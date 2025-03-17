WCLV Program Guide 03-17-2025

0:00:00 Handel, George Frideric Water Music Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan DG B0000550-02 N/A 1:45

0:13:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-flat, Op. 23 Jon Kimura Parker, p; Royal Phil/André Previn Telarc CD-80124 Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 / Prokfiev: Piano Concerto No.3 36:28:00

0:50:00 Scriabin, Alexander Five Preludes, Op 74 Piers Lane, p Hyperion CDA-67057/8 (2) N/A 1:36

1:00:00 Delius, Frederick Irmelin (1890-92) London Sym Orch/Sir John Barbirolli EMI/Ang ZDMB5-65119-2 (2) N/A 5:44

1:06:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Sextet in E-Flat for Two Horns & Strings, Op 81b Melos Ensemble Members EMI/Ang CDFB5-72643-2 (2) N/A 17:20

1:23:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Coriolan Overture, Op.62 Czech Phil/Paul Kletzki Supraphon 110660-2 Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Pastoral, Egmont Overture, Op.84 & Coriolan Overture, Op.62 8:14

1:33:00 Berners, Gerald Tyrwhitt, Lord The Triumph of Neptune Suite Christopher Underwood, br; Royal Liverpool Phil/Barry Wordsworth EMI/Ang CDM5-65098-2 Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune (Suite) 22:13

1:55:00 Lecuona, Ernesto La Cardenense Kathryn Stott, p EMI/Ang CDC5-56803-2 N/A 1:45

2:00:00 Fauré, Gabriel Nocturnes, Op 33 Sally Pinkas, p Musica Omnia MO-0109 Gabriel Faure: Complete Nocturnes 5:17

2:05:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony ("Posthorn" Serenade) in D, K. 320 Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood L'Oiseau Lyre 452496-2 (19) The Symphonies 22:24

2:28:00 Bauer, Marion Prelude and Fugue for Flute and Piano, Op 43 Deborah Boldin, f; Virginia Eskin, Albany TROY-465 Bauer: Prelude and Fugue, Op. 43 - Six Preludes 5:26

2:33:00 Werner, Gregor Josef The Curious Musical Instrument Calendar Rhein Bach Collegium CPO 999083-2 The Marriage Of The Hen And The Cuckoo 1:24

2:35:00 Walton, William Viola Concerto (1928-9) Yuri Bashmet, vi; London Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi RCA 63292-2 Bruch: Double Concerto/ Walton: Viola Concerto 1:43

3:00:00 Gliere, Reinhold Six Pieces for Two Pianos, Op 24 Joan Yarbrough, Richard Cowan, p's Pantheon D-20910 N/A 1:26

3:00:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Two Quadrilles (Minuets and Contredanses), K 463 Slovak Sinfonietta/Taras Krysa Brilliant Classics 92540 (170) Mozart: Complete Edition 5:01:00

3:05:00 Weiss, Sylvius Leopold Minuet, Fantasy and Fugue Eliot Fisk, g Musicmasters MMD-60169-F Eliot Fisk Plays Guitar Fantasies 7:41:00

3:13:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue in d minor, BWV 903 Christophe Rousset, hc L'Oiseau Lyre 433054-2 Italian Concerto, BWV 971/ French Overture, BWV 831/ Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue, BWV 903 10:14

3:23:00 Gesualdo, Carlo Madrigals, Bk 3 Les Arts Florissants/William Christie Harmonia Mundi HMC-901268 Madrigaux 1:21:00

3:24:00 Suk, Josef String Serenade in E-Flat, Op 6 Czech Phil/Jiri Belohlávek Chandos CHAN-9063 Suk: Fairy Tale/ Serenade/Czech Po/Belohlavek 29:41:00

3:54:00 Couperin, François Pièces de clavecin, Bk 2 (1716-17): 6e ordre in B-Flat Eliot Fisk, g Musicmasters MMD-60169-F Eliot Fisk Plays Guitar Fantasies 1:42

4:00:00 Kverndokk, Gisle Waltz Stavanger Sym Orch/Ken-David Masur SSO Recordings 4018-2 Symphonic Dance 4:58

4:05:00 Sinding, Christian Scènes de la vie, Op 51 Dora Bratchkova, v; Andreas Meyer-Hermann, p CPO 999931-2 Sinding Violin Sonatas 22:57

