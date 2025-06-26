WCLV Program Guide 06-27-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Rodgers, Richard The Sound of Music Stephen Hough, p

Rodgers & Hammerstein South Pacific Ezio Pinza, b

Rodgers, Richard The King and I John Wilson Orchestra/John Wilson Warner

Rodgers, Richard Slaughter on 10th Avenue Ballet Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler

Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 4 in c minor, D. 417, "Tragic" St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner

Schubert, Franz Song, "Das Mädchen aus der Fremde", D 252 Simon Keenlyside, br; Graham Johnson, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 80, "Ein feste Burg is unser Gott" Netherlands Bach Collegium/Pieter Jan Leusink Brilliant Classics 93102 (155) Bach Edition: Complete Works 5:18

Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 5 in d, Op 107, "Reformation" Chamber Orch of Europe/Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Japanese Trad Folksong, "Imayo" Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Shinichi Yuize, koto

Holst, Gustav Japanese Suite, Op. 33 Ulster Orch/JoAnn Falletta

Praetorius, Michael Chorale, "Gelobet seist du Jesu Christ" Charles Geyer, tr; Barbara Butler, tr

Montgomery, Jessie Voodoo Dolls Apollo Chamber Players

Corelli, Arcangelo Violin Sonata in F, Op 5/4 Trio Corelli

Burleigh Six Fancies (1917) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p

Chadwick, George Whitefield Symphony No. 2 in B-flat, Op. 21 Albany Sym Orch/Hegyi

Gershwin, George Lady, Be Good Alan Feinberg, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Copland, Aaron Fanfare for the Common Man St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin

Tower, Joan Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman #1 St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Tower, Joan Red Garnet Waltz Alan Feinberg, p

Babin, Victor Hillandale Waltzes, after Hummel (1947) DePaul University Wind Ensemble/Donald Deroche

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Mathilde von Guise Chorus Alea; Solamente Naturali/Talpain

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Mathilde von Guise Solamente Naturali/Talpain

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Violin and Piano Concerto in G, Op 17 Alessandro Commellato, forte-p; Stefano Barneschi, v; Orch/Didier Talpain

Haydn, Franz Joseph Welsh Folksong, "Come to battle," H XXXIb:14 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio

Liszt, Franz Transcendental Etudes Daniil Trifonov, p

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor, Op. 40 Daniil Trifonov, p; Philadelphia Orch/Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Mendelssohn, Fanny Overture (1830) Women's Phil/JoAnn Falletta

Schumann, Clara Three Romances, Op. 21 Jozef De Beenhouwer, p

Schumann, Clara Song, "Das Veilchen (The violet)" Korliss Uecker, s, Joanne Polk, p

Saint-Saens, Camille Berceuse in B-Flat, Op. 38 Olivier Charlier, v; Jean Hubeau, p

Délibes, Léo Sylvia London Sym Orch/Anatole Fistoulari

Malipiero, Gian Francesco La Cimarosiana (1921) Svizzera Italiana Orch/Christian Benda

Cimarosa, Domenico Serenade James Galway, f; Kazuhito Yamashita, g

Cimarosa, Domenico Clavier Sonata #8 Roberte Mamou, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs (1867)

Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Rondeau from Violin Concerto (1775)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

Jean Sibelius: Processional (1938)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Domenico Cimarosa: Sanctus from Requiem (1787)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Jet Song (1957)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)

Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Sir William Walton: Capriccio burlesco (1968)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Sir Michael Tippett: Finale from Concerto for Double String Orchestra (1939)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

15:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: Preludio (1927)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians (2000)

Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche (1930)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes (2001)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Traditional: Scotland the Brave

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)

Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Paria: Overture (1869)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 4 (1881)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Randall Davidson: The Young Lutheran's Guide to the Orchestra (1988)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 38 (1845)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances (1872)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 60 in C 'Il distratto' (1775)

Sérgio Assad: Interchange (2008)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Paul Dukas: Variations, Interlude & Finale on a Theme by Rameau (1903)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Arthur Honegger: Concerto da camera (1948)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet (1929)

Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (1750)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem (1888)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)

Traditional: Cossack Lullaby

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)

César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d (1888)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'