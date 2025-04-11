WCLV Program Guide 04-13-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Haydn, Michael Trombone Concertino in F Norbert Salvenmoser, tb; Salzburger Hofmusik/Wolfgang Brunner

Haydn, Franz Joseph Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat, H VIIe:1 Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Güttler, tr

Stanley, John Trumpet Voluntary Wynton Marsalis, tr; English Chamber Orch/Anthony Newman

Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite No. 1 in F Aradia Ensemble/Kevin Mallon

Alston, Lettie Pulsations Gregory Walker, v

Stravinsky, Igor Ragtime Jenny Lin, p

Stravinsky, Igor L'Histoire du Soldat Alaska Pro Musica

Stravinsky, Igor Petrouchka Melbourne Sym Orch/Hiroyuki Iwaki

Mussorgsky, Modest Boris Godunov Jenny Lin, p

Delius, Frederick Fennimore and Gerda (1909-10) Welsh National Opera Orch/Charles Mackerras

Delius, Frederick Cello Sonata Julian Lloyd Webber, vc; Bengt Forsberg, p

Purcell, Henry Trumpet Sonata in D John Wallace, tr; Philharmonia/Christopher Warren-Green

Purcell, Henry Abdelazer, or The Moor's Revenge London Brass

Liszt, Franz Ce qu'on entend sur la montagne, Symphonic Poem No. 1 (1848-9) Georgia Mangos, p; Louise Mangos, p

Trad, American Song, Down by the Old Mill Stream Tubadours

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Torelli, Giuseppe Sinfonia con Tromba in D Sandro Verzari, tr; Ensemble/Flavio Colusso

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat Orpheus Chamber Orch

Haydn, Franz Joseph Secular Canons, H XXVIIb:1-46 Gyor Girls' Cho/Miklós Szabó

Schmitt, Joseph Symphony in B-Flat, Op 4/2 New Dutch Academy Chamber Soloists/Simon Murphy

Smit, Leo Viola Concerto (1940) Daniel Raiskin, vi; Netherlands Chamber Orch/Lucas Vis

Smit, Leo Twelve Pieces for Piano Four Hands (1941) Frans Van Ruth, p; Marjes Benoist, p

Chopin, Frédéric Études, Op. 25 Claudio Arrau, p

Wagner, Richard Tristan und Isolde Berlin Phil/Seiji Ozawa

Paderewski, Ignace Jan Piano Sonata, Op 21 Sang Mi Chung, p

Mendelssohn, Felix Song Without Words II Budapest Clarinet Quintet

Haydn, Franz Joseph Adagio in F, H XVII:9 Alfred Brendel, p

Strauss, Richard Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat, Op. 11 Vitaly Buyanovsky, fh; Leningrad Phil/Evgeny Mravinsky

Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata No. 54 in G, H XVI:40 Thomas Brandis, v; Wolfgang Boettcher, vc; Eckart Besch, p

Strauss, Richard Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat Eric Ruske, fh; Iris Chamber Orch/Michael Stern

Handel, George Frideric Judas Maccabaeus Howard University Cho, Washington, DC Handel Festival Orch/Stephen Simon

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Lamentations for the Death of Joseph (1739)

Loyset Compère: Officium de Cruce (1475)

Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Il lamento (1849)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Labounsky and Langlais - Reflections on the life and work of French organist Jean Langlais by his former student and life-long advocate Ann Labounsky

LANGLAIS: Grands Jeux, fr Suite Breve, Op. 38 (Vol. 1, Erie)

LANGLAIS: Prelude, fr Prélude et Fugue, Op. 1 (Vol. 11, Paris)

LANGLAIS: Prelude to the Mass Orbis factor, Op. 94 (Vol. 2, Erie)

LANGLAIS: Nazard, fr Suite Française, Op. 59 (Vol. 2 Erie)

LANGLAIS: Cantique, fr Folkloric Suite, Op. 77 (Vol. 3, Erie)

LANGLAIS: Pasticcio, fr Organ Book, Op. 91 (Vol. 3, Pittsburgh)

