WCLV Program Guide 03-16-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Yiquang, Sun Dance of Spring Lang Lang, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Cello Concerto No. 2 in D, H VIIb:2 Christoph Croisé, vc; Eurasian Soloists Chamber Orch/Sherniyaz Mussakhan

Various The Yellow River Concerto Lang Lang, p; China Phil/Long Yu

Dun, Tan Eight Memories in Watercolor, Op 1 Shen Lu, p

Parry, Hubert Anthem, "I was glad when they said unto me" St George's Chapel Cho/Christopher Robinson

Parry, Hubert From Death to Life (Mors et vitae) (1914) English Sym Orch/William Boughton

Chaminade, Cecile Eight Pieces from "Album des Enfants" Peter Jacobs, p

Fauré, Gabriel Dolly Suite, Op. 56 French National Radio Orch/Thomas Beecham

Dupré, Marcel In dulci jubilo Robert Noehren, o

Chopin, Frédéric Preludes, Op.28 Mattias Jacobsson, g

Chopin, Frédéric Variations on "Là ci darem la mano" from Mozart's "Don Giovanni" Op.2 Idil Biret, p; Czecho-Slovak State Phil/Robert Stankovsky

Chasins, Abram Rush Hour in Hong Kong Jenny Lin, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations in C on Mozart's "La cì darem la mano," WoO 28 Consortium Classicum

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 Ruggero Raimondi, b; Paris Opéra Orch/Lorin Maazel

Respighi, Ottorino Ancient Airs and Dances for the Lute, Set 3 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Besard, Jean-Baptiste Allemande Jürgen Rost, g

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Handel, George Frideric Nine German Arias, HWV 202-210 Katerina Ligendza, s; Ensemble

Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G, BWV 1049 Marlboro Festival Orch/Pablo Casals

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 Pablo Casals, vc

Casals, Pablo Violin Sonata in D Agustín León Ara, v; Albert Attenelle, p

Offenbach, Jacques Ballet, "Bluebeard" Ballet Theatre Orch/Joseph Levine

Chabrier, Emmanuel Trois valses romantiques Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Debussy, Claude Valse romantique Yolanda Kondonassis, h

Severac, Joseph Déodat de Valse romantique Alexis Weissenberg, p

Hanson, Howard Symphony #2, Op 30, "Romantic" Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Schubert, Franz Adagio and Rondo in A, D 438 Baiba Skride, v; CPE Bach Chamber Orch/Hartmut Haenchen

Schubert, Franz Song, "Der Schmetterling," D 633 Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br; Gerald Moore, p

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Saudades da selvas Brasileiras Nohema Fernàndez, p

Milhaud, Darius Saudades do Brasil, Op. 67 Orch/Darius Milhaud

Dvorák, Antonín Czech Suite, Op 39 Padova Chamber Orch/David Golub

Chopin, Frédéric Études, Op. 10 Garrick Ohlsson, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus (1837)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1837)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From the Emerald Isle - In honor of St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), we’re sharing a magnum of music from and of the Land of Saints and Scholars

THOMAS ROSEINGRAVE: Voluntary in g Jennifer Bate (1807 Gray/Killerton House, Broadclyst, Devon, England) Unicorn-Kanchana 9096

THOMAS ROSEINGRAVE: Organ Concerto in D Parley of Instruments/Paul Nicholson (Goetze & Gwynn chamber organ) Hyperion 55341

DAVID BRIGGS: Magnificat (St. Patrick’s Service) Cathedral Choir/Stuart Nicholson; David Leigh (1902 Willis/St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin, Ireland) Regent 504

CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD: Sonata No. 4 in C, Op. 153 (Celtica) Charles Callahan (1911 Harrison/St. Mary Redcliffe, Bristol, England) Pro Organo 7.010

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 2 - The texts in the Book of Psalms span the whole of human experience, and during the Lenten season we focus particularly on those of lament, reflection and comfort. Peter DuBois will share choral and organ music related to those texts, as well as hymns that enrich the season

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Cup (1700)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes (1737)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in G (1804)

Frank Martin: Trio on Popular Irish Melodies (1925)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible) Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano

Claude Debussy: Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra; Karina Canellakis, conductor EBU, Royal Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Stephen Farrand calling from Freeport, Maine

Gabriel Faure: After a Dream (Apres un Reve) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Zoltan Kodaly: Serenade for two violins and viola, Op. 12 Justin Bruns, violin; Jun-Ching Lin, violin; Cathy Lynn, viola Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Lamentations, Black Folk Song Suite movement 1: Fuguing Tune Resolute Tahirah Whittington, cello

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No. 1 for Strings Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra; Stanislov Kochanovsky, conductor EBU, Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival, Holstenhall, Neumunster, Germany

Fanny Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor for piano, violin & cello, Op. 11 Erin Keefe, violin; Jay Campbell, cello; Joyce Yang, piano La Jolla Music Society, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

14:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Barbara Hannigan, conductor; Aphrodite Patoulidou, soprano (recorded November 2023 in Mandel Concert Hall)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in e 'Mourning'

Claude Vivier: Lonely Child

György Ligeti: Lontano for full orchestra

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a Op 56 ‘Scottish’—Christoph von Dohnanyi, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 (excerpt)—Daniel Harding, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Siobhan Stagg, soprano; Avery Amereau, alto; Benjamin Bliss, tenor; Anthony Schneider, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/11/2023

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Franz Süssmayr): Requiem K 626

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2024 to January 2025

A teen pianist performs a beautiful Chopin Scherzo and then improvs in his other love, jazz, with Peter. A 17-year-old composer shares his violin fantasy. We meet a piano duo from Oregon who are surprised by a major influence in their musical lives, From the Top alum Greg Anderson, who is one half of the lauded Anderson and Roe duo. A 10-year-old cellist who has only been studying cello for three years performs Dvořák and a 15-year-old saxophonist performs the work of composer Steven Banks, who was also on From the Top as a teen. Finally, we meet a foodie and pianist who reflects on the similarities between cooking and music.

Tinashe McGowan, 17, Piano, from Dallas, Texas - Scherzo No. 1 in B minor, Op. 20 by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

Cyrano J. Rosentrater, 17, Violin and Composer, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Morphologies: A Violin Fantasy by Cyrano Jett Rosentrater (b. 2007)

Alexis Zou (Hansen and Alexis Duo), 17, Piano, from Lake Oswego, Oregon - Sabre Dance by Aram Khachaturian (1903–1978)

Hansen Berrett (Hansen and Alexis Duo), 17, Piano, from West Linn, Oregon - Sabre Dance by Aram Khachaturian (1903–1978)

Katherine Lu, 11, Cello, from Flower Mound, Texas - Silent Woods, Op. 68 No. 5 by Antonín Dvořák (1841–1904)

Ayden Garcia, 15, Saxophone, from Frisco (Dallas/Fort Worth), Texas - Come As You Are - IV. Lift My Hands by Steven Banks (b. 1993)

Anna Bray, 17, Piano, from Sterling, Virginia - Sonata in E Flat Major Hob. XVI: 49 - III. Finale by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809)

II. Chanson Pour Ma Mie and V. Lou Cabridan from Tableaux de Provence by Paule Maurice (1910–1967) performed by Stephen Banks, saxophone

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 in C (1807)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Brouillards (1913)

20:00 SPECIAL Valentin Silvestrov: A Composer's Journey - Episode 3 Works for Solo Piano

A survey of 60 years of Silvestrov's solo piano compositions, using a new 2-CD set by Boris Berman, a long-time friend and colleague of the composer. After the invasion of Ukraine by Russia but before he made the recording, Berman had the opportunity to sit with Silvestrov to go over every piece on the recording.

Title Artist Album Label Year Length

Kitsch Music No. 1 by Valentin Silvestrov Boris Berman Valentin Silvestrov. Le Palais des Dégustataurs 2023 0:15

Triade No. 2 by Valentin Silvestrov Boris Berman Valentin Silvestrov. Le Palais des Dégustataurs 2023 03:15

Elegy by Valentin Silvestrov Boris Berman Valentin Silvestrov. Le Palais des Dégustataurs 2023 5:37

Sonata No. 2 by Valentin Silvestrov Boris Berman Valentin Silvestrov. Le Palais des Dégustataurs 2023 5:57

Kitsch Music No. 1 by Valentin Silvestrov Boris Berman Valentin Silvestrov. Le Palais des Dégustataurs 2023 6:03

Piano Sonata No. 3 by Valentin Silvestrov Boris Berman Valentin Silvestrov. Le Palais des Dégustataurs 2023 6:06

Postludium Boris Berman Valentin Silvestrov. Le Palais des Dégustataurs 2023 6:10

Elegy by Valentin Silvestrov Boris Berman Valentin Silvestrov. Le Palais des Dégustataurs 2023 4:39

Chaconne by Valentin Silvestrov Boris Berman Valentin Silvestrov. Le Palais des Dégustataurs 2023 2:31

Kitsch Music No. 1 by Valentin Silvestrov Boris Berman Valentin Silvestrov. Le Palais des Dégustataurs 2023 0:15

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: revisiting variazioni elegiac… once more Martha Baldwin, cello

Jeffrey Mumford: three short duos for violin and harp Emma Shook, violin; Shelly Du, harp

Chris Auerbach-Brown: Piano Quartet (2012) No Exit Ensemble: Cara Tweed, violin; Tom Bowling, viola; Nick Diodore, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 2 for bassoon and winds Barrick Stees, bassoon; Michigan State University Wind Ensemble/John Whitwell, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2025 High School Debate Championship - Zaid Ashruf & Madeleine Burke

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Franz Schubert: Allegretto in c (1827)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

Gregorian Chant: Stabat iuxta Christi crucem (1250)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 3 (1887)

R. Nathaniel Dett: O Holy Lord (1916)