4:28:00 Grieg, Edvard Scenes from Folk Life, Op. 19 Mikhail Pletnev, p DG 459671-2 Lyric Pieces, Sonata, 7 Fugues 6:33

4:36:00 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Uirapuru (The Enchanted Bird) (1917) Odense Sym Orch/Jan Wagner Bridge 9129 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Orchestral Works 18:11

4:54:00 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Cirandinhas (1925) Sonia Rubinsky, p Naxos 8.554827 VILLA-LOBOS, H.: Piano Music, Vol. 2 (Rubinsky) - A Prole do Bebe, No. 2 / Cirandinhas 1:35

5:00:00 Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Piano Sonata No. 2 in E, Op. 2 Ilona Prunyi, p Marco Polo 8.223384 KORNGOLD: Piano Works 5:34

5:06:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, K. 41 Derek Han, p; Philharmonia/Paul Freeman Brilliant Classics 92866 (2) Mozart: The Great Piano Concertos, Vol. 2 12:27

5:20:00 Bizet, Georges Symphony in C French National Orch/Seiji Ozawa EMI/Ang CDD7-63898-2 Bizet: Symphony In C, Carmen Suite, Etc. 11:43

5:52:00 Anonymous Hollis Berrie Musicians of the Globe Philips 446687-2 Shakespeare's Musick: Songs and Dances from Shakespeare's Plays 1:41

05:54:25 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' Sir James Galway, flute National Philharmonic Sir James Galway RCA 7892 3:20

05:57:52 John Rutter: Praise Ye The Lord (1969) Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 100 1:44

06:06:42 Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite: The Last Rose of Summer (1947) Alfred Krips, violin Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 7892 3:48

06:12:30 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726) Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harmonia Mundi 907261 9:43

06:23:42 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse (1881) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 4:21

06:28:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in d BWV 905 (1720) Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 3:45

06:33:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 K 331 (1778) Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner EMI 53255 2:58

06:36:57 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas (1911) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 3:18

06:41:44 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 (1867) Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 9:44

06:52:27 Antonín Dvorák: American Suite: Allegretto Op 98 (1895) Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777 4:01

06:57:07 Traditional: Brian Boru's March Sir James Galway, flute Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble RCA 7892 2:15

07:03:13 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 3:39

07:07:19 Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings (1915) Bradley Creswick, violin Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 65067 4:52

07:14:37 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances Op 126 (1986) Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 7:42

07:23:27 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée (1612) New London Consort Oiseau-Lyre 4759101 1:54

07:27:01 Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931) BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 4:08

07:31:34 Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C Op 17 (1836) Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 7:23

07:42:32 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Dominus (1610) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 7:07

07:52:23 Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944) New Zealand Symphony Andrew Schenck Koch Intl 7005 3:45

07:56:19 Traditional: Johnny Has Gone for a Soldier Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland American Choral 122 3:40

08:07:20 Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:22

08:13:24 Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 18 (1869) Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Nikos Athinäos Signum 6000 8:21

08:22:52 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D Op 21 # 4 (1775) German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999174 8:06

08:31:16 Traditional: My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air) Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 3:21

08:34:52 William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Gloria (1594) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 5:41

08:43:08 Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 (1830) Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:47

08:52:47 Traditional: Crowley's Reel Sir James Galway, flute The Chieftains RCA 7892 3:26

08:57:08 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813) John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:26

09:03:00 Victor Herbert: Irish Rhapsody (1892) Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 15:45

09:23:54 Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Prélude (1901) Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127 4:09

09:30:59 Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:40

09:38:09 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 77 (1878) Julia Fischer, violin Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 7:51

09:46:55 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890) Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 3:21

09:52:27 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' Sir Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 3:23

09:56:03 Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:24

10:00:33 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' Voces8 Decca 29601 4:29

10:05:30 Traditional: The Parting Glass Voces8 Decca 29601 3:39

10:10:16 Josef Rheinberger: Organ Concerto No. 2 in g Op 177 (1894) Wolfram Rehfeldt, organ Sinfonietta Tübingen Bernhard Ader Bayer 100074 22:12

10:34:28 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957) Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 10:03

10:45:29 Traditional: The Minstrel Boy Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 2:50

10:50:37 Sir Hamilton Harty: An Irish Symphony (1904) Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 33:54

11:25:38 Igor Stravinsky: Serenade in A (1925) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4835331 11:54

11:39:05 Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907) Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:05

11:43:33 Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances' (1905) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 4:10

11:48:53 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786) Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harmonia Mundi 905371 6:30

