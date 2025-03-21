WCLV Program Guide 03-22-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Chabrier, Emmanuel Trois valses romantiques Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario Piano Trio #1 in G, Op 49 Arman Ensemble

Purcell, Henry King Arthur Mark Bennett, tr; Parley of Instruments/Peter Holman

Gardiner, Henry Balfour Shepherd Fennel's Dance Indianapolis Sym Orch/Raymond Leppard

Schumann, Robert Konzertstück in F for 4 Horns, Op. 86 Solo Quartet, Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique/John Eliot Gardiner

Beethoven, Ludwig van String Quartet no.10 in E-Flat, Op.74, "Harp" Budapest String Quartet

Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Yolanda Kondonassis, h

Satie, Erik Embryons desséchés Frank Glazer, p

Debussy, Claude Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune Santa Cecilia Academy Orch/Leonard Bernstein

Ravel, Maurice Piano Sonatine Gwendolyn Mok, p Musicians Showcase

Campra, André L'Europe Galante Andrew Lawrence-King, h

Satie, Erik Je te veux (1897) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Flute Concerto #1 in G, K 313 Rune Most, f; Odense Sym/Scott Yoo



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Helline, Lupus Nieuwe almanack Convivium Musicum Gothenburgense

Sainte-Colombe Le Réglé Les Voix Humaines Baroque Ensemble

Marais, Marin La sonnerie de Sainte Geneviève du Mont de Paris Trio Sonnerie

Sainte-Colombe Suite in a Jordi Savall

Rameau, Jean-Philippe Naís Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan

Hadley, Henry Kimball Salome, Op 55 (1906) BBC Concert Orch/Rebecca Miller

Chadwick, George Whitefield Six Characteristic Pieces, Op. 7 Peter Kairoff, p

Torelli, Giuseppe Trumpet Sonata (G7) Paul Plunkett, tr; Baroque Instrumental Ensemble

Franceschini, Petronio Two-Trumpet Sonata in D Edward Carroll, tr; Ad van Zon, tr; Concerto Rotterdam/Heinz Friesen

Albinoni, Tomaso Trumpet Sonata in C German Bach Soloists/Helmut Winschermann

Brahms, Johannes Symphony no.1 in c minor, Op.68 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Brahms, Johannes Liebeslieder Waltzes Op. 52 Westminster Cho/Joseph Flummerfelt

Liszt, Franz Années de pèlerinage: 1st Year, Switzerland (1848-54) Alfred Brendel, p

Rossini, Gioachino William Tell Royal Opera House Orch/Carlo Rizzi

Liszt, Franz Piano Concerto No. 2 in A Nelson Freire, p; Bavarian Radio Sym/Eleazar de Carvalho

Hindemith, Paul Oboe Sonata Bert Lucarelli, ob; Thomas Hrynkiv, p

Hindemith, Paul Kleine Kammermusik, Op 24/2 Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet



06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Paulo de Carvalho Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado) Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas

Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp

Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale) Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Heroico Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

Ruperto Chapí Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta

Jerónimo Giménez Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta

Manuel Saumell Contradanzas Cubanas Dagmar Muñiz Alonso

Jacques Ibert Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono

Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel



08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 "Andaluza" Fionnuala Hunt, violin; RTE Concert Orchestra; Fionnuala Hunt, conductor Album: Tangos and Dances

Alexander von Zemlinsky: Sinfonietta, Op. 23 SWR Symphony Orchestra; Jonathan Nott, conductor EBU, Liederhalle, Stuttgart, Germany Music

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Finn Mikeal calling from Euless, Texas Music

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (Fountains) Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Ravel: Works For Solo Piano

Lalo Schifrin: Pampas VIVA TANGO! San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Trinity Baptist Church, San Antonio, TX Music

Edgar Meyer: Concert Duo: Finale Tessa Lark, violin; Edgar Meyer, Double bass

Edgar Meyer, arr. Edgar Meyer: String Quintet, Mvt 1 (arr. for string orchestra) Edgar Meyer, double bass; The Scottish Ensemble University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music

Yuan-Chen Li: A Railroad to Dreams (World Premiere) Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jaime Martin, conductor Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA



10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Franceschini, Petronio Two-Trumpet Sonata in D Edward Carroll, tr; Ad van Zon, tr; Concerto Rotterdam/Heinz Friesen

Brahms, Johannes Symphony no.1 in c minor, Op.68 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel



12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - 18-year-old violinist and From the Top alum Julia LaGrand co-hosts this special episode dedicated to celebrating the stories and performances of disabled and neurodivergent musicians. Julia, who is blind, also interviews special guest Itzhak Perlman. We meet a 15-year-old double bassist who began studying music when spina bifida made it difficult to keep up with youth sports leagues, a 14-year-old pianist who uses Braille scores to learn his repertoire, a 26-year-old cellist who believes his musical skills are sharpened by his autism, and a 16-year-old pianist with Escobar Syndrome who shares her journey to millions on social media. They perform works by Grieg, Liszt, and more

