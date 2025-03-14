WCLV Program Guide 03-15-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bach, Johann Sebastian Prelude and Fugue in c, BWV 546 Leslie Howard, p

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Prince Rostislav St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Partita No. 3 in E, BWV 1006 Gordon Fergus-Thompson, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Partita No. 3 in E, BWV 1006 String Orch/Leopold Stokowski

Korngold, Erich Wolfgang The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) New Zealand Sym Orch/James Sedares

Chopin, Frédéric Étude, Op. 25/7 Mikhail Pletnev, p

Debussy, Claude Études, Bk 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p

Hovhaness, Alan Harp Concerto, Op 267 Yolanda Kondonassis, h; I Fiamminghi/Rudolf Werthen

Biber, Heinrich von Battalia à 10 Musica Antiqua Cologne/ Reinhard Goebel

Isaac, Heinrich Mein Freud allein Convivium Musicum; Ensemble Villanella; Sven Berger

Bellini, Vincenzo Norma: Overture Monte Carlo National Opera Orch/Louis Frémaux

Bellini, Vincenzo Norma: Casta diva James Galway, f; London Sym Orch/Klaus Peter Seibel

Bottesini, Luigi Fantasia on Bellini's "Beatrice di Tenda" Joel Quarrington, db; Andrew Burashko, p

Tveitt, Geirr Suite #1, "A Hundred Folk Tunes from Hardanger," Op 151 Royal Scottish National Orch/Bjarte Engeset

Atterberg, Kurt Symphony #6 in c, Op 31 Hanover Radio Phil/Ari Rasilainen



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Scriabin, Alexander Vers la flamme, Op 72 Daniele Pollini, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto no.2 in B-Flat, Op.19 Maurizio Pollini, p; Berlin Phil/Claudio Abbado

3:17:00 Rosenberg, Hilding Symphony #4, "Johannes uppenbarelse" (1940) Uppsala Academy Chamber Cho/Stefan Parkman Chandos CHAN-9747 Laudi 1:42

Chopin, Frédéric Études, Op. 10 Daniele Pollini, p

Powning, Graham Divertimento for Oboe, English Horn & Bassoon David Matthews, ob; Patrick McFarland, eh

Czerny, Carl Divertissement de Concert, Op 204 Michael Ponti, p; Southwest German Chamber Orch/Paul Angerer

Ibert, Jacques Divertissement (1930) Ulster Orch/Yan Pascal Tortelier

Anonymous 15th century, Italian Saltarello, Estampie italienne Allegorie

Shostakovich, Dmitri Symphony No. 1 in F minor, Op. 10 Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Georg Solti

Tchaikovsky, Peter Twelve Piano Pieces (Etudes), Op. 40 Mikhail Pletnev, p Melodiya

Gottschalk, Louis Moreau Marche funèbre, Op 64 Amiram Rigai, p

Beach, Amy Marcia funerale Joanne Polk, p

Sæverud, Harald Funeral March Einar Steen-Nokleberg, p

Flotow, Friedrich von Martha Nicolai Gedda, t; Hermann Prey, br; Bavarian State Orch/Robert Heger

Flotow, Friedrich von Alessandro Stradella Dresden Staatskapelle/Hans Vonk

Stradella, Alessandro Trumpet Sonata (Concerto) in D Crispian Steele-Perkins, tr; Tafelmusik/Jeanne Lamon

Raff, Joachim Benedetto Marcello Bamberg Sym Orch/Hans Stadlmair

Marcello, Benedetto Recorder Sonata in d, Op 2/11 Frans Brüggen, r; Gustav Leonhardt, hc; Anner Bylsma, vc

Vaughan Williams, Ralph The Lark Ascending Michael Davis, v; London Sym/Bryden Thomson

Harris, Matthew Shakespeare Songs Phoenix Bach Cho/Charles Bruffy



06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Guido López-Gavilan Camerata en guaguanco Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Jose White La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Teresa Carreño La cesta de flores, Op. 9 (The Flower Basket) Clara Rodriguez, piano

Remo Pignoni Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano

Frederic Chopin Waltz in Ab, Op. 64, No. 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano

Manuel Ponce Concierto del Sur (Concerto of the South) Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Gabriela Lena Frank Coqueteos, from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout Rebecca Fischer, Julie Yoon, violins; Jonah Sirota, viola; Gregory Beaver, cello Chiara String Quartet

Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 10 in D, G.483 (ii. Andante lentarello) Sol Gabetta, cello Capella Gabetta Andres Gabetta

Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1 Gabriela Montero, piano

Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Bach's Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 Gabriela Montero, piano

Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim



08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible) Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano

Claude Debussy: Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra; Karina Canellakis, conductor

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Stephen Farrand calling from Freeport, Maine

Gabriel Faure: After a Dream (Apres un Reve) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Zoltan Kodaly: Serenade for two violins and viola, Op. 12 Justin Bruns, violin; Jun-Ching Lin, violin; Cathy Lynn, viola Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series,

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Lamentations, Black Folk Song Suite movement 1: Fuguing Tune Resolute Tahirah Whittington, cello

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No. 1 for Strings Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra; Stanislov Kochanovsky, conductor EBU, Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival, Holstenhall, Neumunster, Germany

Fanny Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor for piano, violin & cello, Op. 11 Erin Keefe, violin; Jay Campbell, cello; Joyce Yang, piano La Jolla Music Society, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA



10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2024 to January 2025

A teen pianist performs a beautiful Chopin Scherzo and then improvs in his other love, jazz, with Peter. A 17-year-old composer shares his violin fantasy. We meet a piano duo from Oregon who are surprised by a major influence in their musical lives, From the Top alum Greg Anderson, who is one half of the lauded Anderson and Roe duo. A 10-year-old cellist who has only been studying cello for three years performs Dvořák and a 15-year-old saxophonist performs the work of composer Steven Banks, who was also on From the Top as a teen. Finally, we meet a foodie and pianist who reflects on the similarities between cooking and music.

