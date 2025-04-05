WCLV Program Guide 04-06-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mouret, Jean Joseph Sinfonies de fanfares Hannes, Wolfgang, Bernhard Läubin, tr's; Simon Preston, o

Leclair, Jean-Marie Ouverture (Trio Sonata) in A (Op 13) London Baroque

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 36 in C, K. 425, "Linz" Vienna Phil/Riccardo Muti

Bach, Johann Sebastian Little Preludes, BWV 933/38 Ton Koopman, hc

Schmidt, Franz Notre Dame Bonn Beethoven Orch/Stefan Blunier

Schmitt, Florent Et Pan, au fond des bles lunaires, s'accouda Bennett Lerner, p

Nielsen, Carl Pastorale, "Pan and Syrinx," Op 49 City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Simon Rattle

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto no.4 in G, Op.58 Jos van Immerseel, forte-p; Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil

Mendelssohn, Felix Die Hochzeit des Camacho, Op 10 Modus Novus Cho, Anima Eterna Orch/Jos van Immerseel

Wagner, Richard Götterdämmerung Bayreuth Festival Orch/Daniel Barenboim

Wagner, Richard Die Walküre Houston Sym Orch/Leopold Stokowski

Wagner, Richard Siegfried Philharmonia Orch/Otto Klemperer

Falla, Manuel de Canción (1900) Miguel Baselga, p

Paganini, Nicolo Guitar Quartet #15 in a Paganini Quartet

Anonymous 19th century, American Last Waltz of a Maniac Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Rossini, Gioachino Zelmira Marilyn Horne, ms; Torino Sym Orch/Alberto Zedda

Dusek, Frantisek Xaver Piano Concerto in E-Flat Jan Novotny, p; Pardubice State Chamber Orch/Libor Pesek

Dussek, Jan Ladislav Within a Mile of Edinburgh Igor Kipnis, hc

ANON 15th c, Scottish Branles d'Escosse Scottish Early Music Consort

Gillis, Don Symphony #8, "A Dance Symphony" (1949) Sinfonia Varsovia/Ian Hobson

Cowell, Henry American Melting Pot Manhattan Chamber Orch/Richard Auldon Clark

Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Much Ado About Nothing incidental music, Op. 11 Northwest German Phil/Werner Andreas Albert

Berlioz, Hector Béatrice et Bénédict Royal Phil/Yuri Temirkanov

Brahms, Johannes Piano Quartet no.1 in g minor, Op.25 Emanuel Ax, p; Isaac Stern, v; Jaime Laredo, vi; Yo-Yo Ma, vc

Giordano, Umberto Fedora Rolando Villazon, t; Munich Radio Orch/Michel Plasson

Koechlin, Charles The Seven Stars Symphony, Op 132 Monte Carlo Phil/Alexandre Myrat; Françoise Pellié, ondes martenot

Martinu, Bohuslav Sinfonietta "La Jolla" Marta Singerova, p; Zilina State Chamber Orch/Jan Valta

Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, "American" Guarneri Quartet

Paine, John Knowles Fuga Giocosa Denver Oldham, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Percy Grainger: Early One Morning (1949)

Eric Whitacre: When David Heard (1999)

Karol Szymanowski: Stabat Mater (1926)

Alberto Hemsi: Berceuse from Viola Quintet in G (1943)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Feuillet d'album (publ.1897)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Encountering Aramendi – arresting performances by the superb Spanish recitalist and teacher Loreto Aramendi, for whom the world of the pipe organ is a grand adventure.

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE (trans. Duruflé): Improvisation, Victimae paschali –Loreto Aramendi (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/Basilica Santa Maria del Coro, San Sebastian, Spain)

JOSÉ BLASCO de NEBRA: Batalla de Clarines.

