Cleveland noise artist Slugg turns heavy sounds into healing

Cleveland artist Kristal Mills, who performs as Slugg, describes her sound as “bratty and bold,” blending harsh industrial textures with hypnotic techno rhythms, distorted vocal loops and ambient noise.

“I’ve always been attracted to extremes,” Mills said. “Extreme feelings, extreme sounds. Slugg is really about finding release—whether that’s through screaming, dancing or just letting go of control.”

This year, Mills was selected as one of four recipients of support from the Panza Foundation. The Cleveland-based nonprofit offers financial assistance and mentorship to independent musicians who work outside mainstream channels.

With this support, she plans to press and release her first full-length album, one she said pushes her sound in darker, more refined directions.

“It’s definitely a little more sinister,” she said. “There’s a little more structure to it, but still a lot of emotion.”

From metal roots to underground beats

Mills grew up in the Akron and Youngstown areas, deeply appreciating heavy music. She had a tumultuous upbringing, and when she discovered she was good at math, she leaned into her academics to make friends.

She went on to college and grad school at Cleveland State University and became a high school math teacher. Eventually, she worked as a statistician for some of Cleveland’s biggest corporations.

But a desk job left little room for creativity. She said when depression set in, she set off on a journey of self-discovery.

“The reason why I decided to leave my corporate career was because I was stuck in that space of not having energy, not knowing what to do, not feeling any sort of passion about what I was doing but then feeling like I don't have any other realistic options,” Mills said.

She leaned heavily into the local music community, going to concerts and realizing she had found her place — and discovered the kind of music she wanted to make.

“I want to hear really nasty, hard beats, and I want it to wash over me,” she said. “I want that kind of aggression, but not intense. Like something that’s a little weird.”

Mills said the heavy music gave her a sense of calm.

Mills began experimenting with sound on her own. She was going through a divorce and seeking an outlet to process the complex emotions that came with that experience.

With no formal music training, she started building songs using a minimal setup—just a few pieces of gear, including a drum machine, a vocal processor and delay pedals.

Her voice, often looped and filtered through effects, became a central instrument in the mix.

“Making noise just felt really freeing,” she said. “It wasn’t about sounding good or clean. It was about making something honest, something that matched what I was feeling inside.”

Amanda Rabinowitz / Ideastream Public Media Kristal Mills arrived at the Idea Center at Playhouse Square with a small table and a custom-built wooden case with two microphones, a drum machine and about a dozen effects pedals inside. It all fit in the trunk of her car. This is the gear she uses to create larger-than-life experimental sounds as Slugg.

Slugg’s live performances are crucial to understanding her work. Mills sees the stage as a place to explore the physicality of sound, both for herself and for the audience.

“I think a lot of people want music to be soothing or entertaining, but I want it to reflect how messy and intense life can be. It’s OK if it makes you uncomfortable.” Kristal Mills

She often performs on the floor or with her back to the crowd, using her body almost as an extension of her gear, twisting knobs, triggering samples, screaming into a mic or contorting in response to what she’s hearing.

“It’s very performative, but not in a theatrical way,” she said. “It’s about being present in my body and letting the sound move through me.”

Audience reactions vary. Some listeners are entranced, while others are unsettled.

But Mills isn’t trying to please everyone. She said she sees Slugg as a form of emotional honesty — and honesty, she said, isn’t always easy to digest.

“I think a lot of people want music to be soothing or entertaining, but I want it to reflect how messy and intense life can be,” she said. “It’s OK if it makes you uncomfortable.”

While Slugg’s sound is distinct, Mills is part of a growing community of experimental artists in Northeast Ohio.

She’s collaborated with other musicians and visual artists on multi-sensory performances and installations, and she credits Cleveland’s underground scene for fostering an environment where boundary-pushing work can thrive.

“There’s a lot of freedom here,” she said. “People are doing wild stuff in basements, galleries, warehouses — just really cool, weird art for the sake of it.”

She’s especially inspired by women and queer artists in the scene who are reclaiming space in historically male-dominated genres like industrial and noise.

“I want to see more of us making this kind of music, because it can be such a powerful tool for expression and healing,” she said.

What’s next

With her first album in the works, Mills is focused on refining her sound and continuing to challenge herself creatively.

She’s also interested in exploring more visual elements in her performances, potentially incorporating lighting, projections or installations.

“There’s so much potential in combining sound with other sensory experiences,” she said. “I want to keep finding ways to make people feel things, not just hear them.”

For Mills, Slugg isn’t just a music project—it’s a practice of emotional exploration, physical engagement, and creative risk.

With each new release, she’s carving out space for herself and others who find catharsis in distortion, rhythm and raw expression.

“I feel more confident now,” she said. “I know what I want to say and how I want it to feel.”