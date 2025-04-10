A saxophonist from Cleveland redefines jazz fusion with Abstract Sounds

Saxophonist Jevaughn Bogard studied jazz in college, toured nationally and performed with legendary artists like Chick Corea and Donald Harrison. But his focus now is on a Cleveland-based band with a sound that’s entirely his own.

“When [people] hear Abstract Sounds, they think it's like a free jazz band,” Bogard said, noting that is not at all what the group is doing.

Bogard describes Abstract Sounds as a fusion of his musical roots, which include jazz, soul, funk and gospel.

‘The beginning of a mental shift’

Born in Cleveland, his first instrument was the piano. His mom enrolled him in lessons at the Broadway School of Music & the Arts when he was 6 years old.

He studied classical piano into middle school before discovering his new favorite instrument.

“I heard Gerald Albright on the radio and became an instant fan of the saxophone,” he said.

Bogard began taking saxophone lessons at Broadway as well, and by seventh grade, he transferred to the Cleveland School of the Arts.

That move marked the official start of his music career.

Outside of school, he spent weekends in elite music training at the Cleveland Music Settlement and Tri-C’s jazz program, developing his skills and performing alongside world-class musicians.

During the summers of 2010 and 2011, Bogard earned full scholarships to Berklee College of Music’s prestigious five-week summer program.

He was later accepted into Berklee, the New School in New York and Oberlin College, ultimately choosing Oberlin for its proximity to home.

“I heard a lot of high-level musicians my age,” he said. “It was the beginning of a mental shift and what I needed to do for college.”

A health scare

Midway through college, Bogard was faced with a life-altering health crisis.

After his second year at Oberlin, he was diagnosed with endocarditis, a rare and serious heart infection, and had to undergo open heart surgery.

That didn’t stop him from playing.

He had even called his doctor to ask if he could bring his sax to the hospital. His doctor said practicing would be good for his lungs.

“Got my horn in there, next day I'm back practicing,” Bogard said.

Following recovery, Bogard left Oberlin and joined Syracuse-based funk band Sophistafunk on a national tour.

“It almost kind of opened my mind to realizing like, ‘Oh, I could do this,’” he said.

After playing a few shows, he realized he and his friends back home were just as skilled as the musicians he was performing with on stages around the country.

“The problem is, I think everybody is just waiting for the next person to come up. So, I'm like, ‘Hey, I don't have to wait. I'll be a leader,’” he said.

Becoming a bandleader

That leadership came to life in 2021 with the formation of Abstract Sounds. Bogard moved to Columbus, taking a job outside of music while sketching out ideas for his own project.

He reconnected with college friends and Cleveland musicians and started writing songs with intention.

“My biggest thing was trying to write music that people could sing along to that's not too difficult,” he said. “Also, something that is catchy enough that you can catch within like the first 10 seconds.”

Artists like Stevie Wonder, Snarky Puppy and Funky Knuckles all informed his songwriting. He’s also inspired by gospel fusion groups that blur genre lines.

Abstract Sounds is typically described as a six-piece, but its core is a tight quartet, with Bogard serving as bandleader and saxophonist, accompanied by Frank Walton on trumpet, Ashton Thomas on drums and Aaron Grayer on bass.

The group expands to six when space allows, creating a bigger, more immersive sound.

Since forming, Abstract Sounds has shared the stage with top-tier talent, including DJ Kid Capri and Harry Styles’ trumpet player Parris Fleming.

They've performed at the Rubber City Jazz & Blues Festival in Akron, Coventry Arts Festival, Fresh Fest in Cleveland and Whitehall Juneteenth Festival.

"I don't like being comfortable playing music. I'm trying to stretch while still keeping it relative to the people.” Jevaughn Bogard

Bogard and Abstract Sounds are looking forward to performing again this June at the Rubber City Jazz & Blues Festival, where they’ll debut new arrangements featuring a string quartet.

The band’s following has grown quickly and organically.

“It's so much of a thing now that it's like, we getting people traveling hours to come see us,” Bogard said. “And I'm like, ‘Oh, I can't stop this!’”

In 2024, Bogard got a surreal opportunity: recording horns for Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Day halftime show.

The gig came through Stark County-based producer and songwriter Khyrie Tyler, who collaborates with the megastar.

Bogard and his Abstract Sound bandmates are gearing up for a busy spring and summer, hitting stages nearly every weekend across Columbus, Toledo, Pittsburgh and closer to home.

They perform in Akron Friday at BLU Jazz+ putting their spin on tunes by Herbie Hancock, Luther Vandross, Jill Scott, Chris Brown, Daniel Caesar and more.

“I'm trying to like push the boundaries of music,” Bogard said. “I don't like being comfortable playing music. I'm trying to stretch while still keeping it relative to the people.”