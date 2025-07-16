Inconsistent Guardians face tough road in second half

This time last year, the Cleveland Guardians had the best record in baseball at 58-37. This year, they’re 46-49 and 12 games behind the first place Detroit Tigers. While it's unlikely they’ll catch the Tigers to win the Central Division, our sports commentator Terry Pluto says they still have a chance at a Wild Card.

“Right now, the Guardians are four-and-a-half games behind the last wild card spot, which isn’t that much,” Pluto said.

Pluto thinks back to last season’s surprise playoff run by the Tigers. On August 11, their record was 55-63.

“They were given like zero chance to make the playoffs,” Pluto said. “But in the last six weeks (of the season), they went 31-13.”

Pluto said the Tigers were able to make that quick turnaround thanks to their pitching. But as for the Guardians this season;

"They don't anything particularly well,” Pluto said.

Last year, the Guardians had the best bullpen in baseball and the second ranked defense. They were 14th in runs scored. This year, their relief pitching has dropped to 10th in the league, their fielding percentage is 28th , and their run scoring has plummeted to 26th.

Pluto said the analytics website Fangraphs give the Guardians an 11% chance of making the playoffs.

Looking ahead, Pluto said there are several uncertainties. They have a potential power-hitting prospect in outfielder Chase DeLauter.

“He's had some good periods, but he keeps getting hurt,” Pluto said. “Well, he was starting to play well at Columbus in AAA (high minor leagues), and all of a sudden this weekend (the team said) we're looking at his wrist and this. He's sort of hurt again or something.”

Questions also surround starting pitcher Luis Ortiz.

“He’s in baseball limbo because he’s being investigated for one of those prop gambling things,” Pluto said. “The Guardians don’t know when he’ll be back.”

Pluto doesn’t expect any big moves by the Guardians by the July 31 trade deadline.

“They might trade Carlos Santana for somebody, but that won’t bring you back anybody that’s particularly good,” Pluto said.

A bigger trade target would be Closer Emmanuel Clase, a three-time All-Star with Cleveland.

“He had a really bad month of April and then they actually rested him for a week and worked on his arm a little bit,” Pluto said. “Since May 1, he has a 1.32 ERA. That's the same way he was pitching a year ago. I would not trade him.”

Still, Pluto said the team has two All-Stars, Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan. And, the front office could start bringing up some minor leaguers.

“Maybe Chase DeLauter’s wrist heals," Pluto said. "Or there’s a guy named C.J. Kayfus (in AAA) who’s hitting (and could be) someone to play some first base.”

The Guardians schedule is somewhat forgiving coming out of the All-Star break. Can the team make a run?

"You've got to say 'all right, Detroit did it last year. Why not Cleveland?'" Pluto said.

