WCLV Program Guide 03-23-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Saint-Saens, Camille Élégie, Op. 143 Philippe Graffin, v; Pascal Devoyon, p

Saint-Saens, Camille Samson and Delilah Dresden Staatskapelle/Silvio Varviso

Luigini, Alexander Grande Fantaisie on themes fr "Samson et Dalila" London Phil/Geoffrey Simon

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-sharp minor, Op. 1 Krystian Zimerman, p; Boston Sym/Seiji Ozawa

Bach, Johann Sebastian Prelude and Fugue in A, BWV 536 Anthony Newman, o

Bach, Johann Sebastian Flute Sonata in E, BWV 1035 Susan Rotholz, f; Kenneth Cooper, fortepiano

Tchaikovsky, Peter The Maid of Orleans Ukraine National Sym/Theodore Kuchar

Sterndale Bennett, William Piano Sonata in A-Flat, Op 46, "Die Jungfrau von Orleans" Ian Hobson, p

Purcell, Henry Abdelazer, or The Moor's Revenge Suite Tafelmusik/Jeanne Lamon

Offenbach, Jacques Décameron dramatique Marco Sollini, p

Bauer, Marion Turbulence, Op 17/2 Virginia Eskin, p

Offenbach, Jacques Gaîté Parisienne Minneapolis Sym/Antal Dorati

Offenbach, Jacques Le Papillon London Sym Orch/Richard Bonynge

Bartók, Béla Rumanian Folk Dances Berl Senofsky, v; Marie Louise Bastyns, p

Absil, Jean Suite From Roumanian Folklore Marcel Mule Saxophone Quartet

Alkan, Charles-Valentin 25 Preludes, Op 31 Ronald Smith, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Godard, Benjamin Jocelyn Duo Similia

Debussy, Claude Waltz, "La plus que lente" Luxembourg Radio Orch/Louis de Froment

Waldteufel, Emile Estudiantina Waltzes, Op 191 Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter

Mersenne, Marin Harmonie universelle Andrew Lawrence-King, h

Schubert, Franz Piano Trio #1 in B-Flat, D 898 (Op 99) Trio Concertante

Wolf, Hugo Italienisches Liederbuch Ruth Ziesak, s; Andreas Schmidt, br; Rudolf Jansen, p

Mayr, Johann Simon Sinfonia in C Orch/Pierangelo Pelucchi

Donizetti, Gaetano Sinfonia in D Southwest German Chamber Orch Pforzheim/Paul Angerer

Thalberg, Sigismond Fantasy on Donizetti's "La fille du régiment", OP 68 Francesco Nicolosi, p

Bruch, Max Violin Concerto No. 1 in g minor, Op. 26 Jascha Heifetz, v; London Sym Orch/Sir Malcolm Sargent

Burleigh Pictures, Op 30 Jascha Heifetz, v; Emanuel Bay, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Mitridate, Re di Ponto, K. 87 La Cetra/Andrea Marcon

Bobrowicz, Jan Grand Variations on 'La ci darem la mano' from Mozart's 'Don Giovanni', Op 6 Grzegorz Krawiec, g

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Variations on "Vivat Bacchus" from Mozart's "Abduction from the Seraglio" Madoka Inui, p

Sor, Fernando Variations on a theme from Mozart's "Magic Flute," Op 9 Narciso Yepes, g

Danzi, Franz Konzertstück, variations on Mozart's "Là ci darem la mano" Sabine Meyer, cl; Zürich Opera Orch/Franz Welser-Möst

Sarasate, Pablo de Don Giovanni Fantasy after Mozart, Op 51 Tianwa Yang, v; Navarra Sym Orch/Ernest Martínez Izquierdo

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 Ezio Pinza, b; Metropolitan Opera Orch/Fausto Cleva

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Eugène Gigout: Grand Chorus in Dialogue (1890)

Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' (1966)

Francis Poulenc: Mass in G (1939)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Back with Bach in Bach Country - Performances by Dr. James Kibbie from his free online series recorded on historic instruments in Central Germany

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in D, BWV 532 (1755 Silbermann-Hildebrandt/Hofkirche, Dresden)

BACH: An Wasserflüssen Babylon, BWV 653 (1755 Silbermann-Hildebrandt/Hofkirche, Dresden)

BACH: Duetto No. 3 in G, BWV 804 (1722 Silbermann/Marienkirche, Rötha)

BACH: Prelude in a, BWV 569 (1721 Silbermann/Georgenkirche, Rötha)

BACH: 2 Chorale-preludes - Wo soll ich fliehen hin, BWV 694; Herr Jesu Christ, dich zu uns wend, BWV 709; (1721 Silbermann/Georgenkirche, Rötha)

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in f, BWV 534 (1717 Trost/St. Walpurgis Church, Grossengottern)

BACH: Jesus Christus, unser Heiland, BWV 665 (1755 Silbermann-Hildebrandt/Hofkirche, Dresden)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3 -We’ll take a little “birthday break” in the midst of Lent to celebrate the work of an eclectic group of composers of sacred choral and organ music. Included in the list are the Master, J S Bach; Antonio Vivaldi; Samuel Adler; Moses Hogan; and Franz Josef Haydn. Join Peter DuBois for the celebration