LANGLAIS: Scherzo-Cats, fr American Suite, Op. 207 (Vol. 10, Denver)

LANGLAIS: Modal Piece No. 1 in d (Dorian), fr 8 Modal Pieces, Op. 90 (Vol. 7, Methuen)

LANGLAIS: Fete, Op. 52 (Vol. 8, Angouleme)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Palm/Passion Sunday - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, some of the most powerful music of the church year

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca (1630)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 31 'Der Himmel lacht, die Erde jubilieret' (1715)

Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto (1750)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 7 (1868)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Sonata in A-Flat 'Die Jungfrau von Orleans' (1873)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in c 'Ukrainian' (1880)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alberto Ginastera: Quartet No. 1, Op. 20 Movement I. Allegro Viano Quartet

Ahmed Alabaca: Across the Calm Waters of Heaven Colour Of Music Festival Orchestra; Roderick Cox, conductor Colour of Music Festival, Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall, Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Rodger Reynolds calling from Ashland, Virginia

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op.11 Viano String Quartet The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano: African Dancer Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartet: Mvts 1-2 Harlem Quartet Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY

Louise Farrenc: Sextet in C minor for Winds and Piano, Op. 40 Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Cassie Pilgrim, oboe; Sangyoon Kim, clarinet; Andrew Brady, bassoon; James Ferree, horn; Timothy Lovelace, piano Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, Saint Paul, MN

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia from Cantata BWV 42 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Nathalie Stutzmann, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Jesper Nordin: Convergence

John Adams: Naïve and Sentimental Music

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 ‘Prague’ Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell - The Cleveland Orchestra, Stephane Deneve, conductor; Steven Banks, saxophone – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/11/2025

Darius Milhaud: La Création du monde Op 81

Guillaume Connesson: A Kind of Trane

Albert Hay Malotte: The Lord’s Prayer (encore)

Francis Poulenc: Suite from Les Biches

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Spring 2023 - A young violinist explores the connection between powerlifting and music. A teen bassoonist plays a stirring piece, a trombonist shows off the range of his instrument and shares his passion for nutrition. And a young composer presents their exciting work for an eclectic grouping of instruments!

Joshua Song, 17, Violin, from Northvale, New Jersey (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Slavonic Fantasie in B minor Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Eleanor Ha, 18, Bassoon, from Upper Saddle River, New Jersey Sonata for Bassoon and Piano I. Andante sostenuto Luboš Sluka (b. 1928)

Edwin Osorio, 17, Trombone, from Ann Arbor, Michigan and attending school at Interlochen Arts Academy in Interlochen, Michigan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Deux Danses pour Trombone et Piano I. Danse Sacrée Jean-Michel Defaye (b. 1932)

Madelyn Zoller, 18, Flute, from Hamilton, Ohio (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Prélude et Scherzo for Flute and Piano, Op. 35 Henri Büsser (1872-1973)

Lili Masoudi, 16, Composer, from Cranford, New Jersey 2222 Lili Masoudi (b. 2007) Bassoon - Isaac Erb; Tuba - Stephen Lamb; Vibraphone - Greg Jukes; Viola - Sergio Muñoz

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Lamentations for the Death of Joseph (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Exodus (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Moses' Song (1739)

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem (1923)

Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Puin: An Introspective Demeanor Tess Cayton, Brian Pattison, Michael Peebles, trombones; Brendan Loeb, bass trombone

Robert Beckstrom: Jeremiah’s Lament (2018) Porter, soprano; Joanna Alpizar, violin; Brian Wilson, piano

Kevin Wilson: Rainforest Sonata Aaron Fried, cello

Matthew Saunders: Place of the Sea Mountains Eric Dina, trumpet; Joanna Alpizar, violin; Randall Fusco, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - An Urban Agenda for Cleveland - Panel Discussion

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune (1913)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 (1850)

George Frideric Handel: Andante from Sonata à 5 in B-Flat (1707)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Barcarolle (1912)

Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

