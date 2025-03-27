WCLV Program Guide 03-28-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Rameau, Jean-Philippe Les Boréades (1764) Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Brüggen

Dukas, Paul Variations, Interlude and Finale on a Theme by Rameau Tor Espen Aspaas, p

Brahms, Johannes Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op.56a Vienna Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Grandjany, Marcel Fantasy on a Theme by Haydn Nora Koch, h

Beethoven, Ludwig van The Ruins of Athens, Op. 113 St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Still, William Grant Romance (1954) Lawrence Gwozdz, sx; Bohuslav Martinu Phil/Kirk Trevor

Beethoven, Ludwig van Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50 Maxim Vengerov, v; London Sym Orch/Mstislav Rostropovich

Dvorák, Antonín Romance in f minor, Op. 11 Sergiu Luca, v; St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Reicha, Antonin Clarinet Quintet in B-Flat, Op 89 Bouhuslav Zahradnik, cl; Panocha String Quartet

Plog, Anthony Four Miniatures James Dunham, vi; Westwood Wind Quintet

Gervaise, Claude Danceries Ensemble Josquin Des Pres

Larsen, Libby Reasons for Loving Harmonica American Boychoir/James Litton; Matthew Schwinghammer, p

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Samba-Classico Robert Bonfiglio, harmonica; New York Chamber Sym/Gerard Schwarz

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 Renée Fleming, s; New World Sym Cellos/Michael Tilson Thomas

Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.2 in b minor, BWV 1067 Wendy Carlos, synth

Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite No. 1 in F The King's Consort/Robert King

Cowell, Henry Trio in Nine Short Movements Mirecourt Trio



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Laurenti, Lodovico Filippo Cello Sonata No. 7 Sarah Freiberg, vc, Michael Sponseller, hc

Brahms, Johannes Cello Sonata #2 in F, Op 99 Mstislav Rostropovich, vc; Rudolf Serkin, p

Purcell, Henry Allegro Royal Phil/Barry Wordsworth

Scott, Cyril Suite Fantastique SABC National Sym/Peter Marchbank

Orff, Carl Carmina Burana Jo, Kowalski, Skovhus, London Phil Cho, Phil/Mehta

Demersseman, Jules Carnival of Venice Kenneth Tse, sx; Mi-Bémol Saxophone Ensemble

Posse, Wilhelm Variations on "The Carnival of Venice" Susan Drake, h

Chopin, Frédéric Souvenir de Paganini Garrick Ohlsson, p

Paganini, Nicolo Sonata con variazioni Salvatore Accardo, v; London Phil

Debussy, Claude La Mer Montreal Sym Orch

Lully, Jean-Baptiste Gigue Chicago Baroque Ensemble

Ippolitov-Ivanov, Mikhail Armenian Rhapsody on National Themes, Op 48 Slovak Radio Sym/Donald Johanos

Khachaturian, Aram Gayaneh Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov Chant du Monde

Dauprat, Louis François Horn Quintet in F, Op 6/1 Zbigniew Zuk, fh, Camerata String Quartet

Brahms, Johannes Three Chorale Preludes American Horn Quartet



06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica (2008)

Percy Grainger: I'm Seventeen Come Sunday (1912)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Percy Grainger: To a Nordic Princess (1928)

Gaspar Sanz: Canarios (1680)

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 2 (1917)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Engelbert Humperdinck: The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene (1905)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Foshay Tower Washington Memorial' (1929)

Aphex Twin: Avril 14th (2001)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen (1947)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)



10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus (1849)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Bell Polka and Galop (1900)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Suite (1712)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 (1871)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)



12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben (1898)



13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

David Diamond: Concert Piece for Orchestra (1939)

Sir William Walton: Violin Concerto in b (1939)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat (1773)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

Joseph Lanner: Styrian Dances (1841)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Overture (1706)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988)



16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 22 in E-Flat 'Philosopher' (1764)

Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Laughing Song

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 12 (1782)

George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'The Butterfly's Frolic' (1858)

Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1946)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Prélude pastorale (1888)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Who's Dancing?' (1887)

Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Violin Concerto (1940)



18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

François Couperin: Concert Royal No. 1 in G (1714)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Le Moucheron (1717)

Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 in e (1894)



20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Paganini (1863)

Ulysses Kay: Fantasy Variations (1963)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6 (1717)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)



23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 (1742)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)

Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)

Johannes Brahms: Minnelied (1877)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1795)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)

Florence Price: Clouds (1945)