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills – A special hour as John welcomes co-host Debra Nagy, oboist and director of Les Délices, to preview their new release, The Poet & the Prodigy

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Sonata in g minor BWV 1030b

Francois Couperin: Selections from Sixth Suite, Second Book of Pieces for the Keyboard

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in c minor for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Eugène Gigout: Grand Chorus in Dialogue (1890)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Two Pieces from 'Heroic Music' (1740)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 61 in D (1795)

Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 3 in b 'Ilya Muromets' (1911)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Mazurka (1941)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 "Andaluza" Fionnuala Hunt, violin; RTE Concert Orchestra; Fionnuala Hunt, conductor

Alexander von Zemlinsky: Sinfonietta, Op. 23 SWR Symphony Orchestra; Jonathan Nott, conductor EBU, Liederhalle, Stuttgart, Germany

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Finn Mikeal calling from Euless, Texas

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (Fountains) Angela Hewitt, piano

Lalo Schifrin: Pampas VIVA TANGO! San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Trinity Baptist Church, San Antonio, TX

Edgar Meyer: Concert Duo: Finale Tessa Lark, violin; Edgar Meyer, Double bass

Edgar Meyer, arr. Edgar Meyer: String Quintet, Mvt 1 (arr. for string orchestra) Edgar Meyer, double bass; The Scottish Ensemble University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Yuan-Chen Li: A Railroad to Dreams (World Premiere) Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jaime Martin, conductor Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA

14:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Daniel Harding, conductor; Liv Redpath, soprano (recorded November 2023)

Betsy Jolas: Ces belles années…

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4

Richard Strauss: Aus Italien—Franz Welser-Most, conductor

Béla Bartók: String Quartet No. 3 (excerpt)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Pablo Heras-Cassado, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 12/7/2024

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d K 466

Franz Schubert: Serenade from Schwanengesang (encore)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in e Op 93

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - 18-year-old violinist and From the Top alum Julia LaGrand co-hosts this special episode dedicated to celebrating the stories and performances of disabled and neurodivergent musicians. Julia, who is blind, also interviews special guest Itzhak Perlman. We meet a 15-year-old double bassist who began studying music when spina bifida made it difficult to keep up with youth sports leagues, a 14-year-old pianist who uses Braille scores to learn his repertoire, a 26-year-old cellist who believes his musical skills are sharpened by his autism, and a 16-year-old pianist with Escobar Syndrome who shares her journey to millions on social media. They perform works by Grieg, Liszt, and more

Co-host and Content Advisor - Julia LaGrand, 18, violin, Grand Rapids, MI -

Excerpts from Capriccio (3:32) Joaquín Rodrigo (1901-1999)

Tristen Chen, 14, piano, from San Jose, CA Trois Etudes de Concert No. 2 La Leggierezza (5:04) Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Joshua Thrush, 15, doublebass, from Vienna, VA Introduction e Gavotte (4:34) Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889)

Peter Dugan, piano Courante from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Grace Novacheck, 16, piano, from Westlake, TX Notturno, Op. 54, No. 4 (5:05) Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)

Adam Mandela Walden, 26, cello, from Los Angeles, CA / Berklee College of Music, Boston, MA - Intermezzo from Goyescas (4:16) Enrique Granados (1867-1916)

Peter Dugan, piano Gigue from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)

20:00 SPECIAL The Best of ChamberFest Cleveland with Bill O’Connell – Highlighting music by women composers for Women’s History Month

Hildegard von Bingen (arr Marianne Pfau): O Virtus Sapiente—Alexi Kenney, Nathan Meltzer, violins; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello

Lera Auerbach: Piano Trio No. 1 Op. 28—Michael Stephen Brown, piano; Diana Cohen, violin; Julie Albers, cello

Gabriella Smith: Carrot Revolution—Diana Cohen, Amy Schwartz Moretti, violins; Jessica Bodner, viola; Jay Campbell, cello

Judith Weir: Excerpts from Unlocked (No. 2: No Justice, No. 3: The Wind Blows East, No. 4: The Keys to the Prison)—Zlatomir Fung, cello

Salina Fisher: Kintsugi—Roman Rabinovich, piano; Diana Cohen, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello

Franghiz Ali-Zadeh: Rəqs (Dance)—Alexi Kenney, Nathan Meltzer, violins; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Larry Baker: Clouds (2016) Erie Waters flute ensemble/Sue Ingersoll, cond.

Kevin Wilson: Esperanca Waits Randall Fusco, piano

Eric Charnofsky: Lament Jack Cozen Harel, oboe; David Brockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano

James Wilding: Aeternum Jane Berkner, flute; Jack Cozen Harel, oboe; David Brockett, horn; Miles Richardson, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Andrew Rindfleisch: Lady Evergreen Song (1987) Rosalind Rees, mezzo-soprano; Gregg Smith Singers

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The State of DEI -Panel Discussion

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

René Clausen: Prayer (2009)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

André Previn: Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Theme (1962)

Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011)

Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory (1946)

