WCLV Program Guide 03-30-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Halvorsen, Johann Norwegian Dance #5 Harald Aadland, v; Norwegian Radio Orch/Ari Rasilainen

Alfvén, Hugo Swedish Rhapsody #3, Op 47, "Dalecarlian" Royal Stockholm Phil/Neeme Järvi

Brahms, Johannes Viola Sonata #1 in f, Op 120/1 Nobuko Imai, vi; Roger Vignoles, p

Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de Fragments melodiques Le Concert Spirituel/Hervé Niquet

Smetana, Bedrich Czech Dances, Series 2 Czech Nonet

Krommer, Franz Flute Quintet in C, Op 63 Bruno Meier, f; Stamitz String Quartet

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 39 Sergei Rachmaninoff, p

Rachmaninoff, Sergei The Isle of the Dead, Op. 29 USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Rheinberger, Joseph Ten Trios, Op 49 Wolfgang Rübsam, o

Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Die tote Stadt Yuriy Bekker, v; Andrew Armstrong, p

Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Dramatic Overture "(Schauspiel-Ouvertüre)," Op. 4 Northwest German Phil/Werner Andreas Albert

Larsson, Lars-Erik Pastoral (1941) Unga Musiker/Sven Verde

Boren, Murray Movements from the Liturgical Dance Aurora Duo

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat, K. 595 Keith Jarrett, p; Stuttgart Chamber Orch/Dennis Russell Davies

Fischer, Johann Caspar Terpsichore Luc Beauséjour, hc

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Dowland, John Galliard Hopkinson Smith, l

Rózsa, Miklós Variations for Piano, Op 9 Sara Davis Buechner, p

Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances Budapest Festival Orch/Ivan Fischer

Brahms, Johannes String Sextet #1 in B-Flat, Op 18 Maya Obradovic, Christophe, g's

Brahms, Johannes String Quintet #1 in F, Op 88 Shanghai String Quartet; Arnold Steinhardt, vi

Tveitt, Geirr Suite #1, "A Hundred Folk Tunes from Hardanger," Op 151 Royal Scottish National Orch/Bjarte Engeset

Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 65 Walter Gieseking, p

Bizet, Georges Jeux d'enfants, Op. 22 Paris Conservatory Orch/Jean Martinon

Bizet, Georges Vasco de Gama Beverly Sills, s; Orch/André Kostelanetz

Meyerbeer, Giacomo L'Africaine New Zealand Sym Orch/Darrell Ang

Meyerbeer, Giacomo Les patineurs National Phil/Richard Bonynge

Herrmann, Bernard Currier and Ives Suite New Zealand Sym Orch/James Sedares

Bruckner, Anton Tota Pulchra Es, Maria The Sixteen/Harry Christophers

Bruckner, Anton Fantasie in G Stanislav Khristenko, p

Bruckner, Anton String Quintet in F Beths, v; Rautenberg, v; J Kussmaul, vi; Jeukendrup, vi; Bylsma, vc

ruckner, Anton Missa Solemnis Bamberg Sym Orch, Bamberg Sym Cho/Karl Anton Rickenbacher

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme

Heinrich Isaac: Virgo prudentissima (1507)

Thomas Tallis: Missa Salve Intemerata (1540)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A New Song - Reflections on the provocative music of celebrated Scots composer Sir James MacMillan

JAMES MacMILLAN: A New Song Westminster Cathedral Choir/Martin Baker; Andrew Reid (1932 Willis-1984 Harrison/Westminster Cathedral, London, England)

MacMILLAN: Te Deum Polyphony/Stephen Layton; James Vivian (1923-2013 Harrison/Temple Church, London, England)

MacMILLAN: White Note Paraphrase Luke Bond (1887 Willis/Truro Cathedral, England)

MacMILLAN: Tres Cantos Sagrados (choruses on texts by Ariel Dorfman & Ana Maria Mendoza Seattle Pro Musica/Karen P. Thomas; Caroline Robinson (2000 Fisk/Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA) While no commercial recording of this performance of MacMillan’s searing score is available, we commend an excellent performance with the National Youth Chorus of Scotland and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, complete with score and often legible text and with a later orchestral accompaniment, which is available on Youtube

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 4, Laetare Sunday - Laetare Sunday provides a brief opportunity to share music of a more joyful nature in mid-Lent. “Laetare”, which means “rejoice,” sets the tone for this program for the Fourth Sunday in Lent.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 182 'Himmelskönig, sei willkomen' (1714)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

William Byrd: Sing Joyfully (1616)

William Byrd: Laudate Dominum (1600)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Sonata in g (1736)

Johan Svendsen: Octet for Strings (1866)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Augusta Read Thomas: Eclipse Musings, Mvt 2: Playful and sparkling Bonita Boyd, flute; Nicholas Goluses, guitar; Eastman Virtuosi Soloists; David Gilbert, conductor

Valerie Coleman: Umoja - Anthem of Unity New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Fawzi Haimor, conductor NZRNZ, Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Janie and Andrew Wittenberg calling from Cincinnati, OH

