WCLV Program Guide 03-12-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Poulenc, Francis Napoli Suite Antonio Pompa-Baldi, p
Charpentier, Gustave Impressions d'Italie Paris Opéra-Comique Orch/Pierre Dervaux
Rossini, Gioachino Il Viaggio a Reims Philharmonia Orch/Riccardo Muti
Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Trumpet Concerto in E (1803) Maurice André, tr; Paris Orchestral Ensemble/Jean-Pierre Wallez
Le Roy, Adrian La Milannoise New York Renaissance Band/Sally Logemann
Coleridge-Taylor, Samuel Twenty-Four Negro Melodies, Op. 59 David Shaffer-Gottschalk, p
Shostakovich, Dmitri Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor, Op. 35 Dmitri Shostakovich, p; Ludovic Vaillant, tr; ORTF Orch/André Cluytens
Medtner, Nikolai Russian Round-dance (A Tale), Op 58/1 Benno Moiseiwitsch, p; Nicolai Medtner, p
Copland, Aaron Four Dance Episodes from "Rodeo" London Sym/Aaron Copland
Levitski, Mischa Waltz Nina Postolovskaya, p
Dvorák, Antonín Scottish Dances, Op 41 Stefan Veselka, p
Debussy, Claude Marche écossaise French National Radio Orch/Jean Martinon
Schubert, Franz Six Ecossaises, D 145 Martino Tirimo, p
Schubert, Franz Grand Duo in C, D 812 American Sym Orch/Leon Botstein
Royer, Joseph Nicholas JN Les Matelots Mark Kroll, hc
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Borodin, Alexander Prince Igor Vladimir Atlantov, t; Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Mark Ermler
Borodin, Alexander Prince Igor New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein
Mussorgsky, Modest Khovanshchina St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner
Rubinstein, Anton The Demon Minnesota Orch/Eiji Oue
Barrios Mangoré, Augustìn Danza Paraguaya No. 3 David Russell, g
Boccherini, Luigi Guitar Quintet no.4 in D, "Fandango," Op.50 (G 448) Zoltan Tokos, g; Danubius String Quartet
Moreno Torroba, Federico Estampas Minneapolis Guitar Quartet
Rossini, Gioachino Il Signor Bruschino Orpheus Chamber Orch
Giuliani, Mauro Grand Duo Concertant in A, Op 85 James Galway, f; Kazuhito Yamashita, g
Milhaud, Darius Duo concertante, Op. 351 Paul Meyer, cl; Eric Le Sage, p
Weber, Carl Maria von Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in F, Op. 73 David Shifrin, cl; Orch di Padova e del Veneto/David Golub
Crespo, Enrique Suite Americana #1 German Brass/Enrique Crespo
Field, John Nocturne #16 in F John O'Conor, p
Stanford, Charles Villiers Irish Rhapsody #4 in a, Op 141 ("Ulster Rhapsody") London Phil/Adrian Boult
Martin, Frank Piano Trio on Popular Irish Folk Tunes Borodin Trio
Harty, Hamilton In Ireland Colin Fleming, f; Denise Kelly, h; Ulster Orch/Bryden Thomson
Beethoven, Ludwig van 12 Irish Songs, WoO 154 Barbara Schedel, s; Kerstin Wagner, ms; Michael Wagner, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Leopold Kozeluch: Minuet from Piano Concerto No. 6 (1786)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' March (1842)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)
Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me (1950)
Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
Joseph Haydn: Romance from Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: The Best of All Possible Worlds (1956)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)
Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March (1873)
Claudio Monteverdi & Tarquino Merula: Two Ciacconas (1630)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)
Helen Crane: Six Idylls (1918)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 in B-Flat (1834)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus (1849)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 16 in G (1802)
Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)
Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)
Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Dance (1953)
George Enescu: Wedding Dance (1917)
Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon (1881)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 4 in G (1815)
Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in a (1935)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)
John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Bourrée (1738)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée (1723)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite (1967)
Marguerite Monnot: Hymne à l'amour (1949)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)
Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere (2011)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Duke Ellington: Day Dream (1940)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode (1891)
Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1813)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)
Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)
Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)
Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)
Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)
Michael Torke: Concerto for Orchestra (2014)
20:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices Moonlit Mozart
Debra Nagy & Kathryn Montoya, oboes; Eric Hoeprich & Madison Vienna, clarinets; Nate Udell & Sadie Glass, horns; Stephanie Corwin & Clay Zeller-Townson, bassoons; Sue Yelanjian, double bass
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Joseph Heidenreich): Selections from The Magic Flute
1. Overture
3. Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja
7. Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön
5. Du feines Täubchen nur herein
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade in E-Flat KV375
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Joseph Triebensee): Selections from Don Giovanni
1. Ouvertura
2. Notte e giorno a faticar
5. Là ci darem la mano
19. Gia la mensa è preparata
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade in C minor ‘Nachtmusik’ KV388
I. Allegro
II. Andante
III. Menuetto in canone
IV. Allegro [Tema con variazione]
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Jessye Norman
William Walker: Amazing Grace (1835)
Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer (1884)
Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d'été (1856)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836)
Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)
Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)
Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)
Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Sarabande (1901)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138 (1772)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene (1919)