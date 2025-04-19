WCLV Program Guide 04-20-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Strauss II, Johann Champagne Polka, Op. 211 London Sym Orch/John Georgiadis

Foerster, Josef Bohuslav Deborah Prague Sym Orch/Vàclav Smetàcek

Smetana, Bedrich String Quartet No. 1 in e, "From My Life" Juilliard String Quartet

Loewe, Carl Song, "Der Totentanz," Op. 44/3 Yvi Jänicke, ms; Cord Garben, p

Liszt, Franz Totentanz (1849) Louis Lortie, p; Residentie Orch/George Pehlivanian

Chadwick, George Whitefield Five Piano Pieces Peter Kairoff, p

Copland, Aaron Violin Sonata Yuriy Bekker, v; Andrew Armstrong, p

Röntgen, Julius Serenade for Seven Wind Instruments in A, Op 14 (1876) Viotta Ens

Diepenbrock, Alphons Chanson d'automne Netherlands Chamber Cho/Uwe Gronostay

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Adagio, WoO 35 Michel Bettez, bn; Jeanne Amiele, p

Liszt, Franz Responsories and Antiphons Leslie Howard, p

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Violin Concerto #15 in e, Op 128 Hoelscher, v; Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Christian Fröhlich

Schumann, Robert Myrthen, Op. 25 Ian Bostridge, t; Graham Johnson, p

Ravel, Maurice Valses nobles et sentimentales Gwendolyn Mok, p

Strauss II, Johann Waltz, "Sounds from Boston" Slovak Radio Sym/Johannes Wildner

Anonymous 18th century, American Hymn, Saw you my hero Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 50 Evgeny Kissin, p

Chopin, Frédéric Études, Op. 25 Pieter Wispelwey, vc; Dejan Lazic, p

Tchaikovsky, Peter Souvenir d'un lieu cher, Op. 42 Corey Cerovsek, v; Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian

Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 63 Evgeny Kissin, p

Glazunov, Alexander Symphony #7 in F, Op 77 Moscow Sym Orch/Alexander Anissimov

Dubois, Pierre-Max Neuf pièces brèves (1965) Ann Shoemaker, bn; Kae Hisada-Ayer, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Egmont, Op.84 Orch of St Luke's/Dennis Russell Davies

Beethoven, Ludwig van Choral Fantasy, Op 80 Rudolf Serkin, p; Tanglewood Festival Cho, Boston Sym/Seiji Ozawa

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Sonata No. 18 in G, K. 301 Maria-Elisabeth Lott, v; Sontraud Speidel, fortepiano

Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 68 Leif Ove Andsnes, p

Servais, Adrien François Caprice on Themes from Rossini's "Le Comte Ory" Anner Bylsma, Kenneth Slowik, vc's

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33 Mikhail Pletnev, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Huguette Dreyfus, hc

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Adagio and Variations in f, Op 102 Alex Klein, ob; Czech National Sym/Paul Freeman

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Adagio and Fugue in c, K. 546 Stuttgart Chamber Orch/Dennis Russell Davies

Bach, Johann Sebastian Triple Concerto in a, BWV 1044 S Preston, f; C Mackintosh, v; Purcell Quartet & Friends/R Woolley, hc

Cowell, Henry Trio in Nine Short Movements Mirecourt Trio

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzona Prima à 5 (1612)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 31 'Der Himmel lacht, die Erde jubilieret' (1715)

Orlande de Lassus: 'Music for Easter Sunday' (1570)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts (1600

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Come Sons and Daughters – a collection of music from four centuries in celebration of the festival of Easter.

DIANE BISH: Toccata on Christ the Lord is Risen Today –William Picher (2019 Schoenstein/Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, Orlando, FL)

NICOLAUS SELNECKER (arr. Dearmer): A brighter dawn is breaking –Newcastle Cathedral Choir/Scott Farrell; Michael Dutton (1891 Lewis-1981 Nicholson/Newcastle Cathedral, England)

MARTIN BAKER: O filii et filiae –Choir of Westminster Cathedral, London/Simon Johnson; Peter Stevens (2019 Ruffatti/Buckfast Abbey, England)

RALPH DOWNES: Paraphrase on O filii et filiae –Ben Bloor (1954 Walker/London Oratory, England)

JEAN LANGLAIS: Mors et Resurrectio, Op. 5 –Rhonda Sider Edgington (1982 Casavant/1st United Church, Oak Park, IL)

GERALD NEAR: O sacrum convivium –Gloria Dei Cantores/Elizabeth Patterson; James Jordan (1900 Hill/St. Andrew’s Church, Chesterton, England)

THEODORE MORRISON: Easter Joy –Caitlin Lynch, soprano; University of Michigan Chamber Choir/Theodore Morrison; James Kibbie (1927 Skinner+1955 Aeolian-Skinner/Hill Auditorium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI)