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 1 Andras Schiff, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Trio elegiaque No. 1 in G minor Rachel Ostler, violin; Daniel Laufer, cello; Choo Choo Hu, piano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote Suite, Mvt 1: Ouverture Apollo's Fire; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor

Amy Beach: 3 Compositions Danbi Um, violin; Jiji, guitar Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. Post, No. 2 Francisco Fullana, violin; Apollo's Fire; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Apollo's Fire, Severance Music Center - Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH

14:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Franz Welser-Most, conductor, recorded January 2024 in Mandel Concert Hall

Ernst Krenek: Kleine Symphonie Op 58

Gustav Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10 in F-sharp major

Béla Bartók (arr Stanley Konopka): String Quartet No. 3

Béla Bartók: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2—Christoph von Dohnanyi, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 (Excerpt)—Dalia Stasevska, conductor (recorded March 2024)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/12/2023

Gustav Mahler: Frühlingsmorgen from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit

Gustav Mahler: Ablösung im Sommer from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Revelge from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Urlicht from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Rheinlegendchen from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Hans und Grethe from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7 in E minor

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2025 - This week’s program was recorded with our friends at Classical King in Seattle and showcases talented musicians from the great Pacific Northwest! We reconnect with Seattle Symphony’s Assistant Principal Cellist and From the Top alum Nathan Chan who joins Peter and our teen cellist for a Shostakovich polka! We also meet an accomplished young violinist who demonstrates some difficult bowing and a teen guitarist from Portland plays a rare duo with Peter. A 17-year-old double-bassist plays an excerpt from a lyrical sonata. Finally, we meet a teen composer who writes music based on her life experiences, including her journey with cancer. We hear her work performed by the Seattle Symphony that was inspired by a backpacking trip

Tokuji Miyasaka, 17, Violin, from Pullman, Washington La Ronde des Lutins by Antonio Bazzini (1818–1897)

Anika Gupta, 17, Guitar, from Portland, Oregon Nocturne Op. 36, No. 1 - I. Introduction, III. Rondo-Pastorale by Francesco Molino (1768–1847)

Jesse Krentz, 16, Cello, from Seattle, Washington Suite for Cello Solo - III. Intermezzo e Danza Finale by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966) and Polka from Five Pieces for 2 Cellos and Piano by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975)

Excerpt from A Child is Born by Thad Jones Performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Anderson Widjaja, 17, Double Bass, from Bellevue, Washington Sonata in E minor for Double Bass and Piano - III. Allegro by Vilmos Montag (1908–1991)

Brannon Warn-Johnston, 16, Composer and Violin, from Burien, Washington Misty Oasis in Scorching Heat by Brannon Warn-Johnston (b. 2008)

La Ronde des Lutins by Antonio Bazzini (1818–1897), performed by Tokuji Miyasaka, violin

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B-Flat (1780)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)

20:00 SPECIAL Valentin Silvestrov: A Composer's Journey - Episode 4: The Symphonies

A survey of six of Silvestrov's nine symphonies, ending with a complete recording of his Symphony No. 7. Silvestrov is one of Ukraine's most honored and revered composers. Born in 1937, he has composed symphonies, string quartets, many choral and vocal works, music for solo piano and other compositions. This series is underwritten with a grant by the Kyiv-Mohyla Foundation of America, Marta Farion, president, to honor Valentin Silvestrov, who has been awarded an honorary doctorate in 2009 by National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Valentin Silvestrov: Bagatelle--Natalya Pasichnyk, piano (BIS 2017) 'Consolation: Forgotten Treasures of the Ukrainian Soul' 0:15

Valentin Silvestrov: Symphony No. 5--Sinfonia Lahti (BIS 2009) 'Valentin Silvestrov: Symphonies 4 & 5' 3:41

Valentin Silvestrov: Symphony No. 5--Sinfonia Lahti (BIS 2009) 'Valentin Silvestrov: Symphonies 4 & 5' 6:46

Valentin Silvestrov: Symphony No. 7--Lithuanian National Symphony (Naxos 2020) 'Silvestrov: Symphony No. 7, Ode to a Nightingale, Piano Concertino'

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Jovian Clouds Almeda Trio

Fredric Lissauer: Ivory Mix Op. 46 (2005-06) Julie Wesolek, flute; Henry Peyrebrune, double bass; Stuart Raleigh, piano

Michael Leese: Music for Harp and Strings Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violins; Nicole Divall, viola; Heidi Albert, cello

Stephen T. Griebling: Sonata for Piano “Joyous” Coren Estrin Kleve, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Purpose and Power of Place-based Philanthropy in Cleveland and Detroit - Lillian Kuri, Rip Rapson

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande (1722)

Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)

Gérard Pesson: Kein deutscher Himmel (1997)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 19 in C-Sharp 'Cello' (1836)

Evghenie Humulescu: I will love Thee, O Lord (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove (1927)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