JOHN DOWLAND: Pavana Lachrimae –Loreto Aramendi (1765 Bosch/Parroquia de Saint Andreu, Santanyi, Mayorca)

FRANCISCO CORREA de ARAUXO: Segundo tiento de quarto tono –Loreto Aramendi (1744 Echevarria/Salamanca Cathedral, Spain) 9

FRANZ LISZT (trans. Robilliard): Saint François de Paule marchant sur les flots –Loreto Aramendi (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen Abbey, Rouen, France)

CÉSAR FRANCK: Piece héroïque –Loreto Aramendi (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/Basilica Santa Maria del Coro, San Sebastian, Spain)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 5 - Prayer is the focus, as we listen to sacred choral and organ music evoking prayers of petition, repentance, thanksgiving, and longing during this season of Lent.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite (1739)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 1 (1929)

Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise (1887)

Carlos Salzedo: Variations on a Theme in Ancient Style (1911)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 51 (1791)

Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture (1777)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Viet Cuong: Room to Move Inbal Segev, cello

Viet Cuong: Constellations ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kristen Zoetewey calling from Grand Rapids, Michigan

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Bohuslav Martinu: Three Madrigals, H. 313 Stefan Milenkovich, violin; Susan Dubois, viola Round Top International Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

John Harbison: November 19, 1828 III. Rondo: Schubert Recalls a Rondo Fragment from 1816 (Live) Gloria Chien, piano; Danbi Um, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Laurence Lesser, cello

Valerie Coleman: Suite: Portraits of Josephine Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL

Felix Mendelssohn (arr. Nina Bernat): Op. 34, No. 4: Suleika Nina Bernat, bass; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland State University, Portland, OR

Jessie Montgomery: Hymn for Everyone Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor

Jessie Montgomery: Duo for Violin and Cello Bella Hristova, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

14:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Dalia Stasevska, conductor; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus Arcticus: Concerto for Birds and Orchestra

Julia Perry: Stabat Mater

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 7—George Szell, conductor

Antonín Dvořák: Carnival Overture (excerpt)—George Szell, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Lindsey Reynolds, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, Daniel Singer, Director - recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/14/2025

Giovanni Palestrina (arr Leopold Stokowski): Adoramus te Christe

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Ein feste Burg

Francis Poulenc: Gloria

Johannes Brahms: Schicksalslied

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from The Firebird

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2023

This week features young musicians studying at the Colburn School in LA. They range from a 14-year-old cellist with a mature performance of Beethoven to the winners of a major chamber music competition whose secret to success just might be their musical handshake. We also hear from an incredible trumpeter, a globe-trotting teen violinist, and a 15-year-old pianist performing Mendelssohn.

Erre Maqueos, 15, trumpet, from Los Angeles, CA - Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, Mvmt I Kent Kennan (1913-2003)

Eiline Tai, 14, cello, from Irvine, CA - Sonata for Cello No. 4 in C major, Op. 102 No. 1: I. Andante - Allegro vivace Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Olive Trio: Anais Feller, violin, Mira Kardan, cello, Daniel Wang, piano, teenagers from Southern California - Roots I: Mvmt IV Boogie Woogie David Baker (1931-2016)

BREAK PIECE: Peter Dugan, piano - Excerpt from A Child Is Born by Thad Jones.

Kayden Kelly, 15, piano, from Santa Fe, NM - Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 14 Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Yejoon Kwon, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA - Scherzo-Tarantelle for Violin and Piano, Op. 16 Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1898)

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (1874)

20:00 SPECIAL Valentin Silvestrov: A Composer's Journey Episode 5: Recent Compositions and other Pieces

Several compositions written after 2015 including a piano piece Silvestrov wrote while he was fleeing Kyiv for Berlin, where he now lives as a refugee. Also included is one of this most well-known compositions, The Messenger, performed by his long-time friend and colleague, Borys Federov. This series is underwritten with a grant by the Kyiv-Mohyla Foundation of America, Marta Farion, president, to honor Valentin Silvestrov, who has been awarded an honorary doctorate in 2009 by National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Valentin Silvestrov: Bagatelle--Natalya Pasichnyk, piano

Valentin Silvestrov: The Messenger--Borys Federov

Valentin Silvestrov: Melody--Valdimir Feltsman, piano

Valentin Silvestrov: Pastorale--Daniel Hope, Alexey Botvinov

Valentin Silvestrov: Bagatelle No 1--Natalya Pasichnyk, piano

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Astronaut Sally Ride’s Legacy, LGBTQ+ Rights, and Progress for Women in STEM Panel Discussion

23:00 QUIET HOUR

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace'

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana (1931)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 (1727)

R. Nathaniel Dett: O Holy Lord (1916)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

John Sheppard: In pace in idipsum (1550)

Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)

Vladimir Vavilov: Ave Maria (1970)

