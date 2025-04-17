WCLV Program Guide 04-18-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Nicolai, Otto The Merry Wives of Windsor Fritz Wunderlich, t; Bavarian State Orch/Robert Heger
Vaughan Williams, Ralph The Lark Ascending Michael Davis, v; London Sym/Bryden Thomson
Smith, Alice Mary Symphony in c London Mozart Players/Howard Shelley
Scriabin, Alexander Two Poems, Op 71 (1914) Vladimir Sofronitski, p
Scheidt, Samuel Canzona a 10 Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Symphony #4 in E Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski
Ives, Charles Symphony #3, "The Camp Meeting" Seattle Sym/Ludovic Morlot Seattle
Ives, Charles Song, "Where the Eagle" Dora Ohrenstein, s; Phillip Bush, p
Handel, George Frideric Solomon English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Flute Quartet No. 4 in A, K. 298 Susan Milan, f; Chilingirian String Quartet
Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in A, Op. 9, No. 6 Angeles String Quartet
Haydn, Franz Joseph Welsh folksong, "Away, my herd, under the green oak", H XXXIb:11 Lorna Anderson, s; Jamie MacDougall, t; Haydn Trio
Stravinsky, Igor Violin Concerto in D (1931) Gil Shaham, v; BBC Sym Orch/David Robertson
Prokofiev, Serge The Love for Three Oranges Gil Shaham, v; Akira Eguchi, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Gomes, Carlos Antônio Joana de Flandres Minas Gerais Phil/Fabio Machetti
Schubert, Franz Quartettsatz, D 103 Juilliard String Quartet
Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet Movement in F, B 120 Panocha String Quartet
Haines, Edmund Toccata Chicago Brass Quintet
Feeney, Philip Cinderella Northern Ballet Theatre Orch/John Pryce-Jones
Swain, Freda English Reel Helen Callus, vi, Robert McDonald, p
Strauss II, Johann Prince Methusalem Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter
Kálmán, Emerich Gräfin Mariza Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Kálmán, Emerich The Gypsy Princess The Salon Orchestra
Lehár, Franz Der Zarewitsch English Chamber Orch/Richard Bonynge
D'Indy, Vincent Symphony on a French Mountain Air, Op 25 Nicole Henriot-Schweitzer, p; Boston Sym Orch/Charles Munch
WILLAERT, Adrian Baises moy tant tant The King's Noyse/David Douglass
Scarlatti, Alessandro A. Concerto grosso #5 in d Europa Galante/Fabio Biondi, v
Hindemith, Paul Concerto for Orchestra, Op 38 Philharmonia Orch/José Serebrier
Bartók, Béla Concerto for Orchestra Cleveland Orch/George Szell
Bartók, Béla Mikrokosmos Jan Michiels, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Leopold Stokowski: William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue (1936)
Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)
Josquin des Prez: Gaude Virgo, Mater Christi (1485)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 4 (1962)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 13 (1839)
Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture (1907)
Greg Anderson: Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos (2009)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)
Charles Strouse: Annie: Overture (1977)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York (1935)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Wohin?' (1846)
Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes (1869)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
Wilhelm Kaiser-Lindemann: The 12 in Bossa-nova (2000)
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)
Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony in c-Sharp (1908)
Jean Sibelius: Overture in E (1891)
Carl Nielsen: Jubilation, Shouts of Glee (1906)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)
Ben Folds: The Luckiest (2001)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)
Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ralph Vaughan Williams: O vos omnes (1922)
Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes (1600)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)
John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1875)
Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet in A (1879)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 4 after Corelli in F (1726)
Jenö Takács: Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz (1966)
John Ireland: Greater Love Hath No Man (1912)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Anton Bruckner: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'
R. Nathaniel Dett: Dust, Dust and Ashes (1936)
Robert Schumann: Symphony in g 'Zwickau' (1833)
Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: For Here We Have No Lasting Place (1868)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
John Field: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1816)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)
Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)
Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)
Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921)
Zez Confrey: Coaxing the Piano (1922)
Jean Roger-Ducasse: Au jardin de Marguerite (1909)
Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese (1881)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)
Miklós Rózsa: Julius Caesar: Overture (1953)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 18 (1802)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe (1710)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 'Montevideo' (1869)
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances (1938)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)
John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)
John Barry: Out of Africa: Main title (1985)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 5 in C 'Slavonic' (1966)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Part 1 (1727)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Part 2 (1727)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla (1960)
Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto (1711)
Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto (2018)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)
William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' (1939)
Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945)