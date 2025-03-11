WCLV Program Guide 03-12-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Poulenc, Francis Napoli Suite Antonio Pompa-Baldi, p

Charpentier, Gustave Impressions d'Italie Paris Opéra-Comique Orch/Pierre Dervaux

Rossini, Gioachino Il Viaggio a Reims Philharmonia Orch/Riccardo Muti

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Trumpet Concerto in E (1803) Maurice André, tr; Paris Orchestral Ensemble/Jean-Pierre Wallez

Le Roy, Adrian La Milannoise New York Renaissance Band/Sally Logemann

Coleridge-Taylor, Samuel Twenty-Four Negro Melodies, Op. 59 David Shaffer-Gottschalk, p

Shostakovich, Dmitri Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor, Op. 35 Dmitri Shostakovich, p; Ludovic Vaillant, tr; ORTF Orch/André Cluytens

Medtner, Nikolai Russian Round-dance (A Tale), Op 58/1 Benno Moiseiwitsch, p; Nicolai Medtner, p

Copland, Aaron Four Dance Episodes from "Rodeo" London Sym/Aaron Copland

Levitski, Mischa Waltz Nina Postolovskaya, p

Dvorák, Antonín Scottish Dances, Op 41 Stefan Veselka, p

Debussy, Claude Marche écossaise French National Radio Orch/Jean Martinon

Schubert, Franz Six Ecossaises, D 145 Martino Tirimo, p

Schubert, Franz Grand Duo in C, D 812 American Sym Orch/Leon Botstein

Royer, Joseph Nicholas JN Les Matelots Mark Kroll, hc

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Borodin, Alexander Prince Igor Vladimir Atlantov, t; Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Mark Ermler

Borodin, Alexander Prince Igor New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Mussorgsky, Modest Khovanshchina St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Rubinstein, Anton The Demon Minnesota Orch/Eiji Oue

Barrios Mangoré, Augustìn Danza Paraguaya No. 3 David Russell, g

Boccherini, Luigi Guitar Quintet no.4 in D, "Fandango," Op.50 (G 448) Zoltan Tokos, g; Danubius String Quartet

Moreno Torroba, Federico Estampas Minneapolis Guitar Quartet

Rossini, Gioachino Il Signor Bruschino Orpheus Chamber Orch

Giuliani, Mauro Grand Duo Concertant in A, Op 85 James Galway, f; Kazuhito Yamashita, g

Milhaud, Darius Duo concertante, Op. 351 Paul Meyer, cl; Eric Le Sage, p

Weber, Carl Maria von Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in F, Op. 73 David Shifrin, cl; Orch di Padova e del Veneto/David Golub

Crespo, Enrique Suite Americana #1 German Brass/Enrique Crespo

Field, John Nocturne #16 in F John O'Conor, p

Stanford, Charles Villiers Irish Rhapsody #4 in a, Op 141 ("Ulster Rhapsody") London Phil/Adrian Boult

Martin, Frank Piano Trio on Popular Irish Folk Tunes Borodin Trio

Harty, Hamilton In Ireland Colin Fleming, f; Denise Kelly, h; Ulster Orch/Bryden Thomson

Beethoven, Ludwig van 12 Irish Songs, WoO 154 Barbara Schedel, s; Kerstin Wagner, ms; Michael Wagner, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Leopold Kozeluch: Minuet from Piano Concerto No. 6 (1786)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' March (1842)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me (1950)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Joseph Haydn: Romance from Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: The Best of All Possible Worlds (1956)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March (1873)

Claudio Monteverdi & Tarquino Merula: Two Ciacconas (1630)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Helen Crane: Six Idylls (1918)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 in B-Flat (1834)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus (1849)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 16 in G (1802)

Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)

Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)

Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Dance (1953)

George Enescu: Wedding Dance (1917)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon (1881)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 4 in G (1815)

Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in a (1935)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Bourrée (1738)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée (1723)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite (1967)

Marguerite Monnot: Hymne à l'amour (1949)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere (2011)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Duke Ellington: Day Dream (1940)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode (1891)

Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1813)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)

Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Michael Torke: Concerto for Orchestra (2014)

20:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices Moonlit Mozart

Debra Nagy & Kathryn Montoya, oboes; Eric Hoeprich & Madison Vienna, clarinets; Nate Udell & Sadie Glass, horns; Stephanie Corwin & Clay Zeller-Townson, bassoons; Sue Yelanjian, double bass

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Joseph Heidenreich): Selections from The Magic Flute

1. Overture

3. Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja

7. Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön

5. Du feines Täubchen nur herein

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade in E-Flat KV375

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Joseph Triebensee): Selections from Don Giovanni

1. Ouvertura

2. Notte e giorno a faticar

5. Là ci darem la mano

19. Gia la mensa è preparata

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade in C minor ‘Nachtmusik’ KV388

I. Allegro

II. Andante

III. Menuetto in canone

IV. Allegro [Tema con variazione]

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Jessye Norman

William Walker: Amazing Grace (1835)

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer (1884)

Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d'été (1856)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836)

Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Sarabande (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138 (1772)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene (1919)