MASSIMO NOSETTI: Easter Suite, O filii et filiae –Domenico Severin (2013 Bonato/Church of St. Anastasia, Villasanta, Italy)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: An Easter Celebration - Music of exaltation and triumph greets the dawn on Easter, as we celebrate the Resurrection with glorious choral and organ music!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 4 'Christ lag in Todesbanden' (1708)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Orlando Gibbons: I am the Resurrection and the life (1620)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Mystical Songs: Easter (1911)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: I know that my Redeemer liveth (1741)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio (1725)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Meghann Oglesby

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor: Mvt 3 Scherzo Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Two Serenades for Orchestra Pekka Kuusisto, violin; German Symphony Orchestra; Nicholas Collon, conductor DEDKU, Berlin Philharmonic Biennale, Berlin Germany

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Cindy Spangler calling from St. Paul, Minnesota

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C-Major, BWV 846 from WTC Book 1 Andras Schiff, piano

Kian Ravaei: The Little Things Viano Quartet Hayden's Ferry Chamber Music Series, Tempe Center For The Arts, Tempe, AZ

Franz Schubert: German Dance No. 10, Landler No. 3; Moment Musical No. 3 Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Söllscher, guitar

Michael Dudley: Prayer for Our Times Sphinx Virtuosi Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Paulo Bellinati: Um Amor de Valsa Newman & Oltman Guitar Duo with Paulo Bellinati and Joao Luiz, guitars New York Guitar Seminar at Mannes and Americas Society, Simon Bolivar Hall at Americas Society, New York, NY

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: Mvt 1, 3 Gil Shaham, violin; NDR Radio Philharmonic; Stanislav Kochanovsky, conductor Grand Studio NDR, Hanover, Germany

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a

Anders Hillborg: Piano Concerto No. 2 (world premiere)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony no. 9—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (recorded 2/9/2008)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Barbara Hannigan, conductor; Aphrodite Patoulidou, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/11/2023

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E minor ‘Mourning’

Claude Vivier: Lonely Child

György Ligeti: Lontano for Orchestra

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration Op 24

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 14, 2025

We're celebrating Earth Day with performances that celebrate our natural world. Up first, a young oboist performs a piece inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe's paintings of jimson weed and speaks about volunteering in a community garden. We also meet a teen pianist who performs Tan Dun's colorful homage to the Chinese countryside and a composer who connects with nature through the study of insects and shares a work inspired by the Salt Creek Tiger Beetle. We're paying homage to our beautiful planet and the works of art it inspires! A teen harpist from rural California performs Gary Schocker's Memory of Trees, a contemplation on the effects of climate change. Finally, a 17-year-old cellist plays The Swan and speaks of her work in environmental advocacy.

Minoo Jang, 18, Oboe, from Bellevue, WA, Collision Etudes - III. Jimson Weed-Georgia O'Keeffe by Alyssa Morris (b. 1984) (3:11)

Julia Zhou, 16, Piano, from Boxborough, MA, Eight Memories in Watercolor - I. Missing Moon, 7. Floating Clouds, 8. Sunrain by Tan Dun (b. 1957) (5:47)

Winston Schneider, 16, Composer, from Omaha, NE, Salt Creek Tiger Beetle Quintet - I. Allegro con brio by Winston Schneider (b. 2007) (4:55) Performed by Jenna Ferdon, violin; Jessica Hanson, violin; Jesse Griggs, viola; Ruth Meints, viola; Tim Strang, cello

Viviana Alfaro, 17, Harp, from Hughson, CA, Memory of Trees by Gary Schocker (b. 1959) (3:17)

Jiin Yun, 17, Cello, from Irvine, CA, The Swan from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) (2:55)

Collision Etudes - III. Jimson Weed-Georgia O'Keeffe by Alyssa Morris (b. 1984), performed by Minoo Jang, oboe

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Symphony No. 4 in c 'Easter Eve' (1905)

20:00 SPECIAL Concert Preview: The Shostakovich Quartets – This week and next, the Cleveland Chamber Music Society presents the Jerusalem Quartet playing all 15 strings quartets by Dmitri Shostakovich. WCLV’s Mark Satola presents and preview of the five concerts in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jennifer Conner: Heart’s Song (2009) Panoramìcos

Jack Gallagher: Symphony in One Movement “Threnody” (1991) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond.

Stephen Stanziano: Four Piano Miniatures (2013) Randall Fusco, piano

Edwin London: Melodrama (2001) Sean Gabriel, flute; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Steven Smith, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Tuesday, 1/28/25 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech – Guarding the Land: A Conversation with the AL Manager of the Year, the Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Vogt

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Robert Parsons: Ave Maria (1565)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

Biagio Marini: Passacaglia (1655)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Hymne de L' enfant (1852)

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

