932) Royal Phil/Andrew Litton

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Michael Torke: Oracle (2013)

George Gershwin: Rag 'Rialto Ripples' (1916)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'Africaine: Overture (1865)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

John Bull: Lord Lumley's Galliard (1600)

Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh' (1907)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1876)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession (1906)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan' (1723)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Thomas Morley: Now is the Month of Maying (1600)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 (1808)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)

Francis Poulenc: Villageoises (1933)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 in d (1902)

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Claude Debussy: Nocturne (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 17 in B-Flat 'Hunt' (1783)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for Harpsichord & Fortepiano (1788)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)

Mel Brooks: The Producers: Overture (2001)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)

Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings (1924)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 in e (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Shall We Dance? (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A 'Fire' (1769)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Coastal Command: Suite (1942)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Michael Torke: Run (1992)

Randall Thompson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon in D (1700)

Sergei Prokofiev: Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Classical' (1917)

Édouard Lalo: Rondo from Symphonie espagnole (1874)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Alexander Glazunov: Stenka Razin (1885)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Easter Hymn 'Regina coeli' (1890)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia (1736)

Avner Dorman: Piano Concerto in A (1995)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 6 in e (1947)

Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante in b (1831)

Sir Granville Bantock: Celtic Symphony (1940)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Pavel Chesnokov: Salvation is Created (1912)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 2 'St. Francis of Paolo Walking on the Waves' (1863)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Napping in a Hammock (1891)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970)

Andrew York: Andecy (1986)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet (1959)