Tinashe McGowan, 17, Piano, from Dallas, Texas - Scherzo No. 1 in B minor, Op. 20 by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

Cyrano J. Rosentrater, 17, Violin and Composer, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Morphologies: A Violin Fantasy by Cyrano Jett Rosentrater (b. 2007)

Alexis Zou (Hansen and Alexis Duo), 17, Piano, from Lake Oswego, Oregon - Sabre Dance by Aram Khachaturian (1903–1978)

Hansen Berrett (Hansen and Alexis Duo), 17, Piano, from West Linn, Oregon - Sabre Dance by Aram Khachaturian (1903–1978)

Katherine Lu, 11, Cello, from Flower Mound, Texas - Silent Woods, Op. 68 No. 5 by Antonín Dvořák (1841–1904)

Ayden Garcia, 15, Saxophone, from Frisco (Dallas/Fort Worth), Texas - Come As You Are - IV. Lift My Hands by Steven Banks (b. 1993)

Anna Bray, 17, Piano, from Sterling, Virginia - Sonata in E Flat Major Hob. XVI: 49 - III. Finale by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809)

II. Chanson Pour Ma Mie and V. Lou Cabridan from Tableaux de Provence by Paule Maurice (1910–1967) performed by Stephen Banks, saxophone



13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with a live broadcast of Beethoven’s only opera, Fidelio. It stars the highly acclaimed Norwegian dramatic soprano Lise Davidsen as the heroine Leonore, who goes undercover as a man, “Fidelio,” to rescue her imprisoned husband. The cast also features tenor David Butt Philip as Leonore’s husband, the noble Florestan; bass René Pape as the jailer Rocco; baritone Tomasz Konieczny as the villainous Don Pizarro; and soprano Ying Fang as the jailer’s daughter Marzelline. Susanna Mälkki conducts the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus in Beethoven’s stirring score.



16:15 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

John Field: Nocturne No. 4 in A (1817)

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)

William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes (1936)



17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Irish Movies

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Irish Washerwoman [used in ‘The Luck of the Irish’ (1948)—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson

Traditional (arr Donald Hunsberger) Believe Me, If All Those Endearing Young Charms [used in ‘Parnell’ (1937)—Wynton Marsalis, cornet; Eastman Wind Ensemble/Donald Hunsberger

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

George Frideric Handel (arr Olivier Fourés): Sarabande from Keyboard Suite HWV 437 [aka Theme from ‘Barry Lyndon’ (1975)]—Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Wearing of the Green [used in ‘The Informer’ (1935)]—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson

Traditional / William Butler Yeats (arr Bob Chilcott): Down by the Sally Gardens [used in ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ (1990)]—The King’s Singers

Burton Lane / E.Y. Harburg: Finian's Rainbow: How Are Things in Glocca Morra?—Jeanne Carson; Bobby Howes; Orchestra/Max Meth

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite—Cynthia Millar, ondes martinet; Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein

John Williams (arr Antoine Bareil): Far and Away: Themes—Angèle Dubeau, violin; La Pietà

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

James Horner: Braveheart: For the Love of a Princess—City of Prague Philharmonic

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Rakes of Mallow [used in ‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)]—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson

Traditional (arr Mitch Farber): The Kerry Dances [used in ‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)]—John O’Conor, piano; Irish Chamber Orchestra/Mitch Farber



18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "Celebrating Loesser” (Part 1) - Composer Frank Loesser was a singular sensation: a composer-lyricist who may have talked like a tough guy, but wrote from a heart of gold. In this hour, we'll mostly sample his work for Hollywood--songs that paved the way for "Guys and Dolls" and "How to Succeed..."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Felix Mendelssohn: Sextet for Piano & Strings (1824)



20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67

Leos Janacek: From the House of the Dead Suite

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a



22:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices Moonlit Mozart

Debra Nagy & Kathryn Montoya, oboes; Eric Hoeprich & Madison Vienna, clarinets; Nate Udell & Sadie Glass, horns; Stephanie Corwin & Clay Zeller-Townson, bassoons; Sue Yelanjian, double bass

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Joseph Heidenreich): Selections from The Magic Flute

1. Overture

3. Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja

7. Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön

5. Du feines Täubchen nur herein

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade in E-Flat KV375

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Joseph Triebensee): Selections from Don Giovanni

1. Ouvertura

2. Notte e giorno a faticar

5. Là ci darem la mano

19. Gia la mensa è preparata

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade in C minor ‘Nachtmusik’ KV388

I. Allegro

II. Andante

III. Menuetto in canone

IV. Allegro [Tema con variazione]



23:05 QUIET HOUR

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763) Steven Isserlis, cello Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir Roger Norrington

Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952) Aline Brewer, harp Royal Philharmonic Robert Farnon

Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18 (1888) Midori, violin

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C Op 87 # 1 (1951) Keith Jarrett, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 K 218 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 (1891) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto BWV 996 (1717) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp