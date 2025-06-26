WCLV Program Guide 06-27-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Rodgers, Richard The Sound of Music Stephen Hough, p
Rodgers & Hammerstein South Pacific Ezio Pinza, b
Rodgers, Richard The King and I John Wilson Orchestra/John Wilson Warner
Rodgers, Richard Slaughter on 10th Avenue Ballet Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler
Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 4 in c minor, D. 417, "Tragic" St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner
Schubert, Franz Song, "Das Mädchen aus der Fremde", D 252 Simon Keenlyside, br; Graham Johnson, p
Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 80, "Ein feste Burg is unser Gott" Netherlands Bach Collegium/Pieter Jan Leusink Brilliant Classics 93102 (155) Bach Edition: Complete Works 5:18
Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 5 in d, Op 107, "Reformation" Chamber Orch of Europe/Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Japanese Trad Folksong, "Imayo" Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Shinichi Yuize, koto
Holst, Gustav Japanese Suite, Op. 33 Ulster Orch/JoAnn Falletta
Praetorius, Michael Chorale, "Gelobet seist du Jesu Christ" Charles Geyer, tr; Barbara Butler, tr
Montgomery, Jessie Voodoo Dolls Apollo Chamber Players
Corelli, Arcangelo Violin Sonata in F, Op 5/4 Trio Corelli
Burleigh Six Fancies (1917) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p
Chadwick, George Whitefield Symphony No. 2 in B-flat, Op. 21 Albany Sym Orch/Hegyi
Gershwin, George Lady, Be Good Alan Feinberg, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Copland, Aaron Fanfare for the Common Man St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin
Tower, Joan Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman #1 St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin
Tower, Joan Red Garnet Waltz Alan Feinberg, p
Babin, Victor Hillandale Waltzes, after Hummel (1947) DePaul University Wind Ensemble/Donald Deroche
Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Mathilde von Guise Chorus Alea; Solamente Naturali/Talpain
Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Mathilde von Guise Solamente Naturali/Talpain
Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Violin and Piano Concerto in G, Op 17 Alessandro Commellato, forte-p; Stefano Barneschi, v; Orch/Didier Talpain
Haydn, Franz Joseph Welsh Folksong, "Come to battle," H XXXIb:14 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio
Liszt, Franz Transcendental Etudes Daniil Trifonov, p
Rachmaninoff, Sergei Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor, Op. 40 Daniil Trifonov, p; Philadelphia Orch/Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Mendelssohn, Fanny Overture (1830) Women's Phil/JoAnn Falletta
Schumann, Clara Three Romances, Op. 21 Jozef De Beenhouwer, p
Schumann, Clara Song, "Das Veilchen (The violet)" Korliss Uecker, s, Joanne Polk, p
Saint-Saens, Camille Berceuse in B-Flat, Op. 38 Olivier Charlier, v; Jean Hubeau, p
Délibes, Léo Sylvia London Sym Orch/Anatole Fistoulari
Malipiero, Gian Francesco La Cimarosiana (1921) Svizzera Italiana Orch/Christian Benda
Cimarosa, Domenico Serenade James Galway, f; Kazuhito Yamashita, g
Cimarosa, Domenico Clavier Sonata #8 Roberte Mamou, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs (1867)
Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
John Ireland: Epic March (1942)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Rondeau from Violin Concerto (1775)
Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)
Jean Sibelius: Processional (1938)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)
Domenico Cimarosa: Sanctus from Requiem (1787)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Jet Song (1957)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)
Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)
Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)
Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)
Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)
Sir William Walton: Capriccio burlesco (1968)
Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)
Sir Michael Tippett: Finale from Concerto for Double String Orchestra (1939)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
15:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: Preludio (1927)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)
Peter Boyer: Three Olympians (2000)
Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche (1930)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)
Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes (2001)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Traditional: Scotland the Brave
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)
Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)
Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Paria: Overture (1869)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 4 (1881)
Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Randall Davidson: The Young Lutheran's Guide to the Orchestra (1988)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 38 (1845)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances (1872)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 60 in C 'Il distratto' (1775)
Sérgio Assad: Interchange (2008)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Paul Dukas: Variations, Interlude & Finale on a Theme by Rameau (1903)
Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)
Arthur Honegger: Concerto da camera (1948)
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)
Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet (1929)
Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (1750)
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem (1888)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)
Traditional: Cossack Lullaby
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)
Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)
Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)
César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d (1888)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'