Co-host and Content Advisor - Julia LaGrand, 18, violin, Grand Rapids, MI

Excerpts from Capriccio (3:32) Joaquín Rodrigo (1901-1999)

Tristen Chen, 14, piano, from San Jose, CA Trois Etudes de Concert No. 2 La Leggierezza (5:04)

Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Joshua Thrush, 15, doublebass, from Vienna, VA Introduction e Gavotte (4:34) Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889)

Peter Dugan, piano Courante from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Grace Novacheck, 16, piano, from Westlake, TX Notturno, Op. 54, No. 4 (5:05) Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)

Adam Mandela Walden, 26, cello, from Los Angeles, CA / Berklee College of Music, Boston, MA

Intermezzo from Goyescas (4:16) Enrique Granados (1867-1916)

Peter Dugan, piano Gigue from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with a double bill of French operas in a performance from 1981. It begins with L’Enfant et les Sortilèges – The Child and the Enchantments – by Maurice Ravel, with a libretto by the revered French writer Colette. The broadcast honors the 100th anniversary of this whimsical and moving opera, which had its world premiere on March 21, 1925. The performance features mezzo-soprano Hilda Harris and a dazzling ensemble cast in this tale of a naughty child who is chastened when the objects and creatures in his room and garden speak out against his heedless cruelty. The second half of the broadcast is Les Mamelles de Tirésias – The Breasts of Tiresias – a surrealist farce by Francis Poulenc. Soprano Catherine Malfitano starred as Thérèse the housewife, who discards her gender and becomes Tirésias the general – opposite baritone David Holloway as her husband, who then takes on the feminine role of childbearing. The distinguished French conductor Manuel Rosenthal, who was a friend of both composers, led the Met Orchestra and Chorus.

15:16 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio (1902)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dances (1956)

Ferenc Farkas: 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary (1959)

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Jerry Goldsmith – LA Story

Jerry Goldsmith: Rudy: Theme—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith

Jerry Goldsmith Television Themes: The Man from UNCLE; Dr. Kildare; Room 222; Star Trek-Voyager; The Walton’s; Barnaby Jones—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith

Jerry Goldsmith: The Blue Max: Overture, First Flight & Finale—Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek—The Motion Picture: The New Enterprise—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

Jerry Goldsmith: Air Force 1: Main title & The Parachutes—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Jerry Goldsmith: Supergirl: End credits—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Suite—Crouch End Festival Choir; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Frank Loesser (Part 2)" - The final installment of our salute to the great composer-lyricist, his time focusing on his three classic Broadway scores: "Guys and Dolls," "The Most Happy Fella" and "How to Succeed…," plus "Greenwillow," Hollywood's "Hans Christian Andersen" and a few surprises

Frank Loesser Fugue for Tinhorns Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver, Douglas Deene Guys & Dolls -- Original B'way Cast

Frank Loesser I'll Know Peter Gallagher, Josie de Guzman Guys & Dolls -- 1992 B'way Revival

Frank Loesser If I Were a Bell Isabel Bigley Guys & Dolls -- Original B'way Cast

Frank Loesser Adelaide's Lament Vivian Blaine Guys & Dolls -- Original B'way Cast

Frank Loesser Luck Be a Lady Peter Gallagher Guys & Dolls -- 1992 B'way Revival

Frank Loesser The Ugly Duckling Danny Kaye Hans Christian Andersen -- Studio Production

Frank Loesser Inchworm Frank and Lynn Loesser Frank Sings Loesser

Frank Loesser Standing on the Corner Shorty Long The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast

Frank Loesser The Most Happy Fella Spiro Malas The Most Happy Fella -- 1992 B'way Revival

Frank Loesser My Heart Is So Full of You Robert Weede, Jo Sullivan The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast

Frank Loesser Never Will I Marry Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast

Frank Loesser The Company Way Robert Morse, Sammy Smith How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast

Frank Loesser You Understand Me Jo Sullivan, Emily Loesser Frank Loesser Revisited

Frank Loesser Brotherhood of Man Robert Morse, Ruth Kobart How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

Frank Loesser Filler: Overture from Greenwillow Orchestra Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast

Frank Loesser Filler: Summertime Love Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 in d 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)



20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Dresden State Orchestra, Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor; María Dueñas, violin

Eduard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in D minor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 ‘Linz’--Sir Colin Davis, conductor (Philips 422398)

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Repertory Orchestra, Matthew Salvaggio, conductor – recorded 11/02/2024

Katahj Copley: Equinox (2020)

Anna Clyne: This Moment (2023)

Charles Auguste de Bériot: Scène de ballet Op 100

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 3 (1938)



23:20 QUIET HOUR

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711) Stjepan Hauser, cello London Symphony

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1 (1895) András Schiff, piano Takács Quartet

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945) Julius Baker, flute Columbia String Orchestra Frank Sinatra

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in G Op 17 # 6 (1785) Hanover Band Anthony Halstead

Robert Schumann: Liederkreis: Mondnacht Op 39 # 5 (1840) Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Connais-tu le pays? (1866) Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 (1827) Claude Frank, piano