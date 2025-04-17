WCLV Program Guide 04-18-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Nicolai, Otto The Merry Wives of Windsor Fritz Wunderlich, t; Bavarian State Orch/Robert Heger

Vaughan Williams, Ralph The Lark Ascending Michael Davis, v; London Sym/Bryden Thomson

Smith, Alice Mary Symphony in c London Mozart Players/Howard Shelley

Scriabin, Alexander Two Poems, Op 71 (1914) Vladimir Sofronitski, p

Scheidt, Samuel Canzona a 10 Philip Jones Brass Ensemble

Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Symphony #4 in E Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski

Ives, Charles Symphony #3, "The Camp Meeting" Seattle Sym/Ludovic Morlot Seattle

Ives, Charles Song, "Where the Eagle" Dora Ohrenstein, s; Phillip Bush, p

Handel, George Frideric Solomon English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Flute Quartet No. 4 in A, K. 298 Susan Milan, f; Chilingirian String Quartet

Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in A, Op. 9, No. 6 Angeles String Quartet

Haydn, Franz Joseph Welsh folksong, "Away, my herd, under the green oak", H XXXIb:11 Lorna Anderson, s; Jamie MacDougall, t; Haydn Trio

Stravinsky, Igor Violin Concerto in D (1931) Gil Shaham, v; BBC Sym Orch/David Robertson

Prokofiev, Serge The Love for Three Oranges Gil Shaham, v; Akira Eguchi, p



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Gomes, Carlos Antônio Joana de Flandres Minas Gerais Phil/Fabio Machetti

Schubert, Franz Quartettsatz, D 103 Juilliard String Quartet

Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet Movement in F, B 120 Panocha String Quartet

Haines, Edmund Toccata Chicago Brass Quintet

Feeney, Philip Cinderella Northern Ballet Theatre Orch/John Pryce-Jones

Swain, Freda English Reel Helen Callus, vi, Robert McDonald, p

Strauss II, Johann Prince Methusalem Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter

Kálmán, Emerich Gräfin Mariza Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Kálmán, Emerich The Gypsy Princess The Salon Orchestra

Lehár, Franz Der Zarewitsch English Chamber Orch/Richard Bonynge

D'Indy, Vincent Symphony on a French Mountain Air, Op 25 Nicole Henriot-Schweitzer, p; Boston Sym Orch/Charles Munch

WILLAERT, Adrian Baises moy tant tant The King's Noyse/David Douglass

Scarlatti, Alessandro A. Concerto grosso #5 in d Europa Galante/Fabio Biondi, v

Hindemith, Paul Concerto for Orchestra, Op 38 Philharmonia Orch/José Serebrier

Bartók, Béla Concerto for Orchestra Cleveland Orch/George Szell

Bartók, Béla Mikrokosmos Jan Michiels, p



06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Leopold Stokowski: William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue (1936)

Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)

Josquin des Prez: Gaude Virgo, Mater Christi (1485)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 4 (1962)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 13 (1839)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture (1907)

Greg Anderson: Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos (2009)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)

Charles Strouse: Annie: Overture (1977)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York (1935)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Wohin?' (1846)

Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes (1869)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Wilhelm Kaiser-Lindemann: The 12 in Bossa-nova (2000)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony in c-Sharp (1908)

Jean Sibelius: Overture in E (1891)

Carl Nielsen: Jubilation, Shouts of Glee (1906)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Ben Folds: The Luckiest (2001)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)

Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)



10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ralph Vaughan Williams: O vos omnes (1922)

Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes (1600)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)

John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1875)

Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet in A (1879)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 4 after Corelli in F (1726)

Jenö Takács: Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz (1966)

John Ireland: Greater Love Hath No Man (1912)



12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anton Bruckner: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)



13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'

R. Nathaniel Dett: Dust, Dust and Ashes (1936)

Robert Schumann: Symphony in g 'Zwickau' (1833)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: For Here We Have No Lasting Place (1868)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1816)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)

Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921)

Zez Confrey: Coaxing the Piano (1922)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Au jardin de Marguerite (1909)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese (1881)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)



16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Miklós Rózsa: Julius Caesar: Overture (1953)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 18 (1802)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe (1710)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 'Montevideo' (1869)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances (1938)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)



18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

John Barry: Out of Africa: Main title (1985)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 5 in C 'Slavonic' (1966)



20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Part 1 (1727)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Part 2 (1727)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)



23:00 QUIET HOUR

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla (1960)

Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto (1711)

Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto (2018)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' (1939)

Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945)