11:56:02 Traditional: Farewell to Ireland & Highlander's Farewell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 3:38

12:06:34 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Village Swallows from Austria' Op 164 (1865) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 8:57

12:17:14 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky Op 78 (1939) Irina Arkhipova, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 410164 40:15

12:59:24 Traditional: Toss the Feathers Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:05

13:05:05 Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 3:04

13:10:56 Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills (1909) Royal Scottish National Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553525 14:53

13:27:17 Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle (2015) Tenebrae Chamber Ensemble Nigel Short Decca 24646 6:12

13:35:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante K 364 (1778) Arthur Grumiaux, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 11:15

13:50:36 Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21 (1830) Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Deutsche Gram 4795448 33:27

14:26:17 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882) Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:08

14:40:11 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 (1917) Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 14:26

14:55:24 E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921) Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 7:04

15:04:20 Traditional: The Kerry Dances John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 2:26

15:07:08 Sir Hamilton Harty: The Fair Day from 'An Irish Symphony' (1904) Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:01

15:12:04 Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938) London Pops Orchestra Frederick Fennell Mercury 434356 11:07

15:24:54 Jennifer Higdon: Rap Knock from Harp Concerto (2018) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 4:49

15:31:53 Sir Granville Bantock: Celtic Symphony (1940) Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 19:54

15:52:21 John Williams: Far and Away: Suite (1992) Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 7:57

16:04:00 Mitch Farber: Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman' (1998) John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 6:50

16:12:29 Augusta Holmès: Irlande (1882) Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Samuel Friedman Marco Polo 223449 14:13

16:29:03 Alfred Newman: Gunga Din: Main title & Finale (1939) Brandenburg Philharmonic Richard Kaufman Marco Polo 223608 4:37

16:35:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Waltz for Piano 4-hands Op 11 # 4 (1894) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 4:18

16:41:37 Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite (1970) Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 11:33

16:54:18 Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:33

17:03:59 Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940) Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 4:34

17:10:03 John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat Op 1 # 1 (1801) John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290 12:00

17:24:20 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 6 Op 191 (1922) Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8884 10:11

17:38:55 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913) Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:44

17:45:09 Frank Martin: Gigue from Trio on Popular Irish Melodies (1925) Neave Trio Chandos 20272 5:34

17:52:43 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887) Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 7:23

18:08:01 Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite (1947) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 7892 20:20

18:29:54 John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812) Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9534 7:22

18:39:04 John Field: Nocturne No. 12 in E 'Nocturne caractéristique' (1822) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:34

18:44:16 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances Op 126 (1986) Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 7:42

18:53:47 Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907) Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:05

19:01:01 Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906) Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 14:07

19:16:25 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Symphony No. 3 in f 'Irish' (1887) Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 41:31

19:59:07 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in C Op 119 # 3 (1892) Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 1:29

20:01:37 Frédéric Chopin: Cello Sonata in g Op 65 (1846) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 53112 25:16

20:28:25 Josef Rheinberger: Cantus Missae Op 109 (1878) St. Clement's Choir Peter Richard Conte Dorian 80137 20:24

20:49:50 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Gavotte et Six Doubles (1728) David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 9:29

21:02:57 Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland Op 69 (1826) Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 15:15

21:19:23 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 # 1 (1878) Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:37

21:30:35 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894) Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

21:36:54 Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: Overture (1924) The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9815 5:47

21:44:14 Amy Beach: Symphony in e Op 32 'Gaelic' (1896) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 40:58

22:26:56 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Andaluz (1967) William Kanengiser, guitar Delaware Symphony David Amado Telarc 31754 24:24

22:52:42 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913) Monteverdi Choir Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 446657 3:49

22:57:14 Mason Bates: Ford's Farm (2012) Hilary Hahn, violin Deutsche Gram 19103 3:12

23:02:04 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956) Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 3:09

23:05:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto K 622 (1791) Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 7:14

23:12:28 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 'Moonlight' (1801) Evgeny Kissin, piano Deutsche Gram 4797581 6:39

23:19:40 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40 (1884) Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:12

23:23:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725) Augustin Hadelich, violin Steinway 30033 8:53

23:32:46 François Couperin: Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls (1728) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480 3:53

23:36:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 K 415 (1783) Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2013 8:14

23:45:04 Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 20039 3:44

23:48:49 Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Columbine (1917) Bournemouth Symphony Marc Andreae Guild 7377 5:03

23:54:01 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 7 in G H 15:41 (1765) Oberlin Trio Naxos 574385 5:34

