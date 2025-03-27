WCLV Program Guide 03-28-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Rameau, Jean-Philippe Les Boréades (1764) Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Brüggen
Dukas, Paul Variations, Interlude and Finale on a Theme by Rameau Tor Espen Aspaas, p
Brahms, Johannes Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op.56a Vienna Phil/Leonard Bernstein
Grandjany, Marcel Fantasy on a Theme by Haydn Nora Koch, h
Beethoven, Ludwig van The Ruins of Athens, Op. 113 St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin
Still, William Grant Romance (1954) Lawrence Gwozdz, sx; Bohuslav Martinu Phil/Kirk Trevor
Beethoven, Ludwig van Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50 Maxim Vengerov, v; London Sym Orch/Mstislav Rostropovich
Dvorák, Antonín Romance in f minor, Op. 11 Sergiu Luca, v; St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin
Reicha, Antonin Clarinet Quintet in B-Flat, Op 89 Bouhuslav Zahradnik, cl; Panocha String Quartet
Plog, Anthony Four Miniatures James Dunham, vi; Westwood Wind Quintet
Gervaise, Claude Danceries Ensemble Josquin Des Pres
Larsen, Libby Reasons for Loving Harmonica American Boychoir/James Litton; Matthew Schwinghammer, p
Villa-Lobos, Heitor Samba-Classico Robert Bonfiglio, harmonica; New York Chamber Sym/Gerard Schwarz
Villa-Lobos, Heitor Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 Renée Fleming, s; New World Sym Cellos/Michael Tilson Thomas
Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.2 in b minor, BWV 1067 Wendy Carlos, synth
Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite No. 1 in F The King's Consort/Robert King
Cowell, Henry Trio in Nine Short Movements Mirecourt Trio
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Laurenti, Lodovico Filippo Cello Sonata No. 7 Sarah Freiberg, vc, Michael Sponseller, hc
Brahms, Johannes Cello Sonata #2 in F, Op 99 Mstislav Rostropovich, vc; Rudolf Serkin, p
Purcell, Henry Allegro Royal Phil/Barry Wordsworth
Scott, Cyril Suite Fantastique SABC National Sym/Peter Marchbank
Orff, Carl Carmina Burana Jo, Kowalski, Skovhus, London Phil Cho, Phil/Mehta
Demersseman, Jules Carnival of Venice Kenneth Tse, sx; Mi-Bémol Saxophone Ensemble
Posse, Wilhelm Variations on "The Carnival of Venice" Susan Drake, h
Chopin, Frédéric Souvenir de Paganini Garrick Ohlsson, p
Paganini, Nicolo Sonata con variazioni Salvatore Accardo, v; London Phil
Debussy, Claude La Mer Montreal Sym Orch
Lully, Jean-Baptiste Gigue Chicago Baroque Ensemble
Ippolitov-Ivanov, Mikhail Armenian Rhapsody on National Themes, Op 48 Slovak Radio Sym/Donald Johanos
Khachaturian, Aram Gayaneh Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov Chant du Monde
Dauprat, Louis François Horn Quintet in F, Op 6/1 Zbigniew Zuk, fh, Camerata String Quartet
Brahms, Johannes Three Chorale Preludes American Horn Quartet
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica (2008)
Percy Grainger: I'm Seventeen Come Sunday (1912)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Percy Grainger: To a Nordic Princess (1928)
Gaspar Sanz: Canarios (1680)
Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 2 (1917)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)
Engelbert Humperdinck: The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene (1905)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Foshay Tower Washington Memorial' (1929)
Aphex Twin: Avril 14th (2001)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)
Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen (1947)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus (1849)
Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Bell Polka and Galop (1900)
George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Suite (1712)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 (1871)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben (1898)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)
David Diamond: Concert Piece for Orchestra (1939)
Sir William Walton: Violin Concerto in b (1939)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat (1773)
Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)
Joseph Lanner: Styrian Dances (1841)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Overture (1706)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)
François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)
Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 22 in E-Flat 'Philosopher' (1764)
Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Laughing Song
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 12 (1782)
George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'The Butterfly's Frolic' (1858)
Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1946)
Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Prélude pastorale (1888)
Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Who's Dancing?' (1887)
Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Violin Concerto (1940)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)
François Couperin: Concert Royal No. 1 in G (1714)
François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Le Moucheron (1717)
Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 in e (1894)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Paganini (1863)
Ulysses Kay: Fantasy Variations (1963)
Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)
François Couperin: Suite No. 6 (1717)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)
Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)
Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)
Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 (1742)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)
Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)
Johannes Brahms: Minnelied (1877)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1795)
Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)
Florence Price: Clouds (1945)